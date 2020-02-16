THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Coronavirus Slams Airbnb, Airlines, Hotels, Casinos, San Francisco, Other Hot Spots

It’s not only Chinese tourists, business travelers, and property buyers who’re not showing up, but also travelers from all over the world who’ve gotten second thoughts about sitting on a plane (10 minutes).
China is fooked. And not just in the lack of hordes of Chinese tourists not traveling.
For at least the next six months.
And to all you American companies and CEOs that moved your entire “supply chains” there…
You dumb and greedy fookers. You deserve everything that is coming.
I am having a mike Myers moment with fook you and fook me headed our way.
Or a Dr Strangelove moment God willing NOT “That’s the whole point of the Doomsday machine, don’t ya know” you have to tell the world about it Or something like that
Those who are really fooked are the losers in west virginia, kentucky , and Ohio who are opiod addicted illiterate fools. While China educates its citizens the US has them dying and a lowering of life expectancy. Fooked
It’s spelled “opioid”. If you are going to make insulting comments about the illiteracy of others, you might want to check your own spelling. Your own lack of intelligence and insight is quite apparent.
Real classy Jeff. Their all just dumb f#cking Deplorables, right ! Did the DNC send you out to disparage the down and out, or was it the Oligarchs ?
Hey. I know lots of them, and they ARE deplorable.
There is not a direct correlation between education and addiction.
My father was a Dentist and spent a few years in a MASH unit in Korea putting kids jaws back together He became an alcoholic and eventually added drugs to the mix evidently to escape his demons Died at 46 Just one very good man whose life was destroyed by war You are correct Plenty of highly educated people end up in a bad place for many reasons
You mean opium-addicted
“Losers” is a bit harsh and uncalled for Many of those people are victims of the system You are foolish and ignorant to make such a judgemental statement
To a certain extent, I agree, that these are “victims of the system”. But, where do you draw the line on “the system”: environment, parenting, schooling, religious upbringing, skin color, influential friends, DNA?
Some people have the luxury of being able to take responsibility for their own lives; others really can’t and don’t take responsibility. But when it comes to the “supremacists” that I know (a few are relatives), they turn the notion of “supremacy” on its head. In other words, you wouldn’t want them on your debating team. And, when it comes to trustworthiness, honesty, humility, and decency, some are truly deplorable.
The irony of your comment is that COVID-19 appears to hit those with existing respiratory issues particularly hard, and an exceptionally large proportion of the “educated” Chinese population smoke.
50% of Chinese men smoke, but only 6% of the women. In the cities, a lot less people smoke. A lot less. In the rural areas, it seems most of the men smoke. I noticed this years ago. And the country men seem to be day-drinking a lot.
Chinese citizens in all the large cities now live longer than Americans. In the rural areas, they die a lot sooner. Smoking, drinking, poor diet, and dangerous occupations cause a big spread in the urban/rural death rate divide.
John Denver’s “Country Roads” will haunt you now…
That obscure concept of diversification is looking better all the time…
Unfortunately we’re all going to feel the pinch baby. Bad crap usually flows downwards.
Looks like Wolfstreet.com is starting to turn into that other site. Wolf??? A little venting is okay, but the first thread could be a clip and paste right from… you know where.
Greed never wins don’t put all your eggs in one basket no common sense from Ivy League educated privileged fools
I think some companies are going to learn the downside of taking on too much debt. High debt and revenue declines are not a good mix.
surely the experts at the fed can not-QE our way around this minor obstacle.
This whole situation is ridiculous. It’s 100% fear mongering. Out of all confirmed cases…2% are fatal (According to China’s data) You have more of a chance of getting hit by a car than getting this virus. Notice how all the data on the deaths are being kept from us also, e.g. age, sex, demographic. They’re literally keeping so much information about this virus…I’m not trying to spew “conspiracy” but eh, what a great time to be alive. Seems to me that the media is the virus in this situation. :P
You sound like my many of my conservative friends who consider this nothing more then a common cold but it may be that the Media rather then creating 100% fear mongering are in fact playing down the implications and conditions on the ground in China and elsewhere, They have to report the obvious Cruise Ships situations but otherwise the media seems to be trying to keep a lip on fear as it impacts their dollar inflow advertising from a variety of sources and I expect the Government expects them to downplay this event. Wolf in this article is simply telling you that the tourist and travel industry is taking a hit you may not like that information but it’s the reality on the ground on the West Coast which is tied closely to Asia.
‘You sound like my many of my conservative friends who consider this nothing more then a common cold…’
Incredible. Be interesting to know how many would take an all- expense paid trip to China. This wouldn’t be the anti- vaccine or ‘the earth is ten thousand years old’ crowd?
Yes, I agree. I wasn’t criticizing Wolf’s analysis of the travel decline. That’s pretty obvious. I was just being a cynic on the whole general situation according to the data being released as in “confirmed cases” to “mortality rate” Why hasn’t the common flu created this much of a financial decline? The flu kills tens of thousands globally each year supposedly, but no economic outcomes stem from that. That’s why I’m questioning/downplaying this whole situation. The exaggerated media doesn’t reflect history. We live in a very reactionary age. A fly farts and the media takes a big whiff.
We are obviously not being given the full story.
But as always, if you dance about with the MSM you can possibly work out what the truth is – they will never outright give that to you because that’s not their mandate.
1. You do not lock down a massive country like China unless you fear something very nasty.
2. That one cruise ship had 350+ infections. That seems to be an incredibly high rate of infections. I suspect this ‘flu’ is highly contagious and thus has the potential to overwhelm countries if it gets out of control. Hubai province is obviously overwhelmed.
3. Nearly 2000 medical staff have been infected. Again that seems like a very high rate.
Catch 22 here.
