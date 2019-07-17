The Victims of Inflation

Inflation gets pitched as something inherently good the Fed is trying to make sure folks gets enough of. But someone’s paying the price.
This is the transcript from my podcast, THE WOLF STREET REPORT:
OK, this is something new in the already tarnished history of mankind: Governors of the Federal Reserve have been fanning out to explain to folks that inflation is “too low,” and that consumers’ and workers’ expectations of future inflation are too low, and that the Fed, for the first time ever, might use monetary policy, such as cutting interest rates, in order to create more inflation.
In the past, the Fed has used monetary policy, such as raising rates, to tamp down on inflation. And in the past, it used interest rate cuts to stimulate the economy.
Now the economy is humming along at a reasonable pace, the stock market is at all-time highs, and so based on the economy, there is no need to cut rates from the already low levels. But inflation is “too low,” and that’s the reason to cut rates.
They make it sound like inflation is something inherently good, something that we need more of. And that’s how the media, such as the New York Times and NPR and almost all others, pitch inflation to regular folks, as something inherently good that the Fed is heroically trying to make sure regular folks get enough of.
But who benefits from this consumer price inflation, and who are the victims?
Consumer price inflation is when the same thing with the same qualities gets more expensive. In other words, it takes more dollars to buy the same thing with the same qualities.
So when you buy a new product, such as a new car, that car is a lot more expensive than the last car you bought 10 years ago. But today’s car also has more safety features such as an improved crumple zone, improved side-impact protection, more airbags, and the like. It has more convenience features, such as consumer electronics, a backup camera, and the like. It has a seven-speed or eight-speed or perhaps even a 10-speed automatic transmission, instead of a five-speed automatic transmission. It performs better and runs cleaner. The suspension system is improved, and it’s more comfortable and handles better. And so on.
America is a competitive market place full of astute, finicky, disloyal consumers who are experts in comparison-shopping and who educate themselves about products they buy.
Companies have to respond to stay relevant. They always have to improve their products. Consumers demand it. If the products of one manufacturer stagnate, and the products of other manufacturers get better, the laggard will experience falling sales, until it will right the ship – or sink. Those are the two options.
To stay alive, companies are trying hard to constantly improve their products, unless they have a monopoly. And these improvements cost money, and when these costs are added to the cost of the product, this additional price increase due to quality improvements is not considered inflation.
Yes, your costs of living go up because you bought a more expensive product – whether you wanted all these added improvements or not. But inflation means that you spend more for the same unchanged product with the same qualities.
Inflation means that the money that workers earn buys less; and they have to spend a larger slice of the fruits of their labor to buy the same thing.
Consumer price inflation is the loss of purchasing power of the dollar. And thereby, it’s the loss of purchasing power of labor.
And this identifies the victims of consumer price inflation: Americans who work for a living. The fruits of their labor are being eaten up by what the Fed is trying to create more of.
People often say that inflation is a benefit because it helps pay off debt. But whose debt?
When a consumer has to pay more for goods and services because of consumer price inflation, there is less money left over to service debt. In other words, consumer price inflation makes it harder for workers to pay off their debts, not easier.
And this is what the Fed wants to create more of, and what the media are telling consumers is the best thing since sliced bread: making it harder for consumers to make ends meet, and making it harder for them to deal with their debts.
Consumers and workers don’t benefit one iota from inflation. They’re just victims of these policies.
Consumer price inflation is only good for businesses. It means that companies are able to raise prices for the same thing, and that consumers accept these price increases, and that these price increases stick, and that companies get away with them.
This is why, for the Fed, raising inflation expectations is so important. If consumers expect more inflation, that is, if they expect more price increases and accept them as normal, they will try less hard to dodge these price increases by finding alternative products with lower prices, and thereby they’ll make it easier for companies to raise prices.
For companies, being able to increase the price of the same product means increasing revenues and cash flows without having to sell an improved product or more products. Consumer price inflation is the easiest way in the world for a company to grow its revenues and cash flows, and the most rewarding way because jacking up prices doesn’t involve additional costs.
