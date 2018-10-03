“High End” Apartment Construction Totally Dominates, Creates Mismatch of Supply & Demand

Because that’s where the money is, on paper. But it’s not where the market is.
There are plenty of brand-new apartments to choose from, thanks to a multifamily construction boom in major cities. These apartments are in good locations. They’re nice and have everything you’d want. But for many people, rents are just too damn high. Here’s why:
In the first half of this year, 87% of the completed apartment projects with 50 or more apartments in 130 major cities in the US are considered “high end,” according to a report by RentCafé, based on Yardi Matrix data on 80,000 large-scale apartment developments. This is up from 52% of properties completed in 2012:
“High end” here means “luxurious” – a marketing position for a building. In expensive cities, projects that are not luxurious are nevertheless expensive – such as San Francisco. You have to pay a lot in rent but you might not get a lot for it. An expensive dump in San Francisco is not “high end.” It’s just expensive. In other cities, for the same amount, you can rent a luxury apartment. But that kind of “high end” in San Francisco requires princely sums of money.
This is based on Yardi Matrix’s definition and classification of the apartment market of multi-family properties of 50+ units, where “high-end” or “luxury” rental properties make up the top two categories:
“A+” and “A” buildings: Renters by choice. Attracted to the extreme upper end of the apartment market; properties generally of resort quality, clearly appealing to households capable of owning a residence, but choosing to rent, or households with substantial incomes, but without wealth. The luxury rental category primarily focuses on empty nester households, or more particularly, high net worth households. The renter-by-choice household is demanding; finishing detail and amenities included in properties appealing to this category must be of exceptional quality.
“A-” and “B+” Buildings: Lifestyle renters. The high mid-range category appeals to double-income-no-kids (“DINK”) households holding income status similar to that typically required of discretionary property positioning, but not in possession of the wealth more probably associated with the renter-by-choice rental household category. Properties holding high mid-range status typically offer excellent finishing quality, and attractive common area facilities, and typically focus on an environment providing a more social experience.
These two categories are considered “high end.” A step down and no longer “high end” is B and B-, which is for “working professionals,” such as policemen, firemen, teachers, and technical workers. Then it goes down the scale all the way to “D.” Subsidized housing is in a separate category.
These “high end” apartments are marketed to high-income people. Alas, there are not that many high-income people around. Nevertheless, in many cities, 100% of new apartment properties being complete in 2018 are “high end.”
The percentage of high-end projects has soared in cities that are not among the most expensive rental markets in the US and have hit 100% in cities such as Oklahoma City, OK, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, Kansas City, MO, Charlotte, NC, and Philadelphia, PA.
On the other hand, in ultra-expensive markets such as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle, there are still projects being built that (while expensive) are not in the “high-end” category.
The list below shows the 30 largest US cities (not metros) and their high-end properties as a percent of all properties with 50+ units completed in the first half of 2018. Of these 30 cities, 16 exclusively built “high-end” properties in the first half, up from 7 cities in 2017. Texas has four cities on this list where new high-end developments accounted for 100% of all large-scale apartment completions:
|City
|2018
|Dallas, TX
|100%
|Forth Worth, TX
|100%
|Boston, MA
|100%
|Houston, TX
|100%
|Jacksonville, FL
|100%
|Charlotte, NC
|100%
|Indianapolis, IN
|100%
|Columbus, OH
|100%
|San Jose, CA
|100%
|Memphis, TN
|100%
|Oklahoma City, OK
|100%
|Los Angeles, CA
|100%
|Chicago, IL
|100%
|Detroit, MI
|100%
|San Francisco, CA
|100%
|El Paso, TX
|100%
|Nashville, TN
|92%
|Washington, DC
|91%
|Baltimore, MD
|88%
|Austin, TX
|88%
|San Antonia, TX
|86%
|Philadelphia, PA
|86%
|New York, NY
|85%
|Denver, CO
|83%
|San Diego, CA
|83%
|Las Vegas
|80%
|Louisville, KY
|80%
|Portland, OR
|80%
|Phoenix, AZ
|78%
|Seattle, WA
|72%
Clearly, there is a trend among some high-income and high-wealth people to avoid the suburbs and go instead for convenience, views, short commutes to work, etc. This dynamic is spread over apartments and condos. Urban living has become cool. And these dynamics look good when the project is pitched to investors – and that’s where the money is.
