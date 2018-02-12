Four Rate Hikes in 2018 as US National Debt Will Spike

Chorus gets louder. But no one will be ready for those mortgage rates.
It didn’t take long for rate-hike expectations to be jostled further by last week’s “monster” two-year budget bill that Congress passed with its usual gyrations, including a government mini-shutdown, and that Trump signed into law on Friday. The bill increases spending caps by $300 billion over the next two years. It includes an additional $165 billion for the Pentagon and $131 billion for non-defense programs.
The bill comes after the tax cuts slashed expected revenues by $1.5 trillion of the next ten years. So pretty soon this is starting to add up.
Going forward, the US gross national debt will likely balloon at a rate of over $1 trillion a year, every year, even during the best of times. It’s $20.5 trillion currently [update 3 hours later, after debt ceiling suspended: $20.7 trillion]. It will likely be over $21.5 trillion a year from now – and this when the US economy is expected to boom. Any downturn will cause the debt to spike.
And what will the Fed do?
Four rate hikes this year – that’s what Credit Suisse’s US economists said in a research note on Monday. Previously, they’d expected three rate hikes for 2018.
“The FOMC has already boosted their growth outlook for 2018 in light of the tax bill passed in December and we anticipate another upward revision to their growth forecast at the March meeting,” the economists wrote in the research note, according to Reuters.
“With the economy near (or above) full employment, prudent risk management suggests the Fed ought to accelerate their tightening in response to a large positive demand shock,” they said.
In this cycle, the FOMC has raised its target range for the federal funds rate only at meetings that were followed by a press conference. There are four of them this year. This would mean that the Fed would announce a rate hike during each of them.
Credit Suisse added its voice to a growing chorus. Goldman Sachs, back in November and repeated on February 1, said that the strong momentum of the economy, which is boosting wages and inflation, would push the Fed to hike rates four times in 2018. This was before the “monster” budget materialized.
On January 26, also before the budget deal was done, BNP Paribas’ chief economist cited stronger growth and inflation prospects for upping their forecast to four rate hikes in 2018.
Other voices too are now talking out loud about four rate hikes. Even at the Fed, the phrase “three or four” rate hikes for 2018 is now no longer taboo.
On February 2. San Francisco Fed President John Williams, who is being considered by the White House as Vice Chair of the Fed’s Board of Governors and is a voting member of FOMC this year, told reporters after a speech that the Fed could raise rates three or four times in 2018. “Both of those possibilities are reasonable to think about, at this point, as options,” he said.
“The expansion is proceeding at a good pace, unemployment is low, and inflation is finally headed in the right direction again,” he said. This too was before the monster budget deal.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, a voting member this year on the FOMC, said on January 18, before the budget deal was even on the horizon, that the Fed should raise interest rates “three to four” times in both 2018 and 2019. She pointed specifically at the tax cuts.
So let’s crunch the numbers for a moment.
If the Fed raises its target range for the federal funds rate four times this year – so to a range of 2.25% to 2.50% in December – and if the still relatively flat yield curve remains relatively flat without steepening, the 10-year Treasury yield would reach about 3.85% by December.
But if the yield curve steepens toward a more normal-ish slope, it would push the 10-year yield somewhere near or above 4.5% by the end of this year. And this would likely cause the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate for top-tier borrowers, which is currently at around 4.5%, to rise above 6%, by the end of December.
And if 2019 also sees four rate hikes, those mortgage rates are likely to climb above 7% by the end of 2019. No one is prepared for this. Four rate hikes a year don’t sound like much – until it starts adding up.
It was one gigantic party. But wait… The State of the American Debt Slaves
Re: Fed to make 4 rate hikes a year for 2018 and 2019
[Channeling Robert Conrad from the old Duracell commercial] – “Go ahead, I dare you.”
Conrad? The Fed is more like the Duracell wabbits. That excludes Bugs who was a bunny, not a hare.
Powell makes the call to break all hung juries. The Fed is always behind the curve because of interest on excess reserves and if ain’t handing out free money than they are the problem?
I can see this making already unaffordable real estate even more unaffordable…..until we hit the breaking point…which you’d think would have already been hit by now
I agree it’s global and is called the “Affordability Crisis” Officially a global issue that’s going to get worse and has been the case in many areas for a long time. As far as full employment don’t make me laugh those numbers totally rigged like CPI and I can keep going.
