Record Short Bets against 10-Year Treasury Promise Turmoil

A very crowded trade goes begging for a contrarian reaction.
The 10-year Treasury yield closed on Monday at 2.86% the highest since January 16, 2014, after briefly kissing 2.89% during the day. At the moment, it is holding at 2.85%. Bond prices fall when yields rise – and being short the 10-year Treasury, and thus betting on a rising yield, has become a very crowded and profitable trade for hedge funds and other speculators.
Short bets in 10-year Treasury futures rose to 939,351 contracts, the most ever, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data through February 6, cited by Bloomberg yesterday.
This record came even after the market turmoil on February 5, when the Dow plunged 4.6% and when, briefly, Treasuries soared, with the 10-year yield dropping 13 basis points, which would have made shorts very nervous. But apparently, they hung on, as their record short positions through February 6 shows, when the 10-year yield rose again and closed at 2.79%.
The next step is 3%. The last time the 10-year yield was 3% was in early January 2014, and then only for a few days at the end of a brief spike. In May 2013, it got close, but no cigar (2.98%). And before then, it was at 3% in July 2011.
That 3% is a key level for another reason. At around 3%, the 10-year becomes very alluring for long-term holders, given today’s dividend yields and other yields, and it will bring out more buyers.
The emergence of these additional buyers may coincide with short-sellers trying to take profits, which may conspire to pump up the price and push down the yield. And this, fired up by speculators trying to get out of a short position, would turn into a sharp snap-back rally for the 10-year Treasury, and a sharp drop in yields. This could take off even before the 10-year yield hits 3%, and it could catch some speculators by surprise.
Tomorrow, those speculators will get to deal with the Consumer Price Index. If it comes in “benign,” it could trigger a buying spree of Treasuries with longer maturities and push down their yields. If it comes in on the upside, yields could jump on their way to 3%. For highly leveraged shorts, this will be a white-knuckle moment.
The chart above shows how smooth the one-way bet against the 10-year Treasury has been since September last year. The market, just when it gets this crowded on one side of the boat, is setting up for a downward jag in that smooth spike. With speculators suddenly switching sides, we could see some wild gyrations over the next few weeks.
But on March 21, the FOMC will likely announce the next rate hike and might give clues on what lies ahead. The yield curve has been steepening gently from its dreadfully flat slope late last year, and this is a trend I expect to continue; so in this scenario, over time, the 10-year yield would rise faster than yields of shorter maturities.
The fire under the 10-year yield will be fueled also by the Fed’s QE Unwind that has now accelerated and by the surge in new issuance of bonds to cover the ballooning deficits. These new bonds need to find buyers just when the Fed is whittling down its own pile. And they will have to have juicy yields to lure buyers into the market.
So I expect some wild gyrations that will likely give some shorts a bloody nose. But then, the 10-year yield will respond by rising slightly faster than shorter-term yields. And when it clearly and for good breaks above the 3% level, the 10-year yield will once again give confidence to shorts that it’s ready for the next leg up. But just because this is one of the seemingly most logical bets at the moment doesn’t mean it will be a smooth and pain-free ride.
The article references short bets on treasury futures being very crowded.
Futures, by definition, have an equal number of short and long contracts as they are issued in pairs.
If the short bets stand at 939,351 contracts, the most ever, then don’t the long contracts have to be the same???
Am I missing something??
Yes. The concept of market and price dynamics.
Bond buyers have options, if the perception is that yields are rising buyers tend to move down the curve to shorter maturities. The seller sets the yield which implies the level of risk. On those two counts higher rates might scare buyers out of the market, particularly foreign buyers who redeem their profits in a falling currency. Since government funding relies mainly on the 30yr the problem for buyers is can I collateralize these bonds, and is the stock market offering good returns? The Treasury can always intermediate the size of the offering, so they might be selling at a higher rate, but they aren’t selling as much. It’s a shell game and the ten year is where the right hand distracts you from what the left hands doing.
I wouldn’t short ANYTHING in these “markets”. I think the smartest thing I’ve read all week is:
But then, why even have markets? Why can’t(fill in central bank) just set the price of each (fill in the product) and make it go up at regular intervals, at a (fill in rate or price) deemed to be appropriate by authorities? It would offer true risk-free investing in (fill in product). It could become a national wealth builder.
There will also be supply from Uncle Sam looking to cover its deficit and to refinance its existing debt. With the yield curve flattish, the treasury may look to issue more longer dated debt. Fed is not selling anything but it is not buying anything either.
Greenspan said recently that in 500 years of Bond Yield history, interest rates have never been so low.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4iuwK4DL0k
So the shorts may be on to something.
Neither the Fed’s balance sheet nor this economy can withstand a sustained rise above 3% (let me just say 4% is way too high) on the 10-yr.
Why short the ten year when the thirty year’s duration is longer and hence by theory the price moves should be more violent?
bond volatility= duration/(1+yield to maturity)
Anyone?
“Greenspan said recently that in 500 years of Bond Yield history, interest rates have never been so low.”
This man is responsible for pulling demand so far forward we could see the backs of our heads on the distant horizon. I pray for the day he and his globalist business partners rightfully receive credit for tipping the scales of climate change.
If the DOW will start to crack, that will determine the fate of
the 10Y, not the Fed, or speculators.
I’m trying to picture this as imbalances.
The government needs a lot more capital than it did even last year and it has to come from somewhere… Not out of thin air as the rules are that it has to borrow its capital, not just run a printing press.. The FED says it is not only not going to help out but is actually going to reduce its holdings of notes.. Making the imbalances even greater..
AND the government’s need is ultimate.. It will pay whatever it has to in order to get capital. Right?
I am holding stocks that pays around a measly (according to google) 2.2% dividend. But I own stock because they have been going up in price.. Asset value increase has been much greater than dividends. Good for me..
Now the government needs capital and it has to come from some where… Where is the most logical place for that capital to come from? Not real estate, not existing bonds, not savings.. so from the stock market.. Unless it can get foreigners to loan our government capital on the cheap at a sufficient amount as to maintain the balance..
So shorting the treasuries makes lots of sense.. Maybe shorting everything makes sense.
What happens if the capital comes from foreign CBs or even foreign SWFs? Or even wealthy foreign investors. Is that possible/probable? I mean we’re talking over a trillion$? Would that affect our balance of trade making our GDP greater? Make us look like we have a bigger and stronger economy than we actually do?
So much to know and understand…