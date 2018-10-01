Update on Popping Housing Bubbles in Sydney & Melbourne

Every housing bubble requires the connivance of the banks and regulators. Australia is no exception.
Sydney’s housing bubble, one of the most magnificent in the world, is deflating further. So far this year, home sales volume has plunged 18.5%, according to CoreLogic. And prices have followed. In September, this is what happened compared to a year earlier:
- Prices of single-family houses dropped 7.6%;
- Prices of “units” – condos in US lingo – fell 2.6%;
- Prices of all types of homes combined fell 6.1%,
- Prices at the most expensive quarter of the market dropped 8.4%;
- Prices at the least expensive quarter of the market fell “only” 3.3%.
CoreLogic’s Daily Home Value Index is now down 6.3% from its peak on September 10 last year:
Melbourne’s housing-bubble deflation has been lagging a few months behind Sydney’s but is now catching up. So far this year, sales volume has plunged 15.8%. And prices have followed: Year-to-date, house prices fell 5.1% and unit prices are down 1.5%. Over the third quarter alone, prices fell 2.4% compared to the second quarter, making Melbourne the fastest deteriorating housing market among Australia’s eight capital cities.
At the most expensive quarter of the market, prices dropped 6.7% from a year ago. At the least expensive quarter, prices were still up 4.1%.
For all types of dwellings combined, prices declined 3.4% year-over-year, according to CoreLogic and are down 4.5% from their peak at the end of November 2017:
So how big were those bubbles?
“Despite the recent falls in Sydney and Melbourne, dwelling values remain 46% and 40% higher than they were five years ago, highlighting that most home owners in these cities continue to benefit from a substantial lift in wealth from the boom in housing,” explained CoreLogic head of research Tim Lawless in the report. So there’s a long way to go.
Corelogic tracks the largest five of Australia’s eight capital cities in a separate index. Sydney and Melbourne account for about 60% of the national value of housing and weigh the most in this index. Home prices in the remaining three cities in the five-capitals index weren’t hot either in September:
- Brisbane: home prices inched up 0.8% year-over-year.
- Adelaide: home prices inched up 0.7% year-over-year.
- Perth: home prices fell 2.8% year-over-year and are down 13.2% from their peak in 2014 when Western Australia’s mining boom turned into a bust.
The aggregate five capital cities index fell 3.7% in September year-over-year. It was the 12th month in a row of month-to-month declines. The index is now down 4.0% from its peak in October 2017:
In the remaining three capital cities:
- Hobart: home prices surged 9.3% year-over-year, to a new record;
- Darwin: home prices fell 3.7% year-over year and are down 22.1% from their peak in 2014;
- Canberra: home prices rose 2.0% year-over-year, to a new record.
Investors still account for 41% of the value of new mortgage demand, according to CoreLogic. But they’re being hit by new regulations and higher mortgage rates designed to tamp down on investor enthusiasm.
And rental yields have been miserably low: In Sydney, “gross rental yields” – annual rental income of a property as a percentage of the property’s value, not including interest and other expenses – were 3.2% in Sydney and 2.9% in Melbourne.
Subtract interest and other expenses, and it’s a money loser. These losses are mitigated by being deductible from income taxes (“negative gearing”), but they’re still losses, and the only hope for investors under these circumstances is that the property will rise in value. But the opposite is happening now.
Every housing bubble requires the connivance of the banks and their regulators, and Australia is no exception. A banking scandal of enormous proportions has partially come to light via the Royal Commission investigation of the banks and revelations from other sources, as regulators played ball with the banks, and politicians encouraged it. There is nothing like a big housing bubble to make everyone look good and bring in the dough.
But these things can go only so far before the whole edifice – including the banks – is at risk of collapse. So now efforts are underway to get a handle on it and tighten up lending, particularly for speculators and over-stretched households.
Among other items, there is now a new focus on debt-to-income ratios, which pull many households out of the more expensive ends of the housing market, such as in Sydney and Melbourne.
“With the release of the banking commission interim report, there is a chance that already tight credit conditions could tighten even further,” CoreLogic’s report points out:
The constant theme from the report is that regulators should monitor and enforce existing policy much better, while lenders and brokers need to place client interests ahead of profits. This implies a more conservative lending approach going forward which is likely to impact further on credit availability.
The latest credit aggregates from the Reserve Bank show housing credit growth tracking at the lowest level in almost five years, and investor related credit is growing at the slowest pace on record.
If credit conditions do tighten further from here, we can expect housing market activity to follow suit.
But supply of new construction is surging:
In Greater Sydney, 77,000 condos are scheduled to be completed in 2019 and 2020, which will increase the total stock of condos by 9.3%! In Greater Melbourne, nearly 79,000 units are scheduled to be completed in 2019 and 2020, which will increase the total stock of condos by 11.5%! CoreLogic:
With such a substantial pipeline of housing stock in the wings at a time when credit has become less available, investment and foreign buying activity has fallen materially and population growth is trending lower, this could create some headwinds for the market.
This may create some challenges for absorbing newly built housing stock, especially those dwellings targeted specifically towards investors.
The US housing market is now getting hit by rising mortgage rates. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage already comes with a 5% rate, and 6% beckons as the next target. Read… What Will Surging Mortgage Rates Do to Housing Bubble 2?
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
They will not allow home prices to return to the historical mean (2X median income). In 2001, you could buy a house in Melbourne for $120k. In 1985, a house in Melbourne was $50k, those days will never come back.
Governments are deadset to never allow a correction. The government recently announced to increase the population to 50 million, by increasing immigration, in order to prop up the housing bubble
Theory won’t work – ‘immigrants’ don’t buy houses that are falling in value any more than any other human being. Neither does the speculator who was buying in order to rent to those immigrants.
