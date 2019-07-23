Ultra-Low Mortgage Rates No Relief for Home Sales

Surging prices are a demand killer, but real estate industry laments the medicine didn’t work.
The relentlessness of falling home sales is starting to baffle the real estate industry that had expected plunging mortgage rates to fire up sales: Across the US, sales of “existing homes” (previously owned single-family houses, townhouses, condos, and co-ops) in June dropped 2.2% from June last year, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.27 million homes, according to the National Association of Realtors. It was the 16th month in a row of year-over-year declines (data via YCharts):
“Home sales are running at a pace similar to 2015 levels – even with exceptionally low mortgage rates, a record number of jobs and a record high net worth in the country,” lamented NAR’s report.
And the plunge in mortgage rates from the November high has been spectacular. The Fed has hiked rates one more time in December and so far has not cut rates. But yields across the curve have been dropping in anticipation of a veritable Niagara Falls of rate cuts and whatnot.
In June, the Freddie Mac average commitment rate for a 30-year, conventional, fixed-rate mortgage fell to 3.80%. This is over a full percentage point lower than the average rate in November of 4.87%:
Sales of existing homes in June, at 5.27 million seasonally adjusted annual rate, are now back in the range where they’d been in 2015. The chart below shows how home sales topped out late 2017 and early 2018 at a pace above 5.5 million, as mortgage rates were already rising. When mortgage rates began ascending at a steeper slope, sales fell sharply, as you would expect, hitting the low point in December and January for deals signed in November and December.
But given the plunge in mortgage rates since then, expectations were that sales would resurge. While sales have ticked up from those lows, the move was, for the industry, confusingly feeble (data via YCharts):
The astonishment of the industry with these falling home sales despite ultra-low mortgage rates emerges in the report’s comment, as the industry is grappling with potential answers:
Either a strong pent-up demand will show in the upcoming months, or there is a lack of confidence that is keeping buyers from this major expenditure. It’s too soon to know how much of a pullback is related to the reduction in the homeowner tax incentive.
By home category: Sales of single-family houses in June fell 1.7% year-over-year to a rate of 4.76 million, and sales of condos and co-ops fell 6.5% year-over-year to a rate of 580,000.
Sales by region in June show the steepest year-over-year declines in the West and the Northeast:
- Northeast: -4.2%, to an annual rate of 680,000
- Midwest: -1.6%, to an annual rate of 1.25 million
- South: -0.4%, to an annual rate of 2.25 million
- West: -5.2%, to an annual rate of 1.09 million.
Inventory for sale in June was about flat compared to June last year. Given slower sales, supply at the current rate of sales ticked up to 4.3 months (from 4.0 months a year ago). This is plenty of supply. But it’s the wrong supply.
After years of price increases, home prices together have moved up the ladder, including the lower end that is now priced where mid-range used to be a few years ago, and there is no more “low end” in many markets, and the new low end has moved out of range for many buyers. High prices kill demand. And low mortgage rates, after years of low mortgage rates, are having only a limited effect on sales volume.
But the median price of existing homes sold in June across the US – median means half sold for more and half sold for less – rose 4.3% from a year ago to a record $285,700.
So here is the visual definition of a “demand killer”: Since June 2012, so in seven years, the median price has surged 52%. And mortgage rates in 2012 were in about the same range as now. No one in the industry should be surprised that sales are slow:
By category, the median price of an existing single-family house rose 4.5% year-over-year to $288,900; and for condos, the median price rose 2.8% to $260,100.
By region, median home prices in June span the spectrum, with the West being 65% more expensive than the Midwest:
- Northeast: +4.8% year-over-year, to $321,200.
- Midwest: +6.7% year-over-year to $230,400.
- South: + 4.9% year-over-year, to $248,600.
- West: +2.3% year-over-year, to $410,000.
As prices rise across the board year after year, the low end of the market moves to where mid-range prices used to be and the middle moves up into the next price tier, and so on, though the homes don’t actually change; they’re still low end or mid-range. Only the prices change. And after years of price increases in many markets, there is nothing left where the low end used to be. And what used to be the mid-range is now made up of over-overpriced low-end homes, and there is plenty of inventory, but they costs too much for what you get, and buyers balk.
For the nine counties of the San Francisco Bay Area, the median home price in June dropped below June 2018 levels and back to June 2017 levels. Read... Housing Bubble 2 Lost its Mojo in the San Francisco Bay Area: House Prices Drop 8%
Only $410,000 in the West? Those number must clearly be distorted by housing outside urban areas. Good luck finding a decent house in an urban area of the western region for less than $1,000,000, if you find something it will be a tear-down or at least in need of several hundreds of thousands of dollars of work (no one even talks about the severe black mold and asbestos problems of a large percentage of homes in Seattle).
