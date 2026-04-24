Senate Confirmation of Warsh, who Wants to Reduce the Fed’s Balance Sheet, Gets Unstuck as DOJ Ends Powell Investigation

Even during the Senate hearings, Warsh stuck to his guns: the Fed should have a smaller balance sheet.

The Department of Justice announced this morning in an X post by US Attorney Jeanine Pirro that it would end its investigation into the construction cost overruns of the Federal Reserve buildings in Washington DC, and that it asked the Inspector General for the Federal Reserve to “scrutinize the building cost overruns.”

“I expect a comprehensive report in short order and am confident the outcome will assist in resolving, once and for all, the questions that led this office to issue subpoenas,” she wrote in the post.

And she said: “I have directed my office to close our investigation as the IG undertakes this inquiry. Note well, however, that I will not hesitate to restart a criminal investigation should the facts warrant doing so.”

Powell already asked the IG last July to scrutinize the building cost overruns, and that work has continued.

The DOJ investigation blocked the confirmation by the Senate Banking Committee of Kevin Warsh, nominated by Trump to succeed Powell as Fed chair, because retiring Senator Thom Tillis (R.NC) had vowed he would not support any Fed nominee as long as the DOJ’s investigation into Powell was going on. Republicans have only a 13-11 majority, and all 11 Democrats have also vowed to oppose any nomination until the investigation ends.

At the hearings on Tuesday, Tillis said during his time slot to grill Warsh: “Let’s get rid of the investigation so that I can support your confirmation.” And now he can.

Powell was the architect of mega-QE from March 2020 through early 2022, even as inflation began raging in early 2021 – “the most reckless Fed ever” is what I called it at the time for that reason. And he was the architect just before covid of the “ample reserves regime” that prescribed a relatively bloated balance sheet even when there is no crisis. These policies, among other effects, distorted and destroyed the housing market as they caused home prices to explode from mid-2020 through mid-2022, after already surging for years.

Warsh and Bennet, who picked Warsh as one of the candidates, have publicly opposed these policies. Bessent did so in an essay last September which blasted the Fed for QE, its “perverse incentives” for fiscal “irresponsibility,” the Fed’s “wealth effect” policies, its failure to deal with inflation, and so on ( my discussion of his essay). And Warsh has done so for many years.

When Warsh was a governor on the Federal Reserve Board under Bernanke, he supported QE-1 to get the Financial Crisis under control. But Bernanke pushed for QE-2 despite a recovering economy and roaring markets, and against substantial opposition from some members on the FOMC, including Warsh and Thomas Hoenig. Bernanke persevered and announced QE-2 in November 2010. In response, Warsh quit in March 2011 and Hoenig retired later in 2011. Warsh explained all this and why he quit in a speech in 2018.

Even during the selection process, and this week during the Senate confirmation hearings, Warsh stuck to his guns: the Fed should have a smaller balance sheet than it has now. He has also been an inflation hawk – and he thinks reducing the balance sheet will make it easier to keep a lid on inflation. His hostility to “money printing” appears to be etched in stone, and Bessent is with him on this.

During the Senate hearings, Warsh called for a “regime change” at the Fed – a change of the policy regime he explained, not the presidents of the regional Federal reserve banks. This might include the “ample reserves regime” that Powell concocted.

Powell’s term as Fed chair expires on May 15. His separate term as a governor of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors expires in January 2028. In the past, when the Fed chair term expired, Fed chairs also resigned from their governor slots and departed the Fed entirely, thereby making room for a new governor – in this case Warsh.

But at the last FOMC press conference, Powell had said that he would stay on as “chair pro tempore” until a new Fed chair was confirmed, and that he had “no intention of leaving the Board until the investigation is well and truly over, with transparency and finality.” So both of these elements seem to be a step closer and on track, and Powell should start looking for some cardboard boxes to pack up his stuff, including his “ample reserves regime,” and enjoy his retirement.

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