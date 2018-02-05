So What Do I Think about the “Crash” in Stocks?

A lot more will have to happen before this turns into a crash; and markets are not there yet.
With all this wailing in the media about stocks, you’d think there’s at least some blood in the streets. But no. Not a drop.
The Dow fell 4.6% today to 24,345. This 1,175-point drop, as it was endlessly repeated, was the biggest point-drop in history – but irrelevant given how relentlessly inflated the industrial average had become. The percentage drop today, combined with the drops of last week, took the Dow down just 8.5% from its all-time high on January 26.
For the year, the Dow is down merely 1.5%. I mean, what horror. The last time this sort of debacle happened was way back in ancient history of January and early February 2016.
The Dow is not even in a correction (defined as -10% from its recent high). But that messy Friday and Monday, following a record 410-day streak without a 5% decline, did break the recently pandemic illusion that you cannot lose money in stocks.
When the Dow gained 1,000 points in the shortest time ever, after having already booked the fastest-ever 1,000-point gains in prior months and years, no one was complaining about it. These rapid-fire 1,000-point-gains had become the new normal. So today, one of those 1,000-point gains has been unwound.
The S&P 500 dropped 113 points, or 4.1%, to 2,648. This took the index back to December 8, 2017. The past six trading days were the worst decline since … well, since the weeks leading up to February 7, 2016, at which point the S&P 500 was off 19%, not quite enough for a dip into an official bear market.
The Nasdaq fell 272 points today, or 3.8%, to 6,967, below 7,000 for the first time since the end of December, but remains, if barely, in positive territory for the year.
What’ll happen next? Dip buyers will come in, maybe at this very moment, or maybe later, and some of them will likely get plowed under, but there is way too much cash lined up in hedge funds specifically set up to profit from sell-offs. And dip-buyers have been rewarded relentlessly over the past eight years, and it’s not until the dip buyers get massively destroyed and stop dip-buying that the market is in real trouble.
Because nothing goes to heck in a straight line.
But already, the coddled soothsayers on Wall Street are blaming the Fed. These are the same ones that could never get enough QE, that insisted on calling QE-3 “QE Infinity,” clamoring at the time for eternal scorched-earth-monetary policies so that asset prices would recklessly get inflated to the moon. They’re the same ones now clamoring for the Fed back off its “normalization” strategy.
They just sound like silly little crybabies that cannot deal with markets attempting however briefly and feebly to do some price discovery on their own.
Compared to the sell-off that has been crushing cryptocurrencies – even the largest ones have plunged 50% to 80% from their peak a month ago – the sell-off in stocks so far is mild. Oil sold off too. As did some other commodities and assets. And as confidence in them began to wobble, there are some things that have been rising over past few days, including gold prices.
As usual when too many retail investors suddenly realize that something is up, and they want to get their goods onto dry land, it didn’t work. The websites of a number of online brokers, mutual fund firms, and fintech robo-advisers went down at least briefly under the onslaught of traffic. They included Charles Schwab, TD Ameritrade, Vanguard Group, T. Rowe Price, robo- adviser fintech startups Wealthfront and Betterment, and others.
This sort of thing happens frequently: When retail investors are rattled and are trying to sell, the system breaks for them. This shows how hard it can be for those waiting to sell at the absolute peak — if they could even identify it — to be able to get out at that peak, when everyone is trying to get out at the same time.
So do Friday and Monday count as a “rout?” Yes. But a crash? No. Far from it. A lot more will have to happen before this turns into a real crash, and markets are not there yet. But many people will need to get used to a new sensation in their lives: losing money in stocks.
In terms of bonds, it’s only a question of how disruptive the adjustment will be, whether it will be just a painful sell-off or junk-bond mayhem. Read… Corporate Bond Market in Worst Denial since 2007
Very good perspective, Wolf. Thanks. I think there will certainly be some dip buying and as to how folks fare in the near term it depends on when they bought and if they are carrying debt, their age, etc? Did they buy products at the peak last Thursday? Last year?
If I were a retail investor with a 401K, (which I am not), I would watch the dip buys and sell into it. If possible. Being able to sleep nights is pretty awesome. :-)
The wheels are defintely wobling, though. Tomorrow will be interesting.
regards
futures are pointing to another massive down day tomorrow. I think the dip buyers have left town and the exits are crowded. This feels a lot like 2008/2009 stock bear and the parabolic move in gold and subsequent collapse.