Keep the factories and the country locked down to try to contain the virus = guaranteed collapse if that persists for more than a few more weeks (all you MBA geniuses who worship at the altar of Just in Time supply are about to observe its Achilles Heel)
Open the factories to try to keep the supply chain operational and risk massive spread of the virus = guaranteed collapse.
Funny, I had to order a part at the plumbing shop today and asked the guy if they were running into problems with parts.
So far not.
Every day that passes without the factories opening puts us a step closer…..
How did the global supply chain collapse? All at once (there won’t be a gradual phase)
“Why hasn’t the common flu created this much of a financial decline?”
Okay, let’s answer that question and address your previous post equating the Corona Virus as being less dangerous than being hit by a car.
First of all no one actually knows the source of the virus. Speculation ranges from being man-made to natural. Several interesting papers and other releases point to the man-made scenario.
Second, speculation rages on how the virus started. Some say it was from a ‘wet market’. Over half the known initial stage cases had zero connection with the ‘wet market’ or other people connected with the ‘wet market’
Given the lack of knowledge about the above two items makes it an unknown situation just by itself.
We know about the flu, how it starts and the transmission vectors.
Third, in talking about the transmission of the virus we again know very little. People can’t even agree on how long it takes to get infected, how long until symptons show up, let alone how long one can be a carrier and not be infected and still pass along the virus to others. Then there are ‘super spreaders’ who carry the virus and infect numerous people whereas others don’t. People can’t even agree on how long the virus is actually active on objects either.
The R0 for flu is known. The R0 for this virus is not known.
Fourth, the medical treatment of the flu and procedures are well established. Everyone in the world knows how to treat the flu. In many cases you can treat yourself at home. There are medicines that can be used to treat the flu. What about the new virus?
Fifth and the most important: nothing that China has told the world about the flu, the number of cases of the virus,a nd the number of deaths is true. it is all fake.
So how in the world can anyone make an educated, realistic estimate about the virus?
Your posts are the most dangerous of all in that reagrd.
The annual flu deaths are just background noise, as TB and typhus used to be, and have no implications at all for the global supply chain and the viability of companies.
Just as, when you or I die of a heart attack, cancer, develop Alzheimer’s, etc, it’s no deal at all for the flow of goods and services.
That is the difference, which should preoccupy us on a finance and economics site.
Moreover, this new virus is turning out to be a very different kind of beast, with a much higher % of serious complications and greatly elevated mortality rate – above all if health services are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of patients.
Comparisons with the commonplace flu are therefore quite beside the point, and the media have done great harm in mis-educating the public on this point in an attempt to induce a false state of complacency.
Panic is no good for anyone, but complacency can be even more fatal.
Not doubting your words, but they may be all HYPE also!
We know that the aged and smokers are more prone to die.
For now …
re: “We know that the aged and smokers are more prone to die.”
Whew. As long as drinkers are immune I’m OK.
Ok, if it’s all hype, then what is the point?
China is locked down and the factories are mostly closed.
Global tourism is decimated.
One might suggest that the world is conspiring to put a bullet in the head of the vile Chinese government.
But that would be committing suicide wouldn’t it? If you kill the CCP and China you kill the global economy.
You’ll have to do better.
“if it’s all hype, then what is the point?”
Supply disruption.
BINGO
Wuhan has a problem, but its because there are 11M people in a small area, and the virus was allowed to fester for weeks, the market where it started has 100’s of 1,000’s a day shopping, then they go home, and the virus quickly passed.
But yes the death is less than 2%
BUT more important is say Vietnam, or Thailand; There the death rate is less than 0.2%, this is because everybody entering from Wuhan has been inspected and isolated
Other places are much the same, now of course nobody is accepting flights from China, and if they do they go over you very carefully
With the total lockdown in China, this thing is contained, Xi has already announced its “OVER”
Yes, almost all the hysteria is from western MSM, and mostly trolls on the internet, then you also have the anti-china people in HK ( ran by west ) that want to create a hysteria in China.
If you get the disease in China, you must report yourself, otherwise you face serious long-term jail-time. The thing is under control.
I don’t think anyone informed at this point would take a statement from Xi seriously and at face value.
Such pronouncements are more political than having any medical credibility. He has put everything on the unimpeded super-growth of China, and whatever he says must be read in that context.
As to it all a media-fomented panic, it is actually the medical specialists who are saying – in a very low-key way – that the global spread of this is inevitable, that it is perhaps manageable but not controllable, and all that can be done is to delay and frustrate its spread buying time for a possible, but not certain, vaccine to be developed.
At present, medical authorities are trying to extinguish foci as they appear outside China,and trace contacts,and this is being done without much publicity.
This may succeed, but the chances are actually quite slim.
Agree, this is not under control at all and I think China is doing its best to keep things under control, and preventing outright panic is part of the effort. If this is the best possible approach could be debated, but I have zero doubt that most EU countries and the US would do WAY worse controlling such a situation (including much worse censoring of medical facts).
People who say this is all scaremongering and under control are clueless. Even the scientists don’t know most of the facts about this new virus, they are guessing based on incomplete or possibly wrong data. That also goes for Chinese scientists, who have published very different views on virus origin and other properties. E.g. scientific estimates for R0 are now ranging from a little below 2 (which is bad enough) to nearly 20 in one study, and the very long time that the virus in infectious without causing symptoms is a BIG problem.
My country is still releasing people who had contact with proven (often after the fact …) CoV patients out in the open, without real quarantine because “the patient didn’t show any symptoms at the time of contact”. Chinese policy seems a lot more prudent :(
Hey Tony,
Good deals on S Pacific cruises these days. No particular reason for the deals, or the unlimited kleenex, hot soup, fluids, and netflix as long as you stay in your room for 30 days straight. Must be some kind of media scam.
