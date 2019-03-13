E-Commerce is Wiping Out Mall Retailers One by One. Here’s the Data

Department store sales hit a new record low in the data going back to 1992.
E-commerce sales in the fourth quarter soared 12.1% from a year ago to a new record of $132.8 billion (seasonally adjusted), the Commerce Department reported this morning. For the whole year 2018, e-commerce sales blew through the $500-billion level for the first time, reaching $513.6 billion, up 14.2% or $64 billion from a year ago.
Not seasonally adjusted, e-commerce in Q4 jumped to $158.5 billion, 11.2% of total retail sales. E-commerce sales have doubled over the past five years.
E-commerce includes sales by the online operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, such as Macy’s, Walmart, and Best Buy, along with the sales of online-focused retailers, from small operations all the way up to Amazon.
People still say that e-commerce accounts for only 11.2% of total retail sales and therefore doesn’t matter. But this metric is misleading because e-commerce doesn’t yet seriously compete with a number of retailers, including gasoline stations, new and used auto dealers, and grocery and beverage stores. These three categories alone account for 52% of all brick-and-mortar sales.
Where the e-commerce bloodbath takes place is in other categories, including – with some choice casualties in parentheses:
- Department stores (Sears Holdings, Bon-Ton Stores)
- Book stores (see Borders, B. Dalton, Waldenbooks)
- Video stores (Blockbuster),
- Music stores (Tower Records)
- Hardware and hobby (Orchard Supply Hardware)
- Toy stores (Toys ‘R’ Us)
- Jewelry and accessory stores (Claire Stores)
- Sporting goods stores (Sports Authority)
- Electronics and appliance stores (Circuit City, CompUSA)
- Clothing and clothing accessory stores (Limited Stores, Pacific Sunwear, Aeropostale)
- Shoe stores (Payless Shoe Source)
The chart below shows who is winning this race. The blue line represents sales at these mall stores, and the red bars represent e-commerce sales. Note how resistant online sales were during the Great Recession: They dipped, but only briefly, and then continued soaring. But sales at mall stores took a deep dive during the Great Recession and have still not recovered from it, and will never recover from it:
Sales at these mall-based stores that are under attack from e-commerce fell to $159 billion (seasonally adjusted) in Q4 2018, a level they’d first reached in Q4 2005, while e-commerce sales soared to a new record of $132.8 billion. And the above chart is not even adjusted for inflation! E-commerce is killing these stores, one after the other:
Department store sales have plunged 37% since their peak in 2001 — not adjusted for inflation! — to $37.1 billion in Q4 2018, a new record low in the data going back to 1992. These are the stores that anchor malls. The sector is populated by the brick-and-mortar stores of Macy’s, bankrupt Sears, soon-to-be bankrupt J.C. Penney, liquidated Bon-Ton Stores, and Nordstrom whose booming online sales were already one-third of its total sales in Q4, while its brick-and-mortar sales declined.
The chart below of sales at department stores going back to 1992 shows an industry that is slowly dying – not because Americans are “tapped out,” but because the mall-store business model, and particularly, the department-store business model is being obviated bit by bit, year after year, by e-commerce:
Store-closings by retail chains, and malls losing their anchor stores, are now a painful routine. The largest mall landlord in the US, Simon Property Group, said in the last earnings call that the company’s president is sitting on “his 200th unsecured creditors committee.” That’s how many bankruptcies and restructurings SPG’s tenants have gone through so far.
Sales at electronics and appliance stores, despite the booming business in electronics and appliances, have dropped 11.3% over the past 10 years to $24.4 billion in Q4, as much of it has migrated to online operations, including to the successful online operations of brick-and-mortar retailers such as Best Buy.
Americans have figured out that buying a large-screen TV or a dishwasher is easier and often cheaper online, with delivery and installation – same issues as with a local store – included. And buying smaller electronics online has become normal years ago.
Retailers that have decided to carve out a future for themselves have invested heavily in their online operations, including in their fulfillment and delivery operations. Many of them are succeeding in these efforts. This isn’t about Amazon – this is about thousands of small and large retailers that are making this transition successfully. It has taken two decades to get this far, and it will take many more years to play out completely. And those that fail to make the transition will fall by the wayside.
The nineteens had a lot and I meant a whole lot, of stores build, and malls, malls freaking everywhere. There was some trouble when the Internet bubbled pop out and then the trend continued… until 2008 I think?
What you even fo with all those malls that are being abandoned? And let’s not even start with abandoned gas stations, cleaning those places up to regulations is so expensive that the only use you can get from a former gad station is to either make it a car wash or a place to store dangerous chemicals.
Abandoned malls and gas stations are becoming a problem in the USA…
Small stores? No problem, they can be easily used for something else. Medium sized? A bit more complicated but not a huge problem.
But malls? Not everyone of those can be turned into a community center or be bought by some company to use as office space and so on.
And again, abandoned gas stations… the cleaning up and filling is so expensive is no wonder a lot stand years and years without being used for anything else.
No wonder regulations are pushing for new malls to be build miles away from cities, that way when they die they become less of a problem.
