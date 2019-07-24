Up to Their Neck in Inventory, Homebuilders Cut Prices to November 2015 Level to Boost Sales

Making deals where the buyers are. And the buyers are at lower price points.
It’s homeowners and the pros – the homebuilders. Yesterday, we got data on sales by homeowners: Despite plunging mortgage rates and ample inventory, sales fell for the 16th month in a row, but prices rose to a new record. After surging 52% in seven years, prices are too high and are hitting demand. Today, we got data on sales of new houses by homebuilders: They’ve chopped their prices to the lowest levels in years to prop up sales, as they’re loaded with inventory that they have to sell because that’s how they make their living.
According to the Commerce Department this morning, the median price of new single-family houses ticked down from a year ago to $310,400 in June – below the median price first seen in November 2015, and down nearly 10% from the peak in December 2017:
The price drop starting in December 2017 was the sharpest since Housing Bust 1. But these price changes do not include incentives – the free countertop upgrades, etc. – that homebuilders throw in to make deals. And these lower prices, and whatever incentives homebuilders threw in brought out the buyers – not en masse, as it was hoped after the plunge in sales that started in mid-2018, as mortgage rates had risen to painful levels, but enough to reverse part of the slump.
This new-house price data, produced jointly by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development, is volatile on a month-to-month basis. The three-month moving average irons out some of the volatility and shows the price trends more clearly:
The current price declines of around 10% from peak through June pale compared to the brutal Housing Bust 1 from early 2007 through 2011, when the median price dropped 22% peak-to-trough, before zigzagging higher again. From the range in 2011 and 2012 through the peak in December 2017, the median price of new houses surged by about 55%. This peak was 31% above the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1 in March 2007. But prices have hit a ceiling:
Homebuilders have to move their speculative inventory. So they’re making deals at lower prices, and they’re also shifting some of their building activity to houses with lower price points. This strategy, along with much lower mortgage rates, had a salubrious impact on sales volume.
Sales of single-family houses in June rose 4.5% from June last year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of 646,000 houses. This was about halfway between the recent low point in October 2018 of 557,000 and the peak in November 2017 of 715,000:
The relationship between prices and sales. To get a better sense of the trends beyond the month-to-month volatility, I converted median prices and sales into three-month moving averages, and overlaid them into one chart below (sales volume = blue columns, left scale; median prices = red line, right scale). It shows how the sharp drop in sales that started in early 2018 was stopped and partially reversed by significantly lower prices. But sales volume is now back on the decline, likely leading to further downward price pressures:
Supply of new houses for sale started to rise on a year-over-year basis in January 2018 and has risen every month since then. In June, there were 338,000 houses for sales. This was up 4.6% from June last year. At the current rate of sales, this amounts to 6.3 months of supply. Four months’ supply would be more than enough. And 6.3 months is the level supply suddenly shot up to at the beginning of Housing Bust 1 in June 2006. If it doesn’t rise further, it’s not a crisis level, but it puts pressure on homebuilders to get busy cutting prices and making deals:
Homebuilders, unlike homeowners, have no illusions. It’s all about building and selling homes, and making a profit doing it. When they build speculative houses in a tough market, they cannot just sit on them and wait for the market to get better. They have to sell their inventory. This might take some time, but they will do whatever it takes to move those properties – not panic-selling, but making deals where the buyers are. And those buyers are at lower price points.
Surging prices are a demand killer, but real estate industry laments the medicine didn’t work. Read... Ultra-Low Mortgage Rates No Relief for Home Sales
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
We’ve added 20M people in ten years (6%) and almost 30% on the home median price. Good job Fed!
Here in the Portland Suburban area Zillow page the listings are about half full of new homes. These are easy to spot because the builders don’t put up pictures of real houses but rendered graphics of what the house will look like when it is done. Ground has broken on most of these homes so the builder is stuck with the floor plan, but they are desperately trying to sell them before they are completed. This builder “zombie house art” as I call it has grown massively compared to 6 months ago.
Here’s a cultural headwind for new home sales…
My recently immigrant family members will never buy a new home if it’s part of a HOA, which is usually a selling point for the mega-homebuilders. Way too restrictive for even their authoritarian backgrounds…
Foreign buyers , especially the Chinese have disappeared. When the stock market tech rally implodes , start ups along with hiring will dry up. Look for a real estate depression and a 2/3 correction in SF,LA, NYC, MIA, BOS prices before this is over in 5 years.