Who would want to get stuck owning one of these places, the traffic noise alone is bleak. How depressing to spend that much money to live in a basic slum. Plus you’ll have me (or one of thousands of others) camping out in my van right in front of the place.
How many working people can get a mortgage for over $1,000,000 even with rock bottom rates? And the bigger problem being once you buy the house you are stuck living in a pile of decrepit crap.
Dude, the “West” is more than just LA and SF and Seattle for crying out loud. $400K still gets you a nice house in a lot of the “West” like Boise, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque and in a lot of CA as well. I live in “the west” and even for $300K, one can find a nice house in a good neighborhood.
LOL +1000000000
van_down_by_river,
The West is huge and includes Arizona and New Mexico.
If I sell my home, there will be a 6% commission and all sorts of fees. The next house might need repairs as the home inspector might be part blind. The new neighbors might cause problems. I would be better off not moving. That means slower home sales. House price increases have slowed. Those 15% a year home price increases were too steep.
For sale by owner? Craigslist?
For $410,000 you can get a nice home in AZ depending on your idea of “nice” and SF. But that is out of reach of a lot of people living in AZ, especially if you’re not living outside your means which I suspect many people are.
“But the median price of existing homes sold in June across the US – median means half sold for more and half sold for less – rose 4.3% from a year ago to a record $285,700.”
But how can this be? I have been assured several times here and elsewhere that housing prices are falling precipitously everywhere.
They’re falling alright in some markets. Click on the article I linked at the bottom.
Buyers are lucky that sales are slipping because prices are only moving up a little more than 4 %. If home sales start rising, home prices will rocket higher, and the FED will put an end to the party. Best for homeowners if sales run at a rate that does not trigger the FED to raise rates … and that means falling sales.
Nonsense….”sales are slipping” is because of the buyers. Lets face it! No one wants to buy at peak bubble prices and there won’t be a FED engineered 3rd bubble to bail you out this time….save those commission checks Jim!
Sellers need to cut their prices. They’re still way too damn high. Sellers act like we haven’t just seen 50% to 100% appreciation over the last five years, and they still want more even as the market falters. Pigs get slaughtered.
The relentlessness of falling home sales is starting to baffle the real estate industry
It shouldn’t.
It proves that the policy of enriching the wealthy at the expense of everybody else is working. People just don’t have the money to buy more houses, even though the country continues to get richer. Where did that increased wealth go? The rich have it. All of it.
What goes around, comes around, or not, as the case may be. The nice thing about reality, including financial reality, is that it will still be reality regardless of how the unscrupulous try to subvert it.
I think all the people who had the need and capacity to purchase a house did so over the last five years as mortgage rates have been low. There simply is not enough people left to purchase homes, especially at theses prices. Millennials would like houses, but they are priced out.
Plus, with all the nice new apartments coming online, there are plenty of places for millennials to live.
There’s plenty of foreclosures all over the country but these homes are not making it to market. They are being scooped up on the courthouse steps by the reits. These foreclosed homes were a traditional source for many first time buyers or buyers looking for a bargain, but no more.
It’s a shadow market that doesn’t show up in the real estate sales stats. The reits are also buying in bulk from developers at bargain prices. So if you buy a new home you may be in a rental community and not even realize it.
I think you’re on to something here — my first two houses were both foreclosures bought directly from the lenders, through agents. The lenders have no reason to pay 6% or whatever when they can just call a REIT and mail the keys.
All I know is that in the two housing markets we’re looking in, there has been a leap in prices post-2017. Like a 20-30% leap. Obviously sellers think the market has jumped enough that they can cash out and pay the broker commission. And no there haven’t been upgrades made to these homes.
Right on, Wolf. That is exactly what is happening right now in the north DFW area. “There is nothing left where the low end used to be. And what used to be the mid-range is now made up of over-overpriced low-end homes, and there is plenty of inventory.” On my “country” drive to work, I’m seeing builders still tearing and clear cutting ranch land to build new homes at prices that the “low end” can’t afford.
My hubby and I are saving our cash and waiting on the bursting bubble to regain a home we lost in 2014 due to the Great Recession.
Big hedge funds full of cash are also waiting like vultures for this “bursting bubble” and then they’ll swoop down and outbid regular people so fast, they’ll leave their heads spinning!
When the time comes, it won’t be like it was in 2008/2009, they’ve changed the rules of the game and banks won’t foreclose on any house that’s lost its value. They’ll just sit “off book” until the Fed reflates the next bubble and wait as long as it takes to get their money back.
So this time is indeed different!