But the market for high-end apartments is limited. Not that many people make enough money to be able to afford them. Flooding the market exclusively with these apartments, and not building apartments suitable for median incomes, the industry creates a mismatch of supply and demand that has been cropping up in major markets. And given the “high-end” projects underway, this mismatch will grow.
The solution is the market. These units will have to be rented out, either by the developer or by the creditors that will end up with the project if it fails. The way to fill these units is to cut rents until sufficient demand materializes. And this puts pressure on rents in lesser buildings that have to compete with these high-end units. In other words, it creates downward pressure on rents, from the top down.
It’s a lot of debt too: Multifamily mortgage debt outstanding rose to $1.3 trillion in Q2. Of this debt, 49% has been securitized, and many of those MBS have been guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Banks and thrifts own 32% of the multifamily mortgages. State and local governments, insurance companies, and other entities own the rest.
With most of the new funding going into high-end projects, creditors clearly are being charmed when these projects get pitched. On paper, one by one, they make a lot of sense. But the market might not play along.
And here are the rents, and how they’ve risen or fallen, by city, down to the neighborhood. Read… The Rental Markets in America, from Hot to Cold
Sounds like the sharpening of a double edged sword. High volume and low demand at the top to bring down high end prices – buckling the speculators on one side. Likely leaving less growth in affordable rental units and causing prices to go up at the lower end of the scale if the renters have left the high end market to more affordable choices – buckling middle class renters spending more than 50% of their income on housing already.
Almost all the residential REITS I can find are in the upper end – which is why I have been avoiding them like the plague. Yet at the same time I am seeing almost no articles in the financial press about the likely unwell not-too-distant future of these numerous upper end residential REITS given the current softening demand. All the related articles I can find are either still touting these REITS or declaring them better or worse only relative to one another (sort of implying their isn’t a risk in the writers mind in the upper end residential REIT market in general, just that some are better or worse then others.) It seems to my (admittedly novice in finance) mind that there is a huge gap in understanding what must happen to all this high end residential real-estate coming on line as the limited demand for this high-tire stuff is drying up.
Indeed every time I have talked to residential REIT-owners in the last few months I find them proud of their often completely un-diversified investments, and even condescending that anyone would invest in anything else (“The fools! look at my 14% dividends!”) When I try to point out some of the things you have covered in your article here, Wolf, I usually just hear some variation of “look, people keep having babies, and as long as that is true real-estate will always be a good investment.” Pointing out that most of the people having babies can’t afford the high end real-estate that comprise almost all of the residential REITs usually just gets me laughed at in a “you poor simple fool” type of way.
In short, thanks for your article here, without it I keep feeling more and more like I am a crazy person.
Also, a related question that I have been wondering about to see if you have some good incite on it: One of the things you cover above that I would normally agree with, is that in theory with a vast glut of oversupply in the high-end residential rental market prices are going to have to come down. One thing I have begun to wonder about however, is that if beyond the obvious large margins with the greatest return on investment per square foot, the appeal of upper end residential building to investors is that it also gives them a bargaining buffer to be inflexible. This is to say: with a hypothetical lower-end lower-margin apartment complex, the owners might have to more-or-less fill the complex for it to be profitable. Thus, if their building goes unfilled they are going to have to lower rents to maintain profitability. Meanwhile on the high-margins higher-end apartment complexes, if the owners fill only a fraction of the building it may still be enough to be profitable given the high margins, and so even if the building is no where near capacity these high-end investors may have no incentive to lower rents, and instead just opt to keep most of the units off the market and hold out indefinitely for “better times.”
