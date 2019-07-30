ECB’s “NIRP-Forever” Policy “Destroys Banks’ Profitability Equation”: Bankia CEO. Spanish Banks Reel. Problems Stack Up

Spain’s Big Five banks (already down from the Big Six) could soon be four.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
The ECB’s NIRP forever policy is crushing Eurozone banks’ ability to turn a profit, warned the CEO of Bankia, José Sevilla, on Monday. “It is clear that the current rate scenario is hurting the profitability of the banking business,” he said. “We think low rates are good and perhaps even desirable. But the same cannot be said of negative interest rates since they destroy banks’ profitability equation. Sustained over time — and we have been negative for five or six years now — they hinder and penalize the profitability of Spanish and European banks.”
In February last year, the formerly bailed out lender launched an ambitious three-year plan (2018-2020) that included an earnings target of €1.3 billion for the third year. By this Monday, that plan was already dashed after the bank unveiled half-year profits that were down 22% year-over-year, prompting Sevilla to admit that the lender will not come even close to achieving its €1.3 billion target for 2020.
Over the last decade, as rates have gone from low to zero, to below zero, the shares of Spanish and European banks have been crushed, re-crushed and, for good measure, re-crushed again. Over the twelve years since May 2007, when Europe’s seemingly interminable banking crisis began, the Stoxx 600 bank index has plunged 75%, and is now back where it first had been in October 1995:
There are plenty of reasons for this spectacular decline, including the 2008 Financial Crisis, the Euro sovereign debt crisis that quickly followed, and the huge piles of non-performing loans that both of these crises left festering on many banks’ balance sheets. There have also been other aggravating factors such as Brexit and Italy’s ongoing banking crisis, which have further decimated investor confidence in the sector.
But a source of pain for European banks is the ECB’s negative interest rate policy (NIRP), which squeezes the interest margins they are able to earn. Despite all the ECB’s hype, NIRP was never meant to boost the real economy or make banks healthier. Its goal was to boost bond prices and thereby bring yields down, which lowers the costs of borrowing for debt-sinner countries. It’s worked beautifully: now, even Italy, with its 132% debt-to-GDP ratio, struggling banking sector, and recalcitrant government, is able to borrow for free with maturities of up to essentially years.
But there is a high price to pay. And that price is being paid not just by Europe’s legions of forsaken savers, depositors, and yield-hungry pension funds, and future retirees, but also by many banks.
In Spain, the shares of three of the big five banks have fallen by 10% or more since last Thursday, when Draghi telegraphed the further loosening of ECB monetary policy. Bankia’s shares have fallen 13%, to €1.76. Five years ago, they were worth €6 a piece. At the beginning of 2018, when European banking shares were staging a brief recovery, the bank had a total market cap of €11.5 billion. Today, it’s worth just €5.5 billion, a mere fraction of the €24 billion bailout it received in 2012.
Spain’s third and fifth biggest lenders, CaixaBank SA and Banco de Sabadell SA, have also seen their shares slump since announcing results last week that fell short of analysts’ estimates. Both banks cut the outlook for their core lending businesses and reduced their forecast net interest income — a measure of earnings on loans minus deposit costs — sending CaixaBank’s shares to their lowest level in three years and Sabadell’s to a historic low of 79 cents. In the last two weeks alone, Sabadell has lost almost 20% of its market cap and is down over half since Jan 2018.
The irony is that Sabadell, on the surface at least, is having a much better year than last. The huge self-inflicted IT problems at its UK subsidiary, TSB, are apparently largely behind it, after having cost hundreds of millions of euros to put right. Last Friday, Sabadell reported first-half net income of €532 million, a 340% increase on last year. Yet its shares have responded by plunging every day since, for four main reasons:
- Falling margins. If, in September, Draghi does what he does best and cuts EZ interest rates even deeper into negative territory, the pressure on the bank’s margins is only likely to get worse. Sabadell’s CEO, Jaime Guardiola, has even opened up the possibility of charging individual depositors interest on their accounts, which would send these deposits fleeing.
- Its huge exposure, via TSB, to the UK economy, which could be just three months away from feeling the full brunt of a no-deal Brexit.
- Its wafer-thin capital buffers. Spanish banks have the lowest solvency ratio (11.1% CET1 fully loaded) in the Eurozone, behind even the likes of Cyprus (11.4%), Italy (11.9%), Greece (12.7%) and Portugal (12.8%). And Sabadell has the lowest solvency ratio of all Spanish banks.
- Another huge fine from Brussels could be in the offing. Spanish banks may soon have to pay out billions of euros in compensation to mortgage holders if the European Court of Justice rules, later this year or early next year, that the IRPH mortgage reference index, used in over a million mortgages, was abusive. Sabadell is estimated to have total exposure to IRPH of around €800 million while Caixabank could end up holding a tab for some €6.7 billion, which could be enough to wipe it out completely.
The worse things get for Sabadell, the more investors are reminded of the collapse of Banco Popular in 2016 and its shotgun acquisition by Banco Santander, in which shareholders lost everything. Already, rumors are swirling about the possibility of merging Sabadell with Bankia, an operation that would spawn Spain’s second biggest bank by domestic assets. But just as happened with the creation of Bankia in 2010 from the bedraggled remains of seven semi- or fully defunct savings banks, the risk to taxpayers is likely to be huge. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
How long this ‘pretend and extend’ can go on?
Is there a possible contagion risk to rest of the global banking system, including USA?
Newsflash: it’s going on forever, because any other path would mean admission of failure of policies and mechanisms that are decades old and which are taught as gospel to student economists the world over.
