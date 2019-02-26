The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America Get Pricked

San Francisco Bay Area & Seattle lead with biggest multi-month drops since 2012; San Diego, Denver, Portland, Los Angeles decline. Others have stalled. A few eke out records.
San Francisco and San Diego are catching the Seattle cold, and others are sniffling too, as the most splendid housing bubbles in America are starting to run into reality.
House prices in the Seattle metro dropped 0.6% in December from November, according to S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index, released this morning, and have fallen 5.7% from the peak in June 2018, the biggest six-month drop since the six-month drop that ended in February 2012 as Housing Bust 1 was bottoming out. The index is now at the lowest level since February 2018. After the breath-taking spike into June, the index is still up 5.1% year-over-year, and is 27% higher than it had been at the peak of Seattle’s Housing Bubble 1 (July 2007):
So Seattle’s Housing Bubble 2 is unwinding, but more slowly than it had inflated. Many real estate boosters simply point at the year-over-year gain to say that nothing has happened so far — which makes it a picture-perfect “orderly decline.”
San Francisco Bay Area:
The Case-Shiller index for “San Francisco” includes five counties: San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Alameda, Contra Costa (both part of the East Bay ), and Marin (part of the North Bay). In December, the index for single-family houses fell 1.4% from November, the steepest month-to-month drop since January 2012. The index is now down 3% from its peak in July, the biggest five-month drop since March 2012.
Given the surge in early 2018, the index is still up 3.6% from a year ago and remains 37% above the peak of Housing Bubble 1, fitting into the theme of a perfect orderly decline:
Case-Shiller also has separate data for condo prices in the five-county San Francisco Bay Area, and this index fell 0.9% in December from November, after an blistering 2.4% drop in the prior month. From the peak in June 2018, the index has now dropped 4.2%, the steepest six-month drop since February 2012:
The Case-Shiller Home Price Index is a rolling three-month average; this morning’s release tracks closings that were entered into public records in October, November, and December. By definition, this causes the index to lag more immediate data, such as median prices, by several months.
The index is based on “sales pairs,” comparing the sales price of a house in the current month to the prior transaction of the same house years earlier (methodology). This frees the index from the issues that plague median prices and average prices — but it does not indicate prices.
It was set at 100 for January 2000; a value of 200 means prices as tracked by the index have doubled since the year 2000. Every index on this list of the most splendid housing bubbles in America, except Dallas and Atlanta, has more than doubled since 2000.
The index is a measure of inflation — of house-price inflation. It tracks how fast the dollar is losing purchasing power with regards to buying the same house over time.
So here are the remaining metros on this list of the most splendid housing bubbles in America.
San Diego:
House prices in the San Diego metro declined 0.7% in December from November and are now down 2.6% from the peak in July, the biggest five-month drop since March 2012, leaving the index at the lowest level since February 2018, and just one hair above the peak of Housing Bubble 1:
Los Angeles:
The Case-Shiller index for the Los Angeles metro was about flat in December with November but down 0.5% from the peak in August — don’t laugh, the largest four-month decline since March 2012. What this shows is just how relentless Housing Bubble 2 has been. The index is up 3.7% year-over-year:
Portland:
The Case-Shiller Index for the Portland metro inched down in December from November for the fifth month in a row and is now down 1.4% from the peak in July 2018. And that was the steepest five-month drop since March 2012. Year-over-year, the index was up 3.9%:
Denver:
House prices in the Denver metro edged down in December from November for the fourth month in a row, after an uninterrupted 33-month run of monthly increases. The four-month drop amounted to 0.9%, which, you guessed it, was the steeped such drop since March 2012. The index is at the lowest level since May 2018 but is still up 5.5% year-over-year:
Dallas-Fort Worth:
The Case-Shiller Index for the Dallas-Fort Worth metro in December ticked up by less than a rounding error to a new record, leaving it essentially flat for the seventh month in a row. The index is up 4.0% year-over-year:
Boston:
In the Boston metro, house prices dipped 0.5% in December from a record in November and are now back where they’d been in June. The Case-Shiller Index is up 5.3% from a year ago:
Atlanta:
The Case-Shiller Home Price Index for the Atlanta metro inched up a smidgen in December, to a new record, and is up 5.9% from a year ago:
New York City Condos:
The Case-Shiller index for condo prices in the New York City metro ticked down in December for the second month in a row after a mighty bounce in September and an uptick in October. This index can be volatile, but after all these bounces and declines, the index was up just 1.5% from a year ago, the smallest year-over-year price gain on this list of the most splendid housing bubbles in America:
On a national basis, these individual markets get averaged out with other markets that didn’t quite qualify for this list since their housing bubble status has not reached the ultimate splendidness yet. Some of those markets, such as the huge metro of Chicago, remain quite a bit below their Housing Bubble 1 peaks and are now declining, while others are shooting higher.
