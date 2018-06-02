Visa Goes Down in the UK, Chaos Ensues, Cash is Suddenly King

War on Cash Suffers Setback.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
For over 12 hours on Friday, shopping centers in the UK and other parts of Europe were plunged into chaos as millions of consumers were unable to use their Visa debit or credit cards at points of sale. The credit card company, which was finally able to restore normal service early Saturday morning, said it had no reason to believe the hardware failure was due to “any unauthorized access or malicious event”.
While the mayhem caused by the outage may have been short lived, it served as a stark reminder of the risks, both for consumers and retailers, of depending purely on cashless payments. In the UK, the chaos unleashed was particularly acute since it is one of the world’s most cashless economies, pipped to the post only by Canada and Sweden, as a recent study by industry analysts reported.
In 2017, cards overtook cash for retail payments in UK for the first time ever, according to figures from the British Retail Consortium. According to Visa, payment processing through its systems accounts for a staggering £1 in every £3 of all retail spending in the UK. Which is why, when those systems stopped working yesterday, the chaos was greater in the UK than almost anywhere else as cashless customers missed trains, were unable to fill up their cars, pay for their groceries, or even clear their bar tab — this was Friday, after all!
“There is never a good time for the payments system to go down but a Friday afternoon, when there is a flood of people leaving work, must be among the worst,” one banking industry source said. The only way for people to pay for stuff was with co-branded Mastercard cards, or hard cold cash. Luckily, Visa cards were still working at ATMs, although the queues were considerably longer than normal.
In a beautiful irony, Visa, a company whose stated mission is to “put cash out of business” as quickly as possible, had little choice but to urge its customers to withdraw and use physical bank notes for transactions until the technical issue was resolved. Without access to cash, the chaos caused by yesterday’s outage would have been immeasurably worse.
While the UK has happily embraced cashless living, with a resultant explosion in personal debt levels, in many other countries Visa has been dogged by the stubborn survival of cash and checks, despite widespread government and corporate efforts to kill them off. Globally, check and cash transactions totaled $17 trillion in 2016 — up 2% from a year earlier. To try to counter that trend, Visa rolled out a new US initiative in the summer of 2017 that offered to award 50 eligible retail businesses (online businesses are excluded) up to $10,000 each if they committed to refusing cash payments.
Visa is thinking of extending the initiative to its UK market, although it is roundly criticized by consumer groups, who say cash is still vital for many people. Serious questions have also been raised about the oft-touted financial benefits of going 100% cashless. According to a “study” that Visa recently “conducted,” if businesses in 100 U.S. cities “transitioned from cash to digital, those cities would stand to experience net benefits of $312 billion per year.”
It’s not hard to guess who would be the biggest beneficiary. Card fees, which are paid by merchants and usually passed on to customers via higher prices, normally range between 1% and 3%. Among the entities that get to divvy this moolah up are the bank that issued the visa card and the credit card network – such as Visa, MasterCard, Amex and the like. Visa gets just a small piece of the action, but if it is on every transaction, it adds up. In 2016 Visa extracted $15 billion from processing transactions globally without even carrying any credit risk (the banks have to deal with that).
Going completely cashless with risks, as consumers in Europe were just reminded: system outage. If the payment system goes down and all you have to pay with are cards or your mobile phone, you could suddenly find yourself quite literally cashless, as happened to many Puerto Ricans after the power outages in 2017, caused by Hurricane Maria, knocked out electronic transactions and ATMs for days or weeks on end.
It was a stark reminder of just how fragile and vulnerable a 100% cashless society would be — at least until a cashless system can be created that is 100% safe from the threats posed by natural disasters, accidents, cybercriminals, and basic human incompetence. And it’s why cash retains its crucial role in the payment universe, whatever Visa, driven by its desire for more profits and a larger market share, might want people to believe. Even some of Europe’s senior central bankers are now willing to publicly concede, printed banknotes should retain their place and their role in society as legal tender for a long time to come. By Don Quijones.
For a country to go cashless is too risky and systematically excludes the most vulnerable people. Read… Even the World’s Most Cashless Nation Doesn’t Want to Go Fully Cashless
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
100 percent of anything is bad. The saying goes “all things in moderation”.
But Socrates is moderate to excess – Aristotle
I don’t understand why people lack trust in their Governments or big banks, they are, after all, doing God’s work.
By bringing the “end times” closer ?
10 days in Europe and the number of times I used credit card was exactly ZERO. Convenience is overrated.
Last trip to Japan and I found that there are more places taking cards than the last time I was there – even in the country areas.
I was surprised that when I bought a ticket from Narita to Tokyo the place (Keisei Line) wouldn’t take cards. Maybe that was just one place though.
(FYI Australian credit cards rip you for 2.5% to 3% of the trasnaction if used overseas.)
Here in Oz there is supposed to some new law/regulations that restrict cash transaction to A$10,000……….under the guise of getting those criminals, etc.
Funny how countries are so different. When I left Japan the limit for ATM’s was 1 million yen. Here in Oz it was A$500.
That Japanese figure converts to around US$9000 now, but back then it was well over US$10,000 which would have had banks in the USA filing one of those cash reports!
Where do you purchase €s? I used to get mine at the airport (PDX), but now I get it at an ATM. It’s slightly better to get it at an ATM, but I’ll tell you what, they get their fees coming and going.
