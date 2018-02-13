Wholesale Power Generators to Get Hurt by Grid Batteries

A utility in Texas takes first steps. Incumbents not amused.
By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles, Oilprice.com
Last month, one of the largest and most significant electric utilities in the Midwest, American Electric Power (AEP), made a quiet announcement. We believe it portends more disruption for the U.S.’s electric power business. AEP, a virtual icon among U.S. coal-fired power generators, has proposed building battery storage projects to improve reliability in its Texas distribution network.
These batteries and associated distribution network improvements would be part of the utility’s regulated rate base. Innocuous, right? Not if you’re in the competitive power generation business in Texas.
Electricity is a commodity. When any commodity becomes relatively scarce what happens? Prices rise. As a result, owners of power plants that are outside the jurisdiction of state and federal regulators, who can raise their prices at will unlike their regulated brethren, stand to make a lot of money during periods of power scarcity that might occur for whatever reason.
Unregulated power plants make far more money when grid reliability is a problem. Typically a large power generating station experiences operating problems and goes off line. Other power generators in the region with excess generating capacity are typically only too willing to fill the neighbor’s sudden power deficit but only at a premium price. They get a premium price for stepping into the breach.
But there’s always something. If the distribution network can resolve their temporary power shortage problem at a cheaper price with storage batteries, that’s bad for business if you’re an unregulated power wholesaler.
Not surprisingly, intervenors (lawyer/lobbyists who do much of the talking at these soirees) claimed the proposed battery project would hurt the competitive market. Here’s we’re reminded of the old saw that patriotism (like reference to mythological concepts of pure capitalism) is the last refuge of scoundrels. Or at least those with weak economic arguments. Since regulators in Texas are supposed to genuflect at the mere mention of competition, not surprisingly, regulators in Austin decided to marinate on the AEP proposal.
AEP argues that its storage projects only involve the distribution system. But that argument seems disingenuous. And it’s very similar to claims made years ago. Back then, regulators attempted to differentiate between proposed transmission projects for purely non-regulated, commercial purposes (to be paid for by shareholders) as opposed to those transmission projects that would primarily enhance reliability of the distribution network and thus be the obligation of the utility’s ratepayers.
The latter projects would receive adequate regulated recompense. The former transmission projects would have to subsist on whatever returns the regional wholesale power market offered. But there wasn’t then and isn’t now any clear bright line between non-regulated wholesale and regulated retail in the electric power business.
As if both types of projects weren’t connected to each other and part of an integrated network and the provision of wholesale power could be separated from the reliable provision of electricity to end users. (Only high voltage DC lines were separable from other regulated assets.) In the end, transmission builders were able to finance few projects and just about everything was built on a regulated basis.
Non-regulated power providers realize AEP’s proposal is just the beginning. The idea of storage batteries for grid support is likely to spread. A power distribution system incorporating lots of batteries spread over the grid, all for ostensibly distribution purposes, will end up squeezing margins for wholesale electric power generators, especially those hoping for lucrative capacity contracts.
This is one question regulators will soon have to consider: Are consumers better served by regulated, relatively local storage batteries or unregulated power supplied, often at great distances, by wholesale generators? This also raises the question whether the existence of a supposed “competitive” power market in electricity has any long term value — apart from the low prices it was supposed to produce.
There should be little doubt. AEP’s battery proposal represents the efforts of a regulated ‘camel’ to get its nose further into the so-called tent. They are, we suspect, intentionally blurring the line between retail (regulated) and wholesale (non-regulated). Our question is: is that bad? Or will state regulators simply protect the incumbents, in this case the unregulated generators, as they do so often.
Years ago, economist and regulator Alfred E. Kahn — rightly considered the father of deregulation in the U.S. — wrote presciently that regulated and deregulated markets could not coexist for long. One of the two sides would inevitably triumph unless a “conjunction” of forces impeded the momentum.
In a recent book, “Energy Acts,” we argued that the introduction of renewables may have halted the movement toward more vigorously competitive power generation markets. Government imposed renewables mandates, intentionally or not, have shrunk the portion of the wholesale power market available to conventional competitive generators.
The widespread introduction of storage batteries integrated into the regulated distribution would reinforce the trend away from reliance on wholesale, competitive power generation. This would also reduce some of the price volatility that is the key to generators’ profits. The worm may have turned. Whether state regulatory authorities in Texas approve of batteries to enhance the reliability of the local distribution grid or not, the idea will emerge elsewhere with the same negative implications for power wholesalers. By Leonard Hyman and Bill Tilles, Oilprice.com
Are they buying their batteries from Tesla or the energizer bunny?
