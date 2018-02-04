Corporate Bond Market in Worst Denial since 2007

It’s just a question of how disruptive the adjustment will be, whether it will be just a painful sell-off or junk-bond mayhem.
Treasury securities have been selling off and Treasury yields have been rising, with the two-year yield at 2.15% on Friday, the highest since September 2008, and the 10-year yield at 2.84%, the highest since April 2014. Rising yields mean that bond prices are falling, and this selloff has been an uncomfortable experience for holders of Treasury securities.
But corporate bonds have been in their own la-la-land, and even Tesla, despite its cash-burn rate that should scare the bejesus out of investors, was able to sell $546 million in bonds last week – bonds collateralized by lease payments it receives from customers that have leased its cars.
S&P rates Tesla “B-minus,” a highly speculative rating just one notch above the deep-junk rating of triple-C. But no problem. Yield-desperate, risk-blind bond investors had the hots for these auto-lease-backed securities, according to Bloomberg:
The sought-after debt deal allowed Tesla to slash the risk premiums it would pay on the notes. They were sold to yield between 2.3 percent and 5 percent. At initial offered prices, investors had put in orders for as much as 14 times what the electric-car maker intended to sell on some slices of an asset-backed security, according to people familiar with the matter.
Junk-rated and cash-burning Netflix, or oil-and-gas companies drilling billions into their fracking endeavors, and many other junk-rated companies such as Fiat-Chrysler are in hog-heaven, with high demand for their debt, which pushes down the yield for investors and the costs of borrowing for the companies.
And the spread between average junk-bond yields and equivalent Treasury yields has now fallen to just 3.29 percentage points. That’s the premium investors demand to be paid for taking on the additional risk of junk bonds versus Treasury securities.
This is the narrowest spread since July 2007, just before credit froze as the Financial Crisis began to unfold, and numerous of these junk-rated companies, cut off from further funding and losing money as they went, ended up in bankruptcy court, an experience during which stiffed bondholders and other creditors re-learned to appreciate the notion of risk.
This chart of the BofA Merrill Lynch US High Yield Option-Adjusted Spread, retrieved from the St. Louis Fed, shows the minuscule premium investors are currently demanding for holding high-risk junk bonds versus nearly risk-free Treasuries, and just how far in denial the corporate junk-bond market is:
Investment-grade bonds, issued by the corporations that are deemed to be financially among the most stable, are showing a similar pattern.
The premium investors demand to be paid for taking on the additional risk of corporate bonds versus Treasury securities has now dropped to just 90 basis points (0.9 percentage points), according to the BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate Master Option-Adjusted Spread index. This is the lowest since March 2007. During the subsequent Financial Crisis, major investment-grade rated corporations – including GE – suddenly couldn’t borrow anymore even to meet payroll, and the Fed, in its function as lender of last resort, began bailing them out with special loan programs.
The chart below of the BofA Merrill Lynch US Corporate Master Option-Adjusted Spread index, retrieved from the St. Louis Fed, shows the la-la-land that the corporate bond market thinks it’s in:
Here’s how this is going to work out:
- The Fed will continue to raise its target range for the federal funds rate.
- The 10-year yield will follow.
- As the Treasury yield curve, which is still relatively flat, steepens back to some sort of normal-ish slope, the 10-year yield will make up for lost time over the past year and will rise faster than the Fed’s target range for the federal funds rate.
- Corporate bonds will follow, but they have even more catching up to do, and so they will rise even faster than the 10-year yield, as yield spreads between the 10-year Treasury and corporate bonds widen back to some sort of normal-ish range.
In other words, corporate yields will rise further and faster than Treasury yields, just to catch up, thus pushing down prices with gusto. Junk bonds are more volatile and will react more strongly. Junk-rated companies will find it more difficult to raise new money to service their existing debts and fund their money-losing operations, and there will be more defaults, which will push yields even higher as the risks of junk bonds suddenly become apparent for all to see. This will make it even tougher for companies to raise funds needed to service their existing debts and fund their operations.
This is not a secret. It’s just how it works. The initial moves are what the Fed wants to accomplish. It wants to tighten the current extraordinarily loose financial conditions. Yield spreads and corporate bond yields are a big part of those financial conditions. This will happen, it always does. It’s just a question of how fast and how disruptive the adjustment will be, how many junk-rated companies find themselves unable to raise funds to service their debts and keep going, and whether it will be just a painful sell-off or junk-bond mayhem.
There is no mention here of the HUGE increase in the amount of treasuries and MBS that the market is expected to start absorbing soon, and what the ramifications will be.
$ Trillion plus deficits as far as the eye can see, tapering of the FED balance sheet, and then there is expected QT from the ECB and BOJ.
The Fed target rate may well be a very minor player in determining what 10 year bonds yield.
I stay as far away from all this stuff as I can.
I have little opinion as to what the spread should be between the debt of zombie governments and zombie companies.
In part, that is because there are other options, in other currencies, where one doesn’t need to ponder such issues.
“There is no mention here of the HUGE increase in the amount of treasuries and MBS that the market is expected to start absorbing soon, and what the ramifications will be.”
Note the link at the bottom to my article on that very topic posted a couple of days ago.
Yes, obviously I can see what it IS.
My comment was that I have no idea what it SHOULD BE.
In my mind, it is trying to determine the differential in risk between two zombie entities, a mugs game.
That is separate from the fact that both numbers should probably have at least another 10 percentage points on them.
Again, I stay away from this stuff.
Question: Who will buy Tesla and Netflix bonds when people quit buying the products put out by these two companies?
Answer: Central banks will.
