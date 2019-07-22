Who Holds the $3.2 Trillion in “Leveraged Loans” and CLOs?

Murk everywhere. There isn’t even an agreement what “leveraged loans” are. No, banks are not off the hook. They hold 57% of these instruments, the Bank of England found.
Leveraged loans are risky. They’ve been issued by junk-rated overleveraged companies that are often owned by private equity firms. These loans are often packaged into highly rated Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs). The Fed, the Bank of England, and other central banks are fretting about them publicly in their Financial Stability Reports. Leveraged loans are traded in slices like securities, but they’re loans, and not securities, and so securities regulators don’t regulate them, and no one regulates them. No one knows into whose balance sheets they can blow holes. And there is not even any agreement what exactly leveraged loans are.
In short, they’re risky and murky.
But investors have the hots for them all over the world. With about $13 trillion of global investment-grade debt trading at negative yields, thanks to idiotic central-bank policies focused on financial repression rather than a sound economy, institutional investors have to take on huge risks to get a little yield, and these leveraged loans and CLOs fit that bill perfectly.
Depending on whose definition of leveraged loan we use, there are either $1.3 trillion globally – these are the loans that are included in the S&P leveraged loan index – or, by a broader definition that Bloomberg uses and that the Bank of England (BOE) uses in its Financial Stability Report, $3.2 trillion.
“Given the lack of a consistent definition of leveraged lending, there is uncertainty over the total stock of outstanding leveraged loans,” the BOE says.
So the BOE’s staff fanned out to determine who holds this $3.2 trillion in leveraged loans and CLOs. They pieced together data from central banks, Bloomberg Finance, S&P global Market Intelligence, Morningstar, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, FCA Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive, the SEC, public disclosures by asset managers, banks, and pensions funds, etc.
It wasn’t easy to break through the murk of leveraged loans and CLOs.
The big thing that we always assume is that leveraged loans and CLOs are largely held by investors rather than banks, and that banks are not heavily exposed to leveraged loans, and that bank balance sheets are largely immune to a potential meltdown of those instruments, and that it would be investors that would get hit by the losses, and that banks would get away with just a few contusions, so to speak.
But now we can throw these assumptions out.
According to the BOE, 57% of the $3.2 trillion in leveraged loans and CLOs are held by banks. That’s $1.8 trillion.
Banks end up exposed to these instruments in three ways:
- Loans that banks have originated but not yet sloughed off to investors (“pipeline exposure”). This was an issue during the Financial Crisis, when banks got stuck with those loans that then blew up. But this “pipeline exposure” is not included in the total bank exposure here.
- Loans they choose to hang on to.
- CLO holdings.
Of those banks that hold CLOs and leveraged loans, Japanese banks have become infamous after the Japanese government got worried about it. But turns out, they’re just small fry. They held no leveraged loans at the end of 2018 and held only $96 billion of CLOs (though they might have added to that stash recently).
European banks held $448 billion in leveraged loans and $32 billion in CLOs.
US banks (and “other global banks”) are by far the largest holders, with $1.06 trillion in leveraged loans and $160 billion in CLOs, for a total of $1.22 trillion.
The table shows all holders, including the $224 billion held by unknown holders, (“unallocated”). All amounts in billions of dollars. Loan funds for retail investors – the three lines: open-ended funds, ETFs, and closed end funds – combined hold $416 billion, making fund investors, in aggregate, the second largest holders. Those are mostly retail investors. Hedge funds are the third largest holders. Remember that “pipeline exposure” is not included. (If your smartphone clips the table, hold the device in landscape position):
|Holder of Leveraged Loan or CLO
|Loans, $ billions
|CLOs, $ billions
|Total, $ billions
|US & other global banks
|1,056
|160
|1,216
|European Banks
|448
|32
|480
|Japanese banks
|0
|96
|96
|Insurers
|96
|160
|256
|Hedge funds
|256
|96
|352
|SMA (separately managed account)
|64
|0
|64
|Open-ended funds
|256
|32
|288
|ETF
|32
|0
|32
|Closed-ended funds
|96
|0
|96
|Other non-banks
|0
|64
|64
|Unallocated
|96
|128
|224
|CLO managers
|0
|32
|32
|Total
|2,400
|800
|3,200
It’s fascinating how murky the data is around this $3.2 trillion pile of leveraged loans and CLOs. And the BOE is not shy about pointing it out, such as:
- “Complete data are not available for some non-banks, and so values have been estimated based on partial data.”