Tesla. https://www.asme.org/engineering-topics/articles/energy/batteries-for-managing-the-grid
Well the shell life if those batteries is not that long, and once they can no longer be used, then you run into the new laws about toxic materials disposal.
But then again power outages cost lives.
So yeah opposing the batteries is the jerkass thing to do.
An information campaign based on all the lives cost every time a hospital is out of power for example, would be a way to fight back.
Utilities don’t do this to be green. They do it to maximize their profits. They would invest in batteries to prevent getting ripped off during the short but frequent periods of shortages when they have to buy power from others at extortionate prices.
So will this make AEP more profitable? Is it a good investment for them? Is it a good investment for stockholders? Will other utilities follow their lead?
Utilities don’t do this to be green. They do it to maximize their profits.
AEP’s proposal was 2 years ago and it was mainly to keep the grid smooth for a couple of minuscule towns. A small upfront investment in batteries VS many millions on transmission line upgrades. Current regs prevent being a generator and a supplier. So AEP could not be both.
However, Hurricane Harvey which was a severe flooding event (flooding substations and knocking out power) and not a wind event (taking down the transmission line) put battery storage back on the table. It would also be a huge plus for all the wind and solar farms.
Texas Utility Commission rewriting the regulations now. It will happen.
Since this is the wave of the future with cars….I imagine there are already companies looking into recycling opportunities. Life expectancy for car battery is 10 now. I imagine it will improve and of course the cost is going down tremendously.
@TheDona,
There are a number of companies getting into recycling lithium ion batteries. A big chunk of the batteries is cobalt and there is question as to whether there is enough cobalt on the planet for everything to go electric (at least with lithium technology). So being able to recycle the cobalt is mission critical.
Take a look at RedT (RED.L) Energy’s batteries – limitless number of charges and discharges. Just what the article is about!
There are many new (and revamped old) technologies coming into play. Sodium sulphur, magnesium, the vanadium redox batteries from RedT and others.
Lithium and rare metals are drivers to explore other options, and they’re being found.
Imagine where we’d be if Reagan had never been elected.
Hospitals already run on back up generators during an outage. A battery pack will have one draw back, if cut off from a power supply the battery can’t charge up and keep going after the storage is depleted. Where diesel is a separate energy source, that can be brought in from a location with diesel supply. You can’t load up a battery pack as easily as a tank of diesel.
Can’t argue that power outages put lives at risks.
But do you really have hospitals in the US that don’t have standby generators (diesel, nat gas, whatever…) for emergency backup power?
I may be wrong but I don’t think batteries have sufficient power storage to keep things going for more than 10s of minutes or maybe a couple hours. So for short-term power outages, maybe.
And what’s the real efficiency and energy lost in charging and discharging the batteries? (not the nameplate ratings — i.e. not the “marketing-not-to-exceed” performance)
Will be interesting to watch/see how effective grid battery storage is and how it will be deployed, and mostly the cost/benefit tradeoffs.
The Texas oil bidness survived the introduction and use of wind power.
As long as there’s a government subsidy, they’ll be happy to oblige.
I’ve worked in the utility industry and I fully understand the need for system load balancing and the differences between base load, intermediate and peakers. This is one of the reasons that I supported the recent ruling on net neutrality. Transmission operators/network operators (who should be independent of other functions) should be allowed to efficiently manage the network.
AEP is creating a *problem* that does not exist. Reserve capacity is not a transmission issue – it is a generating issue. As reserve power, it should be the responsibility of the generator and market forces should be allowed to determine if reserve power via batteries is worthwhile.
https://www.bizjournals.com/phoenix/news/2018/02/12/aps-first-solar-building-big-solar-battery-storage.html Just announced. Why has it taken this long?
Thanks for that link.
Yeah right, our electric bills will be reduced, sure.
Eh, I work in a building with over 30MW of diesel generator capacity and battery backup for the load until the generators take over. I don’t think the battery storage is at all like what Tesla uses (18650 cells.) They’re large, and they sacrifice lower maintenance for longer life. The telephone company does the same, large wet cells. I’d imagine the batteries (which are massive) can hold things for 10 minutes at best, and that’s probably without the cooling in the building.
I can’t imagine using batteries to hold up the full grid outside of covering for switching.
Some places use kinetic — a giant wheel of mass that spins and during the fail over the flywheel provides energy.