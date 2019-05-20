Carmageddon Sinks Tesla’s Bonds

Tesla is steeped in chaos – and chaos is absolutely the opposite what a complex manufacturing, distribution, and retail operation needs.
When bonds dive, it’s a bad sign. And Tesla’s bonds dove today to new all-time lows, and the yield spiked to new highs. In August 2017, Tesla sold $1.8 billion in senior unsecured notes due in August 2025, with a coupon rate of 5.3%. The most recent transaction at the moment that I see recorded by FINRA/Morningstar this afternoon was at 82.375 cents on the dollar. This is what these bonds have done in their lifetime:
Tesla’s shares are volatile and jump up and down. So they’ve been jumping down, down, down, leaving out the ups in between, as some long-term investors finally threw in the towel. They’re down 47% from their 52-week high last December, a big move in five months, when other stocks have rallied in a historic manner. However, at $205 at the moment, they’re still ridiculously overvalued, according to Tesla’s bonds.
The bonds tell a story of a company that is facing a considerable risk it might default on its debts. If this scenario comes about, it would trigger a restructuring of the company, possibly in bankruptcy court, where creditors would get most or all of the equity, and current shareholders would be mostly or totally wiped out. The bond market is now saying that this risk – the risk that existing shareholders might get wiped out in a restructuring – though still distant, is getting closer.
The yield on these notes due in August 2025 has shot up to 9.06% this afternoon, the highest ever (when the price of a bond falls, the yield rises):
Standard and Poor’s rates these notes a B-. Moody’s recently downgraded them to Caa1, one notch below S&P’s rating. Both ratings are deep junk (here is my cheat sheet on the corporate bond rating scales by S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch and what they mean in painfully plain English). Moody’s Caa1 means “substantial risk” of a default.
The average yield for B-rated junk bonds in the US was 6.67% as of Friday evening. So Tesla’s B-/Caa1 rated bonds trading at a yield of 9.06% means that the market has already downgraded these bonds a lot further than the ratings agencies.
To shed some light on the obscure bond market, FINRA now publishes the data on the actual bond transactions. Here is today’s batch of transactions for Tesla’s notes due in August 2025, as of the moment I’m writing this:
In early May, Tesla closed an offering of stock and convertible notes that netted $2.4 billion, giving it sorely needed cash to keep its cash-burn machine fueled for a while longer, after having reported a huge loss and a massive cash burn in the first quarter, that would have been a lot worse if Tesla had not booked record pollution credits that it ingeniously disclosed five days after the earnings announcement.
Immediately after the stock and debt offering, shares rose because the new money would delay Tesla’s liquidity crisis by some time, depending on how fast it will burn this cash. But then reality sank in. Shares have since dropped 18% from $250 two days after the offering was announced to about $205 now. So OK, some true believers got taken to the cleaners.
But the $1.84 billion of senior unsecured convertible notes issued at the time were supposedly acquired by institutional investors – the smart money. They were issued at 100 cents on the dollar at the beginning of May and jumped 4% to close at 104.37 on May 7. Then they started the downtrend. Today, they’ve traded in a range of 88.5 to 92, and are currently at 90. In other words, the smart money handed its cash to Tesla and two weeks later already lost 10%.
Turns out, according to CEO Elon Musk’s own admission in an email to his employees, Tesla will burn through that $2.4 billion in net proceeds in just 10 months. If Tesla’s stock is still worth anything at that time, the company will have to sell more shares or it will have to sell more debt to an increasingly nervous bond market. If it cannot do that, and thus if it cannot get more cash to fuel its cash-burn machine, it will have to default on its debts – see above scenario.
Tesla has been steeped in chaos – and chaos is absolutely the opposite of what a complex manufacturing, distribution, and retail operation needs. Musk himself has sowed that chaos. And he relentlessly continues to sow it.
One of his recent antics was that he told employees in this email last week that the company would embark on a cost-cutting drive that would entail that “all expenses of any kind anywhere in the world, including parts, salary, travel expenses, rent, literally every payment that leaves our bank account must (be) reviewed” by the CFO, and that Musk himself would sign off on every 10th page of expenses.
The CFO and Musk will be busy reviewing and signing off on janitorial department purchases of cleaning materials and toilet paper. The hope is that this amount of work will keep Musk off Twitter, but those hopes too will be dashed.
The company has already undergone waves of layoffs. Now the CFO and Musk are themselves looking at cleaning supplies to reduce the cash burn.
So let me give you, Dear Elon, a little piece of personal advice: I only ran a small company, a Ford dealership and subsidiaries with 250 employees. And I kept my eyes closely on expenses. But let me tell you, Dear Elon, that in even such a small and local operation, there are many thousands of expense items every month!