Well the boy scouts collecting donations and local pan handlers now will have reason to give thanks as spare change suddenly returns to rattle in pockets and wallets not just the plastics visa card
Cash believing Canadian, here. I understand that in Canada debit cards are used more than anything else. In my opinion a debit card is the same as cash. Having said that, and even though I used my debit card today for building materials and a few groceries, I always have a wallet full of cash and at least $1,000+ tucked away at the house, including a roll of twoonies and loonies. Last year the debit machines went down at the grocery store I like to use. No problem, out came the cash.
Debit is convenient, and nothing more. Credit cards are used by us for gas, and online purchases, and never never for anything else. If we go out for supper or lunch I always have an assortment of cash to cover the bill and a decent tip. The merchent can do what they like regarding receipt or declaration.
It has always been an unspoken rule in our home that liquor is only paid for by cash or debit. It is against our family rules to pay for booze with credit. I have seen too many people ruined by making foolish purchases while drinking.
If a country makes a move to limit cash transactions, then citizens will have to make a concerted effort to undermine the initiative, imho. Vote them out!!! The article describes a very good wake up call.
Cash is king. When the power is out and we want stuff after a natural disaster, who the hell is going too want to accept a credit card? Nah, I’ll keep my cash thanks, if only to piss off the big banks and governments!
The top denomination of U.S. currency since 1969 has been the $100 note. Running some quick numbers on the CPI calculator shows $100 in 1969 is equivalent to $704 in 2018. It is long past time for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to produce $500 and maybe even $1,000 notes again.
We demand the return of our beloved Grover Clevelands!
I helped a friend purchase a used car one time. It cost $6,800, so here we were meticulously counting out 68 $100 bills on the hood of a car in a parking lot at 9:00 p.m. on a Friday night. It would have been much easier for him to whip out 6 $1,000 notes and some small change in $100 bills instead.
Why do you accept as true Visa’s sly claim that “failure was (not) due to “any unauthorized access or malicious event”. The company does not straight out deny unauthorized access it just says it has no reason to believe an unauthorized access or malicious event occurred.
The denial of “reason to believe ” is of dubious value when accounts have not yet been carefully audited.
Until a careful audit is conducted that proves the contrary, we should all assume a large amount of debit and credit card information was stolen., and act to protect ourselves
The big problem with “electronic” of any method is that someone knows exactly when, where (and maybe even why) you bought an item (insurance companies can spy on you etc). They can locate you exactly every time you pay. It is the same problem with the privacy invading so-called electricity “smart meters” (I call ’em dumbmeters ’cause they are dumb for consumers). Indian call center employees can then telegraph the realtime info to some nefarious accomplices for all sorts of mischief (they know you are out of the house). They have already been caught selling lists of credit card and personal details many times. The crapbook data egress issue of recent times shows that privacy is something that needs serious attention as all data will be exfiltrated eventually. We need to get back to the suspicious nature everyone had during WWII (reds under the bed and all that). Quite beside the fact that cash forces one to more prudential economic activity, it is the collateral effects of every “electronic” action that we take that we must be paranoid about. The “convenience” of paying cashless for a quick fast/crap food fix could be considered outweighed (pun intended) by the inconvenience of an emptied house.
Not gonna happen here in the US. Illegal aliens, whose numbers fluctuate between 20 million and 40 million, only use cash (and EBT cards). This highly coveted and privileged group of people will retreat to a sanctuary city and be shielded from giving up their cash.
“Illegal aliens, whose numbers fluctuate between 20 million and 40 million”
It’s always fun just to make up nonsense and post it, hoping someone is going to believe it or get upset about it.
The U.S. Treasury has the right to issue United States Notes, aka “Greenbacks” that were first issued by Lincoln during the War of Northern Aggression to finance the war. Imagine if they had used this authority during the last recession to reduce the private debt burden and get the economy moving again, rather than relying on gimmicks like QE and all of their other measures, which all worked basically by encouraging people to get further into debt to stimulate the economy.
We would be on much firmer footing with less debt and at the same time avoiding a deflationary depression.
Good post Debt Free.
Just musing it might be time for the South to secede from the Union?
Who needs MC, VC and Amex when you can use Gold, Silver and trade Moonshine and Grass for goods and services. Alas I belong to a bygone age. No Debt, No Taxes and no damn IRS!
Well, I am related to Stonewall Jackson on my mom’s side of the family, so maybe that was my Southern roots showing. :-)
Maybe this time we could put United States Notes to a more constructive purpose.
Well, cash pays you 2% interest (in some online banks in US), but mostly nothing. Credit card gives you 2-3% cashback on groceries (including liquor), 6% on American Express Cash Prefered card with $95 annual fee.
I read, too, that residents couldn’t get across Severn Bridge to/from Wales! How awful that must have been.
Other problems that occurred were folks that tried multiple times to pay with their debit cards, not knowing the system was down, were charged for each attempt when the system came back online, and it’s not clear when these folks are going to get refunds.
As far as holding cash, that can be a hassle if you’re found with more than $10K. Police can confiscate it under mere suspicion. Bank employees by law must have you fill out a large currency transaction report for transactions over $10K, but there is a form he or she can fill out for any amount under mere suspicion. And don’t even try to cash a large check. I tried to cash a large check two weeks ago and got turned away by all the banks I went to. I ended up depositing it with a 10-day bank hold even with available balance to cover it.