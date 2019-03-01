A Big Retailer Explains How its Online Sales Eat its Brick & Mortar: It’s Just a Matter of Survival

Other top retailers are too scared to provide the same details.
The largest brick-and-mortar retailers in the US don’t disclose what portion of their revenues derive from e-commerce and from their brick-and-mortar stores. They don’t because it would show just to what extent their brick-and-mortar stores are losing revenues even as their own e-commerce revenues are surging with big double-digit gains.
The top brick-and-mortar retailers have huge online operations: Walmart, Home Depot, BestBuy, and Macy’s in that order are the fourth through seventh largest e-commerce sites in the US, behind only Amazon, eBay, and Apple.
So they only disclose – or brag about – the massive percent increases in e-commerce revenues. But they do not disclose data that would allow us to calculate their e-commerce revenues in dollars, the dollar-increase in e-commerce revenues, the surging share of e-commerce in their total revenues, and the likely declining share of their brick-and-mortar revenues.
They even include e-commerce sales in “comparable sales” – sometimes falsely called same-store sales by the media. So when these “comparable sales” increase by 2%, it could be because e-commerce sales are booming even as brick-and-mortar sales are falling.
Nordstrom is the exception. It started disclosing details on its online sales last year (kudos!). And it’s an eye-opener for what is happening to brick-and-mortar sales – not only at its stores but in the industry.
One-third of Nordstrom revenues are already e-commerce.
In its earnings report yesterday for Q4 and its fiscal year 2018 (ended on February 2, 2019), Nordstrom threw us some red meat about its “digital sales,” as it calls them, allowing us to calculate its brick-and-mortar sales (the numbers below exclude “credit card revenues,” such as interest paid by its card holders; roughly stable at around $100 million a quarter):
Q4 of fiscal 2018: digital sales = 33% of total sales of $4.38 billion = $1.45 billion; brick-and-mortar sales = $2.937 billion
Q4 of fiscal 2017: digital sales = 30% of total sales of $4.60 billion = $1.38 billion; brick-and-mortar sales = $3.22 billion
This shows three things for Q4, year-over-year:
- Total Sales: -4.5%
- Digital sales: +5.1%
- Brick-and-mortar sales: -8.7%
Fiscal year 2018: digital sales = 30% of total sales of $15.48 billion = $4.64 billion; brick-and-mortar sales = $10.84 billion.
Fiscal year 2017: digital sales = 27% of total sales of $15.137 billion = $4.09 billion; brick-and-mortar sales $11.05 billion.
This shows three things for the full fiscal year 2018:
- Total Sales: +2.3%
- Digital sales: +13.6%
- Brick-and-mortar sales: -1.9%
The survival strategy.
In its audited annual report (10-K filing) for its fiscal year 2017, the most recent available, Nordstrom spelled out the critical importance of investing in its online business and fulfillment infrastructure. In the section of “Risks due to Strategic and Operational Factors,” it says:
Digital channels continue to facilitate comparison shopping, intensifying competition in the retail market. If we fail to adequately anticipate and respond to customer and market dynamics, we may lose market share or our ability to remain competitive, causing our sales and profitability to suffer. If we do not properly allocate our capital between the store and digital environment or between the full-price and off-price channels, or adjust the effectiveness and efficiency of our stores and digital channels, our overall sales and profitability could suffer.
Nordstrom gets it. BestBuy gets it. Macy’s gets it. Walmart gets it. But private equity firms – those that years ago acquired Toys “R” Us, Payless ShoeSource, and other now bankrupt retailers, including Sun Capital which has pushed six retailers it owned into bankruptcy – didn’t get it.
But the top retailers, outside of Nordstrom, are not disclosing to what extent their e-commerce sales are taking share from their brick-and-mortar sales. This is a scary thing for retailers because a large amount of money is involved in operating physical stores.
Nordstrom brags about its “combined physical and digital presence” and how that “represents a competitive advantage in offering customers a differentiated experience.”
It’s not really a “competitive advantage” since they’re all doing it — Macy’s, BestBuy, Walmart, the whole bunch is counting on it to give some purpose to their brick-and-mortar stores.
And here is an example from BestBuy as to why this “combined physical and digital presence” is only of limited benefit to physical stores, and less so going forward. This is just an example, but it plays out time after time:
I ordered a laptop from Best Buy. Among the delivery options was free shipping on orders of “$35 and up” or pick-up at the store, also free. But the store didn’t have the laptop in inventory. It would have to be shipped to the store. And the day after it gets to the store, I could pick it up at the store.
So I ordered free shipping to the door and got it a day earlier than I could have by picking it up at the store. Why hassle with going to the store a day later – time and expense – when they bring it to the door a day earlier at the same cost? I don’t know either.
No chance this shift to online will abate or reverse.
