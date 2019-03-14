The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in Canada Deflate

How do they stack up against the most splendid housing bubble in America? Holy cow!
Canadian housing markets are in a category of their own. No housing market in the US – no matter how crazy Housing Bubble 1 was, which began to implode in 2006, or how crazy Housing Bubble 2 is or was – can hold a candle to the most splendid housing bubbles in Canada. Instead of a Financial Crisis and a mortgage crisis and Housing Bust 1, the bubbliest Canadian markets only had a little-bitty dip, and within months were back on track to what would be an 18-year housing boom that is now coming undone.
Vancouver:
In the Vancouver metro, home prices fell 0.7% in February from January, and are down 3.9% from the peak in July 2018, according to the Teranet-National Bank House Price Index. This 3.9% decline in seven months was the sharpest seven-month decline since February 2013:
From January 2002 to the peak in July 2018, the index soared 316%, the biggest increase of any major housing market in Canada over this period — and as we will see in a moment, far more splendid than anything the US has to offer. When something is up 316% (the index for Vancouver soared from 70.7 in January 2002 to 294 at the peak in July 2018), it means that it more than quadrupled.
The Teranet-National Bank House Price Index tracks the rate of change of single-family house prices, based on “sales pairs,” similar to the S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller index for US housing markets. It compares the sales price of a house in the current month to the prior transaction of the same house years earlier, based on property records (methodology). Using “sales pairs” frees the index from the issues that plague median-price indices and average-price indices.
So now let’s have some fun and let’s compare Vancouver to the crazy insane mind-blowing Housing Bubble 1 and Housing Bubble 2 in the five-county San Francisco Bay Area that I feature prominently in the Most Splendid Housing Bubbles of America.
Since the Case Shiller Index and the Teranet-National Bank HPI both use “sales pairs” as their method of tracking price changes, it makes them comparable. To do that, I converted the index data of price changes into “percent change from January 2002.” So this tracks the same data, but is denominated in “%-change,” and the chart looks the same. I did this for Vancouver and the San Francisco Bay Area, which allows me to put both indices on the same %-change scale on the same chart.
Holy Cow!
Vancouver house prices soared 316% since January 2002 through the peak (July 2018); San Francisco Bay Area house prices soared 121% through the peak (November 2018). And what we get is a chart that shows how the majestically splendid housing bubble in Vancouver (black) totally crushes, annihilates, and ridicules the crazy insane mind-blowing house price increases in San Francisco (red):
Toronto:
Staying on the same scale to show how housing markets in Canada vary, with less bubbly markets showing more white space, we move on to Toronto. House prices fell 0.2% in February and are down 4.0% from the peak in July 2017. Mild as it seems, it was the steepest 19-month decline since May 2009.
From January 2002 through the peak in August 2017, the index skyrocketed 218%. That’s huge. It means house prices more than tripled. But it’s not even in the same ballpark as Vancouver, where house prices more than quadrupled. So in the chart below, there is a little more white space above the index. Note the utterly nutty spike from January 2016 through July 2018, peaking with a 40% year-over-year gain:
I converted this Toronto index to “percent-change since January 2002” and compared it to the crazy insane mind-blowing housing bubble in the San Francisco Bay Area. And Toronto just blows away the Bay Area for another holy-cow moment:
Montreal:
In Montreal, home prices ticked up to a new record in February, the only city in the 11-city index to see a month-to-month gain and a new record. The index is now up 158% from January 2002, and even this gain, which seems rather lousy compared to Vancouver’s 316% gain, beats San Francisco’s gain (121%) by a big margin. But the white space is beginning to get ample:
The Montreal index never experienced any kind of measurable dip. It trucked right along with San Francisco up through Housing Bubble 1. But during the Financial Crisis, when the San Francisco index imploded, the Montreal index just kept on trucking with the cruise control set on max, varying the speed only slightly for seasonal reasons.
Calgary:
The housing market of oil-boom-and-bust town Calgary experienced a blistering boom in 2005 to mid-2007, along with the oil boom. When the price of oil collapsed, the housing market went south. Then there was another oil boom and the index reached a new peak in October 2014, at the time 140% up from January 2002.
