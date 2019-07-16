Everything’s Fine Until Suddenly it Isn’t: How a “Leveraged Loan” Blows Up

Kudos to the private equity firm. These things don’t happen overnight for companies. They happen overnight only for investors.
Golden Gate Capital – the private equity firm now infamous for asset-stripping its portfolio company Payless ShoeSource into bankruptcy and liquidation – strikes again with another of its portfolio companies, Clover Technologies, whose $693-million leveraged loan has suddenly gone to heck.
Slices of that leveraged loan are traded like securities. But because leveraged loans are loans, not securities, the SEC doesn’t regulate them. No one regulates them, though the Fed wrings its hands about them periodically. And there are $1.3 trillion of them.
The market for them is very illiquid, even during good times, and before Clover disclosed some issues on July 9, the loan still traded at 97 cents on the dollar, according to Bloomberg. This was the day investors, such as leveraged loan mutual funds and institutional investors that held these slices, suddenly woke up with the foul odor of debt restructuring and bankruptcy in the air. Within just a few days, the price of the loan plunged 35% to 62.625 cents on the dollar.
The loan was “covenant-lite,” giving fewer protections to investors and allowing the company and its owners to get away with all kinds of things. This included the absence of certain disclosure requirements.
Not that we feel sorry for investors that suddenly got whacked: They knew that leverage loans are risky, that they’re issued by junk-rated over-leveraged companies with iffy cash-flows, often to fund their own leveraged buyout by a PE firm, and to fund special dividends back to the PE firm. Both factors apply to Clover’s leveraged loan. Investors don’t care. They’re chasing yield no matter what the risks, in a world where yield has been repressed by central-bank policies.
These slices are not liquid and they take a long time to trade, and trading is thin even in good times. But when investors want to unload, there are suddenly no buyers and the price just collapses (chart via Bloomberg, click to enlarge):
Clover Technologies, founded in 1996, is “the world’s largest collector and recycler of imaging supplies,” it says on its website, such as printer cartridges. It also recycles and refurbishes smartphones in facilities in the US, Mexico, Europe, and Asia for wireless carriers that then resell the refurbished phones to their customers.
So on July 9, Clover’s parent, 4L Holdings, disclosed to investors that Clover was losing two big unnamed customers. One was in its printer cartridge business. The other was a wireless carrier that was buying Clover’s refurbished smartphones, but has “decided to fulfill requirements for refurbished older units by purchasing them directly from the OEM,” such as Apple or Samsung. That customer remained unnamed, but “people” told the Wall Street Journal that it was AT&T.
In its disclosure to creditors, the company said that it had hired restructuring advisors, which is often an indication of a pending debt restructuring or bankruptcy filing. It invited creditors to organize and hire their own advisers. And it proposed a meeting for the week of July 22.
This was the moment investors woke up. When investors tried to sell their slices of the loan, they found that buyers at these prices had evaporated, and to sell the loan at all, they would have to take a big haircut.
When a highly leveraged company in an already tough business is threatened with the loss of revenues, there is no margin for error, as cash flow needed to service that debt can just dry up, and the results can be catastrophic for investors.
And even if the company can muddle through, at some point the debt matures and has to be refinanced, and when no new investors can be found to bail out the old investors, it’s over. This is what Clover is facing.
The $700 million leveraged loan is coming due in May 2020. Clover tried to refinance it last May, when it might have already known about the potential loss of customers, but had not yet disclosed it to investors.
It offered a juicy yield of nearly 9%, but investors balked and wanted a better price (higher yield), “people said,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Now, after the disclosures of the loss of customers, refinancing the loan is off the table altogether.
But Golden Gate, which had acquired Clover in a leveraged buyout in 2010, wasn’t shy about stripping assets out of Clover via $278 million in special dividends it extracted, according to Bloomberg: $100 million in 2013 and another $178 million in 2014.
That $178 million dividend was funded at the time by Clover issuing a new leveraged loan, the current one, whose proceeds were also used to pay off the prior loan (new investors bailing out old investors) and to fund an acquisition.
Golden Gate got its money out. Clover had more debt. Old creditors were bailed out by new creditors. The banks arranging the leveraged loan made a ton in fees. And everyone was happy. But now these new creditors – which include unwitting investors in those funds – ended up holding the bag.
