Fake Cash & Fake Accounting: Chinese Regulators Suddenly Halt 46 IPOs and Bond Offerings

The companies are clients of China’s 2nd largest audit firm, now under investigation.
On Monday, Jinhe Biotechnology and Liande Automatic Equipment disclosed in filings that they had been ordered by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to suspend their plans to sell bonds.
On Sunday night, four companies — Hunan Baili Engineering Sci&Tech, Jiaao Enprotech Stock, MLS Co., and Woer Heat-Shrinkable Material Co. – disclosed in filings that they had been ordered by the CSRC to suspend their IPOs in Shanghai and Shenzhen.
Regulators also stopped four IPOs on Shanghai’s Star Market, which itself debuted just last week with great fanfare. The 25 stocks listed on it gained 140% on the very first day, followed by steep declines the second day. The four companies whose IPOs got nixed, according to Yicai Global, were Beijing LongRuan Technologies, Beijing Transuniverse Space Technologies, Luoyang Jianlong Micro-Nano Materials, and Shenzhen JPT Opto-Electronics.
On Sunday, two companies disclosed that their bond offerings were stopped by regulators, according to Yicai. On Friday, seven companies disclosed that their bond offerings have been halted.
In total, regulators suspended 46 IPOs and bond offerings, based on filings made at the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, including Shanghai’s Star Market, as of Monday, according to the South China Morning Post. The reason: these companies had chosen Ruihua Certified Public Accountants as their auditors.
Ruihua, the second largest audit firm in China, has been embroiled in scandals involving large amounts of fake data, including fake cash, on its clients’ books. The fakeness of this cash became obvious when these companies defaulted on debt that they could have easily serviced with the cash they claimed to have on their books but didn’t. And Ruihua had just signed off on those fake books.
The CSRC had finally put Ruihua under investigation on July 5 for allegedly falsifying information, according to Yicai Global, after the scandal of Kangde Xin Composite Material Group had blown up in January.
Kangde Xin had reported 15 billion yuan in available cash at the end of September 2018, but on January 15, 2019, it defaulted on just 1 billion yuan of commercial paper because that cash on the balance sheet didn’t exist.
It had been the third company in a row to default on a relatively small amount of debt despite huge cash balances on the balance sheet. “The defaults call into question the actual availability and amounts of reported cash balances,” Fitch mused at the time – a phenomenon I called “Fake Cash & Fake Accounting” in January, as China’s corporate debt was blowing up in record fashion.
CSRC then found that Kangde Xin’s controlling shareholder and former chairman, Zhong Yu, who was arrested, had embezzled funds from the company. The regulator didn’t specify if Ruihua or Bank of Beijing, the sole account manager to Kangde Xin, had helped to cover up the malfeasance, according to Yicai.
The company has also been accused of inflating profits by nearly 12 billion yuan over the past four years, “through fictitious sales, exaggerated operating costs and fictional expenses on research, development and sales,” according to Yicai.
And all under the intensely watchful eyes of its audit firm, Ruihua.
Another fake-cash company and Ruihua client, Furen Group Pharmaceutical, failed to issue cash dividends of 60 million yuan despite 1.8 billion yuan in cash on its balance sheet. When the Shanghai Stock Exchange investigated, it discovered that over 1.7 billion yuan were missing, and that the company had in fact only 3.8 million yuan in cash.
In total, 29 IPOs of companies that had Ruihua as auditor have been suspended, the CSRC said, cited by Yicai. And one of Ruihua’s clients has withdrawn its IPO application.
Investors in Chinese stocks have long been hounded by fake numbers on their financial statements. Fake cash balances are particularly pernicious in terms of audit quality because that’s one of the easier and most obvious and most important items to check out by the company’s auditor.
Fitch expects another record year for Chinese corporate defaults. And it’s during these defaults that creditors tend to discover what all is missing that they thought was there.
Nevertheless, this barrage of orders by regulators to dozens of companies – all Ruihua clients – to halt raising much needed new funds, either via stock offerings or bond offerings, is more than just another busy Monday in China’s corporate world. It shows that regulators are finally trying to crack down on pandemic accounting fraud that involves all kinds or participants, including the auditors.