Not less of a problem for those of us who left the city to get away from its problems.
Beneath the malls are buried the polyester leisure suits of the 1970s.
Especially all those garish plaids !
Let’s not forget the white belt and shoes. Some things are better off dead.
Don’t worry about the abandoned malls. Evangelical churches will always need the space.
For anything other than the usual weekly grocery, household & gas shopping:
I would love to see the day when online services (and NOT Amazon or Google) would let me search and find comparable prices for any product or service available for sale within 10 miles of where I live or work.
The actual purchase could be online or in-store depending on whether I need to see the item or talk to the service provider before buying. I’m thinking of something like the airline ticket shopping experience, or the traditional village marketplace where everything for sale is all in one place.
It saves consumers enormous amounts of time and money not to have to guess at which retailers might have something and then have to hunt through single-store online catalogs or drive all over to find it. That’s where Amazon can really be amazing. But it wastes enormous amounts of time and money to order from Amazon and have something custom-delivered. That’s where local is better.
Keep the products in local stores and warehouses, put the data about the products out for everyone to search, and let the question of “store pickup or delivery” sort itself out. All that’s needed is a standard data protocol for each type of product or service, a store inventory-broadcasting software, and a server to integrate the data and make it searchable for consumers. Amazon basically already does this but no one else seems to know how to get their act together.
If I’m understanding you correctly Wisdom Seeker I think the Walmart app and Home Depot website do what you’re asking. Although presumably, you mean across all stores.
If you get the app for most big box stores on your phone, they will tell you what items are in stock at which store. Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowes, etc. Walmart often sells stuff for way cheaper than buying it online. It’s not worth it to buy the common cheap household items online
The common, cheap household items wont be cheaper online but it will be more convenient to buy them online.
I hadn’t thought about this, but my local, small-town Canadian Tire store will not only tell me what’s in inventory, but also which aisle to go to. That is pretty impressive, and often worth running the search. Their website is clunkier than Amazon’s, but it’s good enough. Canadian Tire has withstood the invasion of US big box stores (q.v. WalMart), and is holding its own in the online world, as well as having defined its own space (I can’t think of a comparable US Store…. auto supplies are maybe 20% of the business)….
The hardware stores will always have the upper hand for the handyman. Nobody orders online if you forget something just before starting a project; just hop in a truck and drive there! ..maybe Canadian Tire in future will eventually open American Tire stores in the empty retail lots.
An anecdotal tidbit I’d like to share is the apparent switch from clothing stores aimed at a more middle-class audience like JC Penny, Macy’s and yes even Sears. Towards off-price stores like Gordmans, Ross, and TJ Maxx (a hollowing of the middle class?)
I remember as a kid my mother would purchase our school uniforms at J. C. Penney and it was a “special occasion” even though I didn’t see it that way at the time.
Apparently, certain retailers have been spared from the e-commerce carnage, but is this forever sustainable or is grocery delivery to your house the next big thing?
After all, HelloFresh and Blue Apron don’t seem like they will be successful or perhaps even survive long term without the invention of central banks if you catch my drift.
Every supermarket, even Aldi, offers their own “flatpack” meal-in-a-box so i don’t see how the subscription model can survive. HelloFresh is even starting to sell them through supermarkets.
Looking at Amazon and their planned ones a week delivery date will be used by Amazon for an attack on the supermarkets for stuff that isn’t Fruit&Veg, Meat or Bread.
Bit the bullet and bought an Amazon Prime membership today after putting it off for almost a decade.
I did the same, just to get streaming video, but it’s hard to stop once you’re signed one….
Note that my Amazon Prime is no good on the US or UK websites (the UK often has better buys on books and videos).
Surprised you want to openly admit this, not really a smart move. Haven’t bought anything off Amazon for years. Some of us saw the light a long time ago. (Can’t you find any other websites? Or just can’t be bothered?)
I spend a lot of time looking for specific items and invariably end up on Amazon for 50% of my purchases. I didn’t have Prime, but now it makes sense as it comes with the 5% cash back and perks. Groceries are still mostly local.
I still don’t have one, and I’m fine, actually. I think I’m now a minority :-]
I’m enjoying loading up my browser with Amazon pricing-cookies and then go to another site that will then try to beat those Amazon pricing-cookies with lower prices, and free shipping if I don’t hafta have it right now, which I never do. Works! Buy most of my crap from non-Amazon sites.
Bezos is not satisfied with being the richest man in the world. It seems he also wants Amazon to be the only store left by destroying ALL of the retail store competition. Since Amazon now sells most everything that anybody needs, after all brick & mortar established have closed and they all have moved to selling online, what will we do when the Internet goes down?
An Amazon slave will probably not be thanking you for signing up.
There is another angle here that is sort of obvious but potentially big enough to mention anyway.
Best Buy and Nordstrom are doing well at e-sales but it is eating the brick and mortar. So they are ok losing on one hand but gaining on the other?
They are still retailing stuff from a supplier who sold to them wholesale.
What if the supplier decides to retail directly?
Let’s say you are a manufacturer of dishwashers. Right now you are supplying wholesale to a big box retailer. You see people are ordering online from the retailer. What is the barrier to selling online yourself?