And you know what’s coming. That oil boom too turned into a bust in the fall of 2014, and home prices have since zigzagged lower. In February, the index was down 6.3% from its peak in October 2014. But it remains 124% up from January 2002. So even oil-bust town Calgary is beating San Francisco:
No magic involved.
These home prices in Canada are no miracle. The index measures how the price of the same house changes over time. This house didn’t get bigger or better or more opulent. It just got older.
What has changed in a major way is the purchasing power of the Canadian dollar with regards to assets, particularly with regards to homes: This purchasing power has plunged. And what you’re seeing here are the effects of asset price inflation, or more precisely home price inflation.
These “sales pair” indices are a good measure of inflation for home prices, as they track the price changes of the same house, just like consumer price indices are a measure of consumer price inflation by tracking price changes of individual items. No magic involved – just the loss of purchasing power of the Canadian dollar, and thereby the loss of purchasing power of Canadian labor that is paid in these dollars.
The San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle lead with biggest multi-month drops since 2012; San Diego, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles decline. Others have stalled. A few eke out records. Read… The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America Get Pricked
Canada to US: This is how you blow a real bubble HIHIHI
What to do ?.Sale and wait with cash or stay out for total collapse …?
300% up, 3% down. That’ll show them speculators.
4% decline Vancouver in 7 months is hardly noticeable, imho.(respectfully). 40% in 7 months? alrighty then. 40% would be a step towards sanity, and a 70% decline in 1-2 years might be a start towards reality. Many Canadians need a big big wake up because the longer this nonsense continues the worse it is and the more drastic the finish.
I built a 640 sq foot cottage for a friend to rent just last year. Electrical service, all construction from site clearing-concrete to finish and paint, cost me $40,000. Now, I recycled lots of left over siding, cabinets etc from other jobs….so let’s call it $60,000 for materials. labour? part time work for 1 year for just me…let’s call that another $60,000 if I charged myself for myself and paid myself a good wage. :-) $187.50 per sq foot. Land? Well I already had the land but around here I could pick up a nice village lot for $50,000 (with a view!!). Now, we are up to $265 per sq foot all in for everything. last week I saw an advert for a 500 sq ft condo (no land + strata fees + taxes) in Vancouver for $2,000 per sq foot. One million dollars + strata+ taxes for a condo concrete box on Cambie Street, a place no one would live but poor working folks just 25years ago.
Where will our Canadian children eventually live? In their cars?
On vancouver Island you can buy a pleasant almost new modular for $110,000. Pad rental is around $400/month. Or, one could buy a zoned rural lot for around $100,000. Why does anyone live in Vancouver? Why?
What about these options?
https://www.royallepage.ca/en/property/british-columbia/fort-nelson/5703-gairdner-crescent/9150649/mlsr2342558/
https://www.royallepage.ca/en/property/british-columbia/tahsis/359-maquinna-n-drive/8408987/mls445435/
Yes, 4% in 7 seven months is not huge. In the US, it went on for four years. At this pace, the index will fall 30% in four years, assuming that this slow decline remains slow. So a house in Vancouver that someone paid C$1.5 million for will be worth $450K less four years later. Not fun.
That kind of a reduction is totally fun if you want to relocate to Vancouver from elsewhere.
‘When something is up 316% (the index for Vancouver soared from 70.7 in January 2002 to 294 at the peak in July 2018), it means that it more than quadrupled.’
And the explanation:
‘No magic involved – just the loss of purchasing power of the Canadian dollar’
I suggest using the ‘Big Mac’ benchmark to compare both the C$ and Vancouver housing prices. No other asset has quadrupled in terms of the C$.
I sold in Nanaimo in mid 2014 for 370 and the house is up by at least 30 %. The C$ against US$ is down like most currencies but
not that much and the internal purchasing power (RE is not an import) is flat against food, appliances etc.
I suggest that the concurrent run up in SF RE is not MAINLY due to a decline in the purchasing power of the US$.