I read the cruise industry is down 80%. Airlines next…but it’s probably just a conspiracy put on by the media.
Those empty Chinese cities, bigger than NYC, have probably just been photo shopped bare.
On a serious note, the data says 2% death, but never include how many have actually recovered? 70K with the virus, 2% dead, the rest still in quarantine or hospital. Plus, it can return. Yes, there are a lot of secrets, but how many think it’s just all the good news kept hidden? I sure don’t. I think all Govt everywhere is terrified this is just the beginning and are trying to calm the waters and avoid panic.
yes, good to be alive….for sure. Perhaps a plan is a good way to stay alive as this unfolds. You know the old saying, “hope for the best and plan for the worst.”
“or the unlimited kleenex, hot soup, fluids, and netflix”
Netflix and chill…to room temperature.
recent data for recovery rate for proven CoV cases is around 80%. Which means that ultimately the death rate could be anything between 2 and 20%; Or below 2% for all cases because we really don’t know how many people are infected but unsymptomatic or slightly symptomatic, as most people in the area haven’t been tested and the CoV tests seem to be extremely unreliable (sensitivity like 20-25% reported from some areas). Or above 20% because we can’t be sure that those we “recovered” won’t get hit hard later on (there are some theories about that).
“Out of all confirmed cases…2% are fatal”
The 1918 Spanish flu circled the planet thrice in 18 months before commercial air travel. It killed 50 to 75 million. It had a case fatality rate <2%.
Most of the deaths were caused or hastened by a huge intake of aspirin prescribed to treat the fever necessary for fighting the illness. Look it up in a serious site.
Yes, there is some debate about that but difficult to prove. Another point is that the Spanish flue killed primarily young and healthy people, totally unlike the common flue. CoV doesn’t seem to specifically target the young and healthy.
Hi Tony,
Search Pirbright patent Corona virus funding courtesy of Bill and Melinda Gates, 201 pandemic trial run held 2019, again hosted by Mr. Gates, and finally, Bill and Melinda’s pending vaccine patent for …. corona virus.
A real eye opener.
There’s too much we don’t know yet.
#1. Only the first few cohorts of infected patients are now seeing the virus through to its natural end. The 2% number may well be revised upward as time passes.
#2. The current death rate is only sustained so long as the current state of medical care can be maintained. When medical systems that are overburdened at baseline are overwhelmed, sick patients receive increasingly sub-optimal care, and death rates will push up.
#3. China is a communist oligarchy with the ability to lie without consequence. They have every incentive to continue the ruse that social stability is being maintained and the virus will soon be contained. The nearly perfect exponential growth curve of ex-China cases (is, true data) proves the Chinese data is being goalseeked…
Lie without consequence, unlike the US or EU CDC’s? I have a bridge to sell you …
I have lots of experience with those institutions and lying is their default mode.
Two percent fatal? Are you sure? Can you trust the statistics? And the media is definitely a virus A propaganda virus
You see Japan GDP print for 2019Q4? And that was before people started poppin coronas!
Starting to see supply chains (that originated/passed from china) in Indonesia getting hit and prices going up (from food to industrial parts).
GotCollateral,
Yes. On Oct 1, the consumption tax hike took effect (from 8% to 10%). This made nearly everything that consumers bought about 2% more expensive. Consumers didn’t have this extra money, and by having to pay more for each item, including services, they ended up buying less stuff. GDP got knocked down 1.6% (6.3% annualized).
This was the worst quarter since the 1.9% (7.4% annualized) plunge in the Apr-Jun 2014 quarter, after the last consumption tax hike on Apr 1, 2014, from 5% to 8%. That 1.9% GDP plunge too had surprised economists for some reason. But not consumers.
This is now a well-established ritual: you tax Japanese consumers more via a consumption tax, and they spend about the same amount of money by buying less stuff.
Yeah, I think you mentioned awhile back about the tax thing (or someone else I follow or heard around these parts) who were expecting something like this.
Just more fuel for short JPY/long USD duration unhegded trade in a environment where 71% of IG is bid to call and 91% of HY is bid to call… no tail risks as far as the eye can see! Lol
A system based on declining population has to build entropy into its models. The problem is getting everyone to go along with it.
Wolf, apparently, people are confusing Corona beer and the Coronavirus (now we’re really in trouble ;_)
They also brought forward a lot of their buying prior to the imposition of the 10% tax which made the current quarter’s numbers even worse.
Yes. But not nearly enough. GDP growth in the prior quarter was only 0.1%.
We had a very similar consumption tax hike last year in Netherlands (VAT from 6 to 9% for most “necessary items/services”) which increased CPI to the highest in the EU, but GDP increased and didn’t plunge. Maybe that’s because going into debt became even cheaper while Japan had already exhausted that possibility? Possibly also because people on social security and old age allowance were partly compensated.
Since consumption is 70% of US GDP and trade deficit with China is about 600B$/year, this looks to be a possible reduction of GDP by at least 3%. I am looking at -6% to -12% overall GDP reduction as the loss of China trade will propagate through retail, auto and home building.
Does anyone have a better figure?
This will trigger a major recession, if not a depression which had a similar figure annually. The value of the dollar will explode and blow up loans and dollar shorts everywhere. The possibility of widespread real estate sales to generate cash need to be accounted. I cannot seem to get my hands around all this.
What I don’t get is how according to current population estimates, the population of the largest 50 cities combined equals 291 million people.
Yet we frequently hear estimates in the news of 400 million people quaranteened.
