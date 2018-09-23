What I Wrote to the White House about Trade & Tariffs

The primary culprit of the ballooning US trade deficit is being purposefully obscured: Corporate America
China is taking its propaganda on trade directly to the US. And “folly” seems to be the preferred official term. The four-page propaganda piece in Sunday’s Des Moines Register, “paid for and prepared solely by China Daily, an official publication of the People’s Republic of China,” as it said, was titled “Dispute: Fruit of a president’s folly” (image via Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News):
This was preceded by days of ping-ponging threats and counter-threats of tariffs and other measures.
“It’s time to take a stand on China,” President Trump told Fox News on Thursday. “We have no choice. It’s been a long time. They’re hurting us.”
On Friday, the Chinese government said that the US administration needed to “correct its mistakes” regarding its management of the trade dispute.
On Saturday, it emerged that China had cancelled scheduled trade talks, including a trip to the US by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He.
Monday morning in Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post – which was acquired in 2015 by Alibaba Group in a clear effort to bring it in line with the priorities of the Chinese government – had this on its front page:
With all this activity going on, it’s easy to lose track of what is actually the issue. Trump is trying to deal with the huge and unsustainable US trade deficits that have ballooned over the past two decades. But it involves two groups of entities:
- The policies in other countries, such as in China
- And Corporate America.
But Trump appears to be bungling this debate. This became clear some time ago when he was being bashed like a sitting duck from all sides on this issue: by Corporate America, China, the EU, other entities that would lose, and by their propaganda outlets in the media.
So on July 25, I sent a letter via the White House submission system. I never expected to get a real reply, figuring that at the most, a bot would handle this, and that, without anyone actually reading my text, I’d get a generic reply. In fact, I got two generic emails, one of which (Sep 13) was about Trump’s general goals on trade, written in the first person. “I will not tolerate unfair trade practices that harm American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses,” it said among other things. And it included an image of the President’s signature.
The reason I wrote the letter was to spell out what has gotten totally muddled by now: The dominant role of Corporate America and the US corporate tax code in the ballooning trade deficits.
The White House submission system imposes a tight limit on length; everything has to be whittled down to the bare bones. Hence the brevity. Here is the relevant part of my letter:
The two most important factors in the US trade deficits are:
- Corporate America. It has tax incentives to offshore production, such as transfer pricing when bringing merchandise into the US. And it is always looking for cheap labor and other cost reductions.
- Unfair practices by other countries, such as China.
Those two factors need to be separated – and be addressed separately.
Tariffs are a tax on Corporate America. You gave Corporate America a huge tax cut. Now it’s getting a tax hike. Let it squeal. Tax cuts and tax hikes need to be linked. It’s just a shift in where government revenues are coming from.
Tariffs are a “sin tax” – like taxes on alcohol. They encourage one type of behavior and discourage another. Since Corporate America is trying to maximize its margins, it will change its behavior and increase investments in US production in order to reduce the impact of tariffs.
Tariffs squeeze corporate margins because companies have a hard time passing them on: Prices in the US are always at the maximum level (market forces). GM threatens to slap $5,000 on its Mexican-built cars? Ha, it now puts huge rebates on its cars in order to sell them!
Corporate America has never passed tax cuts on to consumers or workers. The massive tax cut it received this year is getting passed on to top executives and shareholders. Why doesn’t it pass this tax cut, or at least some of it, on to consumers in form of lower prices? Because it doesn’t have to.
A similar logic, but in reverse, applies to tax increases. Walmart, which specializes in selling China-made goods, will always charge the maximum the market will bear, given its sales goals. Other retailers are the same. The auto industry’s supply chain goes all over the world, and tariffs are changing the equation of where it goes, and they’re changing cost structures – but prices in the US are set by market forces.
Tariffs squeeze corporate profit margins. That’s why Corporate America hates them.
But it’s not the government’s role to maximize corporate profit margins. And it’s not the government’s role to maximize share prices. But it is the government’s role to deal with the huge and unsustainable trade deficit.
