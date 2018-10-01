US Gross National Debt Jumps by $1.27 Trillion in Fiscal 2018, Hits $21.5 Trillion

But wait — these are the Boom Times!
The US gross national debt jumped by $84 billion on September 28, the last business day of fiscal year 2018, the Treasury Department reported Monday afternoon. During the entire fiscal year 2018, the gross national debt ballooned by $1.271 trillion to a breath-taking height of $21.52 trillion.
Just six months ago, on March 16, it had pierced the $21-trillion mark. At the end of September 2017, it was still $20.2 trillion. The flat spots in the chart below, followed by the vertical spikes, are the results of the debt-ceiling grandstanding in Congress:
These trillions are whizzing by so fast they’re hard to see. What was that, we asked? Where did that go?
Over the fiscal year, the gross national debt increased by 6.3% and now amounts to 105.4% of current-dollar GDP.
But this isn’t the Great Recession when tax revenues collapsed because millions of people lost their jobs and because companies lost money or went bankrupt as their sales collapsed and credit froze up; and when government expenditures soared because support payments such as unemployment compensation and food stamps soared, and because there was some stimulus spending too.
But no – these are the good times. Over the last 12-month period through Q2, the economy, as measured by nominal GDP grew 5.4%. “Nominal” GDP rather than inflation-adjusted (“real”) GDP because the debt isn’t adjusted for inflation either, and we want an apples-to-apples comparison.
The increases in the gross national debt have been a fiasco for many years. Even after the Great Recession was declared over and done with, the gross national debt increased on average by $954 billion per fiscal year from 2011 through 2017.
And the regular debt-ceiling fights in Congress, rather than accomplishing something noticeable in terms of fiscal rectitude, are just political charades that leave some flat spots in the chart above followed by some dizzying spikes right afterwards.
But now we have even more profligacy: Increased spending combined with tax cuts. As a result, the surge in the debt in fiscal 2018 of $1.27 trillion was 33% more than the already mind-blowing average surge in the debt over the past seven fiscal years ($954 billion).
For the first 11 months of fiscal 2018, through August, total tax receipts inched up by only $19 billion, or by 1%, according to the CBO, though the economy, as measured by nominal GDP, grew at an annual rate of about 5.4% (none of the figures are adjusted for inflation).
This 1% increase in revenues was distributed as is to be expected:
- Individual income and payroll tax receipts rose by $105 billion, or by 4%.
- Corporate income tax receipts fell by $71 billion, or by 30%, due to the new corporate tax law.
- Revenues from other sources fell by $16 billion or by 6%. This includes declines in the remittances from the Federal Reserve, which sends most of its profits to the Treasury Department, but now pays banks more on their excess reserves, and thus remits less to the Treasury Dept.
Outlays surged by $240 billion, or by 7%, over the first 11 months of fiscal 2018, compared to the same period in the prior year.
The CBO estimates that the “deficit” will be $895 billion in fiscal 2018. These annual “deficits,” based on government accounting, are almost always substantially smaller than the increase in the gross national debt. But it’s the debt that finally accounts for all the money the government spends minus the money it receives: The difference has to be borrowed, and that difference in fiscal 2018 between what it paid out what it received in revenues was $1.27 trillion.
The US is “on an unsustainable fiscal path, there’s no hiding from it,” explained Fed chairman Jerome Powell during the press conference. Read… The Fed’s Not Backing Off: Powell’s Standouts & Zingers at the Press Conference
These are the good times and I have been waiting for the good times to end for years. These magicians or the master gamblers, whatever you call them, are very talented. They add up more debt by the trillions, and still able to keep this casino going. There is no end in sight. I am starting to develop respect for them, you know.
Well said!
Let’s see….that’s about 65K in national debt for every man, woman, and child residing in the United States. Not sure I got my money’s worth there. Heck, for another 10K, I could have bought a Tesla model S.
It won’t be paid. Soft or hard tacos. Choose your default.
Of course it won’t be paid off. Why would it? No one in the US expects to pay off debt. It is paying the interest on the debt that causes the problems: for companies, for individuals, and for countries. And that will set the limit on how high the FED allows interest rates to go. And the higher the debt, the lower that number will be.
In fact as debt continues to rise either govt revenues will have to rise (haha) or interest rates will have to come down.
You don’t know, they could just send out the bill to everyone:
Treasury reminder.
Dear fellow citizen.
These last few years have been a marvellous adventure, where one challenge after another has been overcome.
Now it is time to pay.
Your participation has totalled $xxxxxx,xx
We thank you for the expediency of your payment. If for any reason you think you have been overcharged and that part of the amount withdrawn should be returned to your account, please think again.
Sincerely,
The Management
So lower margins, increasing wages and the backdrop of ever higher rates?
I would have thought the US Gov would have made plenty of revenue from property prices.
A recipe for chaos. QT is well under way, so it’s no wonder that some auctions go awry, as in last week’s 5Y issuance. Effective demand evaporated. Non-comp allocation was only $38m of $38b, btc and trailing yield were awful. Some commentary suggests PDs were waiting for the FOMC statement. This sounds like an expedient explanation.
