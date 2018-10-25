Fed’s Medicine “Gradually” Pricking the Commercial Real Estate Bubble?

“People are concerned about all that capital chasing limited opportunities.”
After a decade of “emergency” measures such as QE and zero-interest-rate policy designed to pump up asset prices – now ended – we get this:
“Everyone is worried where things are headed,” explained Matthew Anderson, managing director at Trepp a data firm focused on commercial real estate and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), speaking with The Wall Street Journal. “The basic complaint is that there’s a surplus of capital and a shortage of product.”
There are about $4.2 trillion in commercial real estate loans outstanding. Regulated banks hold just over half of it: $2.16 trillion, according to the Fed Board of Governors, with a majority of it concentrated at smaller banks (less than $50 billion in assets):
The other $2 trillion in CRE loans are held by non-banks, such as insurance companies, Government Sponsored Enterprises (such as Fanny Mae), and commercial mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by the GSEs.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who’d been warning about CRE and the risks it poses to the banks since 2016, gave a presentation in March 2017 on CRE’s risk to “financial stability.” His concerns over CRE was one of the factors that turned this dove into a rate-hiker and one of the first proponents of unwinding QE.
Other Fed pronouncements have also fingered repeatedly CRE loans as one of the risks to financial stability.
But since then, CRE loans have further ballooned, and a new force — private equity firms — has muscled into the space, heating up competition and leading to further lowering of loan underwriting standards – as all this capital is chasing product.
Private equity firms are trying to raise large amounts of money from pension systems and endowments, but also other investors, for these “debt funds” that then provide construction loans, bridge loans, and other types of often risky commercial real-estate loans.
There are now 106 funds trying to raise a total of $40 billion, according to the WSJ, citing data firm Preqin. In addition, real-estate debt funds already have $57 billion to invest, a new record.
Last year, CRE loan volume at PE firms jumped by 40% to $60 billion, according to the WSJ, citing Green Street Advisors. This gave those firms a market share of 10% in the CRE loan space, up from near zero in 2014.
And they’re all trying to chase product and deploy this capital they have already raised or are planning to raise. And they’re competing with each other and with everyone else. As result, risky lending has surged.
Back in 2012, interest-only CRE loans accounted for 30% of all CRE loans that were turned into CMBS. Because these loans don’t amortize, they’re considered riskier than regular mortgages. This was down from the peak of 60% before the Financial Crisis. For the first nine months this year, they accounted for 73%.
The waning credit quality, loosening lending standards, and rising interest-only loans that are packaged into CMBS have triggered a warning on Monday from Moody’s, which rates CMBS. While at it, Moody’s threw in a warning about falling collateral values:
- The credit quality of these loans “deteriorated.”
- “Leverage rose.”
- “Exposure to interest-only loans and single-tenant occupancy hit new highs.”
- “Underwritten-implied capitalization rates fell to their lowest average on record.”
- “Rising interest rates leave substantially more room for collateral values of recent vintages to fall than to rise.”
- “Rising rates also coincided with declines in debt service coverage ratios for the fourth quarter in a row.”
The latest numbers are “concerning to me,” Ricky Cipko, a Morningstar assistant vice president, told the WSJ. Now that the commercial property market is slowing, there are concerns borrowers may not be able to repay those loans.
“We’re seeing a lot more loans with cash flow that has crept down,” Steve Jellinek, a Morningstar vice president, told the WSJ.
Morningstar Credit Ratings had $25.4 billion of CMBS on its “watchlist” of securities that might face problems, up nearly 50% from the post-crisis low.
But it may get tougher for PE firms to raise the funds they aspire to raise. Treasury securities with maturities of seven years or longer now offer yields of over 3%, with near-zero credit risk. High-grade corporate bonds offer higher yields with relatively low risks, such as Apple’s 3.45% notes due in May 2024, which currently trade at a yield of 3.6%, according to Finra.
The record low cap rates in commercial real estate – the implied market cap rates used for underwritten property values fell to a record low of 5.87% in Q2, according to Moody’s – just aren’t that appealing anymore, given the big risks involved and the available alternatives.
So interest in real-estate debt funds “has plummeted,” with just 6% of investors in June saying the strategy “presented the best opportunities” over the next 12 months, down from 26% a year earlier, according to a Preqin survey released this month and cited by the WSJ.
“People are concerned about all that capital chasing limited opportunities,” Tom Carr, Preqin’s head of real estate, told the WSJ.
When investors stop chasing CRE deals at record low cap rates, and when pension systems stop plowing money into risky loan funds for very little return, it would mark a milestone in what the Fed calls a tightening of financial conditions, which is precisely what it wants to accomplish with its rate hikes and its QE unwind. So far, it has had only very limited success. But now it seems, the Fed’s medicine is ever so gradually starting to work.
Has there ever been a time in history when a speculative mania has been “gradually” brought to a soft landing? (CRE or otherwise?)
Has Moody’s ever provided a ratings downgrade for a trillion-dollar sector before it was too late for the bagholders to exit?
Is credit really “capital” just because a financier calls it that?
Does the Federal Reserve still honestly think that they’ve gone from policy “accommodation” to neutrality?
No.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Financiers are particularly impervious to experience.
I don’t think financiers are impervious to experience. I think they have learned from history. They’ve learned that when they blow bubbles, they come out the winners.
History teaches us we should fear financiers proportionately more than armed robbers and arsonists, and for the same reasons.