Even elderly internet-averse people have discovered online shopping. It’s a godsend because it allows them to buy stuff without having to deal with the physical issues of going shopping, and of going from store to store until they find the thing they’re looking for, if they can even find it at all. They can shop at their favorite retailers and buy their favorite brands backed by nearly unlimited inventories without having to leave the house.
And retailers that are planning to stick around are spending vast amounts of money building out their online operations and their e-commerce fulfillment infrastructure, including warehouses and delivery operations.
As Nordstrom pointed out, this is costly. And online margins can be thin due to easy comparative shopping. But one-third of Nordstrom’s revenues are already from its e-commerce sites, and growing, and are taking share away from its brick-and-mortar sales. But if these large retailers fail to make the transition, and fail to invest vast amounts of money in it, they’ll go the way of Toys ‘R’ Us, Payless, or Sears.
Mall landlords are painfully aware of it. “I prefer not to scare you at this point, okay. But it’s something that we’ve been able to withstand,” explained David Simon, CEO of Simon Property Group, the largest mall REIT in the US. Read... What the CEO of America’s Largest Mall REIT, Simon Property Group, Just Said about the Brick & Mortar Meltdown and How it’s Trying to Manage It
Two thoughts come to mind.
1. I can think of many an analyst saying (5-10 years ago) that Best Buy had turned into the free “Amazon Showroom” and would soon be out of business with people just “looking” there and then ordering from Amazon.
But Best Buy has been doing very well for the last decade+ and is still going strong. As any casino management will tell you – get them your place and they will spend. The longer they are there – the more they will spend.
2. Well run, safe and fun malls/shopping centers are still doing very well. Online sales have destroyed the poorly run, unsafe and not so fun places to shop. I think the lesson is that the free market is working.
Online sales still has many problems. Not being able to touch/try on the product, time for delivery, getting shipped a “counterfeit” item, hassle in the return something, item getting stolen in shipment/porch, etc.
And there are some areas that are so dangerous/crime infested – that shipping is impossible.
There will be a balance.
My combined digital and brick and mortar sales last year were about $900 which I know because Massachusetts now requires eBay to report this as “income” to the Treasury. I guess they decided Mitt Romney was paying too high a tax rate at 14% even though if memory serves he was caught violating tax laws last time he filed here. He must have been too busy doing all that job creating and made a tax mistake so now they’re going after the REAL tax cheats like me.
Thankfully Wolf will never die and keep writing forever, however for the rest of us, home shipping and Uber eats, make life much easier.
However, I’m curious what the limit is? For example, what online retailers seek to sell is high-value density items eg an iPhone costs as much as a washing machine but is much more inexpensive to ship.
Stores like Walmart sell high volume, low margin items because of the transportation infrastructure they’ve set up, and I don’t see home shipping for these types of purchases any time soon.
A while back another commenter stated that these stores serve as a return desk for online purchase, sometimes for hundreds of dollars, which is undoubtedly quite expensive for the company.
Therefore, I wonder what the saturation point for this type of expansion is, and what will ultimately be the correct retailer mix. Surely young people must have some type of first employment?
Howard Fritz,
Compared to our younger neighbors, we’re fossils. But we’ve been buying ALL our appliances online for years, including a washer and a dishwater. The delivery people install them, no problem. Might be an extra $50 to save me the trouble. Same as when you buy them at brick-and-mortar retailers. But the prices are cheaper online.
Plus we started buying ALL our furniture online. Unlimited choice, no hassles, easy price comparisons. We got our living room set (couch, loveseat, and chair) that way, plus a huge armoire (minor assembly required … better know how to use a power screwdriver).
Really, the only major thing we do NOT buy online is food — oh, and the occasional stuff at our hardware store, but they’re selling a service: advice. But we’re kind of old fashioned. Our millennial neighbors are now buying part of their food online too.
Merchandise returns have always dogged US retailers, decades before Al Gore invented the internet. This is nothing new. But online returns are processed much more efficiently at centralized locations.
“I wonder what the saturation point for this type of expansion is,…”
There is no saturation point. This will keep on going bit by bit. It has been going on for 25 years and will continue to progress. It’s not an overnight thing. The successful retailers all totally get it. Hence their massive investments in e-commerce, including warehouses, delivery operations, merchandise return centers, and the like. They might not like it, but they have to, or else they’ll be the next Sears.
I have taught basic statistics. I always used to use reports as an example. If they tell you only one or two of percentage, percentage change, absolute number, or absolute change, ask for the others.
As for internet shopping, I still buy a large amount of stuff from local retailers. Their staff know what they are talking about*, they will cut you as good a deal as possible, and give great service. I bought two appliances in the Spring sales last year locally, because they were happy to store the stuff free till August when I’d finished my renos, then deliver free.
My local hardware store’s plumbing section is run by a retired plumber. Buy a $10 part, get a $50 education. He always has a line of people wanting to speak to him.
This is all playing out in a raging hot job market and people spending like wild. Plus, the often-reported-here corporate debt bubble. So, what happens to brick and mortar in a recession?