There are two kinds of people. People who own houses and want them to go up, and people who don’t own houses and want them to go down. I don’t think there are any other kinds of housing people.
Well housing affects rents, which is important to many.
Well, Wolf, I know you have been right so far. But I just doubt American resolve to deal with the issues in addition to the mortgage rates that significantly higher rates will cause. The Federal government isn’t the only government that has borrowed like there was not tomorrow. States and localities are heavily in hock as well. And although student loan rates are already high, at some point I would assume they will go up as well as credit card and automobile loans.
I’m not as sure as you that all of these increases will actually happen.
I’m just trying to read the tea leaves. I’m not sure about anything.
Housing is very slow to visibly change direction as a nationwide average. We saw that last time. They were talking about a “plateau” for a year, expecting further price increases at the end of that plateau. The market was slowly turning south in some cities but was still rising in others. In some places, the downturn started in 2005. Others began slipping in 2006. San Francisco peaked in Nov 2007 (the last major housing market to go) and then headed south for four years.
In housing, everything moves in slo-mo. Homes sit for sale for a while. Then it takes 2-3 month for a sale to close. So I don’t think housing will show a downturn as a nationwide average on a year-over-year basis for quite a while. Not this year.
The real economy is pretty strong, and it won’t react very quickly to higher rates either – unless credit freezes up for some reason. If credit freezes up, the Fed will change direction or at least halt the rate increases. But for now, I don’t see that.
In other words, I don’t see the big signs in the economy reacting to the rate increases this year. Maybe next year, the first real signs become visible.
The Fed knows that “normalization” isn’t going to be pain-free. It is expecting asset prices to drop. If stocks and bonds go down in an orderly fashion without tanking the economy and without credit freezing up, I think the Fed will stick to its guns.
This should have been done years ago before the excesses built up like this. And that too may be part of the Fed’s thinking … I’m just reading tea leaves here :-]
Your analysis seems very credible. I have learned over the years that the worst case scenarios that I can envision seldom come to pass. But you make one very good point: it is preferable to take the pain in a controlled fashion with periodic rate increases, and everyone knowing ahead of time where things are going, than to have a credit freeze up or rapid unplanned increase.
I prefer your reading of the tea leaves to my imagination’s worst case scenario!
√
Beware, when tealeaves align with Logic.
Equities, however, which are probably even more overvalued than housing, will react far more swiftly if the recent mad-dash return of volatility is any indication…
Yes, very likely.
What does an “orderly downturn” look like?
Is it when the same market players gaining on the cheap credit are given enough time to position themselves to benefit from the drop as well?
Take Blackstone for example, 9 billion worth of real estate sale to Asian investors during the good times, now about to buy the Wardorf Astoria back from them, i’m sure at a discount.
As a middle class person wanting to purchase a home/investment home. When will my turn come?
– Will there be 4 rate hikes ? I doubt it. I just take one step at a time.
– When I look at the 3 month T-bill rate then I think that there’s one rate hike coming. Because that rate just moved crossed the 1.5% mark.
– If the economy decends into a recession (as a result of rising long term rates) then I think that short term rates will actually fall. perhaps even as low as (close to 0%).
STPZ -.58% YTD; TIP -2.15% YTD; WTIC -2% YTD; FLRN off its highs;Gold up 1/2% off the highs of 4%. Hey I want you all to buy this stuff with both hands because evidently some dumb investors unloaded shares in the stock market panic, and no one told them the Fed is hiking rates four times.
Historical fact:
Fed “tightening” the money supply has always resulted in a down turn.
Doing this while the economy is still sick deepens the coming recession.
Looking back at the 08 financial crisis using the S&P 500:
July 07 10.1 % decline
October 07 Head fake dip
December 07 12.9 % decline
February 08 Head fake dip
May 08 13.2 % decline
September 08 Lehman Bankruptcy
November 08 Bull trap #6
May 09 Capitulation 45.6 % Crash
The above market “correction” took 2 years to unfold and devastated many, just not the bulls who remained bullish dip buyers. This present economic situation has all the hallmarks of a repeat performance, except this time around it will be colossal.
RE: bullish dip buyers
They can thank the BernanQE put. That’s not too conspiracy theory for anyone, is it? If (and that’s a big if) the Fed lifted the put, when will we see it again?