Conclusion: Central banks, like Atlas, are needed to hold the global financial system up. Unlike Atlas, they don’t need muscles, they just need computer keystrokes, the ones labeled QE.
There is something wrong with the y axis of the first chart.
Yes. The decimals got cut off. Fixed. Thanks.
Hi wolf, great article. Who are the best known companies known as being junk rated?
Tesla and Netflix :-]
I am soooo looking forward to higher rates that I can almost feel them. Kind of a pleasant tingle. It will be heaven on earth when they return.
I plan to mix it up. Some in a MM fund for cash needs, some in a govt treasury fund, some corporate, and some in a higher risk fund, most of which do not appear to be really risky. All I need is 4% to meet my anticipated needs to live a nice life, but I expect to earn much higher. Once that pile is secure, I have a Roth IRA I want to range trade for pin money. I used to be good at that and plan to give it a go, again. My hobby.
Note: yes, I know over 4% is available today. I have no desire to see the share price drop when rates rise while I am in said fund. I will not jump in until I see a big dip from the terror I expect to see as rates normalize and people catch on. Hopefully, I will make some capital gains on the aftermath and then move into shorter duration funds to minimize volatility.
One thing I don’t know is … what’s a historically decent range for high yield in relation to US debt? What’s the premium for risk in that class? What about decent corporate debt over US debt?
If, for example, the 30 day US rate was 3% and this were an average Tuesday in a country where rates were mostly normal from a historical perspective (and I imagine the Eurozone will be a collapsing mess), what would the rest of the market probably look like?
Back in the day I didn’t care much about debt investment. Now that I’m old, I have a much higher interest in earning interest. Yield differentials are fairly new to me. Any ideas about the spread to come?
You can research the spreads off of the prime rate, historically. I haven’t kept track in a long time but 2% over prime was considered very good and not more than 4 or 5% over prime was considered good high yield. Higher spreads than 5 or 6% were considered ill advised.
I’m thinking, these new corporate tax cuts have put a lot
of cash into their coffers. They all need a place to put it and with equities
looking toppy, competition for bonds is heating up and
driving down yields. Govt has been wise to sell into this .
Corporations have saddled themselves with a record amount of debt. Junk-rated companies have very little cash, and what they have, they burn up (see Tesla and Netflix). Some companies, such as Apple and Microsoft have a huge amount of cash, and they won’t get in trouble. Many other companies will get in trouble. Easy credit always has this consequence.
Same with individuals.
The Fed is truly trapped are they not? They can stop printing money and buying everything that is not tied down, but interest rates will skyrocket and that will implode the system. Or they can print to oblivion and destroy the dollar. You can bet the farm they will go for door #2. The 80% paycheck to paycheck people will be crushed. Perhaps then people will not think I am crazy for saving in silver coins.
I think that is what the junk bond buyers are expecting also. That is why the risk premium from corporate bonds to treasury bonds is so low. They believe there is little risk. If anything happens that will negatively affect many of the larger companies, junk bond rated or not, the Fed will resume its QE and the increase in yields will stop. We have to remember they bailed out GM and Chrysler last time and those companies didn’t even then represent a significant portion of the economy. And at some point the increase in interest rates will affect state and local governments who are mostly as heavily indebted as the junk bond companies.
I thought (still think) you are wise, not crazy.
Nice work once again Wolf.
The current market swoon reminds me of yet another “taper tantrum”.
Over the last couple of years, every time there is a real threat of rate rises, the market throws a slight fit and the FED will immediately relent and scale back their QE unwind and temper down their “rate rise” rhetoric.
My bet is this time is Not going to be different, because grandma Yellen knows EVERYONE is yoked to debt; like slaves with their feet all chained together to their Roman galleys… all furiously heaving against the oars of the economic ship according to the drum-beat and the whips of the slave driver.
If the ship goes down, EVERYONE drowns together… the slaves drown first of course, the captain of the ship may jump overboard but without a ship with slave rowers, he too will become fish food or be stranded.
There is no escape for anyone if interest rates are allowed to rise beyond the pain threshold. We are all literally in this together for richer and poorer, in health and sickness until total economic collapse do we part.
The market will fall until the FED blinks first….just wait for it. I hope Grandma won’t get a heart attack from the vertiginous view from great heights such as what we have now.
Many of today’s Wall Street bond traders hadn’t even born yet when 30 year US Treasuries were yielding over 15% at the bottom of the last huge bear market in bonds. Back in late 1981 and early 1982, the Franklin California Tax Free Bond Fund (munis), had a net asset value of under $6 per share. It had first come to market in 1977 at $10 per share (including a sales charge). At the recent peak in bond prices in mid-2016, its net asset value had not even recovered to $8 per share and as of 2/2/18 stood at $7.30. Yahoo Finance has a price chart for the fund going back to Jan. 1980, in case you want to follow the carnage.
I have not bought any bonds for myself since the great Meridith Whitney sell off in California munis in 2010-11 and will allow my remaining bonds to mature over the coming 10 years.
Netflix just increased my subscription by $2, a 15% increase. I still think it provides good value in comparison to my cable tv bill. I estimate that I watch Netflix more than cable, maybe a 2/1 ratio. This leads to an interesting question, which are really the junk bonds, Netflix or those other guys?
Are any the Netfix alternatives any good? That type of TV streaming service is getting mote and more fragmented, I mean competition is good but I don’t want to pay three different services to watch three different TV series.
As it is I have “basic” Direct TV and just watch the stuff there.
With Telsa, what is the competition doing? Telsa must be doing something right to always be on the news, and not like Uber who is finding out that yes, there is such a thing as bad publicity.