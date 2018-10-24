What I Think about Tesla’s Financials

The chart that makes me scratch my head.
Tesla reported earnings today – a profit, its third quarterly profit ever, and its first profit based on operations rather than the sale of taxpayer-funded pollution credits. So it’s time to reflect.
I have always given Elon Musk full and extra credit for putting electric vehicles on the map and making them cool, after others have tried for about 150 years and failed.
But I have never been a fan of Tesla’s financial performance, which has been rock-solidly abysmal until today’s report. I’ve never been a fan of the incessant falsehoods propagated by Tesla’s fearless leader for the sole purpose of manipulating up the share price, and very effectively so. And I have never been a fan of Tesla’s share price, which has been – and continues to be even today – ludicrously overpriced. But today’s quarterly earnings report had a lot of good stuff in it though it left me scratching my head.
Sales growth has always been strong at Tesla. And it should have been, given how investors and governments have subsidized those sales to the tune of many billions of dollars. Total revenues in Q3, including automotive and energy, jumped 128% from a year ago to $6.8 billion. Nearly all of that growth came from automotive sales as Model 3 sales ramped up.
Cost of revenues jumped 109% to $5.3 billion.
Gross profit – revenues minus cost of revenues – more than tripled from a year ago to $1.5 billion.
Operating expenses rose only 12% to $1.1 billion.
Income from operations – as a result of the surge in revenues minus the lesser increases in costs and expenses – reached $417 million, compared to a loss of $621 million in Q3 last year. That’s a $1-billion swing.
After interest income and expense, other income and expense, and taxes, the company generated a net profit of $311 million, compared to a loss of $619 million a year earlier, and a loss of $718 million in the prior quarter:
But this chart is a head-scratcher. It’s funny-looking for anyone who has been around business for a while. There is a total and sudden break in trend, without gradual reduction in losses, and without transition of any kind. It just jumps from a sea of record losses to a profit. A magic wand comes to mind.
This was only the third quarterly profit ever. Tesla has never made an annual profit. This chart which goes back to 2014 shows two of them. The one in Q3 2016 was triggered by the sale of $139 million in taxpayer funded pollution credits. It was followed by an even bigger sea of losses.
Digging into the asset side of its balance sheet, comparing Q3 to Q2 (ended June):
Cash galore, suddenly. Tesla reported positive free cash flow of $881 million, after having burned through billions of dollars in the prior quarters. Cash and cash equivalent increased to $2.97 billion at the end of Q3, from $2.24 billion at the end of Q2.
This is good stuff. At this pace, if it continues to generate cash like this, Tesla will not need to raise funds.
Accounts receivable more than doubled, not year-over-year, but from Q2 to Q3, to $1.16 billion in Q3, from $569 million in Q2, after having mostly been flat for a few quarters. These are the amounts Tesla is expecting to get paid by the recipients of its merchandise or their lenders. But doesn’t it sell its cars on a cash basis, meaning that it gets paid at around the time of delivery, either from an auto lender or the customer? And its leases are tracked in a separate line item (see below).
Inventories remained flat from Q2 to Q3, at $3.3 billion
Outstanding operating leases of vehicles at $2.2 billion were down a smidgen from $2.3 billion in Q2. And in terms of its solar business, outstanding leases were $6.3 billion, about flat with Q2.
Which takes us back to the doubling of accounts receivable. So who owes Tesla suddenly $586 million more in Q3 than in Q2? And how did that impact revenues? I would like to know.
On the liability side of the balance sheet, accounts payable – money that Tesla owes its suppliers – jumped to $3.6 billion from $3.0 billion in Q2. This makes intuitive sense, given the surge in production, and the bigger bills it has to pay its suppliers.
I’m still scratching my head about the chart above. While I’m at it – wife is watching me askance, wondering if I have lice – I’m thinking about the abrupt departure of Tesla’s chief accounting officer in early September; and the sudden departure of its CFO last year, upon which Tesla brought back its old CFO, and all the turmoil these personnel changes engendered. These are the folks responsible for the financial statements we just looked at.
So I’m a little nervous. There are lot of big changes in these financial statements, largely due to the surge in sales and production, which triggers big changes in the balance sheet. I just need confirmation for a few quarters before I see where this is going.
