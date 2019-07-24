I Got it, Nothing Matters. Tesla, Boeing, Other Stocks: It’s Like the Whole Market Has Gone Nuts

Story stocks, momentum stocks, hyperventilation stocks, consensual hallucination stocks, financial engineering stocks: anything but reality.
You see, Tesla is different. It just reported another doozie, a loss of $408 million in the second quarter, after its $702 million loss in the first quarter, for a total loss in the first half of $1.1 billion. In its 14-year history, it has never generated an annual profit.
It has real and popular products and surging sales, but it subsidizes each of those sales with investor money. And here’s where it’s different this time: investors don’t care. They dig how the company has been consistently overpromising and underdelivering. They dig the chaos at the top. They dig everything that should scare them off.
Yeah, its shares plunged 11% afterhours today, but that takes those shares only down to where they’d been on May 1. Big deal. Shares are down 32% from the peak. But their peak should have been a small fraction of that. Even today, the company is still valued at over $40 billion.
Tesla lacks a viable business model in the classic sense. Its business model is a new business model of just burning investor cash that it raises via debt and equity offerings on a near-annual basis because investors encourage it to do that, and love it for it, and eagerly hand it more money to burn, and they’re rewarding each other by keeping the share price high. It’s just a game, you see. And nothing else matters.
Then there is Boeing. It just reported the largest quarterly loss in its history of $2.9 billion due to a nearly $5-billion charge related to its newest bestselling all-important 737 Max, two of which crashed, killing 346 people, due to the way the plane is designed. The flight-control software that is supposed to mitigate this design issue is not working properly. And a software fix that is acceptable to regulators remains elusive.
The plane has been grounded globally since March. No one, especially not the regulators, can afford a third crash. So today, Boeing announced that it may further cut production of the plane or suspend it altogether if the delays continue to drag out. This is big enough to start impacting US GDP.
The entire 737 Max episode has been tragic from the first minute, and the cost in human lives has been huge, and it has cost and continues to cost billions of dollars to deal with, among calls that the plane should never fly again.
And what does Boeing’s share price do? It dipped 3% today and is up 2% from a year ago, before all this happened. In essence, two crashes and the grounding of its bestselling plane, and the potential suspension of production of this plane, and its uncertain future … and the stock has ticked up over a 12-month period.
Instead of spending the resources necessary to design a modern plane from ground up, Boeing kept basing its new models on versions of its many-decades-old 737 airframe that wasn’t designed at all for what it is being used for today. This was a decision Boeing made to save some money and pump up its share price.
But here we go: From 2013 through Q1 2019, Boeing has blown a mind-boggling $43 billion on share buybacks (buyback data via YCharts):
Blowing these $43 billion on share buybacks has caused Boeing to have a “total equity” of a negative $5 billion. In other words, it has $5 billion more in liabilities than in assets. This company is out of wriggle room. If it can’t borrow enough money to make payroll, it’s over.
But nothing matters.
If Boeing had invested some of this money that it blew on share buybacks to design a new modern plane from ground up to replace the ancient 737 airframe, these tragedies could have been prevented, and Boeing wouldn’t have this nightmare on its hands. But the corporate cost-cutters and financial engineers, rather than real engineers, had the final word.
Markets don’t care about any of this. They don’t care about real engineers either. They love corporate cost-cutters and share buybacks. They want share buybacks, and if something bad happens, they’ll overlook the $5 billion to pay for the fallout because it’s just a “one-time item.”
And now Boeing still has this plane, instead of a modern plane, and the history of this plane is now tainted, as is its brand, and by extension, that of Boeing. But markets blow that off too. Nothing matters.
Companies are getting away each with their own thing. There are companies that are losing a ton of money and are burning tons of cash, with no indications that they will ever make money. And market valuations are just ludicrous.
A tiny maker of fake-meat hamburgers and hot dogs with just $40 million in sales in the last quarter, its best quarter ever, generating $6.6 million in losses, after 10 years in business, Beyond Meat [BYND] has a stock price that values the company at $12 billion because it will change the way the universe operates, or whatever.