Based in the 2010 cencus if 1.4 billion people this implies 1.1 billion people wandering around not under containment without considering that I earlier quoted 2020 population estimates for the largest 50 cities.
Something doesn’t add up here. If you look at population density maps it doesn’t seem to be possible for there to even be 1.4 billion people in China.
Chinese statistics never really add up.
That there are so many cities quarantined makes me suspicious that the Chinese know something that they are hesitant to make public for fear of losing control.
Well are you reading them or Them?
I know what’s coming out of the USA is 100% BS
Then what’s coming out of the internet is 500% BS ( Between HK trolls, and USA trolls 1000% of what’s being pushed say on ZH is BS )
Take Wuhan City its 11M been locked down for a month now, but the entire province is also locked down, and now several other provinces are locked down, so that’s your 290M
The majority of all people in China live in City’s, 40 years ago the majority lived in villages, all city’s are suspect, so let’s say that is 80% of 1.4B, that’s over a billion, so its safe to say 1/2 of those are being closely watched.
Then of course they say 5M vanished from Hubei ( the state/province of wuhan ) the first few weeks of January, they probably went back to the villages if they were smart. Almost everybody that went to the city’s in the last 30 years, left a home in the villages, when I lived in the villages in the 90’s in China, I saw that some 50% of the homes were vacant, real nice homes 2-3 story’s concrete walls, wood windows. They just sealed them up, and the entire familys went to Shanghai to work, and then in the past 20 years to Wuhan region ( like they say the ‘chicago of china’ ), or IMHO the fullfillment center of china.
The important thing to know is Xi say’s its over, I would suggest just reading china-daily ( english ) version, and see what’s really going on. Trump & all the USA has a vested interest in making China look bad. The Chinese just want to move on, and get back to business.
http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202002/17/WS5e497171a310128217277e11.html
Don’t believe anything you read on the internet, its now just a hodgepodge of BS.
The Chinese have no reason to lie, there is a trust system in china between gov&people, not like in the USA where the people are just minion’s debt-slaves to gov.
Cool story, bro.
The chi-bots have invaded WS, WOLF must be flattered. 😁
The simple commercial aspects are one thing. The US CDC has been likely concealing the true nature of the pandemic in the USA, having admitted of at least a 1000 cases in the USA already.
The lack of candor by all governments (other than perhaps the leader of Singapore) is creating an air of panic. Only an outsider like Trump can get ahead of the institutions in the government that are afraid of the public. The CDC needs transparency and a lot of it. We don’t even know what we know, much less know what we do not know. Never mind what we simple do not know.
MotMe,
The CDC “having admitted of at least a 1000 cases in the USA already.”
Where do you pick up this fake news BS? Just check the CDC’s website to find out what the CDC has “admitted of.” And this is the latest from the CDC, as of Friday 4 PM:
People under Investigation (PUI) in the United States:
Positive: 15
Negative: 347
Pending: 81
Total PUI: 443
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html
In other words, the CDC has “admitted” to 15 confirmed cases in the US (not 1,000) and 81 pending cases.
I consider this an admission. You may not, but a federal official doing this is poisonous.
https://twitter.com/KurticusB/status/1228651172375908355
Good lordy. Some BS an anonymous person or bot posted on Twitter. That’s how fake BS news spreads. If you want to know that the CDC “admits” to, go to the CDC website.
The USA does not make its own medicine anymore. Most is imported from China and India. We don’t do much of anything that supports mission critical operations and products. Our politicians and “captains of industry” sold out the USA back in the 1990’s. I saw all the mills closing, the producers of necessary staples being outsourced to China. . . what a disgrace. The taxpayer and average Joe are the ones going to suffer no matter what happens to the economy. Politicians have their kick-backs and the “captains of industry” have their billions.
Global Pharma Generic major medicine makers like Teva, Wokhardt, Sandoz, Endo, Sun Parma,Lupin,Zydus Cadilla and many more Indian /Global multinational Pharma co’s manufacture finished generic product in India (Indian Factories must be approved by US FDA standards +physical inspection to enter in to USA market).
But even Indian Pharma co’s depend on import from china for many basic raw ingradients. I saw chatter in the local press that prices for raw materials for say Ibubrufen, Paracetamol ,Amoxicillin etc has gone up atleast 40% as Wuhan is the industrial heart of China.( I stocked up on prescription + OTC medicines like Brufen, Combiflam, multi Vitamins & many more to atleast last 3 months).
Shoes, dresses, mobile phones,electronic goods etc (90% of walmart mechandise) depend on import from china . That is ok . we can live with out these new stuff for 3-6 months. But essential medicines !!?? Let us see how it plays out..
…don’t forget most of our vitamin C tablets and natural herbs.
…and over 90% of antibiotics.
I just received a video clip on Whatsapp from a mate in Hong Kong. He’s walking through the main restaurant district, SOHO, and it looks like about 80% of all the restaurants/shops are now boarded up.
HK doesn’t even have 100 registered infections and the city is shutting down.
Imagine what it must be like in China.
You cannot ‘board up’ the second largest economy in the world and the key manufacturing hub for just about everything for very long, without deadly global consequences.
2 months and we are out of brake pads. Seriously though, my hunch is that the current form of the virus is not the reason for the big quarantines, it is the high probability that the virus can mutate into more deadly versions of itself. There is clearly something different about this one, and science has not got the risk fully understood. We shall see.
China comprises 22% of world GDP. Sources (okay, ZeroHedge) are providing data that suggest that Chinese economic activity may be off by 70%. That represents more than a 15% hit to global economic activity. Regardless of the coronavirus’s eventual footprint and mortality rate, we’re plunging into a global recession. And lowering the federal funds rate isn’t going to help: sensible people aren’t going to want to get into an airplane (aka Covid-19 incubator) at any price.
