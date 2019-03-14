Transition to Cashless Society Could Lead to Financial Exclusion and System Vulnerability, Study Warns

“Serious risks of sleepwalking into a cashless society before we’re ready – not just to individuals, but to society.”
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
Ten years ago, six out of every ten transactions in the UK were done in cash. Now it’s just three in ten. And in fifteen years’ time, it could be as low as one in ten, reports the final edition of the Access to Cash Review. Commissioned as a response to the rapid decline in cash use in the UK and funded by LINK, the UK’s largest cash network, the review concludes that the UK is not nearly ready to go fully cashless, with an estimated 17% of the population – over 8 million adults – projected to struggle to cope if it did.
Although the amount of cash in circulation in the UK has surged in the last 10 years from £40 billion to £70 billion and British people as a whole continue to value it, with 97% of them still carrying cash on their person and another 85% keeping some cash at home, most current trends — in particular those of a technological and generational bent — are not in physical money’s favor:
Over the last 10 years, cash payments have dropped from 63% of all payments to 34%. UK Finance, the industry association for banks and payment providers, forecasts that cash will fall to 16% of payments by 2027.
In 2017, there were 13.2 billion debit card payments in 2017, compared to 13 billion cash payments, knocking cash down to second place in the rankings for the first time ever.
The number of LINK ATM cash withdrawals in 2018 fell 5% from 2017, the total value of cash withdrawn fell 3.5%. One obvious reason for this is that ATMs — or cashpoint machines, as they’re termed locally — are disappearing at a rate of around 300 per month, leaving consumers in rural areas struggling to access cash. Banks want to drive consumers toward alternative payment methods that are cheaper and easier for the banks to manage and offer more succulent fees than cash.
The decline in access to ATMs is just the tip of the iceberg. Lessons from Sweden and China suggest that the issue of cash acceptance by merchants and retailers represent an even greater threat than issues around cash access.
Use of contactless cards in the UK grew 99% in 2017, to 4.3 billion payments. It’s particularly popular among the 25-34 age group, as too are mobile payments. By the end of 2017, nearly 119 million contactless cards had been issued in a country of just 66 million people.
Things could soon get even worse for cash. The report identified eight factors that could further dampen its use:
- Increased acceptability of cards.
- Shops and others stop accepting cash.
- Increased use of online shopping.
- Increased use of cards, mobile apps etc on public transport.
- Problems and costs of processing and banking cash for retailers, especially as it becomes less common.
- More of UK covered by broadband and mobile connectivity.
- Accelerated closure of bank branches and ATMs.
- New innovative services that make digital payments even easier, such as biometrics.
By contrast, the authors could only come up with four factors, albeit potentially significant ones, that could drive up cash usage:
- Consumers losing faith in digital payments because of repeated systems failures.
- Increased consumer concern over privacy.
- Significantly negative interest rates.
- Major economic crisis.
Financial Exclusion and System Vulnerability
The UK isn’t alone in facing this challenge of dwindling cash use. Across many advanced economies, from Sweden, Denmark and Finland to the Netherlands, Canada, France, and the United States, cash usage has fallen well below 50%. There are some important exceptions, of course, including Germany, Austria, Italy and Spain, where cash still accounts for over 80% of point of sale purchases.
But where cash usage is falling fastest, major risks are already becoming apparent, including financial exclusion and system vulnerability.
“There are some serious risks of sleepwalking into a cashless society before we are ready – not just to individuals, but to society,” said the review’s chair, former UK financial ombudsman Natalie Ceeney. “We identified risks to the viability of rural communities, the loss of personal independence and increased risks of financial abuse and debt.”
Of respondents to the Review’s survey, 47% said they would struggle to live without cash. While 34% of respondents appeared to be comfortable with the prospect, there is a clear danger of millions of people being left behind, especially the most vulnerable. The elderly are widely perceived as the most reliant on cash, but the authors of the report found that poverty, not age, is the biggest determinant of cash dependency.
There’s also the risk of system vulnerability. Recent IT failures in the UK, from Visa’s day-long outage last June to TSB’s never-ending IT nightmare upgrade, have left chaos in their wake. When a digital or online system goes down cash becomes the automatic fall-back for consumers, since it’s both widespread and works without power or internet. But the less it’s used, the less effective it becomes as a back up. Even now, there’s not enough cash in all the right places to keep a cash economy working for long if digital or power connections go down, warns the report.
“It’s no longer good enough to see cash as just a commercial issue. It needs to be treated as a core part of the UK’s infrastructure,” says Ceeney. “We can’t wait long for action. Once infrastructure has gone, or communities have been harmed, rebuilding is very hard. But if we act now, we can take steps to stop harm happening, and prepare for a world of lower cash, without societal and economic damage.”
To that end, the report makes five recommendations for ensuring cash’s continued survival for the foreseeable future, as well as eventually including everyone in a society where digital payments dominate:
Guarantee consumers access to cash. Consumers should be able to get cash wherever they live or work. Crucially, this is about access to cash, not just access to ATMs, as the authors see “huge potential for new ways of providing cash access which could both widen access and help keep the high street alive.”