The confirmation could be that Tesla will or will not have to raise new money – and if it has to raise new money, what it will use it for. According to the growth of its cash balance, it would not need to raise new funds. However, if Tesla does suddenly need to raise new funds without a compelling reason, such as building a mega-factory or something, and if it uses these financial statements to butter up potential investors, all kinds of alarm bells will go off in my head.
Wolf,
This is all in keeping with Elon’s promise that he doesn’t have to raise cash this year. Now, it seems like this will come true. No need to raise this year, we’re profitable. See. Move along. Then WHAMMM, on January 1st, Elon will raise a Bajillion dollars.
Although I’m curious if Elon will be able to keep his mouth firmly shut for the next three months to allow TSLA to find stability. Come on, Musk, tweet, you know you want to. Just do it. It’s entertainment for the masses.
Sure, your chart looks funny. But it’s almost Christmas, it’s time for miracles.
Just because you change the way you count the beans, does not change the actual number of beans…. Lipstick on a pig comes to mind.
The perverse effects of smoking hopium in non-GAAP Utopia.
Great article! A head-scratcher for sure.
The famous short-seller Jim Chanos has been shorting Tesla since 2015. He is cautious about calling Tesla a fraud. “There’s a lot of questionable activities, questionable accounting. But fraud needs intent.” He says that Tesla might turn out to be a legal fraud, which is more common. In such cases, “there’s lots of intent to deceive, even though it might be covered by safe-harbor provisions and accountants and lawyers have signed off. And by the way, those things never get prosecuted.”
“But doesn’t it sell its cars on a cash basis, meaning that it gets paid at around the time of delivery, either from an auto lender or the customer?”
A lot of people on Twitter have complained about paying in full for their Model 3 at the end of Q3 while not having received their car by the end of the quarter. The delivery rep setting a delivery date a few days ahead, the customer paying in full, and that delivery date is suddenly cancelled. Some have had 3 delivery dates cancelled by Tesla. Some have had their assigned VIN In Texas in particular, people were complaining of making their first loan payment for a car they weren’t in possession of.
People have also said their assigned VIN was removed and even told their car was sold to someone else. Makes you wonder if that 17% Q/Q drop in COGS per vehicle was helped from having the same car sold more than once.
Don’t forget that people love their cars. I haven’t met a single owner that regrets their purchase.
The model 3 could be the top selling car for 2019.
If demand continues to increase and oil goes to $250/barel due to geopolitical events , Tesla could be printing money for years to come.
Wolf
I agree with you. This profit graph you showed is very abnormal. One other strange event was the Famous short seller, Andrew Edward, announcement of covering his shorts and becoming Tesla’s sudden fan right before the earnings. Tesla has huge amount of convertible bonds meaning the company has to return lots of cash to the bond investors if the stock price doesn’t stay above certain value. Tesla can’t afford to pay that cash back and that’s why Elon is trying everything to make sure the stock price won’t go down. One example is his famous 420 tweet. I am not sure if you are a believer of technical analysis but if you look at Tesla’s price chart, $280 is an important price and every time the stock breaks down this support, Elon does something to squeeze the shorts. Never the less, I do like and respect him as a genius .
I suppose at some point in simply comes down to whether you trust Elon Musk.
Items that suddenly jump from one Q to the next usually involve some fine print that they’ve started accounting for something differently than they did before. And a sudden claim that more people owe them more accounts receivable than before gets at least a Vulcan eyebrow raise with an ‘interesting.’
Fascinating how ‘manufacturing hell’ which bled money all over the joint suddenly turned into an efficient organization that makes lots of money. My grey hairs agree with Wolf that this usually does not happen overnite or even within one quarter. Seems a bit like when the kids clean the house really quickly, but there are big lumps under the rugs.
Makes one wonder… With numbers like these why did Musk want to take it private? Why did the CAO leave after just one month? These happened during “their best quarter ever”
Tesla broke ground with their new China factory last week. Elon is going from strength to strength.
I cast my mind back about the furore over Tesla asking their suppliers for retrospective discounts. Could the $600m come from that arena?
If Tesla was disposing of surplus production equipment (say, all the industrial robots it ripped out of its production lines and stored out the back of its factory) would these appear on the regular Accounts Receivable line?
Perhaps they sold these back to Fanuc on rather generous credit terms?