You have shed a lot of light on the RE bubbles in these places so I was surprised to see ours explained as a currency depreciation.
You have predicted and I agree that a large correction is underway and I think this is because Van RE is a bubble in constant dollars.
I have said many times when discussing US home-price appreciation that US home-price appreciation is a decline in purchasing power of the US dollar with regards to assets, such as homes, and a measure of home price inflation, and more broadly asset price inflation. ANY home price appreciation across an entire housing market is just a form of asset price inflation — or loss of purchasing power with regards to assets in the local currency. This is an old theme on WOLF STREET.
Just as an example, here is one from November 2017, on the Case Shiller in the US, specifically explaining the same thing:
https://wolfstreet.com/2017/11/28/the-us-cities-with-the-biggest-housing-bubbles-4/
Literally seeing 50% drops in YoY prices in Vancouver now, and 40% is almost common.
Even lower priced suburbs are down guaranteed 25-30% in detached. Condos now following, down 10% by any measure.
Small to mid size builders/developers starting to implode. Big increase in vacant lots for sale “With Plans!” and even some with excavation and foundations built.
Lenders seriously tightening up construction financing. This is no longer “getting bad” it’s there, including job losses and homebuilder companies going under.
Wolf, I’m curious – using “sales pairs” is probably the best gauge we’ve got to measure price changes; but I wonder if they don’t distort real price changes a bit as well. They work best when, in aggregate, renovations to houses match depreciation rates. But I would guess that these don’t stay constant over time. Clearly, increased presence of fix & flippers tend to boost prices. And regular homeowners as well who pump more money into renovations will show an a larger increase in price than otherwise.
It would seem that conditions of easy & cheap lending; rapidly increasing real estate prices and a “good” economy/job market would all tend to exaggerate price increases because relatively more investment is being made in renovating.
And the reverse is true. During the GFC there were certainly some properties that were having fixtures, & plumbing & wiring ripped out, massively decreasing prices beyond what a “normal” house would go for. And even when that wasn’t happening, people weren’t investing in renovations.
This might not be huge factor, but it certainly distorts price changes somewhat. However, I’m not sure there’s really any statistic which can account for this change.
In the methodology, the authors of the index explain that properties that have been damaged are pulled out of the pricing pairs. There are other factors that disqualify a home from being in this data set, such as transactions that are not arms-length. The data is adjusted in other ways. And it lags a few months. It’s not perfect. It’s just one indication. But it is not beset by the problems of mix (as median prices are) or the problem of a few big outliers (as average prices are).
I live in Calgary, currently renting a unit in a 4-plex, my landlord put the whole plex up for sale last November for a month, around mid 800s I believe. Relisted last month in the high 700s so a change of around 40-60k in just a few months.
In my neighbourhood in Calgary, the biggest change in residential housing in the last few years is the number of rented homes or even empty homes. I also hear from friends on Condo boards in the City that a lot of rental units are owned by companies. I presume we have a lot of people speculating (investing some might say), and some Chinese money as well. But who is going to buy these homes in the future is the question? Lots of homes coming up for sale now…..
The straw and the camels back.
The Canadian HELOC debt has been on the decline for almost two years, yet still amounts to over three billion dollars.
The Canadian real estate developers debt has hit an all time high, as markets shrink.
Canadian mortgage holders are now paying over 27% more interest than principal. For every four dollars in principal paid, Canadian’s are now paying five dollars in interest!
The sheer volume of liquidity hissing out of the Canadian real estate bubble, has some mortgage holders falling underwater and as consequence drastically lowering prices in a falling market.
You might say that the bankers are laughing all the way to the banks. Only this time the bankers and the country are about to receive their come to Jesus moment!
The balance of personal loans secured by real estate, a.k.a. a traditional HELOC, reached a new all-time high. The outstanding balance reached $263.3 billion in September, up 0.48% from the month before.
For Vancouver the biggest driver of housing prices has been “hot” money from China. Canadian authorities obviously looked the other way while this happened. Vancouver is what happens when foreign corruption is permitted to run totally amuck! This has hurt ordinary working Canadians big time!
