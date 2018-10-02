The Return of “Beyond Petroleum”: All Talk and No Strategy?

BP even changed the logo.
By Leonard S. Hyman and Bill Tilles, for WOLF STREET:
“Oil and gas companies are becoming energy companies,” according to Bob Dudley. He heads the giant British oil company, BP, and stated this in a National Public Radio interview. Interestingly, his company under legendary CEO Lord Browne changed its name from British Petroleum to the far more ambiguous BP.
Browne informed the public that BP (now) stood for “beyond petroleum.” He changed the corporate logo to a green and yellow sunburst design and built up a renewable energy portfolio well ahead of other major energy companies.
But after Browne left, BP’s new senior management team refocused its commitment away from renewables (except for the environmentally-sensitive appearing) green logo and returned to their corporate roots, oil drilling.
Mr. Dudley’s proclamation comes shortly after two of the giant oil majors, Exxon and Chevron (upon retirement of long serving CEOs), decided to join the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative. This is a petroleum industry group established in 2015 that supported greenhouse gas emission curbs including the Paris Climate Accord.
Meanwhile, the drip-drip-drip of news about business accommodation to climate change continues. Transportation usage accounts for about 70% of the oil consumed in the United States. Running just cars on electricity (apart from trucks, planes and ships) would make an appreciable dent in demand for oil.
Tesla has led the way. Elon Musk and company captured the imagination of the public while raising billions from investors. Tesla’s finances as well as recent run-ins with the SEC and possibly the DoJ make many nervous for clear and good reason. But that is beside the point. Every major auto manufacturer now offers electric vehicles as an option.
In three years, 2016-2018, car companies launched an average of six electric models per year. In 2019-2021 they plan to launch 16 fully electrified models per year. VW, for example, projects that 30% of its cars will be powered by electric drive trains by 2025. Which means that while retail gasoline sales may slowly decline, most vehicles will still run on gasoline even a decade from now.
This multi-decadal timetable should give both the petroleum industries as well as the real beneficiaries, the electric utilities, ample time to prepare for the future. Once energy companies stop denying the reality, presumably they can move ahead. But there is always something.
Academic research shows that large business organizations often know well in advance that the times they are a-changing, so to speak. And that a competitor’s new products will take business from them. But despite this realization large, entrenched, often near monopolies will nevertheless fail to produce new product in response. Instead they adhere to original strategies, the ones that first made them a success.
The difficulty of organizational change in business is the stuff of legend – especially where the structure provides no convenient place for any new product or concept. Legacy managements fail to embrace new products or ideas, not because of ignorance or lack of foresight, but because of the self-imposed limits of their organizational structure. It is a conceptual “box” in which the managements operate and they oftentimes have trouble thinking outside of it.
We would argue that the decades-plus lead time before the electrification of the transportation sector, rather than conferring a business advantage to energy producing incumbents (plenty of time to get ready), actually or paradoxically presents instead a danger. Long lead times waiting for the end of the world, so to speak, tends to breed complacency.
Short-sighted executives can cut spending on R&D to maximize current profits, believing there will be plenty of time for innovation later on. We are not sure that the oil companies have a strategy for the coming transition. What can they offer besides their huge balance sheets versus relatively puny electric companies? Maybe that is the strategy. Do nothing now and then resort to mergers and acquisitions to solve the problem later. A strategy cynically known as, if you can’t beat ’em, just buy ’em.
Electric companies at least recognize that new products like electric vehicles (EVs) will substantially raise demand for electricity. For the electric industry, the irony is that they’re trapped in a different conceptual “box” involving legacy nuclear and fossil-fueled central-station power generating facilities. And these legacy units have to compete with ever cheapening electricity produced by renewables.
For the electric industry, there may be a pot of EV gold at the end of the rainbow. But industry management has to figure out how to supply existing customers and all that hoped-for new load while shuttering older, expensive coal and nuclear plants. By Leonard S. Hyman and Bill Tilles, for WOLF STREET
Sales of electricity in the US stagnated for years despite economic growth – a discouraging drip, drip of bad news for the electricity industry. But so far in 2018, electricity consumption rose 3.3%. In other industries, that’s not a high growth number. But for electric utilities, it constitutes unusually high levels of growth. Read… Why Have US Electricity Sales Surged in 2018, after Stagnating for Years?
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Everybody has a dozen electronic gadgets and they all have to be charged.
“Everybody has a dozen electronic gadgets and they all have to be charged.” — True, but beside the point in comparison to cars. Yes, your average consumer’s number of e-gizmos has steadily increased over the years, but at the same time the power usage of said gizmos has progressively decreased, probably even more dramatically for e.g. PCs/tablets than for “big” applances like fridges and washer/dryers because the former’s power consumption is dominated by microelectronics. (Flat-screen-TVs are an exception, if for no other reason than any per-square-inch power efficiency gains are negated by increasing average screen size.)
