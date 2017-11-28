The US Cities with the Biggest Housing Bubbles

What, first down-tick in Seattle?
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index for September, released today, jumped 6.2% year-over-year (not-seasonally-adjusted). By comparison, consumers’ nominal disposable income (not adjusted for inflation) rose only 2.9%. When population growth is factored in, this disposable income on a “per-capita” basis, hence for consumers as individuals, grew about 2%, less than a third of the jump in the national home price index. This disconnect, year after year, adds up after a while.
The Case-Shiller national home price index has now surpassed by 5.9% the crazy peak in July 2006 of Housing Bubble 1:
While real estate prices are subject to local dynamics, they’re also impacted by the consequences of monetary policies, particularly in places where the liquidity flows to. This creates local housing bubbles. When enough local bubbles occur simultaneously, it becomes a national housing bubble. See chart above.
And here are the magnificent local housing bubbles of major metro areas in the US:
Boston:
The index for the Boston metro area ticked up again on a monthly basis in its relentless manner and has surged 7.2% year-over-year. During Housing Bubble 1, it soared a blistering 82% from January 2000 to October 2005, before the plunge set in. Now, after six years of price surges, it exceeds the peak of Housing Bubble 1 by 13%:
Seattle:
The Case-Shiller home price index for the Seattle metro declined a smidgen on a month-to-month basis from the record set at the last reading. It was the first monthly decline since January 2015! First sign of a let-up? Maybe not yet. The index is not seasonally adjusted, and a slight downturn this time of the year was not unusual before 2015. The index is still up an astounding 12.9% year over year and is now 20% above the peak of Housing Bubble 1 (July 2007):
The Case-Shiller Index is based on a rolling-three month average; today’s release was for July, August, and September data. Instead of median prices, the index uses “home price sales pairs.” It looks, for instance, at a house that sold in 2011 and then again in 2017. Algorithms adjust this price movement and incorporate other factors. The index was set at 100 for January 2000. An index value of 200 means prices have jumped 100%. For example in Seattle, the index was at 230.9, indicating that prices have soared 130% since January 1, 2000.
Denver:
The index for the Denver metro ticked up on a monthly basis, is up 7.2% year-over-year, and has surged 44% above the prior peak in the summer of 2006. When Housing Bubble 1 was inflating in many big markets, home prices in Denver gained “only” about 12% in four years but were spared much of the crash that hit other markets on the way down. But in 2012, Housing Bubble 2 erupted with a vengeance:
Dallas-Fort Worth:
The index for the Dallas-Fort Worth metro rose again on a monthly basis and is now up 7.1% year-over-year and 42% from the prior peak in June 2007. During Housing Bubble 1, when North Texas home prices rose “only” 13% in five years, a sense of very unwelcome housing sanity prevailed, but this changed in 2012:
Atlanta:
Home prices rose 5.4% year-over-year and are now 2.7% above the peak of Housing Bubble 1 in July 2007. From that peak, the index plunged 37%. It’s now up 70% since February 2012:
Portland:
The Case-Shiller index for Portland inched up again on a monthly basis, but barely — in line with a seasonal flattening out of prices. The index and is up 7.3% year-over-year. Prices have soared 73% in five years, are 20% above the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1, and have ballooned 123% in 17 years:
San Francisco Bay Area:
The index, which covers the county of San Francisco plus four Bay Area counties, rose again for the month, after ticking down last month. Monthly seasonal declines this time of the year are not uncommon. It’s up 7.0% year-over-year, up 27% from the crazy peak of Housing Bubble 1, and up 83% from the end of the housing bust, when the liquidity from central bank monetary expansion washed ashore in the Bay Area:
Case-Shiller also offers a “High Tier” index for the five-county Bay Area. This is sometimes taken as more indicative of price movements in the county of San Francisco itself due to its home prices that are much higher than in some of the other counties in the index.