Again just a thought that has been bothering me that could be totally off base, but I was curious about your take on it Wolf.
In Florida many of the high end buildings that don’t fill up with regular tenants do short term rentals, furnished apts on a month by month basis. These can be either condo or rental buildings.
P.S.
When developers have “unlimited” money from investors they have no incentive to move units. They simply go back to the well. There is no bank threatening to foreclose on their projects. They are not losing their own money.
I don’t know. I’ve seen plenty of “high end” apartments with dog droppings in the elevator and sounds coming through the walls. I don’t think there is a true “high end” when you are talking about cramming 1000 people under one roof.
Eventually all these “high end” buildings will convert to less desirable complex’s over time. The pricing gaps listed in the article are not sustainable for very long.
I seen plenty of high end buildings in New York City — Park Ave., Gramercy Park, Fifth Ave., etc. High end is location and exclusivity, it has nothing to do with building construction. What makes it high end is safety/privacy, exclusivity, and convenience.
The U.S. gets this wrong. Wood construction, little sound proofing. One can pay $2000 per month and hear all the neighbors’ conversations! (High rises or any concrete construction fixes this, usually. But that’s uncommon.)
Lots of money. Bad quality of life for apartment dwellers in most of America.
Can you write a piece about how high-end in San Francisco are effecting people in Oakland
This is truly an issue. I mention Oakland periodically in my rent articles. This market is heavily impacted by the dynamics in SF. The thing I have noticed is that rents in Oakland are lot more volatile than those in SF. When demand from SF flags, and “SF housing refugees” stop flooding into Oakland, “asking rents” drop sharply in Oakland because suddenly, the high-dollar demand has dried up and landlords need to deal with local realities.
If I can get good data on, I’ll try to figure it out and write about it.
I was in a meeting several years back with a group focused on affordable housing. I was advocating for finding market-based solutions for households earning ~$33,000/year (38-ish in today’s $$). My research showed that this market segment was not only large, but not being served. If we could crack the zoning nut, we’d have the market to ourselves.
Everyone got a constipated look and silence befell the group.
Finally, a well-heeled Millennial (raised on Mercer Island, WA) said: “I really think we should look toward households at the $75,000 level and up. That’s where the money is.”
Everyone else looked relieved and all nodded in unison and started fawning over the young man and his “innovative” suggestion.
Later I asked each individual involved about their perspective and why they supported what they did. Turns out “affordable” was only interesting insofar as it was “affordable” to themselves — at their income levels. Serving “poor” people felt … well … dirty.
The easiest way to help poor people is to give them money. Everything else is a jobs program for the better off.
you STILL make me quiver.
Giving more money to the “poor” just results in a higher level of income being the benchmark for being poor. For example, the poor in the USA are rich compared to those in developing nations.
There will always be those who have less. Only by changing the ethics and environment of the individuals can change be effected, and then only at an individual level. Unless an individual is willing to make the (often uncomfortable) effort to gain wealth they will not, and that is too often fostered by society and expectations of entitlement.
One of the best answers to that concern I have seen. Thanks!
I was specifically referring to programs and people who are trying to “help” the poor. Every anti poverty program is a jobs program for middle class professionals and a money maker for the elites. If you want to feed the hungry or house the homeless, give them the money directly. They will solve the problem more efficiently than any program can.
Right, after all: If you add to 5, you just make 6, but it’ll still be less than 10. But doing this bloats the scale to 12. So why add to anything for any reason?
You make it sound like future (actually, present) generations aren’t entitled to things like the Brooklyn Bridge or the Roman aqueducts. But they are by virtue of resources being available. I can tell you’d rather see things hoarded or unutilized than distributed to people who did not or did not get the chance to “earn” them, and that attitude ought to be reconsidered.
Note that “poor” was in quotes. I wasn’t proposing to serve the poor. I was proposing to serve working families — a legitimate market. Yet my colleagues heard “poor” even though I never said it.