“For developers and agents in most parts of the country who rely on foreign buyers, there is really no alternative to buyers from China,” explains the CEO of Juwei.com. Read…. US Home Purchases by Chinese, Other Foreigners Plunge Below 2012 Level. And the (for me) Chilling “Chinese Reaction” to it from the Largest Chinese Portal for US Homes for Sale
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
This somehow reminds me of the fate of Bud’s InBev IPO.
Thanks Wolf.
I find it difficult to believe that the linked article (on plunging US home purchases by Chinese et al) is a coincidence. With flows of illicit fund increasingly scrutinized, along with more point of sale scrutiny in places like Vancouver, it would be amazing if home sales weren’t affected.
Their actions must have been extremely loose, or a new era fraud prevention?
Thanks, excellent post. These Ruihua guys probably were former employees of KPMG.
Or Arthur Anderson..
Enron used fraudulent accounting. Some of its employees maxed out their 401k plans with Enron stock purchases. The stock went to zero in bankruptcy. They lost jobs and retirement savings at the same time.
It ain’t just Enron. Think MCI-Worldcom and others. And then, there was Madoff, Corzine, and possibly others. They are learning from us.
I don’t care what company you work for, investing retirement money in your company’s stock is idiotic. But of course everyone is a victim and never responsible for their actions. Enron forced them to put all their eggs in one basket. Just like all “victims” of the housing crash who were forced at gunpoint by eeeeeevil bankers to take out a loan they couldn’t afford.
Just Some Random Guy,
Hold your rash judgment of “idiotic” for a moment. There are quite a few companies that are majority employee-owned, from Publix Super Markets, which has about 200,000 employees, on down to the small craft brewer. I doubt that a Publix cashier has a yuuge 401k stuffed with other investments, in addition to the shares of Publix. It may well be that the biggest financial asset they have are the shares of the company they work for.
Is that risky? Well, yes, you’re putting two eggs (job and investment) into one basket. But think of it as a benefit – it’s part of the job.
Now, if you’re a CEO of a big company, you can likely borrow money from your company to buy the company’s shares, and pledge the shares as collateral. When the shares tank, you just let the company have its collateral back, and no problem. This happened all the time during the Financial Crisis, and I know guy who was on this program … sweet deal.
But that’s the hard-earned privilege of being at the very tippy-top, no? I mean, that’s how our noble and fair system works. When the S hits the fan, the little guy sees his retirement dream go up in flames while the CEO just walks away from those shares unscathed because the risk was 100% with the company to begin with.
My brother-in-law was fairly high up in BlackBerry in Canada and had a million dollars worth of stock…
When it tanked, the stock was worth $50,000. But, the taxes valuation stayed at a million. So it would have cost more with the capital gains tax to cash them out.
I recall reading about a similar situation with Cisco employees after their stock plunged in the tech bust of 2000-2002.
What happens in that situation? Is there no tax due if the stock is never sold?
Looks like Ruihua were using the WONG numbers.
When investigators and auditors have no fear in their own lies, scandals, political partisanship and have no consequences for their own actions – corruption flourishes.
“It shows that regulators are finally trying to crack down on pandemic accounting fraud that involves all kinds or participants, including the auditors.”
1.8 billion and 3.8 million – its an easy mistake to make! Companies holding this much as cash are not putting capital to work efficiently. Red rag to a shareholder. 46 suspensions – do these companies hold enough weight to ripple a jittery market? If yes thats bad news as China has invested in Deutsche which will receive an early xmas present. If no, thats bad news as investors will turn elsewhere where less obvious lies lie. Audit function has historically been in the pockets of repeat buyers of services. Its a very small market place – it needs a good shake down with smaller challengers rising to service the large floated companies and some private ones too. AI analytics capability just purchased in Australia by a big four player. In the end the game will be Google vs Amazon vs Deloitte – all your daily activity and your finances in one place. Comforting thought not.