Prices in those area have been dropping already…without the tech bubble burst or recession. Just think what those will do the prices when they do happen. Just wait until China forces money launders to bring back stolen money or their families will be executed, that’s when the fun really starts!
This is what I have been saying. These areas are showing significant signs of slowdown (moreso on the west than east, but east tends to lag by ~1 year), and things are very good in terms of unemployment and household debt service. When a recession comes, the bottom will drop out on these markets. In Boston, I’ve noticed a sharp uptick in homes dropping out of escrow (due to financing), and there are reports of sharp upticks in foreclosure prevention activities. The DTI ratio of buyers is pathetic, they may not be liar loans, but we are setting up for another round of subprime borrowers that will be in serious trouble the first time they go a few months without a paycheck.
But Larry Yun and Danielle Hale (aka David Lereah 2.0) told me it was “to the moon Alice!” She literally said “its different this time” last week. Whatever econ program granted her a degree should lose its accreditation.
That will be the new asylum classification – Real estate based asylum for Chinese tax evaders.
I’m extremely bearish on the next 5-10 years of real estate, but what do you mean by 2/3 correction? Losing 2/3 of their vaue? I doubt it. 1/3? Very possible. I say less with a long, long period of home value stagnation while inflation eats away at the value of it.
Also, in before the Timbers’ Neighbor Home Price Index, which is far more valuable and accurate than Case-Shiller.
Wolf,
You should one of your well researched posts on the recent drastic decline in RV sales. I am in the camp that this is one of the best leading indicators to a recession. Back in the 2000’s I owned a company that made parts for Class A ( over $750,000) motor coaches among other things. In late 2007 we started seeing order sizes get smaller and more sporadic. I took this as a bad sign and in early 2008 dumped all my holdings in the stock market, dumped my house, and wound down my business in the motor coach market. We all know what happened to the market and homes in 2008, but my motor coach customer went bankrupt in early 2009. I shared the same welding supply vendor with my Motor Coach Customer and when I tried to convince the owner to taper his business with this huge customer he sounded just like house pumpers do today. I quote,” the market for RV’s for the average guy may slow down, but Class A coaches are purchased by wealthy people with assets and a recession won’t slow down their spending at all. ” He lost $1.2 million in the bankruptcy and I lost $79.
Has ther ever been a 67%, 2/3 correction in real estate?
Wolf, Thanks for the encouraging heads up. Us folks out here that got burned in 2008, we’ve been recovering and waiting for the chance to own a home again. This is the most encouraging news I’ve had in years.
I was looking in realtor dot com at homes for sale in another town. One ad showed the most recent sale was in 2012. They are now asking three times the price it sold for in 2012. That area was foreclosure city in 2012. Home prices cannot triple every seven years, can they? According to one local real estate statistics site, current asking prices are more than ten percent above recent selling prices. Some of these houses are not attracting multiple bids as they have been on the market for months.
I haven’t seen Builder spec single family home developments for years, anywhere. I see new homes built for clients who have organized up a construction loan/mortgage, and I see the occasional development site plan complete with billboard graphics and “coming soon”, but I think the developers are waiting to build the big projects. They never show any progress other than some sewer going in. There is a new sub-division opening up just south of a nearby city close to where I live. The zoning is in place, a shopping plaza is planned and announced (with a request for approval for a larger sq ft anchor tenant grocery store), and the sewers and road infrastructure is going in……,but after that the prospective homeowners choose and buy their own lot, contract their own builder, and move in when it’s done. I just don’t see empty single family new homes sitting because builders are busy and already contracted for by living breathing clients.
There are also many new apartment houses going up; 4-6 stories and they fill up right away. I walked by one today on the way to the dentist, semi-waterfront, 6 stories with the wrap on and new windows just installed. There is a big sign on the front wall saying, “Now Renting”. I bet it will be pretty well filled up before it is even completed. Years ago existing apartment buildings were refurbished and upgraded and sold off as condos. Now, those apartments are being replaced with new projects because there is a huge demand in the rental market.
A year or so ago my niece bought a few acres around Bellingham Wa, after ascertaining they had water use/availability with the land purchase. (There is no new well drilling allowed for new homes in that County). They then shopped around and had a big house building company build their selected design; (modest and definitely not custom swank). The bank paid off the builder upon completion.
I just re read the article and it sounds like there are just too many builders. Perhaps this is just a normal shakeout.