We had better get used to the idea that this virus is going to be around most of 2020. It hasn’t gotten a foothold yet in India or Africa but I can see no reason that it won’t eventually make a breakout in both. I see repeated comments about the mortality rate being only 2% of total infections, but if millions are infected, the fatalities will run into the multiple 10s of thousands. Mortality rate for flu in the US this season is running at 1% or less, a serious issue for sure, but Corona virus seems to be much more contagious than this season’s flu.
During the Spanish flu we had ship and train travel, and it still killed millions.
“The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, the deadliest in history, infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide—about one-third of the planet’s population—and killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million victims, including some 675,000 Americans.”
Granted, for some, (a minority of the World’s population), there is better health care and knowledge than 100 years ago. But…….
“At least half of the world’s population cannot obtain essential health services, according to a new report from the World Bank and WHO. And each year, large numbers of households are being pushed into poverty because they must pay for health care out of their own pockets.”
The other factor is air travel as opposed to ships and trains. I live rural and all it would take is one Thai vacation goer to infect our valley. Air travel makes it spread like an Australian bush fire. It’s not if a country becomes exposed, it’s when. China just got there first.
The US medical system is not setup for a pandemic like the coronavirus. Look at what a mess Ebola was with a handful of infected. Remember the women in New Jersey forced to live in a tent outside?
Imagine 20,000 infected people living in tents.
imagine ten-thousands at least needing weeks of intensive hospital care, $$$$$$ (I guess that is bullish for the stock market too …).
The mortality rate for flu in those under 45 -50 is .01 %.
The rate for those with Corona in this age group might be 1 % or 100 times more. The 34 year old doctor died!
Have I led a lucky life or something? I’m no spring chicken and I’ve never known ANYONE who died from a cold or even seasonal flu.
When an 80 yr old dies with flu- like symptoms, they don’t rush samples to the lab. There is no mystery: he died because he was old, but something has to finish him off.
Corona seems to be wildly infectious, plus you may go up to 20 days without symptoms while infecting others.
I could (sort of) understand this ‘it’s just a cold or just the flu’ two weeks ago but… keerist, you think F#cking China shuts down its economy because people have colds?
The top US health guy estimates 25 % of cases will need intensive care.
According to the CDC, in the 2018-2019 flu season in America, 80,000 people died. So far here in China, 1777 people have die, mostly in Hubei province. China has 5X the population of the US, so ordinary flu deaths would total 400,000 to match the last complete flu season in America.
Here in Qingdao, and most large cities, it was a bad flu year. We pulled our granddaughter out of daycare, art classes, and English classes. All her playmates had flu, and so did their families. My wife went to a doctor at the hospital for her back and was there half a day. Thousands of flu patients. That was just before the new virus came out. That’s one reason why it was not easily detected. The only difference in symptoms is a chest X-ray that has “ground glass opacity”. It’s slightly different than a normal pneumonia X-ray. Eventually enough doctors started noticing the new symptom and started isolating them.
Also nearly 2000 medical personnel infected in China on last count, that tells you this is no ordinary flue; definitely wildly infectious.
I guess in hindsight we will learn from the “cruise ship experiments” :(
The Ethiopian government still, at China’s behest, permits regular flights so that Chinese projects and workers in Africa can be serviced.
Kenya pleaded with them to shut the air border, but they refused, being a Chinese client state.
Flights between China, Japan, South Korea, and a lot of other Asian countries are still flying every hour. South Korea has not had a new case in 3 days, 30 cases total, are all quarantined. My wife and I flew from Qingdao to Seoul and back two weekends ago. No biggie.
Ethiopia is not alone.
Cambodia & Pakistan (who have borrowed to their eye balls from china ) have refused to repatriate their citizens in Wuhan & standing with China as their true comrades in this calamity(they can not afford not to )
According to the most recent official estimates ,there have been 71,000 cases of Coronavirus causing just under 2,000 deaths.These numbers are only from late Jan, 2020.
China has quarantined from 400 milllion – 750 milllion people in reaction.
Let’s compare this to the CDCs numbers on the regular flu in the US from Oct 1,2019-Feb 8 ,2020.
26-36 million cases
250,000-400,000 hospitalizations
14,000-36,000 deaths
And this season is NOT categorized as a severe one in the US
There are a few obvious conclusions to draw from these numbers
1.China is VASTLY underreporting their numbers. And I don’t mean by just %50 .
2. China is very worried that the Coronavirus has the capacity to spread very quickly. However, this is contradicted by the reopening of a number of factories last week.
3 . The rest of the world is very worried about the spread of the virus. Can anyone imagine NYC CITY or LA or London being under quarantine for 2 weeks.
4. Why has Africa reported so few cases of Coronavirus , given the large number of Chinese working on construction projects .
5. The lack of treatment facilities , the lack of supplies, the poor construction (one of the hospitals built so quickly looks to have extensive problems with flooding in the hallways) , among other examples devalues the Chinese image that they can produce quality medical care .
Until the number of world wide cases increased dramatically ( which might very well happen), the Corona virus is nothing more than a MINOR LOCALIZED seasonal flu virus . This us what the stock market is getting on.
The idea of just – in- time global production is being called into question . If the number of Coronavirus cases increase dramatically worldwide from current levels, there will be considerable political and economic pressure to bring production back to the US.
If the Coronavirus ever expands to pandemic levels , the stock market will CRASH from current levels, no matter what the FED does. Printing money out of thin air will not substitute for lack of antibiotics( most are manufactured in China) or lack of auto parts.
If the Coronavirus ever expands to pandemic levels , the stock market will CRASH from current levels, no matter what the FED does
Well, it could be worse: What if China must 2+2 together and gets 7?
