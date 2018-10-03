Powell Explains Just How Hawkish the Fed is Getting

“But we’re a long way from neutral at this point.”
When asked how much he worried about another “financial crash,” Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told PBS News Hour that the “next set of problems” wouldn’t “look a lot like the last set of problems we had.” It would be “something else, a cyber-attack, some type of global event.” And then he threw in the zinger: “Or maybe it will surprise us and look exactly like the last one.”
It’s those zingers that deviate from the official script that make his Q&A sessions so revealing – I assume, purposefully so. And he pointed out just how hawkish the Fed is getting in its “very gradual” manner.
The interview was wide-ranging and triggered laughter in the audience on several occasions, a feat for Fed Chairs, but I’ll focus on what he said concerning risks and interest rates.
It got started with a question about the risks of raising rates too quickly or too slowly. In the latter case, the risk, he said, is that “the economy overheats, and that can show up in form of too high inflation or financial market imbalances.”
The mantra of “financial market imbalances” started showing up in Janet Yellen’s answers when she was still Chair. It’s the concept that inflated asset prices pose a risk to the financial system when those assets are used as collateral. After spending years trying to inflate those asset prices via its radical monetary policy, the Fed has been trying to tamp down on them. And it’s up there on the worry list: Powell mentioned this risk on an equal basis with “too high inflation.”
So investors shouldn’t expect the Fed to step in when asset prices sink: Bringing asset prices down some is part of the plan. It starts with bonds – raising rates has that effect on them. And it eventually goes from there.
How far will the rate-hike cycle go?
“The really extraordinarily accommodative low interest rates that we needed when the economy was quite weak, we don’t need those anymore,” he said. “They’re not appropriate anymore. We need interest rates to be very gradually moving back toward normal.”
“And that’s what we’ve been doing now for basically three years, and interest rates have just now in real terms [adjusted for inflation] moved above zero,” he said.
“Interest rates are still accommodative, but we’re gradually moving to a place where they will be neutral – not that they’ll be restraining the economy.”
“We may go past neutral,” he added, then threw in another zinger: “But we’re a long way from neutral at this point, probably.”
Currently, the Fed’s target for the federal funds rate is a range between 2% and 2.25%. To Powell, this is “a long way from neutral.” No one knows where exactly “neutral” is, and there isn’t even any agreement if the concept matters. But we’re “a long way from it,” and then the Fed may raise rates “past neutral.” This math takes short-term rates well past 3% and perhaps closer to 4%.
When asked which of the risks worry him more, “going too slowly or going too fast,” he said:
“Almost by definition, I see them as balanced…. We have to take both of those risks very seriously and try to navigate in between them.”
“We’re always going to be looking carefully at incoming data to adjust our policy. If we see things getting stronger and stronger, or inflation moving up, then we might move a little quicker. And if we see the economy weakening or inflation moving down we might move a little more slowly.”
So if the economy weakens, the Fed would still increase rates, only a “little more slowly,” and there was not a word about actually cutting rates if the economy slows. In other words, rate cuts are off the table. What’s on the table is the speed of rate increases.
Which expands on his zinger-rich comments during the press conference after the FOMC meeting.
And when asked what keeps him up at night, he quipped, “basically everything.” Into the laughter, he added, “Nobody wants a central banker who sleeps well, right? What good is that?” Which led to the next and very serious question: Does he worry about another “financial crash?”
“My guess is the next set of problems we have won’t look a lot like the last set of problems we had,” he said. That the Financial Crisis won’t repeat itself for numerous well-established reasons has by now become another mantra, including chez yours truly.
“We don’t detect measures of financial instability as being elevated at this time,” he said. “They’re sort of in the moderate range, in our view, in the view of our staff, and certainly in my view. So it’ll be something else, a cyber-attack, or some type of global event. Those are the kinds of things,” he said.
And then, on second thought, he added: “Or maybe it will surprise us and look exactly like the last one.”
So, OK.
During the last FOMC press conference, Powell had warned that the US is “on an unsustainable fiscal path, there’s no hiding from it.” A few days later, the fiscal year ended, and despite the boom times, this happened… US Gross National Debt Jumps by $1.27 Trillion in Fiscal 2018, Hits $21.5 Trillion
Wow. He gets it. Before 2008, the FFR averaged 1.75% above the inflation rate. Right now, it’s about even. So, more work to do. But gradually, so as to gently sweep the instabilities away… if possible.