And profits increase too if input costs rise just a tad less than the prices that the company charges. No one on Wall Street looks at inflation-adjusted revenues and profits. No one wants to look at it. They could if they wanted to. But no one wants it known that the revenue increase was due to price increases. Investors want higher sales and profits, no matter how they get there, and if price increases are the cause, that much the better.
And there is another big benefit of consumer price inflation for Corporate America: These higher prices that create higher revenues and higher cash flows allow companies to service their debts more easily.
So let’s keep that straight: Consumer price inflation helps companies service their debts since they benefit from the higher prices; while the same inflation, which eats slice after slice out of the fruits of labor of workers makes it harder for workers to service their debts.
When people say that inflation is good because it reduces the burden of debts, this is exclusively true for businesses that are able to raise their prices. But the opposite is true for consumers; they’re just the victims of this inflation.
There is another type of inflation: wage inflation.
For many companies, the cost of labor is the biggest component of their costs. Even small increases in these labor costs can eat up their profits. Labor costs include insurance, benefits, taxes, and other things. But the primary component are wages.
Companies spend an extraordinary amount of effort on keeping down their costs, including wages. Companies want consumer price inflation but they don’t want wage inflation.
Wage inflation is not when you get paid more as a result of a promotion. And wage inflation is not when you get paid more for producing more. When you get paid twice as much because now you make 4 widgets an hour instead of 2 widgets an hour, you get paid for a productivity gain of 100%. But it means there is no wage inflation involved.
Wage inflation is when you get paid more to make the same 2 widgets per hour, at the same quality. It takes this type of wage inflation to compensate workers for consumer price inflation.
Companies don’t do this voluntarily. This condition arrives when companies have trouble hiring people at the wages they’re offering, and they have to offer higher wages to attract candidates.
But companies fight wage inflation tooth and nail. Companies invest vast sums in automating their production in order to reduce their costs of labor. They offshore work to cheap countries to dodge wage pressures in the US. And they bring in workers to create a larger supply of cheaper labor, even at the skilled levels, that is putting downward pressure on wages in the US. The tech industry is infamous for strategies that include the extensive use of H-1B visas.
It boils down to this: Companies and consumers are lined up at opposite sides of inflation.
And when Fed governors fan out to tell people that they want to cut rates in order to create more inflation, and when the media, including the New York Times and NPR, promote this as a beneficial goal and as something the Fed should do, they’re clearly taking the side of Corporate America, to enhance Corporate America’s revenues and profits, and they’re lining up against American workers and the fruits of their labor.
Consumer price inflation is the enemy of the people. But it’s a godsend for companies. And the Fed should at least be honest enough to explain this, and to point out that the victims are workers and consumers, and that the beneficiaries are companies, and that this is how it is, because this is what America stands for, and that consumers should just shut up and quit complaining, and that at any rate, the beating will continue until morale improves, or something.
You can listen to and subscribe to my podcast on YouTube.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Inflation?
My favorite bottled iced tea was reduced by 1.5 ounces per bottle about 2 months ago. Noticed some “old stock” vs “new stock” in the fridge. Huh?
This week, the same iced tea with less tea in them, just went up a little more than a buck for a six pack.
Most popular brands just reduced the package volumes at the same or similar prices. This one occurred in rapid succession. Glad there is no inflation.
CreditGB,
BTW, changes in quantity and size are included in the inflation calculus.
It’s consumers’ responsibility to tamp down on inflation because no one else will. Everyone else wants to increase inflation, as pointed out in the article. Consumers are the only force that can keep inflation in check. If the price of a product rises, stop buying it and switch to something else. Then the vendor, as sales dry up, has to cut the price. This principle of demand drying up when prices rise keeps inflation in check. If everyone just keeps buying a product after its price gets jacked up, that’s when inflation really kicks in.
I mean prices are always determined by supply vs demand (unless of course there are anti-free-competition factors). If consumers buy less of a product, there will be pressure to reduce prices to increase sales, revenue. If the juice company can not make a profit at that orice, it will close down.
I don’t get why Wolf is trying to imply inflation is beneficial to companies. After all companies sell less less when product prices are higher. Furthermore many businesses themselves are consumers at one end (raw materials, workers) and sellers on the other (finished goods, services).