Like, they have an ongoing trade spat with the USA. Then lots of things goes wrong:
Huawei gets sanctioned, important people arrested. Suddenly there is a huge Swine-Flu epidemic in China killing half the stock – while the USA is urging China to buy more pork from the USA. Before anyone gets on with the patriotic idea of eating chicken instead, a Bird Flu appears out of the random. Then suddenly there is a new Coronavirus shutting down China, just while USA officials are talking to ‘business’ about moving supply chains out of China.
Then we have those un-moored blimps, Pompeo and Bannon, ranting off about how “We need to break China and the CCP”. The usual war-like rants we get from people too unfit to Serve. Which would be fine, if they were not people associated with The President.
If China intelligence services are being only moderately paranoid, as spooks are, from their side the whole thing could be understood as a long chain of coincidences, together pointing to a sophisticated and coordinated attack on China from the USA.
In which case a coordinated response ‘in kind’ will be totally justified!
In which case the stock market doing a boo-boo is nothing to worry about compared to mundane things like survival.
Yes, just read the official reports (no tin foil hats needed) about the massive bioweapons research and production in the US over the last decades, most of it clearly offensive and NOT defensive in nature. Plus the way many US experts now and then are/were boasting about the way this can be used to kill off the population or food supply of another country without them being able to prove who did it. I would also feel uneasy about the fact that this is a virus that seems to have more affinity to people of Chinese/Asian background compared to EU/US, given the enormous efforts in the US and some of their close friends to design bioweapons that target a specific genetic group..
It could be just nature taking its course, bad luck etc. … but there are many suspicious factors.
Not a good time to go to mall’s, have food delivered to your home, take taxi’s
Not a good time to go to public places, or eat at a buffet, or anywhere out
Cook at home for a while,
This hysteria will pass
But yes, I’m not flying in the next six months, just for the simple reason that flying is now a hassle, you land they can spend hours inspecting the plane and running FLIR ( infrared face scanning ) on all passengers, you miss your connecting flight.
Then of course all flights to USA from SE-Asia, connect via HK, Taiwan, China; So there is no way to go to to USA or back&forth now without a total hassle.
So the smart thing to do is sit tight and wait it out, it will be forgotten in a few months and things will be back to abby-normal
The problem is you don’t want to take a chance, once you get swept up into a ‘quarantine box’, your stuck and you probably will get sick. Not worth the risk. Say you fly, your fine, you sit next to somebody with a runny nose, they get reported to the flight-attendent, then upon landing you get taken to ‘quarantine’ as well, just because you sat by that person.
Saw it happen manys times during the SARS in 2003-2004, Japan/Taiwan took no risks, when in doubt take them to ‘quarantine’ that’s the easy part, try to get out of that hell-hole. Jail is jail, and airport jails are the worst of the worst, because they’re usually ran by private prison companys with little to no government over-sight, its not unusual to get swept into one and be forgotten, because like a hotel its in their economic incentive system to keep your there, they always want full-occupancy to maximize ROI
So yes, hotels are in trouble, all tourist areas in asia are in trouble, they closed all the casinos in macao, everything has ground to a halt.
In the future people are going to venture back slowly, on the other hand there may be hell of some deals, say in Macau and they could return in massive hordes.
They say people aren’t eating at Chinese restaurants in USA, is this true or not?
This was bound to happen, they have been putting more & more people into tight-fitting aircraft, then the boeing-max fiasco, something had to give, I think when this thing is over your going to see a lot less air travel.
Asian Expat,
“They say people aren’t eating at Chinese restaurants in USA, is this true or not?”
Yes. Restaurants in China Towns around the US are deep trouble. Here in SF, there are places where there is always a disorderly line outside on weekends at the right time. My wife walked through China Town today, and she was shocked by the absence of lines and people, and she told me about it when she came back, not knowing that I’d just finished my podcast on this topic.
Here in France there are a number of Chinese “wok” buffet restaurants in the town not far from us. Last Friday at lunch time one of them had a line outside the door, and we just about got into another one before it completely filled up as well.
OK, it was Valentine’s day, may have something to do with that, but I remember my wife remarking that obviously, nobody seemed to be bothered by any virus fears.
I do not really know what to make of this.
Well, that’s extremely different from Netherlands then. People with Chinese background are reporting widespread discrimination and sometimes “panic reactions” over here, related to CoV. And we don’t even have an official CoV patient in the whole country yet (although I guess that’s only a matter of time ).
This Virus is an economic disaster. Travel and Tourism is just the beginning, if this goes on many more industries will be affected and it appears it will. That being said, people should worry about their health and not the economy or the Stock Market. People are smart to avoid unnecessary travel, or stay out of congested airports and planes with crappy air. Stay at home and pay off some debt, or travel locally. Better for all concerned
Augusto,
I talked with my son the other day at work. He commutes by air, every two weeks for a two on and two off shift. He’s freaked about it. My nephew works for a major auto parts manufacturer and travels extensively as part of his job as he is a VP in charge of logistics and supply. They have no choice about traveling by air. It is their employment.
Besides, when you next go to the store how would you know the checker isn’t a carrier? You can’t stay home forever. With air travel, once this gets going there is no way to contain the spread.
How would you like to be a flight attendant these days, or a nurse? Nope.
I agree. I travelled for work, internationally, and am now retired, but I know there is a lot of unnecessary travel. Visits can be rescheduled, put off, or work that can be done by video conferencing/email, using local agents, etc…It is not always optimal, but it can be done. I just think people and businesses should be as careful as possible.