LOL This time if Different Y’ALL
Why Millenials aren’t buying houses
Why Millenials aren’t buying Harleys.
Why Millenials aren’t buying boats.
Why Millenials aren’t investing.
The [ ] is too damn high! Everything has been priced for Boomers who have of lots of discretionary income, because they were able to pay for much of their lives with “regular” jobs.
Boomers also didn’t major in 14th Century SJW Poetry Studies. They got real degrees, which led to real jobs which led to real incomes. They also didn’t buy $1200 cell phones, $15 craft beer or demand organic this and organic that at 400% higher price than the equally good and equally healthy “normal” version.
I’m not a boomer but I’m so sick and tired of seeing millenials blame all their problems on them. It’s pathetic.
Stop spending your life on Twitter, stop buying the latest i-gadget every 3 months, start saving some money, get an actual education that provides marketable skills and you too can buy a boat, a Harley and a house like the generations before you.
Just Some Random Guy – here’s a great chart of college degrees by major, data is a few years out of date but no reason to expect a change. The idea that millennials are all studying underwater basket weaving is patently false: https://www.npr.org/sections/money/2014/05/09/310114739/whats-your-major-four-decades-of-college-degrees-in-1-graph
Only real changes – Education as a major declined while Business and Health professionals increased. Millennials came of age at a time when Boomer’s refused to retire (mostly due to their own poor financial management). The labor supply also increased (lack of retirement, women in the workforce and then globalization)
As Wolf Reported, inflation has not been in wages; “Based on Census data going back to 1960 for median household incomes, median gross rents per month, and median house prices, all adjusted for inflation, it shows that nationally, incomes since 1960 have risen just 29%, while rents have risen 72%, and house prices have soared 121%:” https://wolfstreet.com/2019/07/12/changes-in-house-prices-rents-and-household-incomes-since-1960-in-the-us-by-region-and-major-metro/
Add in healthcare, tax, gas, and general inflation which inflation calculator states at 765.3%, and yeah – no one is buying. That cell phone would have cost $140 bucks in 1960. Personally, I have pretty much gone all-in on Dave Ramsey’s debt snowball – believing congress will never care – and hope to be debt-free in a few years at which point I will never use debt again, and I’m an engineer. Most young adults I know have completely given up hope on homeownership, it’s just not a thing – even among skilled trades and professionals. Those that did buy seem to generally regret it.
I looked at the graph on NPR.
Let me say at the outset, so everyone can be offended: One of the largest percentage and numerary increases is in business degrees. Business degrees are BS as in bull. They are inteded for the slack and disinterested to milk a business dry to satisfy lifestyle needs. True business are those who start building and owning businesses, not those who are expert at milking them through financial engineering.
Looking through the growth in degrees, some of the biggies are fitness, art and performance, communications/journalism, criminology, interdisciplinary, psychology, public adminsitration, other, humanities. I am also going to include computer science degrees in the long list of lame degrees since they do not increase the student’s body of knowledge, merely technique. This is partly true of many health science degrees too.
Some of the big losers are chemistry, physics,math, English, history, and foreign languages.
This is not the pattern of an improving society with people who can grasp fundamental ideas. It is a trend to the superficial, not the deep. Surface skating.
I have seen reports that Millenials are buying homes and many of them are buying suburban locations. Nothing ever changes.
Actually, you hit the nail.. Millennial are in no position to buy these.. and enjoy these expensive hobbies..Long run.. housing prices have to go no where but down.. no one knows when though..
these small dip in sales volume or prices are just noises.. or may be it is the beginning of the something..
Lots of building here – east/southeast of Tampa. Prices are very good – for now. We do have some stimulus here in the form of McDill AFB (Special Operations Command). Many people in my neighborhood work at McDill both as active duty military and contractors. My guess is that like NSA in Maryland (Fort Meade) over the years, there has been an explosion of government hiring and this has distorted the housing market. The private sector salaries here in the Tampa area really stink, so I know its not the non-government income that is the big draw here. I agree with most of the posters here – the market has run its course in most places and is now declining as everyone who can afford a home as already purchased. There are not just a few spot markets – maybe around military bases or high tech markets, but US housing is now tanking.
Everyone can just relax! If interest rates go down down down the stream like life is just a dream…then mortgage rates will go negative too!
See, everywhere you turn your looking into the eyes of Utopia and Nirvana! Everyone will buy a house, there will be no homeless, and all because of negative interest rates!! They will save the World! Your monthly mortgage? no no no..they will soon pay you to live in your brand spankin new home! Why didn’t they think of this eons ago??