I just read that 4 now is 1/2 dozen.
Maybe cars are better than ten years ago but food is not better then ten years ago. In fact food standards have relaxed so much the US has to “convince” other countried into taking “toxic” American food.
So is not only food more expensive but the quality has gone down.
How about land? Like you want to buy a piece of land to build a house? In ten years the land has stayed the same but the price has gone up. That’s not only because inflation but because in ten years a lot of things have changed, for example there is likely to be less land to buy, to that contributes to be price hike.
How about Medicine? The US has some of the most expensive legal drugs in the world and xomoanies hike prices and usually get away with it. We are not talking about something reasonable like the orice going up to compensate inflation but drugs prices goes over 200% just because a drug company has a monopoly and feels like it.
The US has some of the most expensive legal drugs in the world
The US has the most expensive legal drugs in the world. It’s become an extortion racket: your money or your life. Your elected government has decided this is a good thing because the campaign contributions are excellent and people are disposable anyway.
If wage inflation is non-existent, won’t price inflation eventually lead to sales going down?
Companies must realize this?
I was going to post something similar. If wages are essentially static, you can’t generally raise consumer prices because there is no new money to pay for it.
So I take that small exception to Wolf’s overall thesis here. But that money has to end up somewhere. And my guess is in financial businesses: banks, stock and bond brokerages, etc… I also think that these types of enterprises is what the Fed means by business in the first place.
The C-suite conflates itself with the Company. Their wages and stock-based compensations have experienced wild inflation.
If the sales go down, you can always point to the EPS that are up through cute gimmicks like buybacks.
If wage inflation is non-existent, won’t price inflation eventually lead to sales going down?
Your credit’s good, so price is not a problem. Your debt could become a problem, which is why there are plans to make debt heritable and to extend liability to other family members, like those second cousins you’ve never met.
see today’s result of NFLX’s price increases on subscriber growth…
Experts mistake the correlation between FFR and CPI with cause and effect. Inflation is always monetary (in this environment) If Fed believes lowering rates increases inflation (while employment is already off the charts) they are delusional. There is actually no danger of them hyperinflating either, but the move will complement the mistaken notion. The dogs are salivating, let’s ring the bell.
This seems like a good comment on which to ask a general question I have been wanting to:
What is the role of Fractional Banking in all this?
As I recall the Dutch came up with it 300 years ago, correct? Same concept as a restaurant not ever expecting 1000 people to decide they WILL eat there for lunch, period.
Anyway, why do I see this as contradicting an old line, “He who sells what isn’t his’n, pays it back or goes to prison.”?
Is it right for me to suspect that fractional banking is money printing, hidden in “banking accounting principles”? Especially with this Tier 1,2,3 stuff.
And “full employment” means absolutely nothing to any economic model when median taxable (at least what cannot be dodged, yet another problem) income does not fall in the middle of a bell shaped curve like most everything else in the natural world. Human society is not shaped by nature, obviously, and appears at this point to be self destructive, eg, extinction, the only question being when. Perpetual growth on a ball in space is the ideology of a cancer cell.
Wolf,
you are exactly correct with this analysis! The FED is terrfied of having to raise interest rates and cause a major correction in the Stock markets, AND, to cause a further huge increase in debt payments and deficits!
In light of the strong economy and Asset price inflation, that you have written about extensively, the FED ought to be raising NOT cutting interest rates. Let’s face it….these policies are purely meant to preserve the status quo of the wealthy and powerful….and the ultimate irony is that a huge swath of the republican supporters are implicitly endorsing an approach that hurts them the most.
Unfortuntaely The day of reckoning is not too far away and the greater the FED repression, the greater will be the fall..
Saying the Fed ought to raise interest rates sounded very ignorant of me, so I’m really pleased I’m not the only one. I just can’t stop thinking Greenspan who was right so often until he was very drastically wrong. I must live in Orwell’s 1984 or something.
Greenspan was never right, he was lucky and overrated.
Intentionally trying to create inflation is attempted larceny. The Fed’s actions ought to be seen as criminal.