So the Case-Shiller National Home Price Index has been about flat since July, but is still up 4.7% year-over-year and is 11% higher than it had been at its prior peak in July 2006 during Housing Bubble 1:
It always boils down to this: Regardless of how thin you cut a slice of bologna, there are always two sides to it. When home prices drop after a housing bubble, there are many losers. But here are the winners – including a whole generation. Listen to my latest podcast, an 11-minute walk on the other side… THE WOLF STREET REPORT
Any knife catcher who buy now deserve what’s coming. Housing Bubble 1.0 is the “Fool me once, shame on you”. Housing Bubble 2.0 is “I’m an idiot if I buy now”.
I am waiting for SoCaljim to put on the positive bravado spin on this…
But the fed will come in with qe!!!!!
My question is, who is willing to buy into an orderly decline?
The People who have no reason to fear an orderly decline are usually those buying their last Home or people who simply have enough $ that it doesn’t matter.
Regardless of how thin you cut a slice of bologna, there are always two sides to it. : ]
On an aside are these still mild declines the result of the QE unwind, cheap credit beginning to dry up, consumers finally beginning to wisen up, investors getting cold feet, all of the above, or none of the above?
Rising interest rates + QE unwind + new tax laws + Mel Watt retiring = the beginning of the housing bubble imploding
I prefer the term correction, implosion sounds too ominous. : ]
Pretty certain bologna can be carved into continuous Mobius strip with a single side, thin or orherwise.
I still think we are going to see an uptick heading into Spring with choppiness the rest of the year. I believe the Fed is going to do anything and everything it can to keep the market afloat. They still have rate cuts and QE to help them control rising interest rates. Even since their recent capitulation I have seen an uptick in listings going pending and the open houses I’ve attended have been pretty well attended. Of course, whatever the Fed does is not going to work in the medium term because, even with rock bottom interest rates up and down the yield curve, the bubble at its current level is about at the limit that many high earning professional couples can afford, and many folks like myself will balk at what they get for putting down a very large down payment and still having an enormous mortgage. When I see a seller who bought within the last five/six years trying to walk away with double what they paid, or a cool $500K (the markup I often see on SF condos), I just roll my eyes and move to the next listing. I’ve waited this long, I can afford to wait another few years for the real bottom. Once the demographic shift really starts taking place, watch out…
I agree with you except change real estate to stock market. Powell’s 180 turn from Pretend Hawk to Dove had nothing to do with cross currents & uncertainty related to trade or whatever his latest double speak is. We know this, because that existed for some time prior to his flip, yet he did not act until – and only until – Mr Market did it’s allowed 10% hissy fit. And Powell will obey Mr Market again – and again and again, each time relaxing rates and QE each and every time Mr Market commands him to.
Is this just a slowdown, a correction, or are looking at an impending correction?
This housing market is not similar to the meltdown we experienced in the US in 2007-2010. The banks did not give loans to NINJ borrowers during the past 10 years. While I agree it is a buyers market in some submarkets, please don’t wait for the floor to fall out. Do your homework and if you need a place to live make numerous offers and buy a house.
It’s different this time…
There are multiple ways to inflate a bubble. If you give a bunch of “qualified” borrowers a 10% down jumbo loan with a shadow bank at a very low interest rate, which is very prevalent in CA, you will drive up housing prices while keeping payments relatively low. However, you can only drive them up so far before the payments are no longer low, and before those people no longer have 10% to put down. That is a very perilous place to be as a market. One shock to the system and that shiz will crash.
