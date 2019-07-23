Californians Sour on Tesla Model S and Model X

In their most important market, the plunge in registrations far outpaced their already stunning global decline. Which opens a whole new question.
The Model S and the Model X are Tesla’s high-dollar high-margin vehicles. Some versions clock in at over $100,000. Sales of them have been declining globally ever since the Model 3 showed up in quantity. But in the second quarter, registrations in California of the Model X plunged by 40% compared to a year ago. And registrations of the Model S plunged by 54%, to just 1,205 vehicles.
California is the most important market for these models. In 2018, the state accounted for 40% of Model S registrations in the US. It’s Tesla’s home turf. In California, the Tesla buzz has been deafening for years, supported by hefty state subsidies from day one.
This registration data was collected by Dominion Cross-Sell, cited by the Wall Street Journal. A delivery occurs when the customer takes possession of the vehicle. A registration occurs later, when the sale of the vehicle is registered with the DMV, and the DMV completes its process.
Global deliveries of the Model S and the Model X have deteriorated sharply – but not like in California. Tesla, which will report second quarter earnings on Wednesday, doesn’t disclose US deliveries. It only discloses global deliveries. According to Tesla’s own disclosures, global deliveries of the Model S and Model X combined fell by 33% in the first half, with a 44% drop in Q1 and a 21% drop in Q2. This type of drop – 33% in the first half – is devastating enough for any automaker, unless it plans to discontinue the model in the following years.
But the fact that California car buyers are souring on the Model S, attested to by a 54% drop in registrations, is rough. By the looks of it, high-dollar Model S and Model X sales are getting brutally cannibalized by lower-dollar Model 3 sales.
Model 3 registrations in California nearly doubled to 16,372 in the quarter, according to Dominion Cross-Sell. It is definitely getting popular. In San Francisco, I now see them driving and parked every time I walk around. And they’re involved in accidents. Just on Sunday, an allegedly speeding driver in a (peer-to-peer rented) Model 3 ran a red light in the Tenderloin, collided with a Mini and then hit pedestrians. The headline in the SFGate: “Husband killed, wife hurt after being hit by Tesla in SF.” If the car had been a Ford Fusion, the vehicle’s make would not have made it into the headline.
Tesla is special. That is one of the things CEO Elon Musk has accomplished. Some terrible tragedy involving a Tesla has “Tesla” in the headline. If some terrible tragedy involves a Ford, well, forget “Ford.” Any publicity is good publicity, they say.
But the high-dollar and high-margin Model S and Model X are like so 2017.
The Model S has some issues, including it’s expensive, it’s no longer unique – there are many EVs out there now – and it has been around since 2012. Though there have been many updates over the years, including mechanical and software updates, battery improvements, and some changes to the exterior, the car is fundamentally unchanged and is getting a little long on the tooth, by auto industry standards. It used to turn heads. Now people are used to it.
But the biggest issue the Model S faces is the Model 3. It looks similar — like a slightly smaller re-skinned Model S — but under the new pricing tiers, the Model 3 costs a lot less. And this gap is growing. Last week, Tesla raised the price of the base Model S to about $80,000. This is over twice the amount of the base Model 3. And the most expensive Model 3 sell for about $15,000 less than the base Model S. So, for buyers, these are massive differences.
But for Tesla, gaining volume of lower-priced lower-margin vehicles by gutting its volume of high-dollar high-margin vehicles is a tricky strategy for its cash flow, which needs every help it can get.
And with deliveries plunging 33% globally, and more in its most important market, which could be a harbinger for global trends, there is now a new question: How long can Tesla maintain the Model S and the Model X? If Tesla cannot stop this plunge in deliveries, after a year or two, the Model S and Model X will fall into oblivion and will have to be discontinued.
Maybe Elon’s latest project – Neuralink – planting a chip in your brain – will save Tesla. Or at least distract the investors for another year or two.
Elon Musk is a textbook narcissist. Like all narcissists he’ll do whatever it takes to draw attention to himself. The minute Tesla stops making headlines, Musk will lose interest and will move on to the next project. That bet is so safe that no sane person would take the other side.