And this is where the trade debate has completely gone off the rails: It has by now obscured the primary culprit, Corporate America with its perennial search for cheap labor and other cost efficiencies, and its use of the US corporate tax code, which for decades encouraged corporations to use transfer pricing and other methods to keep profits offshore (what has become the pile of untaxed profits called “overseas cash”).
China doesn’t force Corporate America to run its supply chain through China. This is a decision Corporate America made.
Tariffs don’t prevent trade. They just change the cost equation a little. In this manner, tariffs are a “sin tax” that provide a counter-balance and give Corporate America a different element to include in the equation. That part has gotten completely – and it appears purposefully – obscured by the White House, which is the most pro-Corporate America White House I can remember.
And the debate needs to shift to Congress, whose decision this should ultimately be.
For the rest – such as attacking China’s own policies and the uneven playing field in China – well, that’s long overdue, but it’s not the primary issue. The primary issue is Corporate America.
I have no doubt you’d crush your opponents in the debates. On the other hand, there’s this popular story about Adlai Stevenson when he was running for president in 1952. Someone heard Stevenson’s impressive speech and said, “Every thinking person in America will be voting for you.” Stevenson replied, “I’m afraid that won’t do—I need a majority.”
Another nugget is this quote from H. L. Mencken:
“As democracy is perfected, the office represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”
“BOOBOISIE: In 1922, Mencken coined the word ‘booboisie’ for uncultured and uneducated members of the general public, i.e. ‘boobs’, modelling the word after the more famous ‘bourgeoisie’.”
https://interestingliterature.com/2015/09/12/7-great-words-and-phrases-coined-by-h-l-mencken/
“I’m afraid that won’t do—I need a majority.”
Update: You don’t need a majority, you just need to game the Electoral College (and/or the Supreme Court).
You need to write in crayon with simple words and pretty pictures with the word Trump written a lot.
https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-does-not-read-white-house-top-secret-intelligence-briefings-big-617515
Agree with you, Wolf, especially ‘China doesn’t force Corporate America to run its supply chain through China. This is a decision Corporate America made.’ Walmart been selling ‘Made in China’ goods for decades!!! Most of the luxury brand names are ‘Made in China’!!!
There’s too much circus around this trade sanction, using China as an “escapegoat”for the woes of America. China intentionally postponed the DC meeting and put into action Trump’s bluff. Also, media is not publicizing the ‘Real Deal of Behind Closed Door’ meeting with North Korea and US and China https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-05-18/china-s-greatest-ally-in-trump-trade-talks-may-be-north-korea
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/21/business/china-trade-trump.html
Let’s get real — China has NOT weakened the Yuan to chase thin profits based on US-China tariff war; it’s maintaining its multi lateral trading system and building an open world economy. http://en.people.cn/n3/2018/0703/c90000-9477308.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/business-45570241
By the way, sharing this San Francisco Blockchain start up — take a look at who and where the multi million US Dollar investors/partners came from to support this California, USA — using the cliche ‘Disruptor’ https://www.the-blockchain.com/2018/06/25/sharespost-gets-15-million-to-expand-security-token-trading/
If I may play devil’s advocate, Mr Wolf, (and do so from a position of economic ignorance), blame could be more evenly apportioned. China is a “currency manipulator” – Forbes confirmed such in July this year.
A renminbi that is manipulated lower against the dollar enhances the attractiveness to corporate America in pursuing labor arbitrage offshore.
A (naturally) higher renminbi = more of the supply chain repatriated back to America = reduced trade imbalance.
If geopolitics was poker, I would rather hold Trump’s hand (no pun intended) that Xi’s.
I usually like the postings on this site. Some of the real estate scaremongering and discussions on job losses resulting from self-driving vehicles is a bit over the top, but typically the content is good. This article, however, is pure nonsense. To describe a tariff as a “sin tax” is absurd. It is only right and proper that companies seek the lowest cost of production. It’s not a sin – it’s a good thing that results in efficiencies that increases wealth. Globalisation and much freer global trade has been a key driver of global growth over many years.