But Tesla is a large, global, complex manufacturing, distribution, and retail operation, and you, Dear Elon, will have no idea what most of these expense items are and what they’re for unless you ask the responsible manager. This, Dear Elon, takes a HUGE amount of time. Trying to do this for a company the size of Tesla shows that you are:
- Either clueless about running a complex manufacturing, distribution, and retail operation,
- Or so desperate that you can’t think straight any longer,
- Or willing to say anything no matter how silly just to boost the shares,
- Or all of the above.
I give you, Dear Elon, enormous credit for having put electric cars on the map and making them cool. No one in the world has ever been able to do this. You created an entire industry. And that was an awesome accomplishment. But this very talent of creating market hype and investor bedazzlement has a dark side, and that is now coming to the foreground.
The surprise came in Tesla’s SEC 10-Q filing when no one was supposed to pay attention. Read… Tesla Discloses Record Pollution Credits for Q1: Without Them, it Would Have Lost $918 Million and Bled $1.14 Billion in Cash
Hi Wolf. A couple of times you refer to the 2025 bonds as 2015.
Thanks. This fat finger of mine caused flash-crashes before :-]
Its a good thing there are not many door-to-door salesmen anymore. If there were they would certainly flock to any house with a Tesla in the driveway as they would figure anyone with one of Elon’s gimmick mobiles would be an easy mark to sell nearly anything from vinyl siding to ginzu knife sets.
I sold burial life ins door to door many years ago. A Buick in the driveway indicated a possible good prospect. A plastic pink flamingo on the front lawn was a perfect indicator of a person who would buy anything. But if the license plate frame said, ” Granny’s the name, Spoilin’s the game. ” , you could spend the commission. The perfect contra-indicator? A Harley in the driveway. I lost nothing skipping them.☺
I’m not sure that owning a Tesla is nearly as bad as owning Tesla stock. I’ve driven three and they were outrageously good in my limited experience. I know 5+ people who own them and all love them. My take is that Tesla makes great cars but they do so through a poorly run company. I’m sure you can find some anecdotes about manufacturing problems, but for the most part I’ve heard only praise for the vehicles.
I am not too concerned about Tesla.
Tesla has recently started selling Car-B-Qs!
As the wise man said, “a fool and his money are soon parted”.
So how long before Tesla gets bought out by SpaceX?
And I suppose the Guardians of the Galaxy will eventually buy SpaceX.
Remember the book Chaos Monkey? If you look for through the dictionary, that’s Elon’s picture there. Having said that, chaos can be good sometimes, just look at the state of the US space industry since he has gotten involved.
So, if he bats a 0.500, well, it’s not the end of the world. And credit where it’s due, he made EVs cool. He might not be around to profit on it, but that’s a different story.
250 employees is a helluva big company to run. Run, run, “excuse me _____do you have a minute”?
As for Musk, he should be limited to marketing and ideas, and leave the details of running the company to people who know how to organise and delegate. “Being Flamboyant” is not subject taught in management courses. From what I can see the best run companies have pretty quiet head offices.
I think you hit it on the head, Paulo, but it does extend more than that. At least a little, he has to drive his ideas through at a high level. He can go through and figure out the process and make it work at a high level. Build one rocket, great, build two rockets, good. But, the problem though is that Elon is not an operational guy. He is more of a scientist in many ways, he can build one or a few things great. Put it in volume, and he has no clue. Ask him to build a million rockets on an assembly line, he will be in trouble. What Elon needs is to have Tim Cook work for him.
It’s the difference between building a hero unit vs a regular unit. And Cook knows how to build a million things.
Meanwhile, Tim Cook couldn’t create anything new, innovative, and interesting if his life depended on it. Were it not for the magic of buybacks, he would have been sacked years ago.
I think you are right. Either Tim should work for Elon, or Elon for Tim.
I have seen figures quoting about 1.9-2.01% of the cars sold in the US are plug in electrics. I also see that just about every manufacturer is introducing electrics. That seems to me to be a small amount of vehicles sold with many, many choices for those who are interested. Not only that, the designs and tech are far newer than the Tesla. Musk is selling an old design in a field where people want the latest thing. As I am sure Wolf is aware, cars are often an emotional purchase which, to my mind, is why car sales can be a profitable operation if done right. I spent 21 years in the business-it is competitive and Elon seems to think offering the cars is enough. I do not believe it is in today’s world.
I wonder how he is going to refund all the prepaid deposits on the Big Truck and the Model Y?
Maybe the income pouring in from the 1,000,000 Tesla Taxis scurrying about?
Unsecured creditors. Not likely to be very happy at the end of the day.
the problem for Tesla and other companies that do not make a profit during expansions, they will go out of business when the recession hits.
that is the fundamental problem.