The on-line brokers have been reporting record low “cash on the sidelines” for weeks. Funny, when the buying funds dry up the buying ends.
As for hedge fund money buying the dips – they might be too busy shorting to make any long trades.
If it quacks and waddles it’s probably a duck.
The end is nigh – seek ground high.
I wouldn’t call the rise in the gold price a “ parabolic “ move in the 2006 through 2011 period It roughly doubled in 5 years during lots of QE going on The collapse was most certainly FED orchestrated to destroy its credibility as much as That’s possible
Well…it was the first day on the job for the new guy. What does everyone think he will do? Will he a puppet?
Of course he will be They ALL are
Trump doesn’t care about the market anymore. Now that the market is crashing Trump will merely change the subject and never mention it again – just blame it all on crooked Hillary, and start babbling about Benghazi or the wall
Powell has free reign to bring this mother down. It looks like the Fed will not intervene until banks are threatened – the market will likely collapse in the meantime.
Not sure if it’s Fed incompetence or outright corruption but Fed mismanagement has wrought havoc on the working class. How many times will we let them repeat this cycle before we put a stop to it. After what happened in 2008 it’s astounding the Fed pulled out the same playbook but this time they doubled down.
Ben Bernanke’s “wealth effect” gives way to Powell’s “poor effect”. Now we get to see what happens to the economy after the Fed has made people feel poor. Powell gets to take the heat while Ben and Janet hide behind a tree.
The purpose for holding people accountable is not to serve our desire for revenge but to deter bad actors in the future. Is Ben one such bad actor and should he should be held to account for his actions (at a minimum discredited) – how can receiving a fat paycheck from a hedge fund not be a conflict of interest. Why do we even use the term “public service” anymore.
As a society we must stop letting the bad actors skate while making examples of pikers. We sent Martha Stewart to jail after she followed her broker’s advice and sold some stock but bankers commit outrageous fraud without consequence. The damage Ben caused to the economy is still unfolding, when we are left sifting through the rubble we must remember who led us down this path.
At a certain point it will be the margin calls
Isn’t the figure ten per cent for a correction. And 20 per cent for something a bit worse?
Yup, looks like correction (-10%) territory tomorrow and official bear market (-20%) by Friday.
This is happening while the Fed is tightening so there is no reason to believe it will stop. The last time this happened (Jan-Feb 2016) the Fed suspended rate hikes and issued a lot of dovish statements – this time they are letting it drop.
Why are they letting it drop this time? Credibility? Whatever the reason one thing we know is retail investors only recently fully committed to the market and they are getting crushed.
Any connection with the crypto crash? Are there some hedge funds over leveraged in crypto currencies?
The economic powers have staged this to put a lid on equities for now. It will remain volatile for another week or too and then they’ll work behind the curtain to settle things out a bit.
This will also help in the bond sell-off that was occurring since investors were moving money from bonds to stocks causing the steady rise.
As I’ve said many times before, the markets are fully manipulated by the CBs, Treasury and their high paid minions (GS and JPM). They do it with all sorts of tricks (futures, flash trading, etc.). The only thing they can’t protect against would be a real swan disaster where the all investors race for the exits due to an event that would likley be non-financial.
In that scenario, just like 2008, they would wait for the selling to burn itself out and then buy the market back up.
My crystal ball does not agree. I think the market will drop relentlessly. The Fed will not intervene until banks are threatened and the government needs easy money to monetize Trump’s enormous deficits. Without Fed intervention the free-fall will not end.
Asset inflation has gone on so long (half a generation) it can be hard to accept this ongoing reversal. Acceptance is the fifth and final stage, most are still working through anger and denial – they will arrive at acceptance eventually.
This is the emperor has NO clothes moment, expect behavior change in investors. The same moment Rose shouted “Harvey Weinstein is a criminal pervert”.
Percentage wise, NO big deal. Psychology wise, big deal. Wait till some heavy hitter come out and reaffirm the market, other wise, rout can become a crash fast.
This is always wall street telling the new FED chair, :”you either shower money or we will eat each other alive and drag down everybody with us, your move Jay”
Well, if this is what happens when the Fed scratches away minuscule bits of liquidity from the market, then imagine what might happen if they really get going at the rate they advertised they will. Look for a halting of QT with the excuse being the upcoming debt ceiling situation.