What I don’t quite understand is our seemingly infinite fascination with narcissistic people. Whether they are Hollywood celebrities or political figures. We are hungry for their eccentricities, we absolve them for their sins and accept that they bear no responsibility for the crimes they commit.
It’s one of most puzzling aspects of our humanity.
say what you will about tesla’s valuation or his iffy record of predicting just when things will happen.
however, this man has single-handedly dragged the auto industry into the EV age. Just 7 years ago it was an open question if EVs would even be the future. Now it is taken as a given. He’s restarted space exploration in the US as well.
maybe he’s a narcissist? maybe i’d be too if i were a significant force in shaping human progress.
what i don’t get is the level of vitriol and jealousy from armchair critics. its as if you people want to see him fail at making the world a better place just so you can see someone ‘taken down a notch’.
at least he’s trying to change the world by doing something. what are you doing with your life?
Does the chip make you buy a Tesla….
Microsoft invested a billion dollars in Musk’s AGI as exclusive cloud network for OpenAI. I suppose Musk could keep Tesla going for a few more quarters. Personally, I couldn’t sit directly above an LI Ion battery back while traveling at any speed. Hard pass.
The model “S” sells for an average price of $108,000 in the US. The average buyer has an annual income of $500,000. It is an expensive toy for rich trendoids. It’s not green or innovative. Almost all the technology is off-the-shelf. Twenty year old Li-Ion battery technology driving 100 year old electric motor technology. The only real proprietary tech is the battery controller that sets the cars on fire.
If Tesla thinks the Chinese market will bail out the company, they will be disappointed. In my neighborhood here in Qingdao, luxury cars are everywhere. BMW, Audi, Jaguar, Porsche, Mercedes, Range Rover and others seem to be every other vehicle these days. Did you know that Maserati, Jaguar, and Bentley make SUV’s? We have a few on my block. These people can afford to drive just about anything. How many Tesla’s? None. If I go downtown in this city of 3 million, I might see two all day.
BTW, I bought ten years ago, when this neighborhood was plain old middle class. I’m not rich.
Electric cars and rich trendoids are like p-nut butter and jelly …. there’s a youtube video about the Godlike violinist Jascha Haifetz and sure enough, it shows him tootling around in an electric car.
In other news, Wolf, I wonder if your page is under some kind of a weird “ghosting” algorithm? When I type in the URL it never auto-completes; I have to type in the whole thing. And it doesn’t show up as one of the “buttons” on Pocket although other pages I visit less often do.
Bookmark the page and it will auto-complete.
I dont see how this is so hard to understand. It’s a new product intro that doesnt need to be replaced every year, and is a luxury good, and was essentially first to market. The cache of owning, the newness, the self importance that it brought to people, well, that need was waiting for a while, and once the opportunity arose to fulfill the need, well, those sitting around with the kind of loot to fill it, did just that. Why would you expect them to do it again the next year? How many Teslas does one need? 2 at most, an X and an S. After that initial demand is filled, the demand will grow at the rate that CA creates NEW rich folks. That isnt anywhere near the pace of all the previous unmet demand from all the already existing rich folks. This is standard new product penetration rate stuff, and why the model 3 (at profitabile production levels/costs) was so important. Now, it is just more so. Hence, the Model Y is the last stand, unless you think a pickup truck is in the works. But at a certain point, all the newness is done, and Tesla will have to stop pouring money down the drain and earn some. Either you get costs down, or you get prices up, and we already see that you cant get prices up when you are selling a low priced luxury car as your savior. Good luck, and thanx for all the fish.
I remember the time of the war on SUVs where the fake legacy news media identified them in every accident. We used to joke about “Killer SUVs.”
“Some terrible tragedy involving a Tesla has “Tesla” in the headline. If some terrible tragedy involves a Ford, well, forget “Ford.”
I’ve wondered for quite some time when Tesla dies, what do the owners of these cars do when they need service or parts.
I have my eyes on the new 60k Corvette mid engine beauty. Forget Tesla. My wife said OK (0 to 60) in less than 3 seconds.