- “The grey segment [“unallocated” = $224 billion] marks the areas of most uncertainty”.
- “For hedge fund holdings of leveraged loans and CLOs, we scale up holdings reported to UK authorities by non-EEA managed alternative investment funds to reflect the size of the global hedge fund universe. This means these estimates are particularly uncertain.”
- “Data for insurers largely refers to US entities. A proportion of holdings are through products that are offered by insurers to outside investors.”
The BOE’s efforts to shed light on leveraged loans has at least succeeded in revealing just how much murk there is in this end of the industry. And it is doing away with the illusion that banks are mostly off the hook when leveraged loans and CLOs blow up.
Kudos to the private equity firm. These things don’t happen overnight for companies. They happen overnight only for investors. Read… Everything’s Fine Until Suddenly it Isn’t: How a “Leveraged Loan” Blows Up
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Great info again! Thanks Wolf. In the last few years ABS (asset backed securities) based on sub prime auto loans have been issued by a bunch of non-bank entities. These entities many times finance these investments with loans received from banks. So banks have exposure to that market through those intermediaries.
I wonder if there is some some similar type of additional banks’ exposure to CLOs/Leverage Loans through this mechanism.
I worked for the largest SEC regulated derivates market clearing house back in 2007-2009. Soon after that there was a big push to bring many of the problematic instruments from that era into central clearinghouses to help address much of the murkiness you talk about here. There was some limited success.
Now we’re back again into pilling more assets that are poorly understood and not properly risk managed into financial entities’ balance sheets.
Neither Auto ABS nor the corporate CLO/Leveraged Loans/Junk Bonds are as big as the residential mortgage market. But when you add all of them up they might pose similar systemic risks, especially if the total of securities that will get into trouble will be comparable in size to the sub-prime mortgage market.
Well you quit before September 2019 and 2020 when 100% of derivatives should be traded in Central Clearinghouses. UMR is an interesting read. I wonder what would happen? Will the government cave like the Fed recently?
The Fed warned about risks to the economy from increased lending to companies with subprime (below investment grade) credit ratings. Some of these companies may be paying large dividends, large cash and/or stock incentives to management, and buying back shares. If the economy will slow and company revenues fall, making payments on these debts might become impossible.
What is the point of this article? Have you looked at the BoE stress tests and how onerous they are? The banks are running 16% tier 1 CET and 20% Total capital and have to maintain 8% plus a systemic risk buffer of 1 or 2% after a GFC type stress test. The stress test even includes charges for regulator fines… big ones.
Leveraged loans are the highest quality corporate loans the banks make after real estate backed and sovereign debt.
If you want to look for bagholders when inflation breaks out, its the pension funds… and home owners. And USD holders from overseas.
The track record of CLOs on a hold to maturity basis is actually very good, the reason being the relatively low default rate and high recoveried of loans, about 3% PD and 20% LGD. Those numbers are expected to be worse in the next default cycle however.
https://www.spglobal.com/_media/documents/2018-annual-global-leveraged-loan-clo-default-and-rating-transition.pdf
Statistically most Wall Streeters and Rating Agencies did not believe Lehman and Bear would fall either. But there are fat tails, right?
This article points the risk of that happening.
I think those with skin in the game, your own real money bet, are probably escaping. Playing with OPM, maybe not so.
>after real estate backed and sovereign debt
CRE loans have their own issues https://wolfstreet.com/2018/10/25/is-the-feds-medicine-gradually-pricking-the-commercial-real-estate-bubble/
Also note that the Architecture Billings Index new project inquiries hit a 10 year low. Makes me think developers are getting worried about vacancies in newly completed construction
One of the points of the article, is that Central Banks should not be manipulating financial markets in such a way that there is such a stunning level of debt trading at negative yields. This phenomena creates a ripple effect throughout the economy that causes everything to be unduly inflated including stocks, housing, and the leveraged loan/junk bond market.
Rob,
#1: CLOs are only a smallish part — at $800 billion — in the leveraged loan universe of $3.2 trillion. The article was primarily about leveraged loans.
#2: Absolutely NOTHING is risky right now. There are ZERO risks anywhere. That’s how everything is priced. Absolutely nothing can go wrong. Denial of risk is precisely how you sleepwalk into a financial crisis.