Stable prices actually means NO movement up or down, not 2% INFLATION that causes prices to quadruple in the average person’s lifetime. Criminal!
A long time ago in a post far, far away….
I predicted the Fed would cut interest rates because of the inflation reports they say they use to measure inflation and thus determine interest rates.
Until the Fed rejects the inflation reports as and sees they for what they are – fraud/wrong/fake/propaganda/whatever….
…..they must cut.
It’s like that chat used at the O.J. Simpson trial: “If the glove doesn’t fit/You must acquit.”
But, but, those different size packages are bought with dollars that fluctuate in value and can be discounted and marked-up by stores that manage their inventory and profit margin, adjusting prices on-the-fly …
Furthermore, “ERS results are sensitive to the prices adopted for analysis. Because two different stores may sell the same food for different prices, the farm share of a consumer’s dollar would not likely be the same at both stores.’
https://www.ers.usda.gov/data-products/price-spreads-from-farm-to-consumer/documentation/
Also note from Forbes 2014: “… according to the USDA, beef prices have increased 26 percent over the past five years. I asked a statistician at the BLS about this discrepancy and he said “I would expect those numbers to be a little closer together.”
otherbrother,
No one ever said estimating consumer price inflation was simple. There are all kinds of complications that have come to the forefront, including variable pricing for online purchases, where one minute you get this price, and then a few minutes later you get a cheaper price (as companies are bidding for your business). Happens to me all the time, and I use this aggressively to my benefit, including by manipulating what browsing data is cached in my browser.
It’s all very complex, and one-liners just don’t capture it.
Yes on shopping for same thing multiple places and times, and then wait a bit. there is online competition. Wolf is correct. Play with the algos…
Thanks for all you Mr R.
Funny watching the FED come up with reasons for a rate cut, especially with inflation trending higher.
My theory is the FED has a nervous eye on the Deutsche Bank disaster and wants to grease that with easy money … but they can’t say that for fear of making it worse.
I think the FED is willing to live with even more inflation from a rate cut for insurance of a Deutsche Bank crackup.
Does the rate cut(s) and the liquidity cure INSOLVENCY and give zombie companies more years for being walking dead?
I’d guess yes.
What I’d really like to know is how long was this can kicked down the road, and how much longer can it be kicked without some (hopefully) peaceful reshuffle of our existing society.
“Consumer price inflation is only good for businesses. It means that companies are able to raise prices for the same thing, and that consumers accept these price increases, and that these price increases stick, and that companies get away with them.”
Companies are always trying to get as high a price as possible for their products – inflation doesn’t change that. With inflation, raw materials cost higher, labor costs higher and to make a profit companies are forced to raise the prices or go out of business. Unless there is lack of competition (monopoly) or there is a cartel of businesses that collude to fix prices, one company can not get away with big price hike.
Certainly is a lack of competition in any industry that requires physical and tech skills.
Gave up on looking for employees.
Jacked prices. Calls don’t quit coming.
Demand is crazy. At some point the economy will slow, or younger generation will step up.
I see the high schools in my area putting trade classes back in their schools.
May take time….but at least there is hope
Maybe it’s because everyone sees the big money in a desk job, especially financial engineering. Trades don’t pay much unless you are working for yourself, personally and for profit.
Additionally, one might ponder that a lot of the CPI data is based on crap.
On the Accuracy of Nielsen
Homescan Data (December 2008)
The
most concerning issue we find relates to the way that prices are recorded by Nielsen for stores from which Nielsen uses its store-level data as an estimate of what households actually paid. This poses additional challenges
when those stores have multiple possible prices in a given time period due to loyalty card or other shopper-specific price promotions.
https://web.stanford.edu/~leinav/pubs/QME2010_ERS.pdf
Again, think global….take your inflated USD and invest it in a country with even higher inflation. Winning!
And forget about the potential currency devaluation or the geo-political risk?
Amen! You nailed the international business scene. Perception of the US$ is so Valued outside USA.
Hi Wolf:
Off topic question: What are your thoughts on the Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT)? Will this ever really happen? I see on the website that it is supposed to go live in April 2020, but obviously there are a lot of people willing to spend a lot of money to drown CAT in the bathtub.