People need heroes, more so in difficult times.
Superheroes were popular following the Great Depression. A scarred populace looked to sport and entertainment. Heroes were found on the screen (Superman and Batman) and on the sporting arena (Babe Ruth and Phar Lap).
The need for heroes also heightened following the Great Recession. The new versions include the Avengers, Tiger “Lazarus” Woods, and Winx.
Somewhat bizarrely, a section of society included Musk in the modern list. Supporters will say he has made superhuman achievements in the advancement of electric cars. Critics will say he shares batman’s dark side, has Babe Ruth’s & Tiger’s penchant for screwing anyone, and deserves to be stuffed and put in a museum like Phar Lap.
We have good Elon, and we have bad Elon. The debate might continue but, like all flawed heroes, his time will shortly – probably very shortly – pass.
And good luck attempting to buy TSLA’s bond as apparently it is Reg S (international buyers) and Qualified Institutional Buyers only club.
My broker, Fidelity, doesn’t handle it at all.
Most retail brokers don’t sell high-yield bonds to their retail clients. I don’t know about Fidelity. But most don’t. They only sell investment-grade bonds to their retail clients. So for most retail investors, it’s tough to buy junk bonds outright.
One of the big investors sold about 85% of their shares, about 4% of total floating Tesla shares were dumped on the market in a short time…most likely a one time event, however one could argue this both ways…:)
I am now convinced that Tesla survived this long because Elong Musk had the cleverness to name the company after the great Nikoli Tesla. If Musk had named it anything else the company surely would have crashed and burned a long time ago.
I read about Tesla when I was a kid and admired him. As I learned more, I now feel he was a mixture of brilliance and crazy which fits the tesla auto company perfectly.
The original Tesla generally burned through money by the truckload. His most successful stuff was executed by other people. Maybe there’s a lesson in there.
“I am now convinced that Tesla survived this long because Elong Musk had the cleverness to name the company after the great Nikoli Tesla.”
He didn’t start Tesla, it was called Tesla when he bought the company…….
A programmer friend of mine bought Tesla stock at around $300 sometime last year. After he told me, I linked him an article from here showing how the company is loosing loads of money, thinking he would be scared off and sell the shares in due time. But no, he wasn’t scared at all, still thought it was a good investment because Tesla is the future and makes innovation and has cool high tech stuff.
I think we tech millennials are delusional in this tech field. We make excellent greater fools.
But it looks like the greater fools are running out for this company. Still, there might be pension funds around to buy this kind of bonds. Curiously, that Thomas Cook company hasn’t found someone to pour fresh money into it. Maybe next year Tesla will be in the same situation. We will be here with the popcorn, ready!
Tesla needs government support, and will have to go into bankruptcy to get it, just like GM did.
Short of bankruptcy, the government isn’t going to subsidize this money burning show, run by an unrealistic petulant figure, that caters exclusively to the wealthy.
“all expenses of any kind anywhere in the world, including parts, salary, travel expenses, rent, literally every payment that leaves our bank account must (be) reviewed” by the CFO, and that Musk himself would sign off on every 10th page of expenses.
This is a stalling tactic. It sounds like they’re really worried about short term funding.
Say they’re really worried about funding operations – this policy stops all outgoing payments and the CFO/CEO can decide which can wait vs which will be paid to keep things moving. Delaying invoice payments to suppliers is not technically a default.
Certain missed payments will sink them quickly … There are serious legal repercussions if you’re late on payroll for example. Other payments will leave suppliers complaining with little immediate recourse.
For a CFO, increasing days of payment is often equivalent to taking on interest-free debt. Of course you can’t say this directly – saying that you need to carefully review and pare down expenses sounds better both for potential lenders/investors or if anything goes to court.
Wild-assed guess:
Tesla probably has somewhere around 150,000 “payments” a month:
o At 50 payments/page, that’s 3,000 pages – a stack about 10-12″ high
o A ludicrously fast 15 seconds per payment (12.5 min/page) takes 625 CEO+CFO man-hours/month
o 625 CEO+CFO man-hours/month is 10.45 hours/day, 7 days/week, every week of the year. This seriously impinges on Elon’s 4/20 time, if you know what I mean, and I think you do…
This kind of malarkey can quickly take you to the “pay for everything COD” stage of toxic melt-down. Musk just proposing this should cause huge vendor heartburn. Tesla investors (AKA a complete collection of greater fools) probably are somewhat immune to “loss of confidence”.
Oh yea, any CFO would have tuned A/P days-to pay before lunch on day 1 (realistically, he would have checked on it before his first interview for the job). About now, the CFO is actually spending LOTS of quality time with Wall Street dudes pitching “strategic options reviews” & DIP consulting work.