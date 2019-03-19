What FedEx Just Said About Europe and China

“Asia volume weakness, which we experienced during peak season, deepened post Chinese New Year.”
When FedEx, a corporate barometer for the global goods-based economy, reported earnings this evening, it missed lowered earnings and revenue expectations, and it cut its guidance for the rest of the year, below already lowered expectations, and its shares tanked 5.7% in afterhours trading. The US holiday-shipping season had been fairly decent for FedEx, largely due to the continued shift of retail sales from brick-and-mortar to booming e-commerce. Quarterly revenues in the FedEx Express segment in the US rose 4.0% year-over-year to $4.19 billion, and shipping volume rose 6%. The stunner was in its international business.
In the FedEx Express segment – “macroeconomic environment lately has presented challenges relative to our prior expectations, particularly at FedEx Express,” is how CEO Fred Smith put it during the earnings call – quarterly revenues for all international sub-segments combined fell 4.5% year-over-year, to $4.67 billion. This includes:
- International export, package: -3.4% ($2.54 billion)
- International domestic (intra-country) package: -5.4% ($1.08 billion)
- International priority freight: -10.3% ($477 million)
- International economy freight: +0.6% (495 million)
- International airfreight: -18.3% ($76 million)
This 4.5% decline in its international revenues overpowered the 4% growth in US revenues, and so overall FedEx Express revenues fell by 1.0% to $9.0 billion.
“Slowing international macroeconomic conditions and weaker global trade growth trends continue, as seen in the year-over-year decline in our FedEx Express international revenue,” it said in the earnings release.
And cost cutting has started by trimming the workforce via a “voluntary employee buyout program,” constraining hiring, and tamping down on “discretionary spending,” the statement said. And it’s “reviewing additional actions to mitigate the lower-than-expected revenue trends.”
During the earnings call with analysts (transcript via Seeking Alpha), CFO Alan Graf put a little more flesh on the statement : “Next month, we will know which US employees will be leaving the Company via the voluntary buyout program. They will begin exiting starting at the end of May.”
These “business realignment activities,” he said in perfect corporate-speak, will cost $450 million to $575 million. And they’re expected “to drive savings of $225 million to $275 million in fiscal year 2020.”
But that’s just the workforce reduction in the US: “Similar programs are likely for employees in international regions,” he said.
The lowered guidance for earnings and revenues for its fourth quarter (current quarter) was in part based, as the statement said, on “slowing global economic conditions, particularly in Asia and Europe.”
And this disappointing guidance is “dependent on key external factors, including fuel prices, moderate U.S. domestic economic growth, and no further weakening in international economic conditions from our current forecast.”
In other words, if things weaken further globally, results could be even more disappointing down the road.
During the earnings call, a few more nuggets about the slowdown in Asia and Europe came to light:
Chief Marketing Officer Brie Carere: “Since our last earnings call, we have seen the overall China economy slow down further, and this has impacted other Asian economies. Given the size of China, no markets will be able to absorb more than a fraction of what China produces, but customers continue to look to diversify from China.”
CFO Alan Graf: “Asia volume weakness, which we experienced during peak season, deepened post Chinese New Year.”
And CEO Fred Smith offered an explanation for the boom in shipping last year and the slowdown since then:
“Prior to January 1st, there was a significant amount of traffic that was put on the water beginning in late summer and in the fall, based on the deadline of January 1st for the imposition of new tariffs. Now, the President decided to delay those, but there was a lot of inventory that was moved into the US.”
In other words, these efforts to front-run the tariffs were then met by delays of those tariffs, and now everyone in the US is sitting on a historic inventory pileup. Once those inventories are whittled back down, and once the trade disputes are resolved — “hopefully” — “maybe we’ll go back into a more normal cycle,” Smith said.
And in the US, the services sector better hang in there. Read… US Freight Volume Drops
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
The insanity of Trump’s approach to trade from two examples from our company. We buy a part made in China from a US distributor. To avoid the 25% tariff we had to get it shipped direct from the factory to Canada instead of going through the US. Cost us more (time to arrange it and cost to ship), but did not change the nature of the transaction. So we upped our price to the end user (90% in the US). Second we have part made in Canada using imported steel. Our supplier upped their cost to us based on the 10% steel tariff. So this gave us the excuse to up our list price even more – again 90% of our product goes to the US. So essentially US customers are paying extra for Trump’s brilliance.
and I ask why we shouldn’t pay more? The message Trump is sending to corporate America is to reinvest manufacturing HERE. Will is cost the same as now with tariffs? Probably, but we will be taking care of our own people, families and communities. WE, the consumer need to readjust out priorites beyond cheap.
It’s not just the consumers; the big corporations and Chamber of Commerce promote this stuff. Yes, if you are lucky enough to be in an industry/occupation that isn’t in the “global tradeable goods” category, you will benefit by the lower prices. If the opposite is true, you lose your job or get reduced pay. If enough of the latter happens, you have economic and political upheaval.
The US has welfare state and regulatory costs which the “cheap labor” economies do not have (I worked in one for years-have seen it first hand).
If the leadership and the rest of us don’t recognize this fact, and have the will to take action, nothing will change.
Actually the “fixes” shouldn’t be that hard. It’s just that the people who would be hurt are the big money.
So you have vastly underpriced your products for the American market for quite some time (with a significant loss of profits)?