Toronto, Canada’s second biggest housing bubble has also been driven by “hot” Chinese money too. The difference is Toronto is a much bigger city than Vancouver so it would take maybe 3 times or more of the “hot” money to duplicate Vancouver housing bubble.
Montreal housing has always lagged Toronto greatly and that is because of the “Quebec” factor. Montreal is never going to be a place where “hot” money from within Canada nor foreign investors will ever feel comfortable investing. Aside from the political risks, mention should be made that Quebec has it’s own French civil code which is very different from the familiar British civil code which most Canadians and Americans are familiar with.
This is Canada’s “dirty little secret” of which nobody mentions in polite company. (99.99% of Canadians are not aware of this and the legal and financial consequences that can result from it. I have been victimized by this first hand! I am also an economic refuges from Quebec (1972) so I know Quebec!)
Traditionally Toronto housing prices are just over 2 times Montreal housing prices. My Father moved in 1973 from Montreal, selling his house in a professional neighborhood for $23,000, moving to Toronto, buying a house for $55,000 in a working class neighborhood. Toronto high schools were a joke! Brother and sister went from “C+” students to “A+” students without doing homework!
Traditionally Vancouver housing has cost about 50% more than Toronto housing.
So if you are offered a job promotion to Toronto from Montreal you are in trouble and may have to decline unless your company offers housing help!
Moving from Montreal to Vancouver? You are in really big trouble as housing is maybe 3 to 5 times more expensive!
If you are in Canada outside of Quebec, a promotion to Montreal will be turned down due to English schooling issues! Would need to go to private schooling!
Living northwest of Toronto, I saw first hand the results of the first insane 40% bubble surge in 2017 in Wolf’s Toronto graph! I watched the house next door being sold almost to the week of the 40% surge top! Bidding war in living room! Absolutely insane!
A $700K house 1750 sq ft selling for $960K! The couple who bought it lived in it for less than 2 months before selling again for a huge loss which probably destroyed their marriage.
The huge run up in property prices has also resulted in a huge surge in property taxes! My house taxes have more than doubled! My cottage property taxes have quadruple!
Government’s, municipal, provincial, and federal have all been the main beneficiaries of the housing boom! That is probably why they have all turned a blind eye towards the foreign “hot” money being laundered in Canada that has badly hurt oridinary working Canadians!
In addition the capital gains on one’s principal residence in Canada is tax free which is a big incentive for many Canadians to buy the biggest house they can afford.
In Canada mortgage interest is not tax deductable per the US. Also property taxes and provincial taxes are not deductable from federal taxes per US. Secondary real estate like cottages faces full capital gain taxes.
In closing, my brother lives in a nice Detroit suburb and his bigger house has stayed below half of my Toronto house even accounting for the weaker Canadian dollar.
Maybe Detroit is the US’s equivalent to Canada’s Montreal?
Poignant story from my days as SFO CFO:
PriceWaterhouseCoopers audit partner gets big promotion requiring family move from St Louis to San Francisco (high status & price Burlingame was desired residential area). Wife understood housing cost would probably double from their spacious St Louis southern mansion with expansive lawn.
When wife visited for on-site house hunting trip and saw what $1M bought (about 6 years ago, basically a starter home), she was stunned (not too pleased with CA schools either), an immediate family meeting was called, promotion was declined, everybody jumped into their cute little Saab car (not a cool SFO car) and boogied back to St Louis.
Fascinating to hear about Quebec having different civil laws, but in what way?
>>the legal and financial consequences that can result from it.
Such as what?
I wonder how much money the big REITs put into Canadian housing in their buy-to-rent schemes.
It’s possible that their bubble is bigger because the Canadian housing market is smaller than that of the US and therefore more susceptible to floods of hot investor money.
The worry of depreciating money is a driver.