Governments will only prop up housing markets as long as it’s a net vote winner. That point has long passed.
Makes you wonder why?
Why don’t they want affordable housing prices?
Why do they want their children to become debt slaves?
Why make a basic necessity of life so expensive?
Why blow bubble after bubble all fueled by cheap and easy credit/debt and massive government deficits?
They say the same thing here in Canada. They’re wrong here too. If governments could prevent bubbles from bursting, they’d never burst. The mighty US government could not prevent a 32% drop in national housing prices a decade ago. Yet Canada and Australia are somehow capable of doing that? I don’t think so.
I’m an immigrant. I have zero desire to pay $900,000 to purchase a tiny shack in Melbourne. NO WAY. Let me tell you that many immigrants have already gone through a million hoops to get to your country. We know how to wait for opportunity. Some of us waited years. We are happy to come work in your over priced cities, get a six figure salary, rent a nice place, gain work experience, and then leave to find a new job in a more affordable location.
You assume that governments have control over the laws of physics. Sorry, but that’s a false assumption. When the fraud, money-laundering and fiscal/monetary can kicking becomes unsustainable, the bubbles always burst. The U.S. was just one example. Appears Australia and Canada are warming up for a repeat of sorts. Sooner or later the malinvestment is exposed for what it is.
Looks like anyone who purchased a house in the last year is fooked.
Soon to be last 2 years…last 3 years…
At 10x income. With little to no downpayment.
With no more sweet equity…how long until “jingle mail mate!”
Even a flat market is a disaster for “property investors” as nothing is cash flow positive.
And the alligator must be fed every month.
I don’t think Americans understand that mortgages in Australia are for 5 year terms and owners must re-qualify. If prices are dropping while interest rates rise, as they have in the large cities, people will be forced to sell. This will be a downward spiral. Look for the mega landlords, we all know here in America, to scoop down for the kill.
Forced to sell…for less than paid…must bring money to the table… or walk away…but these are full recourse loans…banks will garnish wages and freeze bank accounts…
I see lots of “victims” news reports and reality shows in the future.
I think most people passed over your “mega landlord” reference and it a very important point. Back in the day a home was a home. Governments around the world have monetized the home, incentivized prchasing one by printing money, lowering interest rates and in effect massively inflating the value of homes. In this next downturn the mega landlords will swoop in again and purchase more homesvthereby making it difficult for people to buy a home. We as a country are on the decline, greed has taken over. I know I didn’t express myself fully and i don’t have all the answers. If you have a home good for you, if you don’t tough luck. I know I’m being negative, I just don’t see a way out of this.
Since they know what’s coming, legislating against mega landlords would be a wise step. If they don’t, the winds of populism or worse will blow there as well.
Greed is not a new phenomenon. It is an innate human feature. Even very smart people, e.g. Sir Isaac Newton, get sucked in. Newton went broke after “investing” in the South Seas company/bubble. He actually made some profit on a small investment first but when he saw other people making a fortune, he went all in and lost it.
So cheer up, greed has been with us a long time. You can count on it. With information readily available, you might even be able to profit from it. Just don’t let emotions carry you away.
“There is nothing like a big housing bubble to make everyone look good and bring in the dough.”
You forgot to add and bail them out with tax-payers’ money and skin the savers, prudent people and retirees to the bone or worse (ZIRP/NIRP take your pick) and then crow to the world you have saved the world.
When we start punishing the perpetrators instead of giving them a get-out-of-jail card is when things will change. For that people have to go for the perpetrators and make them pay for their sins.
For how long are the sitting ducks going to remain silent and allow them to milked while the perpetrators get away with murder?
What happens to the ‘interest only’ borrowers?
Wouldn’t you walk away if you could then rent for less than your payment? This would accelerate the decline.
I just did a quick search and 25% of owner occupied homes are interest only and 66% of investor financed homes are interest only. This is a freaking time bomb.
https://www.moneysmart.gov.au/borrowing-and-credit/home-loans/interest-only-mortgages/australias-interest-only-mortgages
I tried to find this out for Canadian mortgages and couldn’t as a percentage. They are mentioned only as an additional but scarcely used product for actual homebuyers (by mortgage brokers), but nowadays usually represented as a ‘secured LOC’ on an existing home already owned. I thought about this and realized I once did this. I bought my current home for cash after securing a $95,000 LOC on my main residence. I then paid off the new property and subsequently sold the main residence. I did this after completing the renovation on new purchase and realized I did not want to rent out either and couldn’t live in two houses at the same time.
The money I made from the house sale was locked into a term deposit so I wouldn’t do anything stupid with it (like buying toys, cars, trips, stocks, etc), and then I used it for collateral to buy some raw land. When the term deposit came due I paid off the interim financing on the property. I lost maybe 1% for the year that needed carrying, but we lose this amount to inflation anyway on savings and meanwhile the land has appreciated quite a bit since buying it.
If we hit a big downturn I would do this again in a heartbeat for the right deal. It is all situational and depends on one’s equity, age, country of residence, etc as to whether it is wise. I guess. :-)
We paid our mortgage with weekly payments (same as bi-weekly). Our 20 year mortgage was gone in 13 years, and we did not make any yearly “contributions” that we were allowed to do if we could.
Question: Is this way of paying mortgages applicable is the U.S., and if so, why might it not be used?
Are mortgages in Australia of the “recourse” or “non-recourse” type? I gotta believe that much of the home price declines in the US were due to the non-recourse type mortgages available in many states, although I could be very wrong on that.
Non-recourse mortgages are available only in 12 states in the US. The remaining 38 states and DC have full recourse mortgages, just like Australia
Here’s the nitty-gritty:
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/06/20/us-style-housing-bust-mortgage-crisis-in-canada-australia-recourse-non-recourse/