To realise how stupid this argument is consider what would happen if every country had a similar “sin tax”. If it’s a sin for American companies to source components outside of America, it’s a sin for German companies to look outside of their country etc etc. The end result is higher prices, less efficiency and lower growth for everybody.
I used to believe all of that and I still have “The Ayn Rand Letter” to prove it.
What pushed me differently was the shuttering of the underwear factories in the Mississippi delta region. The workers there were getting a fair wage and were quite happy as their wage covered their expenses of living and it was a social club of a sort. The last to leave was Fruit of the Loom.
The machines were moved out to El Salvador so the communities were ruined. The usual panacea was that they needed to learn new skills such as IT and programming.
Are you kidding?
Free trade does not necessarily result in the most efficient pricing.
My company can produce high precision molds at a lower cost than getting them from Italy or the Chinas. Our deliveries are far faster which can mean success or disaster for the customer.
Nevertheless, the customer gets preferential cost writeoffs if they purchase out of the lower 48.
I could go on and on.
Don’t get hung up on the term “sin”.
You are missing this in Wolf’s post…
“Prices in the US are always at the maximum level (market forces).”
Karl at market-ticker.org says the same thing.
Do you seriously think if companies can charge customers $$ more they would not? Price is always what the market can bear.
The point is it is not going to result in higher prices for the consumer (basically a bogey to push their agenda) but it is going to result in higher cost for companies therefore it is going to lower the profit of companies, lower share prices, lower bonus etc. Corporate America is yelling because of this and not because it is going to result in higher prices to consumers. Corporate America has done a good job of pulling wool over people’s eyes for the past so many years.
Also look at another aspect. If due to this America (substitute any country) has more factories, more people are going to have jobs and ability to buy which in turn means more demand. I think it is good for the country and society as a whole. Let Corporate America spread the spread instead of hogging it themselves. To make my blood boil, after hogging it themselves they get bailed out by tax-payers, savers, retirees and prudent, all enabled by the conniving central bankers and politicians.
Bman has his finger on the realities of our post-global world. That’s right, post-global. The low skill factory jobs are gone, they will never come back, nor should they. Tarrifs are a needless tax on consumers, and will only force them to buy even cheaper goods.
The real key to economic prosperity is to pout More money into peoples pockets… ALL developed economies have a form of socialized healthcare…except the US, in most developed economies people don’t need to worry about going bankrupt if they go to the hospital, but that is the reality in the US. Second is stagnant middle class wages… the only way this is considered uttered is with wider access to education… here again the US has fallen behind.. Education and skills upgrading is only for the rich in the US…1hereas in other countries it may even be free.
Americans may wake from their self inflicted suffering, but if they keep voting GOP, they have only misery to look forward to.
For the truth is, the Post global world is much bigger than the US, and will leave it behind.
“It is only right and proper that companies seek the lowest cost of production.”
This is not a truth, it is a reality. Companies “will” seek the lowest cost of production regardless of whether it is right and proper. “Right and proper” is purely an ideological desire.
White, male real income peaked in the early ’70’s. My ideological desire is that working Americans incomes increase along with growth in productivity. Globalization is antithetical to that.
We live in a market economy: your income is a function of what your education and skill set brings to the table for your employer, plus how many other people in your geographical area have similar skills and how badly your employer needs you right now. Many parts of this country are humming along at sub 4% unemployment, average household income is >$100k/year, home prices are going up, schools are good, etc. This is about as good as it gets. If that’s not the case in Flint, Michigan or Youngstown, Ohio or rural America – develop some skills and move to where the jobs are!
The $40/hour unionized job for a HS education white male installing hubcaps or mining coal was a gross market distortion and isn’t coming back, period. If that job can be done just as well by a Mexican worker in Mexico making $3/hour, if will be done by a Mexican worker making $3/hour. In addition to that, if the job is that basic, someone is probably working on automating the job away soon, anyways. Tariffs won’t fix the problem. Driving up costs to save a few hundred overpaid workers in a struggling industry here or there doesn’t make any sense. It’s time to move on.