No doubt the business atmosphere in San Francisco is due for some interesting times. The Bay Area is the top travel destination in California, which in turn, is the No. 1 destination in the United States. In 2018 S.F. had 26 million visitors, including meetings and conventions, which brought in $10 billion in revenue. 7% of the visits came from from out of state.
I understand that restaurants in tourist towns often operate on pretty thin margins, something like 2%. So once those tourist buses stop unloading large groups at spots like Fisherman’s Warf, there’s bound to be a lot of pain felt by the businesses there and the rest of S.F. That will mean layoffs and reduced tax revenue for S.F. if the virus is still spreading by this summer.
I have seen the xrays of lungs after corona virus. Honey combed. It’s not the percentages of dying but of permanent damage and infirmity Humans have never been exposed to this virus so there is no immunity in place. It can mutate as well
@Bet
you are right ! Xray/CAT scan showing honey combed bronchioles is the shocking part (bit different from ordinary flu ) when the patient is not showing any symptoms of cold ,fever, running nose, body pain etc ! This virus is indeed different. only 2-5% of those who got infected might die due underlying additional diseases . But hospital tratment for serious sick (respirator machine as lungs are inflammed & no oxygen intake) in a mass cale is not possible. In Wuhan many died due lack of hospital beds/respirator machine+ lack of early strong medication or compulsory quarantine in their homes (building entrances welded shut) . Let us hope such a scenerio does to come to USA/ UK. we will know by March-April if any sleeper super carriers in the western world infect a lot of others or themselves get very sick!
SARS caused immune system to punch holes in the lungs as well. Bad way to die.
Another twist – but will show-up in a few months…
The big boys at AA, DL and UA have used the Coronavirus to “suspend” flights to China and Hong Kong (In fairness to DL, they dropped their only Hong Kong route back in 2018 – SEA-HKG). Sure, both AA and UA had already dialed back service to Hong Kong due to the protests.
With Hong Kong inbound/outbound traffic having turned into a dumpster fire – compounded with the woes on mainland China, you will not see a normal resumption of routes/service by the big 3 U.S. airlines in the near 6 month to 1 year term.
They all ahve been able to draw down the excess capacity to both Hong Kong and China – and no one will blink an eye.
The Big 3 will just redeploy capacity and/or sub out larger aircraft used on Chinese routes to South America and India.
Yields and profitability are too low on the Hong Kong routes…ditto for mainland China. Even with the big corporate contracts UAL has mostly flying from SFO, with AA and DL getting smaller slice of that pie from LAX and SEA respectively.
The big 3 can code share where they already have authority to do so and off-load the low yield Hong Kong and Chinese traffic to their partners – after normal business travel resumes.
It will be a shame to see the end of ultra low fares that have prevailed in the Chinese and Hong Kong markets.
I’m in North Africa, I’m enjoying the cheap airfares to Asia and Europe.
Wolf – Macau closed all the casinos indefinitely
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/mgm-resorts-pulls-2020-guidance-macau-casinos-closed-2020-02-12
The SF tourist traps may have a traffic drop, but any drinking and dining establishment frequented by locals will remain over crowded and over priced.
And don’t hold your breath for real estate prices to drop. Mainland Chinese will be more motivated than ever to get themselves out of China ASAP.
Wolf, great commentary, the words that ran through my mind as I listened to you: “knock on effects.” This thing is going to snowball like nothing we have seen in a while. For one thing, All that missing travel is going to impact oil prices, then it will impact oil industries and their supply chain. Places like TX are going to feel this. That’s just one small part, the lack of Chinese real estate dollar is going to slowly or perhaps quickly whack real estate prices. That is going to have a huge economic impact within this year if the restriction isn’t lifted as you said in the next few weeks.
Worst of all will be the fear, rightly or wrongly, no one will believe a thing coming out of the Chinese news media, literally everyone I talk to or heard from thinks China is lying about the magnitude of the problem. Regardless of whether that is true or not, it will drive fear of this virus. This is unfortunately a problem of their own making, Xi could be 100% accurate about every single statistic and the Everyman is going to still believe he is lying.
I was talking to friends who planned to fly to Singapore in March, they just cancelled everything. Nothing to do with China, and the rest of Asia is going to take a hit too.
MWC is only scratching the surface. What people will be watching for is when factories like the ones owned the Foxconn will open up, that will be a sign that things are on the right track. But as long as Hubei is locked down, not all the truth in the world is going to convince anyone the problem is over… the sad thing is that the Chinese government could actually be overly cautious, but even that is playing against them. But those guys are in a bind, if they open things up, and the virus is more contagious than expected, then China will get locked down even further and that is going to whack the world economy.
That old saying when the US sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold, now applies to China as well.
Welcome to the new world. Reminds me of that Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade scene where the Nazi says right after the Austrian, “And this is how we say goodbye in Germany.” and this is how we say goodbye in Germany.
This virus has a long way to go before it’s done. The two week incubation period is entirely outside our normal experience. This means the epidemic will be prolonged but conversely means that modern medicine will attack it in a way never before possible while in the midst of an outbreak.
It looks to be about as contagious as seasonal flu but 100x or more lethal.
There is already a clinical trial underway for a particular anti-viral drug, based on a case report from a couple of weeks ago.
The first human vaccine trials will probably start in about three months. The vaccines were already under development for SARS and have been rapidly modified.
I think it’s safe to say that medicine has never moved this fast, ever.
Yet after 17 years since SARS, there is still no vaccine for it.
Only 774 SARS deaths worldwide over two years. Not worth the effort. Millions die from A, B, and H1N1, and there is no good vaccines yet.