Take steps to keep cash accepted, whether by a local coffee shop or a large utility provider. If shops and service providers stop accepting cash, the economics of processing it will collapse. This will trigger a domino effect where the costs for the remaining cash businesses climbs and cash use quickly fades, eventually leaving those who rely on cash excluded from those services. Fifty-one percent of survey respondents said it is a good idea to force businesses to accept cash, while just 24% were opposed.
Implement radical change to the wholesale cash infrastructure. This means transitioning from a commercial model to more of a “utility” approach that can help reduce cash handling costs for businesses and banks, as recently proposed in Sweden.
Government, regulators and the industry must make digital inclusion in payments a priority, ensuring that solutions are designed not just for the 80%, but for 100% of society.
A clear government policy on cash, supported by a joined-up regulatory approach which treats cash as a system.
Even on the off-chance that the UK government and financial regulators will take the recommendations on board and turn them into speedy action, they’re going to have their work cut out given the forces stacked against physical money, including some of the world’s most powerful financial institutions, credit card companies and tech giants. By Don Quijones.
There’s a small, independent pizza place that I like to visit when I am in Amsterdam. The last time I was there, I was caught by surprise when I was told that they no longer accept cash.
I pressed an employee about the choice, and her response was essentially that it’s safer, and easier to process. I asked her if the shop had ever been robbed. Her response was “No”. I asker her if it had occurred to her that some people value anonymity, and might prefer not to leave an electronic trail of their whereabouts. Her response was “No”. Finally, I asked her if it had occurred to her that some people don’t even have bank or credit cards. Her response was a shrug of the shoulders, and “It wasn’t my idea”.
While it is almost impossible to imagine making a meaningful impact on such as issue through individual actions, I intend to make a point of challenging any businesses that choose to go cashless, including making them aware that I will avoid them in the future. I have also chosen to use credit cards other than VISA, given that they pay lump sums to bribe businesses into going cashless.
Agree. Visa’s business practices are demonstrably anti-competitive and ought to be illegal. Just because “cash” isn’t a corporate tranaction scheme doesn’t mean it isn’t competition for Visa.
I frequently use cash because it give you privacy. Am I the last one left that cares about privacy? Who wants every purchase you make tracked?
It is said that people get the government they deserve. Looks like it applies to privacy issues and financial system too.
My visits to the local casinos have become the major activity that keeps me using ATMs and cash. I have found that pocketing and rat-holing the green and black casino chips from my hard fought blackjack winnings keeps me from putting cash into a mathematically designed machine….guaranteed to take my money. I also think it’s harder for the casino to figure out if I’m winning or losing at the card tables since I bank the chips at home and use them on return. On the other hand, my monthly bills are slowly evolving into paperless emails, and my wealth (money) is just an account balance that shrinks or expands on a digital screen.
I question the integrity of any study that gives such an unqualified statement: “Ten years ago, six out of every ten transactions in the UK were done in cash. Now it’s just three in ten. And in fifteen years’ time, it could be as low as one in ten”
The truth is that no one has any idea how many transactions are done in cash, because there’s no need to report many of them. You can’t measure them. Children’s allowances and other gifts to family, the office coffee fund, buying lunch for a colleague at work, and so on.
And when the internet is down, the answer is “nearly all of them”.
The reality in the UK is that the economy is going underground, where all transactions are in cash, and nobody’s telling survey takers or the Government anything about that, obviously. I was there for a couple of months two years ago, and paid cash for everything, including apartment rental. I shared the building with two Brits, a Belgian, and an Italian. We all paid cash for everything, we all had respectable jobs, there were legal agreements for the tenancy. The landlord was an Australian working in Africa. None of us paid any taxes either, legally in my case. If you try sorting out a bank account when you live in a different country, it’s now a nightmare, as any of my well-traveled friends will tell you. The solution is cash. Government and large company bureaucracy is now way beyond common sense.
I use a couple businesses locally which discount for cash, or checks. They get dinged on the CC fees, so they prefer checks?
The camel has put his nose inside the tent and it’s only a matter of time before we are cashless. Once we move to cashless every purchase will be subject government and banker scrutiny. Good luck keeping your weekly visit to your favorite cat house a secret. Also you gold bugs are out of luck when the government makes gold illegal again, you won’t be exchanging it under the table, gold will not be exchangeable and as such will lose most of its value.
Cash transactions in Canada are still over half of all sales
https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/bank-of-canada-cash-king-1.4405237
There is a significant move round here to offer discounts to cash customers, as the merchants are fed up with the CC company fees.
Cash is still preferred for large value sales between individuals, like vehicles.
Independent tradesmen are also keen on it; can’t imagine why ;) Seems to get a good discount ;))
Banks still don’t batt an eyelid when you walk in and ask for over $5,000 in cash.