The “High Tier” index has been flat for the past four months and is up 5.2% year-over-year. The index tanked 43% during the housing bust but has now surged 9.5% past the prior peak during Housing Bubble 1:
Los Angeles:
The index rose for the month and is up 6.2% year-over-year. Few cities can compete with LA’s beautiful sugar-loaf Housing Bubble 1, where home prices skyrocketed 174% from January 2000 to July 2006, before giving up much of it on the downhill side. The index has skyrocketed since the bust but is still 2.2% shy of its prior insane peak of July 2006:
New York City Condos:
The condo bubble in New York City inflated another notch and is up 4.0% year-over-year. The index skyrocketed 131% from 2000 to February 2006 during Housing Bubble 1. It barely deflated during the bust before the Fed’s flood of money inundated Wall Street. The index is 19% above the peak of Condo Bubble 1 and has soared 175% over the past 17 years:
These charts are images of asset price inflation. A home whose price jumps 50% in five years didn’t get 50% bigger. Instead, the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to these homes has been crushed under the Fed’s policies that infamously produced no wage inflation, moderate consumer price inflation, and extraordinary asset price inflation. These policies have devalued the fruits of labor with regards to assets, as housing costs are eating up an ever larger chunk of wages — hence the “affordability crisis” — which doesn’t make for a healthy economy.
What we all want to know, and is literally the million dollar question, how does this end and when?.. Are we looking at a mirror of 2008 or will this be worse with the whole world tottering on the brink? Slum dwellers of San Paolo have squatted an entire city. Are they a harbinger or will some patches hold this together?
I live just north of Seattle, whose madhouse construction has swallowed up suburbs and towns in all directions, but have yet to meet anyone who can afford what’s being built. Now over 70 cranes just in metro Seattle and many more in environs have catered to the tech boomers but we will either run out of techies or those who are being squeezed with rents, now higher than what was considered a decent middle class just 5 years ago, unable to buy what the techies are producing or anything else..
I’m an engineer from Seattle. Over a five year period my rent increased from $795 to $2800. I left the city to escape the seemingly endless rent increases but kept my job (part time) working outside the office. Now I’ve purchased an old VW camper van to live in and I’m heading back to Seattle to resume work full time (with health benefits so I will no longer be subject to the Obamacare tax). I don’t anticipate owning a house or renting again for the rest of my life, as a wage earner my pay cannot compete with speculative low interest hot money so for me housing is a thing of the past (at least until I can retire and get out of the U.S. – I’ll be sure to let the government know where to deposit my social security welfare check.). Anything the ultra wealthy investor class speculate in will become off limits to the rest of us – I hope they don’t start to speculate in grocery futures – and now they have become enamored with old VW’s so my van should continue to appreciate at least as well as a house (but with none of the tax advantages).
“but have yet to meet anyone who can afford what’s being built”
The ONLY people I know who can afford a home are those who inherit them. Based on a chart Wolf posted a while back the median house in OC would have taxes of ~$820 a month or 50% of what my current rent is…….so forget about it when you include the actual payment and insurance….it’s completely out of reach.
I don’t see this ever changing either. I don’t understand WTF these people do for a living that can afford these insane prices.
From where I sit I see no future in the USA.
One more thing, I know a girl who inherited a house and her yearly taxes are less than $1000.
Indeed. Owning a house has become hereditary. Frankly the San Jose I live in is a Dickensian dystopia. I was talking with a lady yesterday whom I strongly suspect was homeless or very marginally housed, who used to work in a wafer fab. She was an “etcher” and “worked with engineers”. I talked about myself being a component-level repair tech and in the late 80s, was able to have an apartment in Costa Mesa just a short distance from Newport Beach, pay my student loans on time, had motorcycles, never cooked at home, etc. We both agreed we expected things to get better, and instead they got worse. And here we were, in our mid-50s, jobless or nearly so. And we’re doing better than tons of people here. The number of people carrying their whole lives on their backs, or in a shopping cart, or on a bike trailer that’s barely recognizable as such; repaired and jerry-rigged until it’s a conglomeration consisting perhaps of an old gate and two wheelchair wheels, the bicycle trailer hitch bar only being original.
And what I’ve seen is a generation that’s dying out now, who participated in the Viet Nam or Korean War, who grew up with vo-tech classes in high school, and had a very good work ethic, so they either came out here or were already out here and worked plenty, because there was plenty of work. So they bought a house in say, Santa Clara, and raised a kid or two, and frankly the kids grew up to be useless druggie ne-er-do-wells. Because their parents coddled them, but also because the jobs are just not there any more. So even if the parent were inclined to, and they’re not because “my own life was hard so I want to make it easy for my kids” they can’t just tell the kid to march over to the factory or join the Carpenter’s Union or something. A job these days in “Silicon Valley” means minimum wage or near it, and for most of these kids they can hustle, selling drugs or engaging in various hustles. And from their viewpoint, various hustled and cons make more sense. And these losers inherit houses. What I describe is not any particular person but a conglomerate; a huge swathe of the population here.