“…increases wealth…”
Of course it does. You’ve missed the point of this article: Where the wealth goes – to corporations and their wealthy associates.
bman – what would a wife say if her husband had a concubine in Asia? Do you think she’d just go along with the arrangement and there’d be no consequences? Come on.
The husband might argue that it’s all a part of “free trade”, and because the concubine is having more children, well, it’s good for global growth. Do you think the wife would care about that? Do you think she would apply her own form of a “tariff”? Yeah, I thought so.
The corporations have wanted it both ways.
bman,
Clearly your thinking is clouded by your worries about your stock portfolio, and not by what it is good for the US economy. They are two very separate concepts. I’m not worried about your stocks. I’m worried about the US economy.
Every tax has two effects: it funds government operations and changes behavior to minimize that tax. A “sin tax” is explicitly designed that way.
If every country had a similar tax, the world economy would be in better and more balanced shape because incentives to dodge local rules and wages would be slightly reduced, production would be slightly more local, transportation and the expenses and issues surrounding it would play a slightly smaller role in the economy in favor of local jobs, etc. Our current tax code encourages offshoring. Tariffs would counterbalance those encouragements.
What would the stocks in your portfolio be worth if profit margins were squeezed somewhat by tariffs? Well, that’s your problem to sort through.
Where #45 loses his control of the tariff “narrative” is when he applies it to everyone and everything. Attacking the EU on trade after pulling out of their climate accord isn’t going to win any favours there. Attacking Canada over dairy, when US has the trade surplus in the partnership.
As far as prices being safe, when it was a 5% bump, they could eat that. But when these 25% hits multiply to 35 and then up to 45% or more, you are looking at all profits being cut. That’s when companies raise prices or fold up shop. Both are net negatives on an economy hitting the apex of an everything bubble.
Apparently, you lack any appreciation for American freedoms. If you are a citizen, I hope you will realize your comments slap the hand that feeds you.
America give us basic human rights to vote, speak freely, organize, etc. America also provides education, protection from harm, property ownership, advanced legal system and commerce. This is what made America a great nation. China does not give you these things. Global corporations do not give you these things.
Global corporations have taken full advantage of everything America has to offer, including access our wealthy consumer population. Perhaps it is time they start giving something back to the system rather than take, take, take. They need to hire Americans to produce goods sold in America. They need to pay taxes in accordance with the spirit of the tax law and not look for every conceivable loophole to screw America.
Much More Serious.
The US imposed economic sanctions against a CHINESE MILITARY ORGANIZATION for buying Russian fighter jets and missiles.
Wait…. What?
China has announced that this violates basic norms governing international relations between two sovereigns. Also saying that this move by the US is mean behavior and a blatant hegemonic act, with no right to interfere.
Poking the dragon with a pointed stick.
China has called in the US ambassador for a spanking and they have cancelled a number of important interactions. Not only on the economic front, but the diplomatic also.
What was the US administration thinking? Or were they thinking at all? Admonishing, then punishing China for acting completely within her right, to interact with whom she pleases, is not going to improve the situation.
Far from it. This has really knocked down a hornets nest. China could put on the gloves and begin to play really hard ball now. The economic consequences for the US and for the west will be bad.
Seems like Trump is ready to play hardball and is holding the better hand. China is two steps behind as they are reacting and Trump is attacking. I would rather be on the offensive. Exonomic consequences for China will be worse.
The trade deficit results from the Government running a deficit. We created the trade deficit ourselves as the result of our Government deficits. We create debt (ie money now) when we run a budget deficit. That extra money is used to buy imported goods and that money sent to the foreigners, comes back to us to buy our Government debt.
To make a long story short we give the foreigners paper (ie debt) for tangible goods. Since the world is supplying America with goods and trading the good for “paper”, Americans need not work. It is like you had a credit card with an unlimited balance. You would need to not work either. That is part of reason why Americans don’t have jobs or have crappy jobs.
To solve the situation we need to stop printing money (ie. running debts up), or foreigners need to stop taking our dollars or, we go back to a hard money system. In a hard money system like Gold, once you run out of gold you can’t buy much from outside the country. The Government currency has to devalued, so the problem takes care of it self in the end.