In the grand scheme of things, 8 years of monetary machinations have completely removed any semblance of price discovery in financial instruments. Ergo, anything is possible since prices are so far detached from fundamental valuations that at this point that it’s all about sentiment and momentum. This isn’t the “big one” but if sentiment was to shift to risk-off then coupled with margin calls… things could get interesting.
Dip buyers will definitely enter at some point – but this will be dip buyers based on momentum, not valuations. In order to dip-buy based on fundamentals, the S&P500 still needs to shed about a thousand more points.
Today is Powel’s first day in the office. The market is sending him a message: “MOAR FREE MONEY!!!”
Tomorrow he will make a statement, and the market will rally again.
Yesterday what’s ‘er name said the market was too high. Parting gift?
Mr Yellen flew the coup just in time
As you say, nothing goes to heck in a straight line.. As of 6:30pm west coast time, the Dow Futures are off by 438 points when a drop of 368 points puts us in correction territory. I think that number makes 10% from the Jan. 26th high. We’ll see rebounds and maybe even higher stock prices but I have never seen a more anticipated bear market and recession and maybe worse than I have for the past number of years. Probably, because for many working class the Great Recession never ended and now that many are getting real fulltime jobs again with wages, possibly matching inflation, the Fed seems ready to pull the punchbowl.. Stock inflation was OK and hedge funds buying foreclosed homes by the thousands with cheap money, if you had connections with bailed out banks, was OK too. Renting those same houses at rent prices beyond reasonable and in many cases to those who were foreclosed was OK. Bundling rents off those homes in some sort of security was perverse and insulting but perfectly OK to the Fed and Wall Street. But let the working class share in something like rising wages and all heck will break loose. If rates do rise significantly in some sort effort to tamp down wages then these parasites will have shot themselves in both feet. Next up, bonds..
.
A lot depends on the reaction of overseas markets. If they react even worse they and NY could get into a feedback loop.
Also,the idea that a ten percent correction brings us back to normal, would normally be true. But we’ve missed several corrections and they have built up.
I wonder if the Fed would have slapped Wells so hard if they’d known this was going to happen. The market was down 4. 5 , Wells almost double that. Could Wells be getting cheap? The Fed could relent on the discipline without too much fuss.
That’s true The Nikkei is down over 5 percent now
“Could Wells be getting cheap? The Fed could relent on the discipline without too much fuss.”
Surely you jest. Wells hasn’t even been fined properly yet. Except for a few fired managers, no one, certainly not shareholders, have felt any pain at all for supporting the corrupt management regime. So those harmed by Wells’ abuses are certainly not seeing justice done yet.
Wells should be made into the poster child for how the Feds will finally break up the TBTF cartel banks.
P.S. WFC is trading around $58/share today, higher than any level in the last few years except for the last few months.
So again, the question is, will the Fed really truly continue the QE unwinding? The Fed announced in June 2013 that they were ending QE. Stocks tanked, and the Fed went back to QE. In late Oct. 2014, the Fed announced again the end of QE, stocks tanked the following year in 2015. Still no unwinding of the QE. Sept. 2017, the Fed announces that yes, this time they are really serious about unwinding QE! Stocks keep rising, until the Trump tax cut makes people realize, hey, the deficit is going to get bigger, and at the same time the inflation numbers seem to be moving up. Maybe the Fed will be serious this time about unwinding the QE!
We’ll see….
Good article Wolf.
I agree with the views that you expressed. The values have declined, but for some to describe that devaluation as a crash, they are being inaccurate.
In a market where the direction was only one way for a very a long time, I suppose when a reversal does arise, some will exaggerate in their description of that reversal.
A crash is when the market did what it did in 2008. In 1987, the market fell by 22% in one single day. Both of these events were crashes
4.5% fall over 4 days from it’s all time high valuation is a decrease, not a crash.
Plunge protection team, and all companies will be buying stocks tomorrow to stop this sell off. So, unless they completely lose control, by the end of week, they will poor billions into stock market and stabilize it. Let’s hope free market role over them and crush them like peanuts; but I won’t hold my breath.
Tesla won’t be buying stocks, but it will be trying to sell some, or go bust.
Look for PPT to become a very passe term. Hadn’t heard it for a while. If the Fed isn’t on board the Team doesn’t have a quarterback.
PPT has been around, but there was no point for them to do anything as the market went up by themselves; but now that he sell off has started, they’ll be hard at work.