Yes, that’s because she can maintain the lower tax basis her parents had under Prop 13. Her parents likely bought the house for something like 50K so she now enjoys a very low basis. That’s how “average folks” do it!
In Seattle there are over 200,000 people that work for Microsoft, Boeing, or Amazon. Assuming spouses work, these families are bringing home over $300k, which is more than enough to afford a $1M home from the bank’s perspective. Add in all the lawyers, accountants, doctors, and small business owners, and there is plenty of salary to go around.
The prices will decline only if we enter a recession and companies have to cut back. A simple drop in stock prices would also do the trick, because people in Seattle have stock based compensation.
Something hasn’t been adding up since about 2012-2013–it’s hard to pinpoint an exact date–in Denver as well and the graph shows that it’s not just my imagination.
The official line is that it’s different this time, which may or may not be the case, but the predictions of wages increases have certainly not borne out–at least not on a level necessary to support the skyrocketing rent and housing prices.
I’m likewise wondering how (or if) this movie ends.
Thanks for the as usual informative and interesting article Wolf. I’ve been reading the site for a while and this is my first comment.
It seems that property prices have to be pretty much exceeding basically everyone’s ability to make payments…yet people continue to line up to get deeply indebted for the ‘american dream’. One would think that incomes will have to rise somewhat to keep these values inflating or the dreaded asset price DE-flation will begin. Most people have to be stretching their incomes severely to make these payments unless they came in with lots of equity from their previous home.
I hope you will post some more pieces soon about how/why wage growth has been so nonexistent.
The Fed will never allow housing prices to deflate again. If necessary the Fed will provide mortgage financing at negative interest rates. Giving middle Americans an average $250 cut to their mortgage payments (by providing money at subsidized low interest rates) has provided cover for their enormous asset inflation scheme that sent the wealth of the very rich into the stratosphere. After all, how can middle Americans complain about all the money printing and asset inflation when they benefitted as well. The game is over, and if you are a saver (and not a speculator) you lost. If you speculated (in anything – but especially crypto tulips) you made out like a bandit (send Ben a thank-you letter for his self proclaimed courage to act).
Just personal observations in Seattle seems to show there is no problem with renting or selling the new construction because the techie average base pay is $60 per hour and with OT giving them a very good paycheck. The problem is all of us who have lived here and worked at traditional places where we made real things are caught up in a rising price spiral. A one room with a tiny stand-up kitchenette is $1800/month while a nice upscale one bedroom is $4500/month.. Even well paid Boeing engineers are struggling unless they were owners prior to the boom. The squeeze must at some point slow down sales of cars and retail for everything.. Dollar Tree and Goodwill have been on a hiring binge while Walmarts are less crowded..
What is confusing me is that housing bubble 1.0 was so bad because of all of the HELOC debt that was used to buy and flip houses. It was a chain reaction that caused so much misery. There doesn’t seem to be HELOC debt, but just large mortgages based on high paying jobs for the professional, tech & creative class. So does this end with a crash like 1.0 where there was a lot of bad debt, or does it just price correct and drag the economy because there is debt, but it isn’t really toxic debt.
Impossible…… Consumer Confidence at a record 17 year high.
Probably the downside of consuming too much turkey.
Although I have recommended not doing any shorting, I think I will start initiating some short positions after December 25.
nice if you bought the dip
Wolf your article adds to –
More evidence of the “Everything Bubble”.
Extreme bullishness – especially shorting the VIX ETF’s which now stands at $2.5 billion. How high before margin calls occur?
American corporate debt (junk bonds) spent on share buy backs and dividend pay outs, now stands at $8.7 trillion.
Equity valuations so high as to be stratospheric.
Rampant optimism, ultra low volatility, overly complacent, along with extreme bullishness, spells imminent global market trouble coming ever closer. A massive wave of panic selling causing catastrophic spreads of bid/ask pricing, with corresponding lack of liquidity and spreading global contagion across asset markets. A sellers stampede with little regard to price, valuation or fundamentals. 2008 on steroids!
Heckova job, Ben & Janet.
When millions of Americans become destitute after the next housing bubble & market crash, maybe they’ll FINALLY become pissed off enough to end the Fed and its rackets.
Here’s the deal in Seattle. It requires two working professionals to make enough to own a home here that you’d want to live in. By professional I mean each partner is making $100k or better and the two of you have no other debt. If your household income isn’t at least, at least, $175k/year, forget about living in a nice part of Seattle. The Eastside is out of the question.
My wife and I both fit this category and buying here is a stretch.