Obviously the customer is not going to get the unit sitting on a floor quite as fast, but soon.
Then there are big ticket scare cards: service and warranty. The manufacturer can negotiate a deal with a big local plumber for install
and service, probably as good as whatever Big Box offers.
Maybe the pressure that right now is on brick- and- mortar retail will threaten retail itself. Once the requirement for a physical retail space is gone, how much of retail itself will follow?
Go to Alibaba or Aliexpress and you can see the manufacturers that will sell directly to the public.
If only they could become as easy to use as Amazon is ( or was as those paid ad in the Amazon searches are deteriorating the serviceability of the site).
Right now its extremely difficult to buy from them and the prices are out of whack and often its more expensive buying direct than from Target or Walmart.
Long ago, in a galaxy far away, that would have resulted in the government bringing anti-trust proceedings against the manufacturers. But given that there’s no longer any such thing as “Too Big and Powerful,” it is a curiosity why it hasn’t been tried.
That’s an interesting point. It makes me wonder if Amazon has any kind of durable moat once the ordering platforms are commoditized. One stop shopping at Amazon isn’t such an attraction if you can get a cheaper price somewhere else. It’s easy for Amazon to undercut a brick and motor retailer, but it’s not so easy undercutting another online site that also owns the manufacturing. Arguably, Amazon would be disadvantaged because it has to build out a more expansive platform to deal with suppliers.
Maybe private group bulk ordering from source will follow so as to help afford the lack of income due to loss of retail work, taking out the current e-commerce middlemen in the process :-/ .
….by the late twentieth century a powerful evolutionary dynamic had evolved from technological advances discovered by Homo Sapiens that created a distinct class morphology as manifested during the following century by the appearance of several subspecies, most notably ssp Digitalis, ssp Decrepitus, ssp Sociomaximus and several other highly exotic variants. At the very climax of this diversity, a surviving member of ssp Boomeratus unwittingly plugged an outdated X-box into the refrigeration module of his kitchen zone cubicle distributor, subsequent events being so well recorded and widely documented elsewhere that further elaboration would now be pointless.
Tire treads along the borders of my phone as I scroll down, courtesy of the Honda HR-V ad, with a rolling ad over the comment box as you comment. That is new.
I use the Apple store as my most optimistic barometer for our mall. I went there on Monday at noon. It was almost empty except for black To shirt employees. The mall was deserted. I bought a pretzel to remember the good ole times. This is bad news.
Brick & mortar retail shopping is now more of an event rather than something done in the course of routine. Of course there are just some things I just have to see, feel & try on first such as clothes & shoes. I’ve never had success buying shoes or most clothing online. Furniture. I want to touch it, sit on it, make sure it works for me before I buy it. There will also always be a need for retail stuff you just need right now, not tomorrow. Something for the house – Home Depot or Lowes. Something for the cars – the local auto parts store. A shirt, a pair of pants – Kohls.
Humpty Dumpty comes to mind, the retail bricks fell off the wall, and gubmint couldn’t put them back together again, largely were talking corporate-welfare here, where BIG companys through lobbying destroyed the small retailer.
Much of the same has happened in Aviation, where now last man standing is Boeing, which was usurped by the GOV back when they were moved to Chicago, and now GOV(CIA-NSA) has destroyed a perfectly good brand.
* Much the same is happening right now, PTB are working over-time in denial-denial to say that the sky ain’t falling.
Ethopia say’s we MUST send the block-box to UK, as USA not be trusted
Think about this it was SERCO-GROUP (RCA-UK) that developed the Boeing Uninterruptible Auto Pilot (BUAP), when Boeing moved from Seattle to Chicago, CIA/NSA took the pilot out of the loop and put BUAP in the loop.
The 737-max8 is an unstable aircraft because of moving the engine forward, the plane needs ‘human pilots’ to fly, the software for BUAP is now 10+ years old and it can’t fly the 737-max8 on take-off.
Serco also owns (ABC-Media-Ltd UK), funny they own zerohedge.
RCA-UK ( predecessor to Serco ) was the main supplier of high-tech to the rising Nazi’s in 1920’s, funniest of all is that the Bush family was the major share-holder and assisted the German banks with financing.
Summary? Nothing is what it appears, and all your News has 3+ layers of denial-denial.
Good News is that the AI, e.g. pilot-less plane plan of the elite and pilot-less car’s, … are going off the tracks.
* Retail? Same it will return to “LOCAL”, because the National/Global brands are Poison and/or Crap.
The real issue is that the giant indoor mall format just doesn’t work anymore. No one likes it. Too much walking. The parking lots are too big. Etc. It isn’t enjoyable anymore to go to a mall.
Outdoor malls and strip malls are much more efficient for “brick and mortar” shoppers. And yes, TJ Maxx and other growth brick and mortar stores are in these formats—not giant indoor malls from the 80’s.
The volume isn’t the issue, IMO. The issue is online shopping picking off the highest margin items, much like FedEx and UPS picked off the most profitable sections of mail transport.
Even today after the growth of online shopping/delivery, the USPS revenue is on our with UPS.