Oh brixton77…allow me to ask you…if you are a politician or CEO or Chairman of the Board, wouldn’t you protect your dirty pork belly payolas, love child financial support from several mistresses around the world, hand shake deals turned sour over time, collussion with mafia, triad, dictators or dubious characters, fortunes made on Bitcoin due to inside trading info and much more?
CAT is Public Shaming of and Exposing the above characters…who will continue to hide or hoard their wealth. Out of Guilt and IRS guidelines, money is thrown in the kettle labelled ‘Foundation’.
That CAT “going live 2020” is a new one to me. Is it like blockchain? And most importantly, who manages/controls it?
Who are the winners? Isn’t it time they loose a bit? After all it’s just paper.
Great comment and good laugh, too.
Concerning the comments on “hedonic benefits”, I would maintain that many of these are pretty useless and superfluous to the real value of a product. As an expert in automobiles, I suspect that Wolf might agree. Yes, it’s fun to have all these added gizmos (if you’re into that sort of thing), but they add little if anything to the actual transportation function of a car. Very few newer “features” add to its safety. So, they are simply a way to jack up the price. Kinda like the “rustproofing package” of yore.
Oh brixton77…allow me to ask you…if you are a politician or CEO or Chairman of the Board, wouldn’t you protect your dirty pork belly payolas, love child financial support from several mistresses around the world, hand shake deals turned sour over time, collussion with mafia, triad, dictators or dubious characters, fortunes made on Bitcoin due to inside trading info and much more?
CAT is Public Shaming of and Exposing the above characters…who will continue to hide or hoard their wealth. Out of Guilt and IRS guidelines, money is thrown in the kettle labelled ‘Foundation’.
Or fins.
The logical conclusion of companies benefitting from inflation while consumers do not is more and more wealth concentrated in companies. And since companies are disproportionately controlled by very few people , then inflation leads to greater wealth inequality.
We are already close to the highest levels of inequality in the history of the country. The Fed pushing for more inflation seems to be creating a “ French Revolution “ social revolution in the near future
Rcohn, may I please Growl at you on your panicked tone?
Grab your passport, book a humble economy flight to Manila, Shanghai, Penang, Jakarta and Singapore. Rub elbows with the corporate working class (Act as you are a single man by location, flirt wildly). Draw your own heart based assessment and common denominator with US working class.
Human exploitation, unrealistic quotas and job expectations, no real formal training (new hires are thrown into swim or sink), distraction of every consumer convenience including $5 cappuccino, and much more.
We have been Mislead. We have become Indentured Slaves (every.culture and age group)
Great articles lately on inflation. I remember the early 70’s when inflation as we know it now began. A Coke had been a dime for at least forty years to finish the 1960’s but from 1970 until 1979 the price rose to forty-five cents.
Goods went from making a decent margin on production and retail mark-up to pushing up prices to see what the market could take. In other words, today most products and goods are shoved in price up to the consumer to see their limit. For example, most retail is controlled by corporations who will mark-up items 500% if they can do it, NOT look for a decent 25-40% mark-up like the old day’s. Plus, since most business is corporate, they must look to increase the quarterly report, constantly squeezing labor and inflating price of goods sold–or the stock dies.
Good article, Wolf. Some have suggested that the Fed is primarily concerned with keeping the S&P 500 propped up and is only using the 2% inflation target as a ruse to hoodwink the masses into thinking it is about the health of the economy. Perhaps there is some overlap here as, obviously, the Fed believes the stock market is an important driver of the economy as they’ve promoted the wealth effects doctrine in the past.
Though lately, it seems the Fed doesn’t want to admit that they’re targeting stock prices as they may have to admit their role in creating the shocking level of inequality that has developed in the country and all the social and political consequences that go along with it. So they’re back peddling the absurd claim that there’s insufficient inflation in the economy even as housing, healthcare, tuition, quality food and other items have risen sharply in price. Come on Fed, have we all just fallen off the pumpkin truck?
Whatever their motivations, the Fed should get off this ridiculous message of there being inadequate inflation. Even Paul Volcker called them out on this nonsense.