Better to enter the twilight world of negative interest rates, rack up the debts from their already stratospheric levels, and hope the ‘trickle down’ from the asset-owners boosts growth, rather than to allow people to save prudently for their families and futures via normalized IRs.
The lunatics have well and truly taken over the asylum – and appropriated all its operating profits for themselves and their pals.
It will go on until it doesn’t.
History is littered with examples of governments that had tried to deliver “prosperity” and stay in power through the “easy way” of loose monetary/fiscal policy and massive deficit spending.
It always ends the same way. Misery, ruin, bankruptcy, war and a complete change of government (usually violently).
Spanish banks are getting absolutely crushed… Everyone is running for the hills, a few Spanish and Italian banks already all time lows. EU Bank index let’s you know all you need to know, plus no deal baked in the cake, hard to have confidence in EU banks when they are knee deep in bad loans to EU and EM’s. Eurodollar US denominated debt to China in the Trillions, their not getting paid back, China banks and corporations are broke, leveraged to the tits
Dead Men Walking! The sound of derivatives being activated is whistling in the background… Big banks engaging in Interest Rate swaps, somehow both sides show asset gains for years, mark to market con about to explode. DB got downgraded to BBB, just to make it clear in almost every derivatives trade there is a rating clause, if rating goes below investment grade, it all goes kaboom… Once DB hits -BBB, tic toc
Yawn…so the EU has yet another bank problem.
Looking at past history, the EU is THE bank problem. Ever-popular EU bank supervision is everything but non-existent. If any country (ie Italy, France) breaks the rules, it’s examined & determined to be OK. Amounts of track III debt is astronomical, and EU “Leaders” (whatever that empty term means) do little to communicate that to the population. (I have a PhD Mannheim University professor friend who is in absolute denial that Italy owes Germany something like 1 trillion euros in track III debt).
European bankruptcy law is punitive and horribly slow at best. There is no effective way to close out bad debt even if highly incompetent bank managers wanted to give it a try. My favorite is is the EU’s “lack of stress” test for banks. Why they even pretend is a mystery.
Couple all this to an unelected, undemocratic and unaccountable EU bureaucratic system (did any of the 570M EU citizens actually vote for a single one of any of the several new EU “presidents”? Nope, not a single one.) that generates no great leaders with credibility or vision for the future. It’s a Hugh game of musical chairs with the same failed personalities circling the floor.
The insanity of a fiat currency system and massive government unaccountable deficit spending taken to its logical conclusion. The beginning of the end starts with something like:
“has even opened up the possibility of charging individual depositors interest on their accounts”
All the keep the scam and those in power going a little while longer.
Savers receive minimal interest, if any, on their savings. The “retired generation” would have been looking forward to earning say 5-7% on money they had saved for retirement and this interest would have been spent providing a cushion between the basic state pension and a more comfortable life.
No interest = no spending which means lower demand for goods. Those goods are produced by companies who provide pensions for their staff, but with the loss of interest rates goes the Final Salary Schemes for pensions, which again provided a better standard of living, and which again is no longer there.
It is only a matter of time before private pension funds are going to be forced to re-calculate the pensions, including those already receiving a pension based on rates which are but a distant memory.
When I was in my early 40’s I was looking to invest in a topup pension. The large, reputable pension providers would give three quotes based on a 7% investment return, 10% and 13%. By today’s returns, a pipe dream!
When does this end, and who will be the loser in the end?
The trick is some of your financial assets must be allocated to riskier assets … not all of it. Just some of it.
Funny they didn’t complain about low interest rates for their savers, but now I believe NIRP forces them to PAY their borrowers! Hence the screaming about ruining pension funds, etc. They can’t have it both ways. What’s to stop this from spreading to ALL banks that drop to NIRP?
Karma.
Let’s just admit that EU banks are now government-run utilities.
Whereas in the US the government is a corporate-run utility.
1) The German CPI fell to 1.01%. All rates between 3M to 9Y
range between (-) 0.519 to (-) 0.783. Spread manipulations.
2) US CPI during oil embargo #1 in 1974 and embargo #2 in 1980 jumped to 11.5%, below effective Fed funds rate.
3) From the x2 tops the CPI fell to 1.5% in 1984.
USD was the strongest in 1985 during 1985 Plaza accord.
4) From 1998 to 2001 the CPI made x2 bottoms @0.8%.
USD formed x3 peaks during that period.
5) In 2009 the CPI was negative for the first time @ (-) 1.3%.
Unexpectedly USD was the weakest ever. USD hit a bottom, at 70, in 2008.
6) Since 2009 US CPI ranged between zero in 2016 to 3%,
averaging 1.5%.
7) Top 50 US inner cities are doing a good job, since the 60’s.
US tax payers paid them to produce and they did plenty : over 50% of the 3.8M babies born in 2018 were came from the inner cities.
8) Money flow to them enriched few narrow strips of the elite,
but caused unsustainable decay and misery for the rest.
What is also destroying the banking system and has added massive uncertainties…
In the computer age…Valuations in the markets.
Brick and mortar is something solid and can only be in limits of being evaluated to worth. Intellectual properties is huge in computers and easily to be hacked or manipulated by the user. Never trust computer games in any form as they can never allow the end user to actually win anything of worth…like slot machines or computer card games, your behavior patterns can be tracked and used.
Computer games on the net is huge with vast amounts of profits and manipulation.
Now that we have a hooked society…what happens when the computer infrastructure breaks down…old satellites, etc…
Deleveraging has to happen, one way or another. I guess this is more preferable than outright default.