Anything goes: story stocks, momentum stocks, hyperventilation stocks, consensual hallucination stocks, and financial engineering stocks that generate mind-boggling share prices that give these companies incomprehensible market capitalizations, and the mere mention of “fundamentals” gets naysayers ridiculed and thrown out. It’s like the whole market has gone nuts.
In the most important US market of the Tesla Model S and Model X, the plunge in registrations far outpaced their already stunning global decline. Which opens a whole new question. Read… Californians Sour on Tesla Model S and Model X
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I guess that tells you what people think of the Fed and the Dollar. Why? Boeing will never go bankrupt. TBTF and would be bailed out. Fact.
I’ve wonder about the form of backstop. The business is important, but are the investors? Take GM for example – the US gov seems to appreciate the importance of keeping the institutional knowledge, seeing as they wiped out the stockholders and kept the business.
Ack. This is why we need edit functionality:
*I’ve been wondering* about the form of the backstop.
I Got it, Nothing Matters.
Not anymore. It’s too late. The situation is too far gone.
When reality does at long last assert itself it won’t be possible to manage the disaster. It won’t just be a collapse, but a series of collapses, in stages. Nothing goes to hell in a straight line, but they do go to hell, and do a bit of exploring on the way. The distortions are catenated and concatenated, non-linear, matrixed, inevitable, and predictably horrific in result.
And that’s just finance. Civilization’s most onerous debts have only an indirect relation to mere matters of finance, and those can no longer be repaid, or even serviced. They are moral, and ecological. Reality can be misrepresented, and distorted, and delayed, at a price and at a cost. But in the end, it cannot be denied.
All that was needed to bring it about was to let the liars, and the cheaters, and the crooks to have their way, for too long, and with too much impunity, and too much power, and to let their perversions escalate until the whole thing shatters. And now it is far too late to change. They wanted to rule, and they will rule over the ashes.
For some problems, there are no solutions. And nothing matters. Not any more.
Very insightful article and great comment from Unamused. The part on Boeing is the most powerful for me.
If this type of post does not get people who believe there is really not much going wrong today and that things can keep going the way they are, to think twice, I don’t know what else would.
They often try to say after crisis hit that no one really saw them coming. This kind of article and this site in general will be a testament that there were plenty of folks that did.
You nailed it!
The money wasted on stock buybacks could have designed a new aircraft.
With the inevitable bear market and contraction, Boeing will be under immense pressure.
“Anything goes….It’s like the whole market has gone nuts.”
Add to the list the margin debt which last year reached $627 billion, an all-time high. $100 billion more than in 2016. The margin debt in June was $575B. Below last year’s top but still beyond nuts!
(Got the figures from Edward Yardeni’s company, Yardeni research, https://www.yardeni.com/pub/stmkteqmardebt.pdf )
Thanks for the great article.
Great piece Wolf,have been getting flashbacks from 2000 (Web Van) for a while now. it is truly stunning to watch. the complicity of the financial Media in promoting this Craziness is especially galling. so here we have a Co that makes Vegetarian Hamburger patties and it is propagated as some revolutionary product. I can remember these being available since the 1970s in health food stores. My gut feeling is there is so much “Money” sloshing around the world right now that EVERYTHING is being bought no matter how bad. this will be “corrected” as always. Keep some substantial funds ready to deploy to go short and you will do VERY well. the hard part is the timing of course as i can happen very sudden at ANY time. thanks for keeping your Readers at the Pinnacle of Developments as they evolve. we are in un charted Waters with a Monster the CBs created they may not be able to control.
Steins law
Things that can’t go on forever eventually stop
%99 of stocks with ridiculous market caps and no to little free cash flow will be just footnotes in history’s dustbins within 5 years
And along with their collapse , investors who are gambling on these stocks will be taken to the cleaners.
All that “free money” for the wealthy has to somewhere – that’s where it goes. The dollar will crash before the stock market does, but the market will follow right afterwards. It will be very scary!
“Story stocks, momentum stocks, hyperventilation stocks, consensual hallucination stocks, financial engineering stocks: anything but reality.”