Trade deficits are only maintained by unchecked credit, like the US has with the rest of the world.
The US is its own worst enemy when it come to this trade war. The US wants to have its cake and eat it too. Trump need to realize the Government deficit is a major cause the trade deficit.
A very enligthing article showing that the fears about global trade war might be exaggerated or even more, propagnadized.
Everything has a bit of propaganda to it. Even #45 calling everything fake is a literal form of propaganda. The companies that will feel it will be ones that export goods from the US, the importing companies just move work inside the borders to avoid the tariff of shipping goods over the borders.
I hope it hits Amazon, but the rest I don’t really care. The everything bubble will hit them soon.
The United Corporations Of America have a long story of abuse, because the government let them. Things got slighty better after the Great Depression, but times changed at the end of the seventies, Polticians started to listen to people like Milton Friedman and Arnold Harberger. Congress started to love the idea of “copyright that lasts forever” thanks to a charismatic guy named Sonny Bono and others.
The result? Copyright that lasts more that a hundred years, the most expensive drugs in the world when they literally make it for cents, a Heath Care that’s rightfully mocked by the rest of the civilised world, Internet provider monopolies that cause Internet speeds in some big chunks of the states to only be as fast as Internet was a decade ago, and more.
Keep mocking millenials but it was Generation X who let Corporate America have it’s cake and eat it.
You are the ones who ruined everything, stop blaming your kids.
Corporate America serves the top 10%…it cares not for your protestations. Invest globally, the wider world economy is doing fine.
Invest globally, so you can sponsor corporate abuse all over the world!
Corporations have only truly changed from the time of the Robber Barons in that they no longer have a single person in charge that decides everything. That if anything, have made looking for a quick buck way more urgent, more so on public owned companies.
Totally agree. And yet Corp power, as bad as it can be, is preferable to it it’s main competitor because it’s main competitor has no competition. Many corp’s realize this so they have been busy forming joint ventures with that competitor. Corp’s goal is profit. It’s competitor is only trying to do “good”. Keep digging all the way to the roots…
While I agree with the general sentiment of US corporations being the real culprit, I’d like to address two things from the perspective of someone who lived in a non capitalistic society before:
1. The model of “maximize shareholder value” baked into law is the single biggest reason for corporate greed. It gives only and only one incentive to execs, maximize profits and thus their compensation. Hypothetically, if shareholder value was linked to other variables such as environment deterioration or number of domestic jobs, the outcomes would be different (not necessarily utopian)
2. Given point 1 above, are tax cuts+tariffs going to cause more jobs to come back to the US? It’s very complicated. The tax cuts causes corporate repatriation leading to higher asset prices and stronger dollar. This automatically makes other countries cheaper to produce in. There is ABSOLUTELY NO WAY a company like GAP can make $10 hats by paying $15/hr minimum wage. There are 196 countries in the world, all waiting to be the feeder to American consumerism.
I’d like to elaborate on point 2 a bit more:
The boom times and laws created in 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s were great for those times. Why? Because the US was the only game in town. The only supplier of mass produced hats, the only supplier of pipes, pharmaceuticals, roadways etc.
But the world has changed. There are many more players in the world and they don’t need to rely on US to provide capital or techniques to do anything besides high tech (even high tech in Asia is starting look so much better than US, see mobile payments).
With Trump policies and corporate greed baked into law, the dollar keeps rising in value, making other countries more competitive producers by doing nothing. Put tariffs on China and GAP will start doing production in Vietnam. Put tariffs on Vietnam, they’ll start producing in Indonesia. Put very high tariffs on the whole world and then maybe only American-made goods will be sold in the US. Maybe it is hard to imagine for Americans but their goods are overpriced in the global market and there are other competitive sellers.
With tariffs and expensive locally manufactured goods, the dollar will strengthen even more and US exports will never be able to compete with a BHAP (fictional Vietnamese hat makers). That drop in exports will show in revenues earned in quarterly reports of American companies causing drop in asset prices here, hurting anyone who holds US assets.