Hirsute –
“when will we see it again”?
No crystal ball here!
One thing is sure – what goes up, must come down. Eventually.
There may be so much cash in the hands of the 1% that unless a solid majority of them head for the exits they may have enough money to buy into any downturn and stop the bleeding no matter what the fundamentals or the conditions on main street. When you force-feed trillions into the hands of a few hundred thousand and leave tens of millions one paycheck away from disaster, this is the malignancy that develops. We could have 15% unemployment and the DOW over 20,000.
Agree completely. If you have $50 billion in assets and lose $25 billion. You’re not going hungry. A stock market crash is an opportunity, not a problem.
On the other hand, if you have $50,000 in assets and lose $25,000, you’re devastated.
Assuming that people with large net worths have any large amounts of cash is assuming a lot. Most people with a lot of net worth don’t even manage their money themselves. And a trader is always trading.. keeping the money moving… So the big net worth is in investments and I doubt all that much is in cash..
just look at the net savings.
So depending upon investment strategies such as how much is margin or hedged …
Lots of high net worth people could easily be severely impacted by a large sell off in stocks, bonds, PE funds, CRE and then eventually in all real estate.
If this is indeed a Kondraitiev Wave there will be lots of interesting consequences. Lots of swimmers left dry.. and exposed.
Ok, I’m officially retired from making predictions about the fate of our country…tt wouldn’t surprise me to see QE ramped up in 2018. I have no clue what’s going to happen and neither does anyone else.
Good point. You can only effectively prepare for so many scenarios. At some point You just have to buckle up and hang on.
I wonder how a midterm election fits into all these surmises. The Prez seems fully capable of letting his inner Lyndon (or inner Richard) spill on the Fed. The narrative of triumph only works if people stay employed through 2018.
Rates in Japan are still close to zero (0.06%) for ten year government bonds.
Borrow yen for nothing and buy treasuries with it; the carry trade may come back.
When Japan moves with US/EU rates the story may become different.
Sounds like John Williams jawboning his way thru the crack up boom
but there will NOT be so many rate hikes..
I’m so old I can remember when 10 yr treasury yields were supposed to approximate growth in GDP, now estimated at about 5%.
I’ll believe it when I see it.
Mind you, it would be nice to see pensioners make a decent return on lower risk fixed income investments again.
Although I agree with your premise on the rate cuts, all US corporations only paid 470bn in taxes and that number hasn’t gone up in 3 years. Hard to see the tax cut reducing that number by 2/3 per year.
Also, since more multinationals will move from tax havens that should somewhat off set it.
I think the tax cut was ill thought because if companies can pay 670bn in stock buybacks they can certainly pay taxes of 470
Looking at some of the debt figures your recently posted it looks to me that the level of auto debt nor credit card debt has yet approached the per capita levels experienced in 2008, nor doubtlessly mortgage debt (unmentioned).
I’d like to see a comparison on per capita debt levels.
You can ballpark that pretty easily, though I’m not sure how much sense that makes since student loans aren’t carried by the population but by students and ex-students, same with auto loans, credit cards, and mortgages: Many people have paid off their mortgages. Many more people have paid down their mortgages. Many people pay off their credit cards every month. No one needs to worry about them. It’s the bottom 20% of borrowers that are at risk. During the Financial Crisis, about 10% of the homeowners with mortgages defaulted. And look what it did.
But here is an example, using Census population data:
Jul 2017: 325.7 million
Apr 2010: 308.8 million
https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/fact/table/US/PST045216
Total consumer credit in Q1 2010: $2.49 trillion => per capita: $8,061
Total consumer credit in Q4 2017: $3.84 trillion => per capita: $12,438
(Consumer credit = auto loans, credit cards and other revolving credit, and student loans; Mortgages are not included)
What will be interesting to watch will be the rapid increase in the interest on the debt.
2015 407 billion
2016 430 billion
2017 457 billion
Now 60% of the debt held by the public (total over $8 billion matures within years. Each 1% rise, just on that amount, will be $80 billion. The add in the new debt coming as well. Once this gets moving, it will really start to have an impact.
Remember Japan is stuck at 0% interest because it can’t raise rates. If rates go up 1% then that alone would cost 25% of government revenues. (and already debt costs are 25% of revenue). The US will eventually be back at zero…. but it will take a little while yet.