What a sheer waste of capital. Not to mention the bubble world that has been created that might lead to devastation that could scar generations. Does it sound like it is going to have a good ending. How come if it is not rocket science to understand this, do the powers that be keep proving Einstein right with such a ridiculous display of insanity (instead of being sensible, accepting you have been wrong and try and do the right thing – may be painful today but will help in the long run like a much needed surgery). Imagine the after effects on society. I wonder how anyone with a conscience can inflict such punishment on average citizen and be smug about it as if he is doing god’s own work. Seems like Devil’s work to me!
Here’s a fix to the problems facing Boeing, Tesla and Beyond Meat
Merge Tesla with Boing. Redesign the 737 Max to be run 4 Tesla X using solar power Boeing could take all the grounded 737 Maxs, attach 2 Teslas per wing, cover the top surface of the wings and cabin roof with solar panels.
It won’t get off the ground but it might just roll down the highway nicely.
Each passenger is served hamburgers made with Beyond Meat. With the addition of all the solar panels, Musk’s Solar City gets a much needed boost. Tesla is saved. Boeing goes back into production and since nowadays airlines only serve nuts and dreck in the dining car, Beyond Meat would be a welcome treat I’d prefer a rack of BBQ unicorn but that might be asking too much
See—I fixed it
Aw, to hell with this. Just take me out back and shoot me. Everything is so screwed up I don’t know if I can’t take it any more :-)
Yeah but Amazon closed at $2000.
Unamused,
I Got it, Nothing Matters.
You are incorrect . What matters is a 0.25 bps or a 0.50 bps rate cut ;-) .
Boeing is dead man walking . They cannot design a new plane . It cost them 60 billion dollars and 10 years to bring the 787 . If they start now a new plane by 2030 ?? . By that time the world is over peak oil and short of aviation fuel to fly . Sayonara .
I’m glad you wrote this article. I can feel your exasperation as I read it. All the worst behaviors, everywhere; rewarded. Clearly there’s a corporate debt fiasco unfolding under our very eyes, yet if we point it out we’re all Debbie downers … or something.
At least you’ll have it all on record for when the “who could have foreseen this?” excuses get rolled out.
This Boeing affair is making my hair stand on end.
I am an engineer. Years ago, I voluntarily quit a very well remunerated job, sold everything, packed up and moved to a dilapidated ruin in France that I’m slowly doing up. Don’t ask about my current income. At least my engineering background is still of some use.
The reason I quit my profession can be summarized as: disgust with managers, specifically the beancounting variety. Over the course of my career the notion of “shareholder value” entrenched itself in the companies I worked for. With the foreseeable consequences. More and more short-term decisionmaking based on this year’s profit figures, stock option valuations and bonuses. Less and less weight to arguments having to do with engineering, customer loyalty, social responsibility, whatever. The suits do what they can and the engineers suffer what they must.
When the 737max was grounded, I thought this would be a wake-up call to a system in which financial engineering had become the only engineering deemed important. Finally, a clear and unequivocal message to the beancounters that there really IS an end to only squeezing dollars from a product with little regard for anything else. Adages like “penny wise, pound foolish” resurrected. After all, it won’t be long before Boeing will have lost more money on the 737max affair than it would have cost them to develop a completely new airframe from scratch. Serves them right, I say.
In such a situation, I would expect to see consequences. Like collapsing stock prices. Fired managers. CEO departing in disgrace, if not outright deposed. Announcements of drastic strategy changes. Serious blowback, you know.
But no. Some bad figures are published, some compensation is promised, some corporatespeak issued. The stock price holds up, people are working on the problem, nothing to see here, move along people.
I am completely flabbergasted. And disgusted. I feel like I have been beamed to another universe where different natural laws apply. I am obviously losing contact with reality. Which might be a good thing, actually.
I’m off, got to do some roof repairs before the next rain.
Tulips are back in fashion, what am I bid?
“Instead of spending the resources necessary to design a modern plane from ground up, Boeing kept basing its new models on versions of its many-decades-old 737 airframe that wasn’t designed at all for what it is being used for today. This was a decision Boeing made to save some money and pump up its share price.“
This is a classic mistake that most highly successful companies make: they cling to the product/technology/method that made them what they are.
Intel failed with their mobile processors because they were based on their PC processors. Their offerings were bloated and inefficient compared to ARM-based products.