Interestingly, the replies to my post are exclusively about helping the “poor” even though the post itself is about exploiting a specific market.
Most poor people work and still qualify for subsidies. It’s a national disgrace that the working poor can’t afford housing or food in the richest country on the planet.
I wonder if prop 10 in California is being pushed forward by one of these entities to create a demand.
Building for the high end makes sense if you can still break even if the apartments can be rented for 1/2 their initial high end prices.
That’s the big question. Can these projects remain profitable if they cut the rents?
Good business sense or possibly a disaster. Maybe they will convert them all to condos if they can’t rent.
I can verify that outside New York, all I see are many new complexes that are high end that will be coming on line in the spring. Rents all north of 3000/ month for a 2-bdr.
I’ve been looking for a new rental, and I’m shocked at how many of these “luxury” complexes have 20+ available units all the time. None of them have resorted to lowering rents to fill these vacancies. Must be making plenty of profits off the lovely folks already locked in to those crazy rents.
All the new “high end” apartments I have seen are constructed in the same very cheap manner. It’s a joke:
Hi-Wall AC in living rooom with no ducting to bedrooms. Cadet wall heaters in the bedrooms. Hard fake wood floors. No water pressure. No fuly opening windows. Ikea quality particle board cabinetry. Frequent fire alarms in the middle of the night. Noisy, usually built on top of a busy street or highway. In Portland the higher end streets have the most vagrants.
Almost none of these units are interesting on the inside. All are imposing boxes on the outside, usually with a little protrusion here or there or on the roofline to hide that they are merely utilitarian boxes. Maybe the non opening windows are staggered in an unusual way. Still, boring boxes built to the max square footage.
I’ll take an apartment built before 1940 every time. They have a more human scale and pride in craftsmanship that is not available in new commodified “luxury” apartments.
I agree Otis, there is no such thing as artistic architecture anymore. It is all done at the lowest cost. Almost seems communist the way these buildings look (100% utilitarian, with some paint slapped onto the side for good measure), yet they market them under the farce of “luxury”. What a joke! I used to live at one or two of these, and they just aren’t worth it. If you look for smaller property management companies instead of the large MBS conglomerates, you can usually double your square footage per dollar, and they don’t treat you like a child with imposing fines and regulations, and the maintenance requests are much faster to boot.
Brutalistic is the architectural term.
Some months ago I read a blog post about Chinese investors being suckered into real estate deals where they would put in IIRC $500,000 to potentially qualify for a US residential visa, though that would only get them on the waiting list, with no guarantee of ever actually getting one. Might they be among the sources of funding, especially since it is said that when they buy investment apartments in China itself they prefer that they remain vacant?
A good friend of mine is an artisan contractor in southern CA, who for the past 7 years, has been extremely busy building “affordable” housing and making bank. It appears the funding is a cooperative among banks, local governments and developers to mass produce these multi-family complexes and provide housing for the less well-to-do. Based on how busy he is, I suspect these too are being overbuilt. It seems reminiscent of the SFR bust which saw major developers and contractors go broke and leaving behind many unfinished tracts.
Gian, are these areas nearby wealthy enclaves? The wealthy need service providers.
Aspen has was is called “Workforce Housing” in nearby communities.
Here in KC affordable now means $1200 a month and all new apartments in the downtown area are marketed to millennials . This means dog park , dog wash and barista bars and sometimes roof top bars .They are so dog crazy they recently opened up a dog bar that you can take your dog to , since they have no kids , dogs are their substitutes . I believe there are 10 to 15 buildings under construction and for some reason , now all new construction seems to be very ugly and boxy. This ugly construction seems to be taking the country by storm but at least they have nice dog amenities . When the first 2 new luxury apartments did open downtown it was the penthouses that filled up first .
Children are too expensive these days.
