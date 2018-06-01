The Global Steel Trade that Trump Just Hit with Tariffs?

Who totally dominates it?
Steel tariffs are now in place, and the world is grumbling and threatening retaliation against the US. Its closest partners, such as Canada, are trying to figure out how to navigate the waters. Part of Corporate America is lobbying against it and wagging its checkbook. The other part of Corporate America — the part that has been lobbying for it — is now grinning from ear-to-ear. And the media is steeped in this melee. But just who is producing all this steel, and who is dominating this trade?
In April, China’s crude steel production rose 4.8% from a year ago to 76.7 million tonnes (Mt), the highest on record, according to the World Steel Association. This was nearly 11 times as large as the 6.9 Mt of crude steel that the US produced.
China’s production was nine times as large as that of the second and third largest producers, Japan and India, each with 8.7 Mt. World production of crude steel in April was 148.3 Mt, of which China’s share was 51.7%.
And with somewhat awkward timing, the World Steel Association, whose members represent approximately 85% of the world’s steel production, just released its World Steel in Figures 2018, with data through 2017. So here we go, step by step.
Steel production has grown sharply over the years. Since 1996, there were only three years when production declined: In 1998, as a result of the Asian Financial Crisis, in 2009 as a result of the Global Financial Crisis, and in 2015, when China made a short-lived effort to get a grip on its rampant overproduction.
So how big of a role does China play in this?
The chart below shows steel production by some of the major regions: China (red line); Asia/Oceania without China (green line), which includes Japan, South Korea, and India; the EU (mauve line); North America, the NAFTA countries (black line), and the CIS (brown line) which includes Russia, Ukraine, and others. Note that production growth in China blew right through the Asian Financial Crisis and the Global Financial Crisis, but dipped in 2015:
China’s share of global steel production has skyrocketed over the years to 51.7% in April. The chart below shows China’s market share (red line) that reached 50% for the first time in 2013 and has about stayed there since (2017 = 49.2%). This is juxtaposed to North America’s market share – so the share of the US, Canada, and Mexico combined – which fell from nearly 17% in 1996 to just 6.9% in 2017:
By country, below are the largest steel producers in the world, with the US ranking fourth, behind India even. In 2017, the US produced 81.6 Mt. China produced 10 times as much, 831.7 Mt. Now find Mexico and Canada on this chart (hint, look low):
Drilling down to the corporate level, we find that among the 12 largest steelmakers in 2017, five are owned by various government entities in China. The largest US steelmaker is in 11th place:
- ArcelorMittal (97 Mt) – formed in 2006 when Indian giant Mittal Steel acquired French steel giant Arcelor. Now registered as a Luxembourg mailbox company run from India.
- China Baowu Steel Group (65 Mt) – owned by the government of China.
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (47 Mt) – Japan.
- Hesteel Group, formerly HBIS Group (45.6 Mt) – owned by the government of Hebei Province, China.
- POSCO (42 Mt) – South Korea.
- Shagang Group China (38 Mt) – privately owned, China.
- Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation, or Ansteel Group (36 Mt) – owned by the government of China.
- JFE Holdings (30 Mt) – Japan.
- Shougang Group (27 Mt) – owned by the government of Beijing, China.
- Tata Steel Group (25 Mt) – India.
- Nucor (24 Mt) – North Carolina, USA
- Shandong Steel (22 Mt) – owned by the government of Shandong province, China.
This involvement in steelmaking by various government entities extends beyond the giant steelmakers. These steelmakers also receive no-questions asked funding from the four state-owned megabanks in China. Many of the steelmakers’ largest customers are also state-owned. China’s central bank, the PBOC, is part of the same team and makes sure that the state-owned banks don’t collapse from the results of their lending practices to state-owned steelmakers that have turned into loss-making zombies.
It is Chinese government entities that together as a team totally dominate the global steel trade.
This data set, provided by the World Steel Association, is what we need to keep in mind when we hear that the US imports very little steel from China. Of course! Chinese steelmakers, most of them state-owned and state-funded, transship the steel to other countries, from where it either gets shipped to the US, or where it gets processed in some way and then shipped to the US. It’s just a fig leaf.
Three companies build the huge “low-speed” two-stroke diesel engines that power the largest ships in the world. Read… The Engines of the Largest Container Ships in the World, and Challenges their Manufacturers Face
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
But…but…free trade.
Good for America and middle class jobs….right?
Wait. What? China doesn’t play fair?
Tariffs are wrong/bad . With a goal of a 50 Billion$ max trade imbalance with China , take the necessary 325 Billion $ cut and evenly space the imbalance reduction out using an 8 or a 10 year plan. Use an ongoing flexible embargo capability to manage the imbalance reduction, requiring US and Chinese exporters and importers to pre-register for the month and the amount ($ wise) that they will ship. Apply the embargo when necessary.
To the US and Chinese exporters and importers: get in line and register. Considering the history and performance of Chinese Communism, allowing a $50 billion trade imbalance may in fact be too liberal and unjustifiable. Allowing a $375 billion trade deficit with Communist China is the straight jacket version of socio-economic mental illness.