E-cars are orders of magnitude more power-hungry than the above kinds of consumer electronics gear – a typical number for a Tesla is 300W per mile, so driving your Tesla for 5-10 minutes uses as much juice as your typical fridge does in a *day*.
The writers wouldn’t be vested in the renewables industry would they???
The only way forward if we want to keep our modern way of life is modern nuclear power.
I used to believe nuclear power was the solution as well. I’ve come to the realization that, while it can work fine elsewhere, it is nearly impossible in the current US regulatory environment.
There will be no incentive for the US government to address this unless energy becomes a lot more expensive. For now, nuclear in the US will be the last remaining plants from the 70’s before they get shuttered like San Onofre did here.
Modern nuclear power would be a fusion reactor in every backyard.
The oil companies have no place to go. Their product is almost a monopoly in the sense that very few can afford to enter into their “game.” But electricity production is becoming more democratic as more people generate their own. So if oil companies tried to switch over to electric generation they’d leave their semi-monopoly behind and would be forced to face real competition. They might survive in some form but not as the world straddling giants they are now (anyone remember Kodak or Polaroid?).
Another thing to consider is the religious aspect of the switch away from oil. Right now we care about the Middle East because that’s where the oil is. But when the world no longer needs oil the Middle East becomes unimportant politically, especially Israel, who a lot of Republican conservatives care about. Sometimes I wonder if this is one motivation for their denial of global warming, without oil who would care if Israel survived?
They already have a plan B for the future. Butanol fuel (which can be used in regular gas cars) and storage of the energy from Quantum dots for electricity eventually. Meanwhile BP and ExxonMobile will ride this oil wave out another couple of decades or until war becomes too expensive.
I urge your readers to look at the the history of ExxonMobile and BP. Scary stuff. You can trace most Middle Eastern wars on whatever country they are exploiting, wanting to keep more of the royalties or to nationalize it. There are so many worldwide interlocking subsidiaries and joint ventures that it makes your head spin. So all of these sanctions mean nothing. One of the subsidiaries can still trade. Smoke and mirrors.
The EV car movement is for affluent urban areas only. Limited audience. Irony of China trying to lead the way is because most of their electricity comes from coal which they have plenty of. Which is a bigger polluter…gasoline or coal? Keeps them less dependent on importing.
Rant over. LOL
“For the electric industry, the irony is that they’re trapped in a different conceptual “box” involving legacy nuclear and fossil-fueled central-station power generating facilities. ”
It is not just oil and electric companies being trapped in a conceptual box. Our entire country is. The USA was built on cheap coal, oil and invented the nuclear industry. To a great extent, it is what we do (along with banking).
The average American has a very difficult time imagining actually owning an electric vehicle. Or powering them with their own solar panels.
Fossil fuels was what made America great in the first place. We won’t be able to switch. China will come up in the age of cheap renewables and aren’t wedded to old ideas. That’s why China will be the masters of the coming generations.
It’s not electric vs. gasoline. It’s oil vs. coal vs. methane.
Electricity is not a fuel type; it’s a delivery mechanism. Fuels of all types, + solar & wind can be used to create it. However, solar and wind are just efficiency extenders. By using a small portion of each barrel of oil we pump to build windmills and solar panels, we can ultimately make that barrel do more work.
Fossil fuels are what the world runs on, regardless of whether they get converted to electricity before final consumption. Gasoline may be a loser, but some other type of fuel (methane for now) will be the winner on the other side of the equation.
This article is clearly biased from outside “contributors”. Electricity doesn’t come from magic fairy dust, it’s derived from energy production, which usually involves the production of heat to drive generators. The most efficient energy producer is nuclear (fission), it requires very little resources to create a ton of energy. Behind that is fossil fuels and hydro. Hydro would be the best option if is were feasible everywhere, but it isn’t. Coming in LAST place for energy production efficiency is solar/wind. In the last several decades, the world’s scientists have yet to create something that produces enough over the long term to justify the amount of work it takes to build them out. And the only answer they have to the intermittent production problem is to “store it in batteries!” While many articles will tout that solar and wind are the most efficient, they fail to recognize that the sun and wind are not as efficient at producing energy as all other production mechanisms.
The worlds petroleum producers are best equipped to solve energy production issues. If they found a way to make wind/solar profitable (aka feasible), they you can believe they will drop their dependency on oil. If they don’t, someone else will. Tesla seems to be the only company in the private sector that is aggressively pursuing this, however I do not know if they are attempting to increase the input/output efficiency of renewables, which continues to be the main issue with these methods.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Energy_conversion_efficiency