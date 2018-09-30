US Dollar Refuses to Die as Global Reserve Currency — But Loses Ground

Chinese RMB gains, but is inconsequential as central banks remain leery. Euro hangs on.
Those who’re eagerly awaiting the end of the “dollar hegemony,” or the end of the dollar as the top global reserve currency, well, they’ll need some patience, because it’s happening at a glacial pace – according to the IMF’s just released data on the “Currency Composition of Official Foreign Exchange Reserves” (COFER) for the second quarter 2018.
What it confirms: Global central banks are ever so slowly losing their appetite for being over-exposed to US-dollar-denominated assets, though they’re not dumping them from their foreign exchange reserves; they’re just tweaking them.
They’re not dumping euro-denominated assets either; au contraire. But they’re giving up on the Swiss franc. And they remain leery of the Chinese renminbi though they’re starting to dabble in it – it seems at the expense of the dollar.
In Q2 2018, total global foreign exchange reserves, in all currencies, rose 3.2% year-over-year, to $11.48 trillion, well within the range of the past three years. For reporting purposes, the IMF converts all currency balances into US dollars.
US-dollar-denominated assets among these reserves edged up to $6.55 trillion, but given the overall rise of total foreign exchange reserves, the share of dollar-denominated assets among these reserves edged down to 62.25%, the lowest since the period 2012-2013. In this chart of the dollar’s share of reserve currencies, note its low point in 1991 with a share of 46%. And note the arrival of the euro:
The euro became an accounting currency in the financial markets in 1999, thereby replacing the former European Currency Unit (ECU). Euro banknotes and coins appeared on January 1, 2002. At the end of 2001, the dollar’s share of reserve currencies was 71.5%. In 2002, it dropped to 66.5%. By Q2 2018, it was down to 62.25%.
In Q2, the Euro’s share edged up to 20.26%, the highest since Q4 2014. The creation of the euro has been the most successful effort to reduce the dollar’s hegemony. Before the Financial Crisis, and the euro Debt Crisis, the theme in Europe was that the euro would reach “parity” with the dollar on the hegemony scale. But this talk fizzled out during the euro Debt Crisis.
The latest effort at whittling down the dollar’s hegemony is the elevation of the Chinese renminbi to a global reserve currency, as of October 1, 2016, when the IMF added it to its currency basket, the Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
The RMB’s gains make “glacial” appear lightning fast. In the chart below, the RMB is the thin red sliver with a share of just 1.84%, but this is up from 1.39% in Q1, and up from 1.2% in Q4 2017 – minuscule, considering that China is the second largest economy in the world. It seems, central banks remain leery of holding RMB-denominated assets, but they’re beginning to dabble in it.
Note the Swiss franc, the barely visible black line in the pie chart above. It has been in the 0.16% to 0.18% range since Q1 2016, but that’s a sharp drop-off from its share in prior years.
In the chart below, the black line at the top is the hegemonic US dollar, whose share of reserve currencies has edged down. The euro (blue line), at 20.26% in Q2, has been vacillating at around 20% for years. The dollar and euro combined accounted for 82.5% of the allocated foreign exchange reserves in Q2. The Chinese RMB is the bright red line at the bottom since its inclusion in Q4 2016. It’s just above the Swiss franc and roughly on par with the Canadian dollar and the Australian dollar:
All these percentages denote the currencies’ share of “allocated” reserves. Not all central banks disclose to the IMF how their foreign exchange reserves are “allocated” by specific currency. But over the years, disclosure to the IMF has increased. In Q4 2014, “allocated” reserves accounted for 59% of total reserves. By Q2 2018, this has risen to 91.6%. In other words, the COFER data is getting more complete.
A word about the relationship between the dollar as the top reserve currency and the huge trade deficits the US has with the rest of the world: There is a theory that says that the US, as the country with the top reserve currency, must have a huge trade deficit with the rest of the world. What pulls the rug out from under this theory is that the Eurozone, which has the second largest reserve currency, has a large trade surplus with the rest of the world.
However, the status of the dollar as the top reserve currency and top international funding currency allows those trade deficits to be financed and thus makes those trade deficits possible over the longer run (going on two decades now).
That Trump is bungling the debate on how to deal with the trade deficits became clear when he was getting bashed like a sitting duck from all sides: from Corporate America, China, the EU, other entities that would lose, and their propaganda outlets in the media. Read… What I Wrote to the White House about Trade & Tariffs
What happens to the Euro if the EU breaks apart? That was unthinkable before 2008. Now the odds of Europe coming apart at the seams have increased.
What will happen to the renminbi if Xi Jinping turns out to rule China like Mao? That too was unthinkable a few years ago but every day it seems more plausible.
LIke Mao? Try like Stalin the way he is heading.
Couldn’t agree more, the Euro is dead man walking
….and exactly what to all these countries do if the US pull out of their countries because they won’t use dollars, or limits the use. The dollar’s power is derived primarily from the military presence in more countries than we have states. That props up their economies, and they know it. ” Lend Lease is still alive too, just that it is given now. No one will turn their back on Uncle Sam’ fiat as long as the spice flows, and it sure looks like production has increased.
As for the Swiss National Bank, they have made no secret that they have been and are pumping billions upon billions into the US stock market…and they are not alone.
So how big a deal, in the dollar dominance scheme of things, is the news about the EU trying to figure out a payment system around US sanctions?
Obviously reserves have nothing to do with that. However, thanks for the fine portrait of what’s going on there.
Because of the decline of Chinese yuan against the U.S. Dollar in Q2, the sequential increase in yuan reserve is somewhat larger than the sequential increment in dollar amount.
As a % the dollar was lower in the 80s and 90s per your first chart.
I don’t think this dabbling in Yuan leads to anything. For a trend need at least a decade more. This is just a blip and not unlike a modern car’s in time mpg and not over a 1000 miles.
“How did you go bankrupt?”
Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.” ― Ernest Hemingway
Yeah, but the US cannot go bankrupt because it can print its own money and will always be able to pay its debts, even if it devalues that debt through inflation.
Friend sent me link to Sydney Morning Herald article on the same data release, the author of the SMH piece Robert Burgess gets today’s finance-journalism malpractice award for blowing up the recent minor moves into a “the dollar is in jeopardy of no longer being the world’s primary reserve currency” scare-story. Ooga booga!
– As long as the US keeps running a Current Account Deficit the USD will remain the world’s reserve currency.
In case you missed them, let me quote here the last two paragraphs of the article that deal precisely with that issue. The cause-an-effect relationship is exactly the other way around: As long as the US is the top reserve currency, it can fund the current account deficits. Here it is:
“A word about the relationship between the dollar as the top reserve currency and the huge trade deficits the US has with the rest of the world: There is a theory that says that the US, as the country with the top reserve currency, must have a huge trade deficit with the rest of the world. What pulls the rug out from under this theory is that the Eurozone, which has the second largest reserve currency, has a large trade surplus with the rest of the world.”
“However, the status of the dollar as the top reserve currency and top international funding currency allows those trade deficits to be financed and thus makes those trade deficits possible over the longer run (going on two decades now).”
“And they remain leery of the Chinese renminbi though they’re starting to dabble in it – it seems at the expense of the dollar.”:
The CCP are forcing smaller nations to trade in CNY/RMB.
This forces more CB’S to Handel the printed use toilet paper, known as CNY/RMB. A little.
Nobody of any consequence, is holding any substantial amount of the printed chinese used toilet paper. As an investment/security(Unless they are insane).
The dollar is the cleanest shirt in the hamper, so don’t hold your breath on the others.