Microsoft failed with the touch-based application ecosystem because they have been clinging to Windows, an OS designed with keyboard and mouse in mind. They added a thin layer of paint on top of Windows and introduced a line of tablets/laptops and expect the whole industry to jump on board the clumsy solution. That didn’t happen. Virtually no developer seriously released or redesigned their desktop applications for touch (most were just unconvincing conversion efforts). Few users use Windows as a touch-based OS. Consequently, Microsoft’s app store is in a pathetic state. They even scaled down their own effort for touch-enable their applications. (Apple didn’t make that mistake (yet) — they didn’t shoehorn a touch-UI into MacOS — despite vocal complaints from emotional and impulsive gadget geeks who are quick to ask for something new without thinking it through.)
Quotes from Adam Smith and Maynard Keynes: ‘There is a lot of ruin in a nation’ and ‘the market stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent’. This can run on for many many years and will.
I must intervene here. I hope people won’t take it the wrong way: this is just a friendly correction.
Boeing did not opt for the MAX series to have more money to use on share buybacks. It’s far more near-sighted than that.
In 2005 Boeing decided to develop a completely new family of airliners to replace all of their existing models, informally called ‘Yellowstone’.
Yellowstone was to consist of three models: Y1 to replace the 737 and 757, Y2 to replace the 767 and the 777-200 and Y3 to replace the 777-300 and the 747.
This family was to make as much use of common technologies as possible, thus reducing development costs and times.
At the time no new narrowbody (or ‘Little Boy’ in Boeing parlance) engine was available to offer serious improvements over the existing CFM-56 used on the 737, to it was decided to give priority to Y2, which became the 787 Dreamliner.
In February 2011 with new narrowbody engines such as the Pratt & Whitney PW1000G in the final stages of development, it was decided to greenlight the Y1, with the goal of having it in revenue-generating service by 2020. This was a very conservative schedule which could have been well met even assuming troubles during engine development.
However in December 2010 Airbus had launched the A320neo, nothing more than the plain old A320 with new engine options. While it promised conspicuous fuel savings over the old variant, it was no match for the proposed Y1 using advanced technologies aimed at cutting not merely fuel consumption but also airframe maintenance costs.
We’ll never know exactly what happened, but in August 2011 the Boeing leadership decided to “freeze” Y1 development and to launch a modest re-engineering of the existing 737 model (the New Generation or NG) provisionally named 737-RS which became the 737 MAX.
The MAX was introduced in revenue generating service in 2017, saving Boeing a measly 3 years over the Y1, but at a terrible cost.
Even before the two deadly accidents the MAX was seen as an “also run” or a “second choice” and several faithful Boeing customers felt like the US company committed what Henri Ziggler of Breguet and later Airbus fame called “the capital sin of commercial aviation”: designing an aircraft after minimal consulations with the airlines that will have to use it daily for years. Airlines wanted the Y1, and big Boeing customers like Ryanair and Southwest wanted a saying during the design phase. Instead they got a lot of compromises and an aircraft they didn’t really want.
But the alternative was either that or get in line for the not-exactly groundbreaking A320neo. Or wait at least a decade for China or Japan to design a remotely palatable narrowbody, if any.
Leaving financial conditions aside, Boeing displayed some nigh-on unbelievable leadership flaws which should have made potential shareholders extremely wary and existing shareholders extremely angry. Those flaws were repeated with the 777X, another masterpiece of flip-flopping and near-sightness which is being rightly punished by markets. Should Qatar Airways or Emirates experience the same problems Etihad has experienced and cancel orders it will be really funny to see how the Boeing leadership will flip-flop its way out of another fiasco.
I honestly don’t know what modern day stock market jockeys are drinking/smoking/sniffing. Paint stripper doesn’t destroy brains so throughly.
Boeing is one of those companies, just like Deutsche Bank, which may be too big to fail but are also too big to bail out. It’s not merely just a matter of government snapping its fingers to make everything right because Wall Street is throwing a temper tantrum.
Boeing needs strong, competent leadership with a vague idea of what they are doing, not these two-bit financial alchemists, and only shareholders can get the right leadership on board.