As for Tesla, the company has one asset that no other company has; that asset is called “Elon Musk”; I bet he can sell you and me a few bridges despite the fact we know him :). So, I expect Tesla to be the last one to fall.
Looks like a rinse job with some margin selling when the Dow went from down 700 to down 1600 in minutes. Admittedly it made for appalling TV. But I think it’s all about scaring the little folk away.
Right, percentage-wise it’s still a blip, but wasn’t there a record amount of margin in the stock market. I am guessing some people might be getting margin calls, soon. The herd mentality will prevail just as during the “meltup”.
As I read on other site, yields on treasuries reversed trend, and are going down.
The Plunge Protection team will undoubtedly step in, and make sure the crash when it really happens, will be truly epic.
Fed is stock market’s bitch. I fully expect some members to starg giving interviews how QE is being slowed down, stopped or reversed and if that doesnt do the trick then no more interest rates for this year. There is no price discovery or free market, it is all centrally planned , in the name of stability.
“Like watching paint dry”
Completely discounting any sense of the risk parity paradigm.
“…and it’s not until the dip buyers get massively destroyed and stop dip-buying that the market is in real trouble.”
I don’t think there has been much dip buying the last couple hours of the trading day.
I wouldn’t write this off as not being a major crash, only time will tell on that score. It has only been two days and there is no telling how far this could drop. It may stop tomorrow or it may continue ceaselessly beyond losses of 80%.
As you have pointed out on several occasions the Fed is compelled, for credibility reasons, to sit on its hands. I’m certain the Fed will flood the markets with liquidity before the curtain is drawn but the question is: how far will the market fall before the liquidity fire hose is turned back on.
I feel like I’ve seen this play twice already and it doesn’t end well. Maybe this time it will all blow over and markets will continue higher – but I doubt it. I think this is it, this is the big one. She’s gonna blow. Thanks Ben, you have brought us to ruin.
How could Ben Bernanke believe inflating an enormous, dangerous, out-of-control asset bubble was a good idea? I think the day of reckoning has arrived – If the Fed feels they cannot flood market with more easy money the market is going to come down, and come down hard. Ben Bernanke can put that in is wealth effect pipe and smoke it.
Yes, a lot of the stock market indicators were as they say “overbought”. A lot of the breadth/uniformity/confirmation indicators were “confirming” saying that the market was internally healthy.
Now, this condition has been brought to a more typical reading. The market is not showing very bad symptoms— yet.
There is now a sizable trading range for it to fit into. If history is an indication, and if this is a “top”, it will meander in this range for a few months to even years before the real problems become obvious (in the stock market indices.)
wkevinw
I am leaning toward a few months and than the liquidity will dry up as the Fed reaches the 40-50 Billion mark per month in its QE – Unwind
Wolf
Whats your thoughts on the central banks that bought stocks if the markets continue to go down ????
There are only two major central banks that I can think of at the moment that buy stocks: the SNB and the BOJ (China excepted because they can do whatever they want).
The SNB buys foreign stocks (not Swiss stocks), denominated in dollars and euros, in order to keep a lid on the CHF. I don’t think a stock market selloff has any impact on the SNB’s actions since its concern is the CHF.
The BOJ buys Japanese stocks (ETF and JREITs) as part of its efforts to inflate asset prices in Japan. The BOJ is known to intervene when Japanese stocks drop too much. But it has never really bought large amounts. Its main focus is on buying government bonds.
Overall, central banks have other priorities than making a profit on their monetary policies. So I don’t think the profit motive causes them to do one thing or another.
It will be an official crash when the markets suspend trading.
Re: “markets suspend trading” –
1) Several trade systems for futures traders were shut down tonight.
2) Reports are saying that the Bid/offer stacks in futures showed total flight of the HFT “liquidity” providing community.
“Calvinball” rules are now in effect – retail investors will be surprised to see that the system doesn’t work the way they thought.
I wonder if Sir Isaac Newton has any tips?
Was today’s dip because the new guy was a Trump pick?
I’m waiting for the flood of super-mining computers to market. Should be any minute now. going over to ebay now to check.
What goes up hard and fast comes down harder and faster. What was abnormal on the way up will be abnormal on the way down.
The hundreds of billions in etfs will exacerbate the selling as all gets sold
The xiv and svxy etfs that short volitility
Blew up after hours and are down 80
Percent. Hedge funds are going to blow up
Huge losses. The most heavily entered position with a total synthetic