Where I live in southern california the discounted housing in 2012 was mostly bought up by institutional money and foreign money. Individual Americans couldn’t even get loans. It has since rapidly reflated and these investors have done quite well. Now its two income professionals spending >50% of their after tax take home pay on their mortgages. You can only rationalize that if you think it covers your retirement. Economic downturn? Employment disruption (of even just one partner)? Capital flow reversal toward Asia? All three? Look out below…
CNBC front page: “Beijing’s capital controls are weighing on Chinese investors looking to buy property abroad“
That explains the CA and Seattle trend more than mortgage rates, IMO. That is also the wild card as to whether this is an orderly decline, or if said investors are forced to sell to bring money back to China. If that happens, you’ll have some real fireworks.
Good luck to the shadow banks giving those 10% down loans at low rates. I live in FL and I am used to see those those 10% down loans at high rates with mortgage insurance. Apparently the shadow lenders in CA have a different model than the rest of the country.
Timothy, even at 10% down rates from places like Quicken have been way below historical norms, i.e. less than 5%. Yes, the borrowers have to pay mortgage insurance and they do until they can’t.
Check here: https://www.nerdwallet.com/mortgages/mortgage-rates/jumbo
I believe Quicken is the largest jumbo mortgage lender in CA and their average down payment for jumbo loans is 10% down.
I think that this time it will be worse than 2007-2010. We don’t have NINJ loans but incomes ( including high incomes) are much more fragile than they were 12 years ago. But the big difference is that last time banks, and investors buying up distressed housing for use as rentals put a floor under the market. This time the overbuilt rental glut ( well documented here on Wolfstreet) will foil a price floor based on rentals.
My observation is that yes housing prices will decline lower but will still remain higher than previous cycle lows.
That is simply because it takes a bigger wheelbarrow to cart the increased amounts of devalued paper money needed to buy a house thanks to constant central bank money printing!
In other words, inflation hard at work!
This is why I look at the CS index CPI adjusted. I completely understand why Wolf does not do this, since it conflates two types of inflation, but I find it useful because it reflects more closely what I’d feel out of pocket compared to the last bubble.
I often look over the recent sales column on Zillow here in Portland. Right now the only things that are selling are fair condition family homes with prices below the FHA limit and above a million dollar homes that are in perfect condition, with slick renovations and large price reductions. The listing pages are jammed up with new homes being sold by the big builders that are not moving at all. The market is flooded with inventory and is just waiting for something to push it down the stairs. I think when the oncoming glut of rentals comes on the market late this spring it will shake things up.
What is the glut of rentals in Portland? New apartment buildings like Seattle, or are you talking about SFH? If the latter, why do you anticipate a rental glut. Just curious. Thanks.
Thanks Wolf, I love it! Finally it looks like San Diego is actually beginning to correct to something realistic. This spring will be interesting as I doubt there will be an uptick here. I expect that the flippers have seen the writing in the wall and the rest of any would be buyers are happy to sit in the sidelines waiting for some sign if bottom.
Once we pass the spring buying season any it sinks in that the buyers aren’t there then we will see a real correction. Bring it on.
Well, you know what a New York City bargain is: A residence that is worth ~$250,000 gets reduced from $3 million to $1 million. I think it would take the 4 horsemen of the apocalypse galloping thru Times Square to drive down housing costs here to reasonable levels that would support a healthy middle class. This city is becoming a third-world nation where everyone is either supremely rich or dirt poor.
Speaking of Zillow :
I saved 25 Seattle Townhome listings (excluing new construction) between 10 and 12 days ago. These were mostly fresh listings that went to market within the previous week.
The only criteria i used was 2br and 3br resales between $200k and $700k.
What i see :
4 of those 25 homes have gone pending as of this evening. Keep in mind that all of these listings are at least 10 days old.
Also, not all pending sales make it to closing. Plus, Seattle had a week of snow in the prior week that should have created pent up demand during the last 10 days.
Lastly, mortgage rates have been inching down over the last couple of months.
I find this quite troubling for the recent condo buyers in Seattle.
I can see possible Principal reductions and home loan modifications on the horizon.
What else will US.Gov do ?