So you basically have no competition in the American market (from either domestic producers or not-from-China foreign producers) and thus price levels have no effect on sales?
Or..
You have found a very short term solution until an American based or domestic manufacturer starts production in America.
The insanity is to NOT impose tariffs and let America’s working class wealth dwindle to nothing, so we are left with a handful of wealthy globalists at the end of the day, and 400M people collecting welfare because they spent all their money on Chinese goods and now the jobs are in China.
Trump’s insanity is that he thinks those extra costs are passed along to US Treasury in the form of taxes.
How long will this hold up with the recent “going into the red” slowdown of trucker freight traffic as discussed in recent previous Wolf articles?
*****
“This 4.5% decline in its international revenues overpowered the 4% growth in US revenues, and so overall FedEx Express revenues fell by 1.0% to $9.0 billion…”
Fred Smith supports GOP views. I wonder what he says now considering that Trump didn’t do good for international trade volumes other than he got inventories jacked up in the end of 2018.
Immigrants are, of course, to blame for the failure of the tariffs.
A lot of Americans are buying consumer goods directly from China with usually free shipping. The postal rates in China are being subsidized by the west and it is killing retailers and shippers here.
That is true, Petunia. However, I need to provide an explanation.
First of all, FedEx has the contract to fly a bunch of US Postal mail. So I would not be surprised if that package flew FedEx Intl.
Second, cheap products do not usually get shipped “fully” FedEx.
But if you order a phone from Motorola (a Chinese Lenovo owned Chicago company), you will probably see a just-in-time processing order from China to your doorstep delivered by FedEx.
It’s really hard to tell which goods are truly American today.
A lot of the stuff I buy online from stores comes from a shipper with the last leg handed over to the post office, unfortunately. Any time I have a problem with an order, the post office was involved.
” I wonder what he says now considering that Trump didn’t do good for international trade volumes…”
Smith said in an interview last night that he supports the administration’s efforts to improve the basic terms of trade with China, despite the short term costs created by tariffs.
Revenues are up 4% in the U.S., but they are trimming costs and cutting the work force here? What am I missing? Is this just the wotk force/cost involved in shipping stuff overseas from the U.S.?
Maybe, retiring baby boomers and expensive staff must be replaced by cheaper workers to increase productivity and profit margin. The business cycle layoffs happen every recession; but this recovery has been going on for so long, companies are losing patience.
These “business realignment activities,” he said in perfect corporate-speak, will cost $450 million to $575 million. And they’re expected “to drive savings of $225 million to $275 million in fiscal year 2020.”
So assuming the same savings in 2021 as 2020, the breakeven point on his “investment (paying experienced workers to leave)” is the end of 2021 or, worst case, 2022?
And what are the chances that by then or before then the economy will have turned back up and FedEx will just need to hire and train new people to fill those same roles, and the “cost savings” will evaporate?
I think it’s more about executives needing to be seen taking action than action needing to be taken.
My wife and I worked for FedEx for about a decade in the 80-90s, and many of these folks being offered “buy outs” are our friends and former peers. If fact, many of the executives mentioned in the article are still quite known to us (Memphis is a small town.)
There were a number of buy out through the years, so this isn’t the first. Last year FedEx moved the retirement plan to MetLife (no longer done internally). That said FedEx has been a people company (we were paid very well), but as the company moved from Express to Ground, then the pay scale reflected lower cost labor. So if the future calls for more “ground” services, then you can expect MORE contractual services and cheaper labor. Those Green and Purple trucks (some plain white) are mostly contractual. The Purple and Orange (original) are the salaried ones. Over the years, FedEx bought other companies and they brought in their employees or continued to contract their outside contractors.
In my opinion, the future will depend on what large online vendors like Amazon do. FedEx can only respond to the needs of the market.
Amazon is no longer just a vendor but a competitor. Once Amazon has their own delivery network set up they will open it up
and take business from FedEx,UPS, and USPS.
So when is China going to collapse??? I keep hearing everyday, for years how China’s economy is slowing. No collapse yet….. Getting bored waiting……
China isn’t going to collapse anytime soon.
All economies are collapsing continuously, but that gets ignored as long as they are building them faster . Different regions have different ways of going about this, so in some places there are neatly planned controlled demolitions that everyone sort of agrees to, in others there is a sanctioned ransacking to save what might be of worth, and in others the priority is to stay afloat and as long as there is some kind of ballast to throw overboard it seems to work. You can keep watching any of these because it seems they must ultimately fail, but even if you were to come up with a measure that represented that failure (mayhem, chaos, protests, anarchy, revolution, price of cinema tickets increasing etc.) you would probably find that it was just a rearranging of chairs and a dumping of what was already worthless – and it would all just continue by a slightly different method from that new position.
UPS expects revenue growth (4 to 5%) for the upcoming QTR and the full year.
So AMZN could be taking a little market share from FDX.
Furthermore (as Petunia mentioned above) people may be buying directly from China.
I was in Home Depot last week and a store employee told me that customers are beginning to order frm Alibaba. That was the first time i heard this. Maybe true, maybe hearsay. I don’t know.
It’s not hearsay. I think one of the big reasons Payless Shoes went under is because the low wage working class has discovered Alibaba. You can get brand name sneakers and shoes directly from China for $5 with free shipping. The same or better quality than the discount stores. If the shoes don’t fit or you don’t like them, you can resell them at a consignment store and get your money back.