But… “We don’t detect measures of financial instability as being elevated at this time,” he said. “They’re sort of in the moderate range, in our view, in the view of our staff, and certainly in my view.”
That’s pretty much what Bernanke and the rest of the FOMC thought in 2007 and about half of 2008. But they were wrong. And the long period of monetary easiness means that plenty of financial wizards have been cooking up unstable deals.
At least Powell acknowledges that there might be another surprise Financial Crisis.
It’s always a surprise, the real measure is how fragile they have made they system to surprises (#taleb). Debt used for consumption (or to pay for current expenses) doesn’t make systems more resilient, but no one seems too worried about it.
At this point, I am starting to like Powell. Wish they’d not drag out this much needed return to sanity but can empathize somewhat with what is being attempted. Hopefully he has the fortitude to keep his head down and continue the march forward even when it starts to hurt a bit and people kick and scream about the end of easy money. Seeing the stage being set and knowing what’s coming is depressing and at times makes it hard to persevere.
Calamities – plague, hurricanes, war –
Have always been good business plans.
Our masters are not the idiots ….
I don’t see how asset prices can come down without crashing. The financial system is so leveraged right now, that a small decline in asset prices would set off a chain of selling that would be very difficult to stop.
And once again, financial market problems would quickly spread into the real economy. This time, it would be leveraged non-financial companies that would be unable to get enough liquidity to stay in business.
“I don’t see how asset prices can come down without crashing. The financial system is so leveraged right now, that a small decline in asset prices would set off a chain of selling that would be very difficult to stop.”
Yup! And add in the inter-connectedness of the world today, which means it can start anywhere and spread like wild fire.
The issue is the rate hike is akin to lighting a matchstick to the tinder of debt (accumulated due to low interest rates of the last decade and search for yield).
Hmmm, its my completely amateur opinion, but I’d say its unlikely that the exact trigger for the next crash will look exactly like the last crash. But, then again not much has been done to heal the system since the last crash, so when it starts to snowball along, it might look a lot like the last crash. Except now the world is even more over-leveraged than before after the whole ZIRP/NIRP bit of free money.
Well I am just glad that they balance after neutral and guide the difference in an accommodatively restraining way by defining too slowly if they move too fast for an appropriately gradual normalisation.
“So investors shouldn’t expect the Fed to step in when asset prices sink: Bringing asset prices down some is part of the plan. It starts with bonds – raising rates has that effect on them. And it eventually goes from there.”
If I understand this correctly, a rising FFR puts downward pressure on assets and inflation. However, the side effect is that it causes the dollar to surge because there’s nowhere else for the money to go. At least until prices stabilize. Am I missing something?
I almost wish they would just get on with it and hike by 0.5%. We really want to buy something in the Bay Area (tired of renting) but it’s tough to pony up $1 – $1.2 million when value will slowly bleed over this hike cycle. On the one hand an $800K mortgage + taxes + insurance is only $1K more than our rent now and we continue to blow rent money that could be going to equity, but on the other hand I do not want to buy and go underwater in the near future. If there is another crash though, say more than 20% in housing nationally, I believe the Fed will drop rates again and possibly turn on the spigots.
Why would the Fed reduce interest rates after a 20% housing drop? Hardly anyone would be impacted, given prices have risen 50% or more on the West Coast over the last five years. People would see some of their housing gains evaporate, but that’s about it. I wouldn’t expect a large amount of mortgage defaults, although a small percentage of homeowners and speculators that were late to the game will certainly take a much deserved beating.
Should we have a committee deciding the Fed funds rate, or should it just be a permanent fixed rate (6 or 7%)? The damage is done now, but imagine we had a fixed rate instead of Greenspan or The Bernank blowing asset bubbles at the Fed. A sufficiently high risk free rate would serve as a hurdle against dubious investment and speculation, keeping bubbles under control.
The usual ‘doomer’ viewpoint on the rate hikes would be to point out the national debt. It seems a valid one. A higher FFR means we’re servicing the debt at higher rates, no? And if stocks take a hit, housing takes a hit, jobs take a hit… tax revenues down and Powell has no intention of turning around? Is this too pedestrian an understanding of how this is all going to play out? Because i’m planning for there to be a lot of bag holders and trying to not be one of them. I just don’t see how any substantial amount of people will be allowed to ‘cash-out’ of all this boom without major disruptions.
Also, the rate might dip back below inflation and therefore become a negative real rate again without Powell having to look like he backtracked. Inflation can possibly overtake the hikes and we can see both at the same time in other words.