Search for yield has fueled wild speculation across all assets. Housing & the stock market. Those fortunate to buy at the market bottom in 2009 may be wise to sell now before the Bubble pops again – as it’s already starting to pop. Having seen my house devalue 65% in the Great Recession, I know the drill. The future will be more great buying opportunities for those that have cash & can swoop in. But this time may be much different than any other time before, considering the level of structural problems beneath the surface that have never been repaired.
In August of 2018 we sold our Moms house in southern California for $660,000. The first real estate agent we hired sold us on listing the house for top dollar, even though it needed a lot of cosmetic improvements. He was of the usual sound judgement that real estate in a great location would sell it itself, despite a multitude of imperfections. 6 months and another real estate agent later, we had to sink $15,000 into it & accept $16k less than the original list price. The 2nd RE agent told us the market is starting to turn. Buyers are becomming more skeptical & very selective she said. That was fortelling the future right there. The pendulum has officially swung from speculative seller to hesitant buyer. And it’s only going to magnify moving forward.
Now that all the foreign property owners in Canada are dug in with huge RE price gains and nowhere to go, isn’t it time for Canada to tax the heck out of them?
There are other home price measures showing larger declines in all those markets. It seems the decline is starting to pickup steam in Vancouver in the high end of the detached home market. Also, the Toronto market is seeing declines in most of the segments above $1.0 million for detached homes. The new mortgage rules have pushed people to compete for the lower end of the market which is mainly condos. It will interesting to watch how it plays out this year.
I would love to see the home prices in Canada will drop back to the 2002 – 2003 levels. Then I will be able to afford to buy a modest home for myself in the GTA with my typical office job salary.
Wolf,
Are the Canadian percentages normalized against the USD? The Canadian dollar has been on a roller coaster, and it would be interesting to see these graphs with the currency normalized to the USD.
Currency exchange rates have no impact on this data. That’s the beauty of the Case-Shiller and the Teranet indices. These charts are not dollar charts and are not based on dollar charts and data. This data is based on price changes tracked in Canada and price changes tracked in the US, as in point differences of the sales price of the same house over time. Each index is set at some point in time at 100.
The price changes for each market are expressed in this non-currency index by the Case-Shiller and the Teranet index providers. I then converted these non-currency indices into “percent-change increases that can be compared. The effect of exchange rates are eliminated in this equation. That’s why I used it.
Jonathan has a point regarding the exchange rates though. Housing is supposedly local, so nothing wrong with your methodology, but with the amount of foreign (read:Chinese) money flowing into both the USA and Canadian markets, it would be interesting to see the data adjusted to USD for the Canadian market to see how much more of a bubble it was for Canada from the perspective of the RMB or USD.
Either way though, in Vancouver or Toronto, average income doesn’t sustain average home prices. That boat has long sailed.
I hear a lot of people thinking the market is going to drop big but people have been saying this for over a decade now. I am glad I didnt sell my house. Eventually the price will drop and then over time head back up. Particularly in big cities like Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto. That’s what I have observed over the last 70 years in Canada. If you have seen or experuenced different in the big 3 Canadian cities, let me know with real examples.
Now the US is a different story. You just have to look at formerly large cities that decline because industry leaves and the population declines. Detroit!
Cheers 😐
Having lived through the ’08-’12 bust in Florida, I can attest that it’s not all peachy bargain-hunting time when values drop by 70%. Yes, the house may be cheaper, but much of the block is empty (due to foreclosures and abandonments) and jobs are also scarce.
Not sure what this means for Vancouver et al, but it was pretty depressing here during that time.
I am not going to lie, I kind of expected a faster correction. The ramp up over the last 3 years has been 100% artificial. The Canadian Dollar dropped drastically in 2015 or 2016 but the housing went through the roof after. (leads me to believe foreign currency saw an affordable price adjustment for the exchange and poured into the market)
I need to resupply my popcorn stash, maybe more butter with the next stash.
After a slow start in Jan, the Southern California beach cities are doing nicely. I see a lot of homes entering escrow. Hard to tell how much prices are increasing.
Then, there is Boston. Bidding wars are starting again. Boston appears stronger than any California market. Definitely increasing prices in Boston.