That’s a common trend worldwide: targeting that top 5-10%. See the empty units going on the market for €210,000 in depopulating towns in the Pyrenees, or the €250,000 in industrial towns in Italy chocked by empty, abandoned and absurd developments. Unless you are a REIT believing your own lies, you won’t even look at those money pits.
That’s when those apartments will be pitched to retail, often with an assist from our old friends, Italian and Spanish banks. Retail walking into these ‘deals’ is like an infantry platoon walking into an ambush.
Let’s see how long before they can recover their ‘investment’. These retail landlords tend to hold on to impossible rents for way too long, before raising a white flag, selling out (if they can) and licking their wounds. You won’t find these stories in the newspapers: everybody ‘investing’ in real estate is a winner there.
Developers are going to develop… that’s what they do. They’re not going to make mid-market and low end housing–the economics aren’t there.
The cost of building isn’t in the finishes. It’s mostly in construction materials and permits / soft costs. If it were up to you, you would err on the high side too! Why not pick up some tenants that will pay outlandish rents then lower the rest to market if you’re going to take the risk of building one of these things. It won’t take too much to cover the costs of the finishes.
That said, Wolf, it WILL create downward pressure. Once rents get dropped to fill these units, people that can afford to pay the same or a little more for a better place to live will. Then it will be a domino effect.
Couple that with first time buyers beginning to buy homes (finally), and there will be a severe depletion of demand.
There have been a lot of people thinking you can’t lose money in multi-family real estate lately. Should make for an interesting few years.
How much pressure can we expect from Fanny Mae and Fanny Mac to lower rents? I doubt there will be any, as they will not want to devalue the equity of the property they hold, and they can print the funds to maintain them, empty or not.
That will just add to the pressure on landlords who don’t have that luxury to abandon profit (hard to do) or walk away from the debt.
A large percentage of the “homeless” population could be eliminated if the Fanny’s were required to fill their empty residences with such people. And since the gov’t is effectively bankrolling them anyways you would expect that to be a common sense solution. In my mind a residence would be better than food stamps and reduce the tax burden since those properties are already paid for.
Fill with Homeless who for the most part have drug or mental issues??? The rest of the tenants would walk their lease.
As it is, the HUD vouchers have ruined many a B or C class. The recipients of the vouchers just can’t seem to follow the apartment rules much less rules of civility.
This article seems to be too much of a generalization. In metropolitan areas in CA and NY, the fastest growing households are those making +$150,000/yr and those making -$25,000/yr. There isn’t as much growth in the middle. Since developers don’t build for people at the bottom because it’s too expensive, they are focusing on people at the top. Most of the buildings are filling up hence why no one has thought to stop. At some point, they won’t fill up and those units will eventually trickle down to the next level, but that’s how the market should work.
As far as building B class properties in blue states for people in the middle, it’s become impossible due to high labor costs and excessive regulation. It’s easier to take a C or D class property in an “up and coming” neighborhood and renovate it into B class than to build a B class property from scratch.
Thanks, Wolf – this piece addresses the “are the numbers being skewed upward by high-end apartment building” issue I raised in my comment to your 28. Sep. “The Rental Markets in America, from Hot to Cold” article.
It’ll be very interesting to see how the downward-pressure-from-the-top-end pricing dynamic you describe plays out – I’m still seeing a lot of evidence of complex owners preferring to leave many units vacant rather than lowering their ask, apparently due to the “once you start dropping rents, word quickly spreads from the new renters to the established ones” worry.
I would be very curious on when the market finally turns on the rental situation in SF. Up until now, it’s essentially floated on the tech bubble. The 101 corridor is full of new constructions for high end apartments and condos. It is just insane.
I’m still amazed how people continues to come to CA in spite of the tax situation and the overall high cost of living.
The immigrants to CA are all going to get rich off stock options (in their mind), so just about any rent is justified. They should do a poll to see what percentage of tech engineers in SF/Silicon Valley think they are going to be worth more than $100M some day. I bet you its higher than 50%. The best way to make money is to serve highly aspirational customers, even if they are irrational.