The one drug that may have some effect is coming out of Gilead Sciences: remdesivir. It’s still on phase 2, and originally targeted on Ebola. It was the one over which there was a lot of talk last week when some Chinese company started manufacturing it or filed patents on it as it related to the coronavirus. It is interesting though how fast people are lining up on these molecules considering how many possibilities there are.
Time will time if this one really has an effect, but then again, people looked at one of Abbvie’s drugs a couple of weeks ago, so there is no telling what’s effective.
Apparently Thai Covid patients treated with AIDS drugs all recovered. That may be because, according to an article I read, one segment of Covid DNA is an AIDS segment as well, and that happens to be the part of the DNA strand that determines what receptors are used. Intetesting, if true.
remdesivir may be produced soon.
In the mean time (according to china daily)
Favilavir, an anti viral that has shown efficacy in treating the novel coronavirus, was approved for marketing, the Taizhou government in Zhejiang province announced Sunday.
It is the first anti-novel coronavirus drug that has been approved for marketing by the National Medical Products Administration (similar to US FDA) since the outbreak.
Developed by Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Company, the drug is expected to play an important role in preventing and treating the epidemic, the China government said on its official WeChat account.
— the question of lethality requires more data. The consensus is 2% fatality rate (possibly higher), that makes it atleast 20 times more deadly than the usual flu. At the very least, will cause great strain on healthcare systems.
Can someone try to explain this?
A Bloomberg headline just now states, “Hong Kong is facing “tsunami-like” shocks, and may incur a record budget deficit in the next fiscal year as the city counts the costs of the coronavirus outbreak after months of social unrest, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said…The impact of the epidemic on the Hong Kong economy is being felt beyond retail, food and beverage and tourism-related industries.”
Yet the Hang Seng Index, which is like a mini DJIA for Hong Kong, of the largest companies that trade on the Hong Kong Exchange, is at the exact same level it was at on Jan. 24th, when the SHTF over there. Same with the Shanghai Composite Index, which is China’s version of our DJIA.
How is there such a disconnect between headline fundamentals and projections with the markets over there? If events and forecasts like that happened in the U.S., would our markets also brush them off?
Curioius,
I don’t have an answer for you, but I and others have struggled with the same theme. You’re not alone:
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/02/14/speculative-energy-in-the-market-is-incredibly-out-of-control/
The shorts had their money taken off them.
Markets will fall, when all shorts are terrified.
China is printing money in response to the crisis.
This is why the Chinese invested in real estate.
The numbers of infected in Japan and Singapore indicate contagion rather than prove containment.
Factories outside of China may wait for parts from China. They fined people for not wearing face masks in China. A passenger from a cruise ship docked in Cambodia tested positive for COVID19. The virus has been transported to Egypt.
Didn’t anybody pick up the news that the Chinese government is taking in all the cash money in the quarantined area, because it might spread the virus? (i heard it yesterday on dutch (Jazz) radio news. Nothing on MSM though). It will be replaced with new money in the future (if ever).
You might say that something ‘good’ (for governments and bankers) has come of the virus in the sence they finally have a reason to get rid of cash. And with it, the black market fuel. I can imagine there is a thriving black market for goods that are getting scarse in that area.
I wonder how long it will take for western governments to pick up on this and copy it as fast as possible. Who could resist?
More scary is, if the Chinese are right about cash being a means of spreading this virus. Because, not only cash will be a carrier, but everything going from hand to hand.
According to RTHK news- chinese banks are using ultraviolet light or high temperatures to disinfect yuan bills and are then sealing and storing the cash for seven to 14 days( quarantine the cash !)before recirculating them, the chinese central bank said at a press conference.
The mainland is disinfecting and isolating used banknotes as part of efforts to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
Fan Yifei, deputy governor of the People’s Bank of China said that banks have been urged to provide new banknotes to customers whenever possible.
The central bank made an “emergency issuance” (printing !)of four billion yuan in new notes to Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak,
The measures are intended to “secure the public’s safety and health when using cash”, he said.
Remember, all sorts of viruses and bugs go through us all every day…millions of them…including TB, leukemia, Mono, strep, cancer, colds, flu…
Sunshine, enough sleep, lots of water and fruit juices, fresh air walking….our immune system is made to encircle and toss out any danger like that.
Unfortunately, the people of Wuhan have little of those things. Huge protests against the air pollution and unhealthy food were just beginning last fall….
Wuhan air quality is as such very bad due to heavy industrial activity+population density . But quantining people (though justifies to prevent spread of virus to other areas) makes most of them sick. This was evident in Cruise ship quarantine + front line docs/nurses getting infected.
Average chinese in wuhan with mild symptoms is afraid to go to hospital (2 days minimum hanging around the corridors to get a doctor consultation/bed etc ) as they know they will get COVID19 defenitely even if they have only common cold,flu etc. At the moment common citizens go to hospital only when it is too late . They get a bed only when they collapse in the corridor . Medical staff / hospital bed -respitaror- anti vral stocks capacity still not enough to treat all the sick in wuhan ( other areas are better).
China willing to sacrifice the unfortunates in wuhan for the greater good of china( by not allowing to spread to other regions since Jan 23) .
More stricter home quantine / no vehicle movements other than Govt vehicles on the road measures announced in wuhan few days ago.
Just to keep it a little ‘real’ as I’m in Egypt, some local news; China just put in a order for 200 million Egypt factory made medical masks. 200 million is a lot.
Another top story, local prices for masks have gone up 500% —- a bit of hysteria… but take my advice, be prepared for anything. USD$ is back near 100 again. There is consensus, we may be facing a pandemic in the next 2-3 weeks.
Singapore/thailand/japan are all signalling recession. EU on cusp of recession. Tokyo Marathon cancelled… what about the Olympics? what about Dubai world Expo?…. Globalised world is having a heart attack.