And what happened in 2001?
China became a member of the WTO in December 2001.
After that steel production in China soared.
You’ll also notice that two companies in Japan, Shin Nippon and JFE, account for 77% of Japan’s steel production.
Other countries have overtaken Japan in the steel production arena to the extent that no other Japanese companies are in the top 39 world producers.
When I first went to Japan in 1980 I had the opportunity to visit one of Kobe Seiko’s production facilities. The tour was quite interesting.
Better question, what’s not Made in China?
Freedom
Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose.
America’s top export: the U.S. Dollar and Treasuries
Steel is not a fungible commodity. Hot rolled, cold rolled, low carbon, tool steel, stainless are a few examples with different properties and manufacturing processes. I don’t know how diversified China’s steel industry is, but kudos to Trump for the tariffs. A healthy steel and aluminum industry is very important for our economic and national security.
We also need reform to our financial system such that it lends to industrial ventures like China’s does and not almost exclusively to extant real estate assets as ours does. Would you rather have a vibrant industrial and engineering economy, or yet another asset bubble inflated by the banks?
So Trump just made all products made in the US from steel more expensive than steel products made elsewhere in the world.
That benefits everyone else but the US.
And Nucor (24 Mt) – North Carolina, USA will be able to jack up prices 25% and will double or treble their profit.
Nice one Donald.
If China is over producing steel then they are under producing something else. It all washes out. The real imbalance is CEO’s getting paid 300 times a worker’s salary, and that’s a worldwide issue not specific to any country. That only happens in a rigged system. Those overpaid blowhards don’t even have their own capital on the line.
Unfortunately, there is a missing chart; that of the dollar value of production. There is a huge difference in price between plain steel, and some specialty steel.
Right you are. Japanese make hand-made sushi knives, take like a year to produce. Probably twice as good as Chinese made $9.95 kitchen set.
Admittedly off topic by mentioning aluminum, but this is interesting about tariffs, in general. From CBC tonight: (snippet)
“Trump wrote a cheque for $600 million to Canadian aluminum producers,” said Jorge Vasquez of Harbor Aluminum in Austin, Tex., who has served as an adviser to both the U.S. International Trade Commission and the Canadian Trade Tribunal.
In effect, Trump’s actions transferred more than half a billion dollars from the U.S. economy to Canada’s since March.”
Plus, the anger north of 50 is palpable. This is coming on top of softwood traiffs for the 5th time. There will be a process of Canada actively seeking out new markets and economic partners starting with TTP, and onwards. China? There is also a spontaneous reaction against buying any product US made from people I talk to. Add to that 16 billion in retaliatory tariffs beginning July 1 on selected goods with political impacts. The Country is cheering for retribution.
The consensus here is that US consumers will be eating the tariff costs much like softwood.
As an aside, and purely anecdotal, this has emphasised to many the need for market diversification, particularly with energy. As we are the largest providor for US energy imports, look for eventual higher prices with Trans Mountain expansion and eventual Energy East reversal to the Atlantic coast.
Apart from the tariffs, themselves, what is truly galling is the effrontery of the action. Sometimes, insulting friends is irrevocable. That is what I sense is happening now. Anger is growing by the minute. This is a very angry divorce in the making for sure. I sense it cannot be fixed or made right…..kind of a last straw event. If people thought Canada would turn turtle and cave they were sadly misinformed. What a shame to see this unfold. SAD. (couldn’t resist) :-)
regards
But the Canadian government just scr*wed their own consumers – they’ll have to pay 25% more for US cucumbers!!!!
If someone wants to sell me millions of tonnes of steel for an IOU then I am happy to comply. Steel, of the Chinese type, is not high-tech, and the stuff is polluting and unpleasant to produce, so why not let the Chinese do it?
Many people seem to believe government entity steel production represents free trade.
It is “free” trade! They give us tangible stuff and we give them paper…so it is in effect free. If there were an honest money, system such imbalances would be self-regulating and not materialize. When you run out of honest money you have to do more for yourself. You naturally have to throttle down you imports and it puts your own people back to work.
Buying stuff on credit (being able to make “money”) is not a long term stable way to operate and have a thriving society. It has all the same moral hazards of our welfare system. If the USA keeps its trade deficit going, the USA will be not much different that a third generation welfare queen living in Philly.
As long as the US can live with itself by having a significant portion of its people un/under-employed. The people are losing one form of mental diversion in life. That will inevitably lead to increase in demand for psychological therapists to treat the mental delusions that are fostered by the idleness, unfulfilling work and the associated family financial problems the unemployment brings.
Wolf. Good articel, but writting that arcelor Mittal is a Lux letter box is harsh. Arbed was created 1886 in Lux and produced 1.8 Million tone of steal 1939. Later Merged 2002 with Spain aceralia and French Usinor. Became Arcelor. Then Mittal came in a bought it and kept head office in Luxembourg. So even if there are many letter box companies in Lux this one actually has a history and still production in Lux.