I can feel the sarcasm all the way from California to New York. Cheers.
Anyway I’m waiting for the 4-week announcement at 11am EST. More zero risk investing.
Makes me wonder about who else will the banks lend to? If most of the Investment Grade companies are now at most rated BBB or near junk, the next borrowers are junk.
With rates super low for ten years, the brain starts getting fooled and believes things are just great.
Don’t worry, the debt limit deal is done. Now Uncle Sam will need all the cash that’s out there at less than 2%. New normal seen a few years back. Prepare.
The Treasury auctions are going to have to be huge to make up for all time using “extraordinary methods” along with the new debt for the increased spending. You have wonder how much it will take for the risk free government debt to choke off other fixed income. I see a “debt out the wazoo” article coming once the ink is dry.
Have you seen the 13 week yield yesterday?
When you bet your own money it ain’t just news. It hurts.
I am think LIQUIDITY issues, I mean lack thereof, for a while. You can already see it in higher EFFR and SOFR above IOER. The amount of net issuance of Treasuries was actually negative last month and low this month. Check SIFMA for detail. So you are right, expect an avalanche coming, although Sept is going to be a very large SOMA add-on rollover month.
According to *SIFMA.
Net Raised Cash, US Treasury
Feb-19 154.3B
Mar-19 167.0B
Apr-19 -63.9B !!!
May-19 52.5B
The last few 4-week issuance were only $35B instead of $60B per week (Mar 2019)
The 13-week were $36B compared to $48B (Mar 2019).
So you can see new Treasuries are going to be auctioned with a vengeance since the gates are now opened. The primary dealers will have to buy them when they are already swamped with inventory (see NY Fed weekly report on Primary Dealers). Interest will have to rise to soak up these new Treasury Issuance not unless the Fed (white knight) opens a new round of QE.
Great typo : “Loans they choose to hang to.”
Was this subliminal ? Ha perfect
(Assuming you meant : “hang on to” ? )
Thanks :-]
Anything the banks hold will be backstopped by the Central Banks in a crisis. So that portion is a non-issue. The rest will also likely be backstopped but in a more delayed/convoluted manner.
We live in a controlled/backstopped financial paradise, until the massive inflation brings it to ruin.
Perhaps off topic to leveraged loans and CLO but another murky area for banks and their customers is ‘hacking’.
I recently began receiving unsolicited credit cards with my account number but another name on them. 7 in total from Chase and one from Capital One where I only maintained a CD account but no credit card account. My checking account at SunTrust also came under attack. Two payments, one for $975 and the other for $500 were made to a Goldman Sachs account. I do not nor have I have I ever done business with Goldman Sachs. SunTrust denied my claim of fraud and said that I was responsible for the charges even though I do not know what good or service I allegedly purchased or to whom the Goldman account belonged to.
I have no credit cards/ debit cards i can use now, cannot access my accounts on line and had to move all my money out of checking to stop the looting. Problem is I, like many people, have money automatically deposited into my checking account and automatically debited each month but I can no longer monitor these transactions from my computer as the banks have locked my accounts. I have had to revert to using cash to conduct my business because the banks cannot or will not protect their customers.
How widespread is this problem? I note Equifax (or was it Experian) is to be fined for losing their ‘customers’ data ( though I never agreed to them having it in the first place) and claims can be made against them but CNBC says your chances of recovery are small. I have appealed my case with SunTrust but would include this quote from the email they sent me.
“You have the right to request a copy of any documents that were used in decisioning your claim”
My experience in dealing with Transunion,Equifax and the fraud units at these banks is that you will deal with young woman for whom English is not their native tongue and to whom you must give all your secure financial info to over the phone. Since the banks KNOW the hackers are based abroad how secure would you feel giving such information to a low paid foreigner purporting to represent the biggest financial organizations in America?
So..on top of 700 trillion in interest rate swaps and who knows how many trillions in the CDS market, we have a mere 1.3 trillion in a slightly less leveraged loan environment. Well…..like a decade ago, the FED can cut rates back to zero to save twenty banks at the expense of the entire class of people known as senior citizens. Where are retired people supposed to find purchasing power in an environment like this one? It’s not just purchasing power. Insurance companies started making retired people resume payments on polices that the holders thought were either “paid up” or would have dividends high enough to cover future payments. The policies couldn’t earn enough money to ensure that status going forward. That, my friends, is a proverbial double whammy.