Clearly, a lot of potential buyers are renting instead of buying because the tax law changed this arbitrage … a surge of people are looking for rents. I am able to raise the rents on my single family homes by 10% without a problem. People thought the change in the tax law was going to cause house prices to go down with rents not changing much. Instead, what happened is rents are jumping while house prices continue to grind higher. I predict in 2020, home sales will be down while rents and home prices will be up. In 2021, I predict the same. Eventually, a recession will enter the picture, but as long as central banks are easy with the money, the probability of a recession is LOW.
LOL just keep thinking that Jim….
Let’s hope the rates go up above 6.5%. The true value of RE will be exposed!
Most of the first time home buyers I know here in Portland (many millennials) knew that the home they were buying (and could afford) was a bad deal if condition, size, schools and livibility were considered but were desperate to get on the property ladder before they were priced out. They figured that they could always sell for a higher price in the near future and move up to a better one. That was back in 2014-2017. But now their fantasy of constantly increasing home prices has been shattered and decreases in interest rates don’t restore their confidence in the golden property ladder. The ones I know that are still sitting on the sidelines are waiting for the market to deliver an actual house they want to live in. In the mean time, the growing glut of shiny new apartments with 3 months free rent and fancy amenities is making the wait more enjoyable.
But but but slumlord Jim said rents going up 10% on his poor tenants…. You better buy now before it’s too late!!!! LOL
For us older people, there is a different challenge.
The locations of our homes are probably OK and the proximity to good hospitals and doctors, fine. But, there is a problem.
When you get older, there is a high probability that you will be asked to go to an ASSISTED LIVING home. Do you have any idea how expensive that is?
Anyway, the challenge is (as long as you are aging healthy) to remodel your existing house to be AGE-IN-PLACE certified. You will need money to do this. The trend is, unless your house is AIP certified, your judge MAY have a tendency to rule you be in a nursing home. Considering there is huge number of us aging, this is a money issue ignored.
This is another new housing topic for older people.
Where do judges kick old people out of their homes?
If you get old and frail, the judge orders you enter a nursing home and they take at least $50k per year from your assets.
The judges first name isn’t Jim, is it?
Big time agree w/Imafan. Having a McMansion out in the far outer burbs means lots of driving. When you’re 75 or 80, do you really want to get in the car to pick up your meds at CVS? Not to mention cleaning that 3,000sf house on the 1/2 acre lot. Either mow it yourself or pay someone when you can’t do it any longer.
Alternatively, find a smaller place close to health care; groceries; and public transportation. If you are close to the train or bus stop, it is a lot easier for Visiting Angels and the like.
Congress has just killed any hope of restraint with the raising of the debt ceiling. If the fed lowers interest rates next week QE will follow. Debt will be have to be destroyed before significant generational house buying occurs . Households are not forming . The liquidation of the boomers will follow. Youth will have to be patient but Time is on their side. We boomers will watch it from the nursing home/death houses while the liquidation is in progress. I myself hope I have lucid moments between the Benadryl dosing so as to get a giggle. Hell,they will probably have robots in the nursing camps by then and I can hurl insults at them until liberals give them minority status and victim rights for hate crimes against robots.
I think it’s undeniable that the Fed had re blown the housing bubble…to just one assets it’s re blown. Even my own lying eyes tell me this: my neighbor just get house well above what paid and just latest of many. And the internets says my house is worth 15% more done last December when the U Turn happened.
You keep citing the same neighbor’s same-house story time after time after time week after week after week. If that single event is your gauge of the national housing market, you’re on to something big, namely the Single-Sale Timbers Home Price Index.
I think there is another bigger factor missing in this report. College Educated Millennial Debt. Typically, first time home owners in the past were primarily college educated new professionals starting their careers with higher than average wages with little to no significant debt. Now, recently college educated professionals come out of universities in debt with a minimum payment plan that will not be cleared for the next 10 years. This home sale slowdown is for the long haul. It is an economic systemic change. Home sales are going to stagnate for a very long while.
Part of the adding to the conundrum is millenials who want to move up in housing can’t because they can’t sell their existing houses. My son & daughter-in-law just experienced this. They are motivated to buy, thought they had their house sold & the buyers backed out. So that killed the deal on the house they wanted to purchase. A lot of potential buyers are skittish. They see the writing on the wall with the economy & their futures. It’s not a pretty picture. And maybe they have people like myself warning them about 2009 all over again. Buying at the top, losing your job & then seeing your house value crash in a matter of months. Back then, you could write off a huge loss due to the Debt Foregiveness Act that Bush Jr. was responsible for getting approved. That was a life saver. I don’t believe those experiencing a cataclysmic loss like that now would be so fortunate.
So the best advice I would give to anyone now is wait. Wait for the inevitable to become reality & then cash in on the “Fire” sales of a lifetime. It’s coming soon.