They don’t sell Jamie Dimon masks at Halloween party stores because it’s supposed to be fun, not genuinely terrifying. Lloyd Blankfiend brand chainsaws would be in bad taste.
Besides the rhetorical questions, I have some opinion on this:
> Does the Federal Reserve still honestly think that they’ve gone from policy “accommodation” to neutrality?
Does anyone else think that the economists at fed are just erds playing simcity with the whole world? They seem to not realize what inflation of assets mean in the first place.
Wolf – Similar situation in Canada.
The commercial real estate sector is in dire straights.
Downtown Calgary high rise towers have high vacancy rates.
Commercial retail space is like wise suffering high vacancy rates.
See the link below for the New Horizon Mall (ghost mall)
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZJ1wbDJkn58
Now the Bank of Canada is raising rates again. Look out below!
Some of the excess money needs to be drained out of the system by the U.S. govt issuing 5% bonds just for U.S. based pension plans. This will not only protect U.S. pension plans but also cause a gradual decrease in asset prices and keep the bubble from (hopefully) bursting.
I heard there are so many empty storefronts in New York City they are considering a bill to institute commercial rent control. The landlords are forcing small business owners out, then keeping the stores empty. The bill will guarantee owners lease renewals at reasonable rates and institute an arbitration board to mediate.
Rent control is coming everywhere.
->Rent control is coming everywhere.
And will be ruled unconstitutional, if not prohibited by decree. Huis clos. Sorry.
Rent control has been in America since WWII when all prices were frozen during the war.
That was when the US was electing Democrats and at war with the Reich, instead of the other way around.
Taxes are for little people, not for empty buildings, in deference to NYC real estate tycoons. Hey, I don’t make the rules.
Rent control has been in America since the Federal Reserve was created to set the rent on borrowed money.
/FIFY
The big Rent Control kaboom will be when market on vacancy is ended. Talk to anybody from the old days regarding WeHo (West Hollywood) and Santa Monica.
One issue that is rarely discussed.
Each successive cycle has gotten more and more corrupt in terms of lending and banks wishing to “retain relationships” with borrowers, mortgage brokers, whales, etc. Market Values are based on market indicators with a deduct for under-market rents. You get say 10% too aggressive lease rates, a too skinny vacancy/collection loss allowance, squeezed expenses and a too skinny Cap Rate (OAR) and the “real” LTV is way above the stated 70%. Looking back over 30+ years, even if the appraisal was say 10% too high, there was a greater probability of problems. The system evolves and works, but not when the people in involved are unethical and driven by bonuses, production and retaining their seats at the table. There are lots of peeps in CRE that have never seen a bear market and certainly never seen a “no bid” market such as RTC/S&L Crisis c. 1990-1994. The newbies don’t know what they don’t know, which will be costly – atypically low OARs (Cap Rates) magnify the results.
Don’t need rent control, just need to tax empty buildings.
I heard Paris wants to raise the new vacancy tax to 60% because there are still too many vacant apts. Other cities around the world are now either doing it too or considering it.
Whoa… i was wondering about that. People in NY say SF was “smart” regarding commercial real estate not being allowed to lie fallow, but that’s not true: just on one corner, i think 21st/Folsom, had thriving businesses until the rents were jacked up enormously for the successful restaurant that had lines and the thriving flower shop– now leaving the entire corner empty, dead and for lease.
These REITs are brutal all around.
->And they’re all trying to chase product and deploy this capital they have already raised or are planning to raise. And they’re competing with each other and with everyone else. As result, risky lending has surged.
And since they can’t make performing loans, they will make non-performing loans. In other words, they can’t have it all because they have no place to put it.
They could just put the money into the stock market. People constantly call to assure me that stocks always goes up, and email me charts going back ten years which prove it. But I’m more than ten years old.
I tell them that if they’re really desperate they could invest the money in projects to save the world, but they complain the ROI is too low and they want to make the big bucks. So I guess they’ll put it into non-performing loans, since that’s where the real money is at.
These people have more money than they know what to do with. Have you noticed they always end up wasting it and still crave more, as much as they can get? A rehab specialist would prescribe income taxes, substance abuse treatment, and training to acquire useful life skills.
“The credit quality of these loans “deteriorated.””
question on deteriorating CRE loans:
Is there simply too much CRE out there, are the commercial ventures are starting to decline in a slowing economy, are rising interest rates affecting the ability to operate a business, or all of the above? Is it just that there is too much empty product or is it that business is declining? In short, have builders chased a falling market or just overbuilt?
There sure has been a lot of ‘the economy is great’ hype this past decade.
I’m over my limit, but you deserve an answer. Finance is too important to leave to Larry Summers.
Briefly, in answer to question 1, all of the above. Question 2, both. Question 3, both. More or less. It’s complicated.
Forgive me if I seem condescending, but I make mistakes too. I perceive you yourself are not a professional finance guy. Otherwise you would not be asking these questions. This article, along with other articles, do answer your questions, and the nature of your questions suggests you understand the answers better than you may think.
Give yourself some credit. So to speak.
Also give WR credit for being a pretty good explainer for the non-professional.
I’m not really a finance guy either. I’m an historian. If I can figure it out, so can just about everybody else, at least enough to keep themselves from being easy pickings for the sharks. Most articles on this site show that even finance guys have trouble with finance, as big as it gets. Really, if they’re so smart, why do the rest of us always have to bail them out when their boneheaded scheming goes pear-shaped? It’s not just stupidity. It’s malice. There’s a lot of them out there, and they run the show.
I’ll get off my soapbox now.