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2018-10-24/what-s-wrong-with-the-2-percent-inflation-target
“How did central bankers fall into the trap of assigning such weight to tiny changes in a single statistic, with all of its inherent weakness?”
How does ‘wealth’ effect trickle down, when bottom 50% own just 1% wealth of the wall ST? really?
Top 1% own 47%, top 5% – 71% and the top 10% own 80-90%!
MSM doesn’t challenge Fed’s statements that ‘Lower/Middle class Amereica’ is benefited by their ‘easy-peasy’ money policies! Their financial repression policy is hurting the elderly, those retired and those on fixed income!
Fed is a cartel for Banksters, top1% and for keeping the status quo!
I’m trying to figure out which is eventually going to be more cost-effective: a roll of stamps or a roll of toilet paper. The prices and the widths are converging. ;-)
Looking for a resurgence of cash and under the table sales whenever possible.
I just bought (today) about $1,000 worth of yellow cedar, aka cypress. I have always paid approx $700 cdn for 1,000 fbm (foot board measure)….sometimes $1000. Today I bought one lot for $2,000/per. This is direct from the mill and for cash. About 10 minutes ago I discovered the same ‘official’ and listed price is 5X. 500% more!!!! for the privilege of buying from a warehouse and middleman.
The point of this comment are the tax implications for Govt, and the survival of many businesses. It’s all very good to talk about acceptable inflation levels, but when the numbers tweak the psychology of the buyer into saying “no”, then watch out. I just won’t buy stuff I don’t absolutely have to.
A consumer has to know their prices and have a basis for comparison. I’ve noticed many stores like WalMart have gotten away from selling meat by the Kg and/or pound. Now, they say, “blah blah for $10”. Or, $4.98 for a ‘clamshell’ of blueberries, and you have to search the fine print to find the price per pound. If I can’t compare prices and understand what I am buying, I don’t buy anything.
In 2011-2012 updated my auto knowledge at local JC. Took Perf/Tune-up/Auto Elect (renewed ASE lisc, had friends with legit garage previously lie about years employed) and got Smog L1,L2 lisc (allowing me to run BAR test equipment (dyno type then) for diagnostics only. Not used for test anymore (except on older cars?, don’t know cutoff) , it’s just OBD-2 plug in for most now.
Anyway, point is I met people planning to W-2 it, and a lot planning to work out of home garage, and even a guy setting up a mobile van for diagnostics, so you could go to his list of home garages, or a legit one and not get BS’d. Black market living is forced on poorer folks.
PS: Keep that 22RE rig alive, plenty people here doing it, plenty aftermarket parts, plenty people can fix them. Best PU ever made, even with all the pesky vac controls. Would sell like hotcakes today, with new electronic controls, and very cheap…which as WR pants out, not so good for transport biz.
WR points out…although pretty good Wolf pun, maybe?
1) Inflation in the 1970’s drove WWII vet crazy.
When the front line soldiers came back, young women who
produced tanks & bombers stayed home and the
Baby Boomers were born.
2) In the 50’s the stock market rocked.
3) Prior to JFK election, from Aug 1959 til 1960, stocks moved
lower and the bottom, on Oct 1960 was 564.23.
This low was very important number, it became Oct & Dec 1974
lows support !!
4) From Oct 1960(L) @ 564.23 the DOW had a bull run, creating a Lazer up, aiming at 1965 & 1966 peaks
5) The Nov 1961, the Lazer peak, was 741.30. It was another very important support line that stopped :
Oct 1966(L) @ 735.74, Mar 1978(L) @ 736.75 and Mar 1980(L)
@ 729.95 the 1980 recession low.
6) These lows including 1974 lows, were produced by inflation.
7) WWII vet had to wait until Aug 1982(L) @ 769.98,
that started the jump.
8) Currently the Baby Boomers are senior citizens, their parents had a very difficult life, from birth during the depression, to the front line of the war, and the 1970’s inflation that ambushed them, when they became senior citizens.
9) The accumulation period started on the eve of JFK election,
from the bottoms of Oct 1960(L) @ 564.23 til 1982, that 22 years. Many WWII vet were dead by that time.