On July 11, Moody’s chimed in with a devastating three-notch one-fell-swoop downgrade, to Caa3, just a couple of notches above default (here’s my plain-English cheat-sheet for the corporate credit rating scales by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch).
“The downgrade reflects the likelihood of a default is high given the recent downward revision in earnings guidance following the loss of business and pricing pressure in both the imaging and wireless segments combined with the maturity of the first lien term loan in May 2020 that will put pressure on the business,” Moody’s said.
“The company’s hiring of restructuring advisors, request to meet with lenders in a few weeks, and challenges refinancing the term loan indicate a restructuring will occur soon,” Moody’s said.
“We also remain concerned about the longer-term business viability as a result of more limited visibility into forward financial performance and related uncertainties given the unexpected operating developments,” Moody’s said.
The near-default Caa3 rating reflects “the high balance sheet restructuring risk” along with the “near-term debt maturities,” and “the ongoing business and execution risk as management evaluates its strategic options,” Moody’s said.
These things don’t happen overnight for companies. They happen overnight only for investors.
The company had already suffered revenue declines and pricing pressures in its major businesses, according to Moody’s. Clover is also heavily dependent on just a few big customers, two of which are now leaving.
The secular downtrend in the printing sector and the competitive challenges in the smartphone-refurbishment sector, along with Clover’s high customer concentration were known to investors, but given the glory times we’re in, fundamentals no longer matter – until they suddenly do.
Moody’s also lambasted the company’s “aggressive financial policies, evidenced by its private equity ownership and history of shareholder distributions and large debt-funded acquisitions” — a reference to Golden Gate Capital.
Moody’s slash-and-burn downgrade, and the subsequent plunge of the loan deeper into distressed territory turned more institutional investors into forced sellers as they’re limited to what extent they can hold distressed debt. But it’s no biggie. It’s just other people’s money. And that loan is now a plaything for hedge funds specializing in distressed debt, and they’re hoping to make a killing. However this turns out, kudos to Golden Gate. They’ve done it again.
Wow. A company that specializes in refurbishing products, with no intellectual property of its own, just screams of disintermediation.
I’m surprises AmazonBasics hasn’t come after the ink side.
I find this whole process fascinating. People weren’t really loaning Clover money to expand their business. They were giving their money to Golden Gate with the hope that they would eventually going to get it back with interest from the now weakened Clover.
But were they really even doing that? Suppose this is all just playing with other people’s money. Maybe the money managers received some form of compensation for “investing” other people’s money into an enterprise they knew would fail.
Wouldn’t it be nice if we could find out the names of those making the decision to make the loans? Certainly impossible, but maybe repeated public embarrassment would cause them lose enough customers that they’d have to find a way to fly straight.
You can depress interest all you want, but how about sales, margin, and gross profit let alone labor or material costs. I think the Fed FFR decrease Wall Street is wanting is nothing but to sugar coat debt service. I think something’s going down.
I see so much absurdity here:
– Rating agencies who rated the instruments higher than it should have been. I am not even sure rating agencies have enough expertise and resources to accurately rate all the instruments.
– Investors chasing yields blind to the risks. Isn’t it conventional wisdom to not invest in things they don’t understand?
– Fed keeping rates so low for so long to push investors towards riskier instruments.
– Lawyers and schemers who know where loopholes exist and aren’t shy of exploiting them.
This should scare the hell off Japany CLO investors.
Imafan,
These Japanese banks that gorge on CLOs only invest in the highest-rated slices of the CLO, they say. The lowest-rated slices of the CLO take the first loss. So the calculus is that even a good-sized loss won’t make it up all the way to an AA-rated or AAA-rated slice because there is some collateral backing the underlying leveraged loans and so there should be something there at the end. That’s the gamble they took and count on winning.
Wolf, I think I’ve heard the same story (or at least similarish stories) on Wolfstreet several times over the last year. It is amazing that LBO and private equity firms continue to do this, from Sears to Toys R’Us to this. It’s like an endless parade of vulture capitalist sucking out cash and then throwing the workers out on the street, after which, people point to Amazon and claim its their fault.
All abetted by these rating agencies that give AAA ratings up front. I’m somewhat surprised that no one from these agencies ever looks at how the first set of loans gets used.