Bay area auto dealer clients are feeling a slowdown on sales side….this will be interesting
I expect Teslas, and eventually all major car models with cameras, to form a surveillance network that will provide government access of some sort. Alerts for stolen cars will be a thing of the past – the network will automatically find them. If they so choose, they can also record the daily driving patterns of everyone they come across.
The Tesla Model 3 has 8 cameras, 2 facing the interior. The vision module (or whatever you call it) has event-detection, wherein Tesla can make vehicles search their video feeds for events of interest – accidents or close calls of a certain nature, for example. The cars search their own feeds, i.e. the video is not uploaded unless there is a match for the type of event being searched. This makes it practical. It will be trivial to request that the network notify Tesla when it encounters a car matching a certain license plate, for example. Or it can try to match driver or pedestrian faces against a list of suspects.
Welcome to the future. Wouldn’t this sort of surveilance be worth a few billion to the US government per year – enough to keep Tesla a going concern?
re: “I expect Teslas, and eventually all major car models with cameras, to form a surveillance network that will provide government access of some sort. ”
You’re giving way too much credit to ‘government.’ Amazon, maybe, but not ‘government.’
I suppose you wouldn’t care to hazard a guess as to who put up the video cameras that appeared at every major intersection a few years ago. I’m not talking about the red-light cameras. Hint: it wasn’t Amazon.
Anyway, I said “some form of access”, not direct control. For example, Google runs its own servers, but complies with government requests for user emails.
My neighbor bought an S a few months ago. A total Super expensive toy. About 90k As he gave us a ride to show it off He had to pull over on the freeway trying to program it to find its way home with a touch of a button. ( I just drive my car home ) Totally creeped me out as it backed out of the garage silently by itself
I am a 53 yr old original owner of a 2014 Model S. Has 97,000 miles on it with only a couple minor problems along the way (door handles). I’ve owned new Acura’s, Mercedes, Audi’s, and Porsche’s. Tesla Model S is first American made car I’ve owned and honestly is the best car I’ve ever owned. I want a new car, but will never go back to gasoline. Electric is so much easier. Full tank every morning, and no need for annual service. Its been 7 years since the Model S, it is time for a new generation….hence I will buy Porsche Taycan.
The thing about the Tesla is that model S was a huge fad that was aimed directly at appealing to the liberal minded folks in CA, more specifically the bay area. Elon did this for two reasons.
1. Geographically speaking, the bay area is relatively confined, certainly compared to LA, and Elon has to ability to put in enough service capabilities so people can rave about the cars, and usually not have too much trouble.
2. The bay area (and CA at large) especially is receptive to the environmental message (the liberal minded side) and also the people most receptive to those messages are rich and want to demonstrate their enviro cred to their friends, after all, being demonstrably liberal is very important in CA especially for the rich people. Those are also the same people that bought the earliest versions of the Prius.
The down side to this is that after a while, the fad gets old, and let’s face it, you usually don’t need more than two Tesla for each family. There are a limited number of people that makes $500K annual. Sure, there are a bunch of people who want to buy it to demonstrate their status, either in terms of wealth or enviro cred, but those are the model S and X folks. But once the 3 came on the line and the plebians and humanoids started getting them, well, suddenly, it’s no longer fashionable. So, it’s back to McLarens and Lamborghinis. So not surprised that the prices are dropping. I mean give me a break, even the most base model of the S is considered a luxury car, and there just aren’t that many rich people.
By the way, no matter what else anyone might think. Teslas are awesome as a car to drive, it literally feels like a high tech gadget more than a car. And for me at least, there aren’t that many cars on the road that makes me look twice, but the roadster and the model S are two of those.
Yep, I’m a bit of a fan boy. Elon might be a charlatan, but he isn’t that much different from another charlatan who stole other people’s ideas, was a whiny bitch toward others around him, but somehow, he “dented the universe” and is celebrated worldwide. The only difference is he had the good graces to kick the bucket early before he became truly intolerable. But I figure Elon in the end would’ve had more of an impact overall, and he is still alive.
OTOH: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margaret_Hamilton_(software_engineer)
Time for Mr. Musk to introduce the successor to the Model S: the Model T!