What follows is: To be a great mass producer of junk again, America needs to devalue its currency. Which means, the average American consumer becomes poorer. Is America politically ready to handle this?
(Here’s hoping someone in the admin. reads your blog, if not your letter.)
Mr. Wolf, a person of your experience doesn’t know that Corporate America is not a target that can be taken by direct assault? Naïve schit like this “And the debate needs to shift to Congress, whose decision this should ultimately be” are not going to produce results. You screw Corporate America through their commie Chinese handlers, using mostly Nat.Sec.-derived authority, which is the way Trump does it.
“Walmart, which specializes in selling China-made goods, will always charge the maximum the market will bear, given its sales goals.”
The word “Sales” should be PROFIT, I think
Ultimately, yes, it boils down to profit goals. But “top line” growth (sales growth) is a big corporate goal, and pricing, such as undercutting your competition, is used (among other methods) to accomplish that.
There’s an interesting thesis which states that Mr Trump’s real targets aren’t headquartered in Beijing or Moscow, but in Davos.
The Davos crowd’s objectives, primarily, are (a) free international movement of capital, in pursuit of maximum returns, (b) free movement of goods and services, in pursuit of lowest cost, and (c) free movement of labour, to exert downwards pressure on wages.
It’s noteworthy that Mr Trump is inimical to all three.
To this list, logic has added a fourth – (d) financial deregulation, so Americans who’ve lost well-paid jobs through out-sourcing can carry on consuming like there’s no tomorrow.
This thesis is persuasive, and suggests that Team Trump might be rather more rational than his well-funded opponents would have us believe.
Thank you Wolf for addressing this issue with the White House.
I am an audiophile and I’ve watched high-end components’ manufacturing move from Japan, UK and the USA to China. There’s only one reason and of course, it is money.
Outlaw Audio is an American company that offers, hands down, the best two-channel receiver for the money. They sell direct to consumer. They also unabashedly proclaim that, “First we spec and design our products, and then we locate the best possible venue for their manufacture. We are convinced that by matching a specific product to its ideal manufacturing venue, we will always deliver the best and most cost-effective A/V components.” Their RR2160 receiver is made in China.
On the other hand there is Schiit Audio in California. They make great products and sell direct to consumers also. Their business model is, “The vast majority of our parts, on a total cost basis, come from right here in the USA, from companies manufacturing their products in the USA.” All of Schiit’s components are manufactured in-house in California.
Two philosophies of business from two US companies. What, I wonder, would it cost Outlaw Audio to have their receiver made in the USA, and would consumers reward them for doing it that way instead of outsourcing across the Pacific? Should there be a tariff placed on Outlaw’s Chinese made products to punish them for choosing to build outside of the US?
I have Schiit in my main A/V system.
Informative on hi- end audio, but the broad market is not hi-end. You are by your proud admission a niche consumer.
The largest category of Chinese imports to the US is consumer electronics at 27 % of total.
The US was out before China was in. Last US TV Zenith 1995. The US was taken out by Japan who offered quality and price. Now Japan is out of mainstream TV with Toshiba exiting. Sony still offers big ones: the store near me has one only at 4K +.
Americans may well continue to provide niches, but they aren’t going to
solder and assemble on a mass production basis: not a price they would buy themselves.
just a random thought, I wonder how automated the production process is today for TVs. I suppose there are two considerations here for where to site the manufacturing, first, the marginal costs, labor and shipping. Then, the up front costs of where to locate the factory.
Even if production of TV can be fully automated, my guess is that this industry would not move from where it is. Easier to retool the existing factory than to put up a new one.
This would apply writ large to most industries I would think.
Thanks Dan I like hearing about USA mfg success stories. But a small, high-end manufacturer probably has a loyal following that is not as price sensitive and therefore higher margins can absorb higher component costs. Also shoppers likely see brochures or peruse their website and these can highly tout the Made in USA aspect to further reduce price sensitivity.