Well unless you have INVESTOR losses, Wall Street does not care. Workers don’t count.
My guess is this is just a warning shot for more leveraged loans to default. There are hundreds of zombie companies(i.e. firms that have insufficient cash flow to service their debts) that have been able to access the capital markets over the past 10 years. When the music stops playing, the liquidity will be gone.
In the case of Clover, I have to applaud GG Capital for being very transparent in fleecing the “smart” money. I would love to see the prospectus for the latest loan that provided the special dividend to GG investors.
I would be interested to hear the ‘investor stories’? Are they individuals chasing yield, or are there ‘financial advisors’ buying on behalf of investors? My neighbour lost 125K in 2008 when the “financial advsior” (son of another neighbour) didn’t sell in time. Supposedly. “He cost me 125 thousand”, goes the accusation. Or, do people park money with so-called experts and walk away with an expectation of reaping rewards without doing homework or exercising due diligence?
Did the financial advisors/buyers get a pat on the back with commisions, leaving their clients holding the bag?
Greed, and chasing yield seems to be too simple of an explanation for people getting fleeced in this instance.
Following the Epstein trial/investigation unfolding in NY. Along with several mansions, two private jets, a safe full of diamonds and cash ect…. he also had a bank account holding around $100 million in cash. Now why was a clever hedge fund guy like Epstein heavy cash? …. something is brewing.
A couple of things to note. Epstein is not a hedge fund guy….at least, not now. His association with any hedge funds is tenuous at best. He is really what he has been cast to be in some quarters…an intelligence asset. Why would he need large amounts of cash? Well, to run operations. The Epstein case is unique because this is actually a war within the deep state and one part of the deep state wants to expose the pedophilia and other nonsense. They want to expose it not because they are good guys, but because they realize that the legitimacy of the entire political and economic system is at stake these days. If the ‘system’ decays and confidence is totally lost, everyone will lose. Watch the developments and who gets tossed into the vat next. It could get very rough. Big stakes here.
Paulo,
Leveraged loans are hard to trade directly for individuals. Individuals are on the hook if they have money in a loan fund, or in another type fund that has some slices of this loan. Or they’re on the hook if an institutional investor, such as a pension fund of which they’re a beneficiary, has some slices of this loan. These individuals will never know what happened. Their return just went down a little, or their pension fund has a little more trouble in the future funding its liabilities.
Well, here we are: in the VERY shallow end of the investor & regulator gene-pool.
This is like watching drunks douse themselves with gasoline & jump over the camp-fire to see who flames up first.
Regulators bend themselves out of shape to NOT DEFINE leverage-loan trades as securities. However, on the other hand, regulators bend themselves into shape to DEFINE crypto-currencies as securities.
1) It should be securities fraud for an LBO company to strip out more assets than the take-over-target’s free cash flow for some safe-harbor period (say 5-years)
2) It should be illegal for regulated banks (ie taxpayer backed banks) to make “cov-light” loans (if the bank really wants to make this risky loan, it must be 125% secured by target-company assets)
3) It should be illegal to securitize “cov light” loans
4) No part of the regulated financial services infrastructure (read: backed by taxpayers) should be allowed to trade these dog-turds
WARNING – CAPITALIST COMMENT TO Follow (snowflakes please go quake in a corner): I have zero problem with vulture funds aggressively recycling failed companies, but LBOs are a scam for knowledgable fund managers to pump money out of regulated (ie: taxpayer backed) banks to temporarily fluff-up returns and/or sell this garbage to investors with IQs below that of a mature carrot.
DOW might kiss 2015 peak, @ 18,351.36 from above.
If the Fed does NOT lower rates in the end of July, there will be more pressure for leveraged loans. Remember their rates are floating.
Wolf,
Many thanks for covering this. Much appreciated.
One paragraph in particular stands out:
“When a highly leveraged company in an already tough business is threatened with the loss of revenues, there is no margin for error, as cash flow needed to service that debt can just dry up, and the results can be catastrophic for investors.”
That about says it all for corporate entities the world over in this post-QE world.
Cash flow is king. Once it falters, extend and pretend has reached the end.
While the SEC regulates the bond market, the commercial paper (unsecured loans) market is unregulated.