Not sure if these aren’t just clamp downs for show…maybe followed by show trials. China’s financial system is under pressure and it seems to me that in the past this would have been papered over, but maybe now it can’t be, the cracks are getting too big, and so time to make an example of a few……or scapegoat a few…..someone has to take the fall and it won’t be the Communist Party.
As usual, great information Wolf and facts that will go underneath the radar screen of the WSJ. What continues to amaze me is, apparently smart investors, continue to believe financial statements of Chinese companies mean anything.
Many people speculate on when we will have a repeat of 2008-2009 but more and more I think our next downturn will be more similar to the bursting of the 2001 Tech Bubble, with Uber and Twitter playing the part of Webvan and the Chinese firms in this article (plus many others) playing the part of Enron. Except this time we will have bloated housing bubble along for the ride down the water slide, and the corporations, consumers and government will have been maxed out on debt. Look Out Below
Each bubble burst will be entirely different b/c of changed macro environment from the ones, before including 2000 or 2008! We have excess global wide unlike any time before!
Most likely I venture out predict a major credit event- default or bankruptcy. Many prime candidates out there but my bet is on Corporate debt, followed by European Banks!
I am sure there are companies in the west as well.
If I had to guess, I would think Fiat-Chrysler could be another Parmalat.
We are also seeing Woodford Equity Fund and other funds that have dubious valuations and using Guernsey stock exchange to make the investments “legal”.
There appear to be a lot of off-balance sheet stuff going on in companies.
There appears to be way under provision for bad debts by banks enabling them to increase turnover with intrest receivable having the effect of increasing net capital enabling it to loan even more.
I have seen a lot of costs being capaitalised on the balance sheet as opposed to being correctly put in the accounts as costs in the Profit and Loss account.
Revenue recognition (especially regarding telecoms and computer sales with warranties) has often been dubious dependent on “accounting policies” and appear to forget the “prudence” concept.
Cashflow has always been important. It is like a plumber being able to quote and get the job of the installation of a boiler and would make a profit but has no money to buy the materials or even fuel for his van.
I have seen in the UK where Train Operating Companies have agreed delayed payments to other Train Operating Companies and the Rail Network on outstanding debts so the bank balance (hence cashflow) on the balance sheet looks more liquid when their companies have different year ends.
What I said back then:
[So the Chinese “Miracle Econony” dragon turned to be made like most dragons in Chinese festivals, out of cardboard. And then it started to rain…]
Looks like the rainy season is still going for our “mighty” cardboard dragon…
Chinese companies aren’t on the up and up?
I. AM. SHOCKED.
A Chinese public company with accurate financial numbers would be bigger news.
Don’t forget some of these Ruihua dudes will end up in front of a firing squad!
or at least a lengthy jail sentences!
The SEC however is a toothless tiger now, and just rubber stamps any sort of IPO!
Think back to Lift , Euber and beyond meat..,, etc.
ah and one more thing , Fitch and its other two sisters are so immersed in this shonky system that getting rid of them would be a requirement to cleans and RESET the Financial system.
Off course getting rid of the FED will have to go in tandem.
Madoff was just the unlucky guy who was scapegoated in the process that got halted quickly by helicopter monetary theorists!! :)
An accountant with a blog called Deep Throat has a piece: ‘Ten cent….about what it’s worth …’ that seems to do a pretty convincing job of explaining why the conglomerate’s accounting is not ‘LIFO or FIFO but SAY SO’
He wonders if its gaming income is possible given that most of them are free and none of the other world players report anything like 13 billion.
It’s mostly over my head but I’m sure WR or anyone with an accounting background will find it interesting.
Can you link the article? I don’t want to search “deep throat” from my work’s network and it probably wouldn’t come up with your article anyway.
I remember researching that company and doing some ground truth checking. It struck me their operation was only a few percent of what they were claiming.
Thanks for this article Wolf. This helps refute the argument that a commentator named Jack made about the Chinese economy not collapsing. This article presents proof that the next downturn might be caused by the house of cards imploding in Beijing. There are endless reports of trouble in the country and Jack is just covering his ears with his hands and not listening.