In the 1980’s there was a big story in Bethlehem PA about a new hotel across the street from the steel mill being built with beams from Japan. Would the builder have rather used Bethlehem beams and support local jobs and avoid controversy? Sure, but his job is to win the contract and then complete construction for the least possible cost within specs.
Firms that take a stand on buying USA when it hurts their competitiveness are eventually doomed. So to some extent I don’t agree that Corporate America made a choice. It should be a role of the government to protect industries and let them compete on a level playing field in USA.
To add insult to injury, part of the former mill property has been developed into a Sands Casino.
Good article Wolf, and the point on tax breaks for Corps is well said.
I am looking for steep price reductions in Canada as Christmas approaches. As I no longer buy American made products (whenever possible and I usually make it possible), I expect these US tariff increases to lower the prices for Chinese goods in all other markets. I use a lot of tools in both woodworking and fabrication. When Chinese-made grinders drop to around $20 cdn/per, I will pick up a dozen for future use. They keep. Meanwhile, our lumber prices have increased to match the US tariff rate on softwood as it is subject to external market pricing forces. Apparently, these tariffs have increased the price of a new US built home by up to $9,000. But hey, with cheap financing costs who is counting? (Who, beside the banks doing the lending?)
Good for you, Wolf! Saw this comment:
“Tariffs are part of protectionism, a practice used by all developing countries to compete with more advanced economies and to ‘protect’ domestic industries. Protectionism was key to U.S. economic development. It’s been key to *all* currently economically successful nations, including China.
Once a nation becomes sufficiently ‘advanced’, it normally advocates ‘free trade’ and denigrates protectionism. This has been especially true of the U.S. Unfortunately, it’s now reasonable to look at the U.S. as a ‘re-developing’ nation for which protectionism again makes sense.”
Trump wants to “redevelop” the U.S., force the manufacturers to produce here.
Sure, bring in raw materials, if your own country doesn’t have them, but at least do your own manufacturing. Let the citizens make their own goods and then turn around and buy them.
How ridiculous that products are shipped halfway around the world! Products should be made locally. Saves precious, non-renewable energy and is better for the environment.
The corporations pretended that they were trying to help “developing” countries (they could care less about them), and all the while they were turning the U.S. from a “developed” country into a “developing” one, all because of greed.
I say nuts to that.
His problem was not going through Congress in the first place. I know it is a pain in the butt, but the executive is strongest when backed by the legislature. It would also make sure there was buy in and debate from everyone on the way forward. Pulling the “national security” card and going it alone is setting yourself up for a fall. Anything bad that happens, then the fingers will be pointed at you. Sure is a much more easier and quicker way to get what you want done, but many times the easy way is much more expensive in the end.
What started with NAFTA and the accelerated with China/WTO with big manufacturers leaving USA then suppliers doing the same is anything but natural. We trade with Commies now!!!
Just a few points I am sure you have considered. Your analysis of a good reason to impose trade tariffs on Chinese goods is excellent. But I think the likely hood is that through Trumps pure ignorance of the matter he has failed to chose advisors who grasp this matter with your perspective. Which likely means their end goal is ill defined.
Second,I think we all know the Republican Congress, and the Democrates even, are generally against punishing corporate America for their profit driven offshoring of labor. Balancing trade tariffs against tax cuts is an idea that wouldn’t survive a second in any one of their heads. Trump mindlessly rails only against businesses that attack him directlly…
So again while I think you have essentially distilled what a reasonable strategic reason for raising tariffs should be. I have zero confidence anyone with any intelligence in the federal government is considering something similar. Because the president is a moron surrounding himself with sichophants and morons, or Republicans and buisness leaders who stand philosophically opposed to his actions on trade.
I recently read an article about China’s BRI program. I think it was Malaysia where the government accepted financial assistance for infrastructure to build a new port and tourist center. The Chinese brought in their own labor and materials. Needless to say the local people thought that the infrastructure project would use local labor and materials. China is implementing this wherever the BRI iniative is being developed with other countries. They plan to own these trade routes and control them, especially where natural resources are needed to fuel the Chinese industrial complex. China is playing the long game and has the patience and capital to win.