By the way, the Fed has no idea of the quantum of currency in circulation.
https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h41/current/
How that plays in to M2 stock and velocity is quite a perturbing matter. It just looks, to the simple-minded like me, that the entire data edifice is built on serial correlation and error. Nice way to manage a global reserve currency.
C
Not to worry, the Republicans will eliminate Social Security, Medicare, and all the rest of the social safety net – and blame Democrats. When it all comes crashing down, it’ll be grim times.
When America defaults – those programs will default by definition.
There is no lockbox.
Just in time for the decline of the dollar as the worlds reserve currency…
Rates will spike leading to a crash/recession forcing the Fed into another round of QE to buy the debt from the UST..
If there’s one ledger you don’t want to be stuck on it’s the USD.. own anything but USD… anything!
one word… INFLATION
It’s the only way out. Something like the 1970s. 10% a year will solve this in no time.
Inflation of that nature will be a last resort. Those with the most money do not want to deflate its value out of existence.
Rich people are concerned about this. But truly wealthy people own assets and are most concerned with relative position. The amount of wealth they have is absolutely stunning and their biggest problem is figuring out what to do with the never ending river of income every month. Inflation or deflation is no matter to these types. They employ family offices to figure out the details…
Japan’s government debt is well over 200% of GDP and they have had persistently “worrisomely low” inflation for years and years. Can THE MAN explain that?
Also, if one totals up all the official and unofficial war spending (DoD, all the spy agencies including estimated black budgets, all the “overseas contingency operations” slush-money spending) it comes to around $1 trillion per year, so Trump’s inane tax cuts aside, if you want the answer to “where is the money going” for those $trillion-a-year deficits over the past decade, you can just say “all the best warmongering and defense-contractor-enriching fiat money can buy.” Hey, all that “shock and awe”-p0rn that gets celebrated by the MSM, complete with special martial musical themes the various news outlets have paid to have composed for their “we are bombing the hell out of some poor bastards somewhere” special-alerts … all that “we are the exceptional empire”-ing, that costs money, OK?
I see no reason why we can’t continue to kick the can for at least the next 10 years.
There are only three ways to lower debt.
1. Raise taxes
2. Cut spending
3. Print money (inflation)
If you are a career politician, and want to get re-elected, which one do you choose? Hmmmmmmmm, let me think about that. Need to get re-elected, let’s see……..
With rates rising, however, the plot may thicken well before the next decade is out. What will be the reaction when we’re squandering a trillion dollars per year in interest? That may be be too large of chunk of our budget to ignore.
“Even after the Great Recession was declared over and done with, the gross national debt increased on average by $954 billion per fiscal year from 2011 through 2017.
This statement leaves out enough pertinent detail to be potentially misleading. It fails to point out, for example, that deficits under the prior administration had been declining since 2011, dropping below $500 billion in 2015 (downright frugal!). Given this blatantly quantitative trend, Trump’s latest $1.27 budget shortfall is extra staggering, especially for an allegedly conservative president!
Where are all the GOP budget hawks now? Their grotesque hypocrisy is enough to boil the blood!
You’re talking about “deficits.” But in the sentence you cited, as in most of the article, I was talking about “increases in debt.” Apples and oranges, as I explained at the bottom of the article.
When it comes to these “increases in debt,” the annual numbers were distorted by the debt ceilings; in one fiscal year, most of it was hung up in the debt ceiling, and a month into the next fiscal year, the debt ceiling was lifted and the debt spiked by a huge amount (see chart). So the first year, the increase in the debt is minimal, and the second year, the increase in the debt skyrockets because it essentially covers two years. That’s why I use averages in terms of the “debt increases.”
I didn’t talk about the “deficit” until I got to the part that begins with, “For the first 11 months of fiscal 2018, …” toward the lower third. As I explained, the “deficit” is essentially a bogus number due to the way government accounting works (fails to work).
The distinction between “deficit” and “debt” and “increases in debt” is really key: the CBO’s estimate for the “deficit” in fiscal 2018 is $895 billion. The actual “increase in debt” in fiscal 2018 is $1.27 trillion.
The problem is that 40% of GDP is directly related to government spending. From that 40% there is a trickle down effect into other supporting businesses and their economic contributions to the economy. Cut government spending and you get a corresponding cut in GDP, employment, and tax revenues. Cutting government spending creates a greater need for social services and cuts tax revenue. As we’ve seen in other financially distressed economies cutting government largess creates great pain and dislocation that reverberates throughout the nation.
Somehow you must have missed the memo, these days we are all about Congressional hearings and soap opera on Capitol Hill, where old white guys scream they will not shut up and the progressives want to be like White guys and have their Spartacus moment.
Literally if they had an earthquake that leveled DC, within a week, our representatives will be back strutting their stuff in front of the camera. It’s just so sad how low we’ve gone.
But how does it matter? Just keep issuing treasury bills with some far away maturity date. Someone will keep buying them.