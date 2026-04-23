Dynamics and Surging Magnitude of US LNG Exports: Started 10 Years Ago in a Glut of Natural Gas that Collapsed the Price

10th liquefaction & export terminal shipped first cargo. List of LNG export terminals, operating and under construction, by in-service date.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) took off when the first liquefaction train and export terminal in the lower 48 states, Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass in Louisiana, began operating in 2016.
The ramp-up of fracking turned the US into the largest natural gas producer in the world by 2011, and generated a massive glut of natural gas in the US that no one knew how to throttle because a substantial portion of natural gas is a byproduct from fracked oil wells, and so with no exit for this production, other than by pipeline to Mexico, the price had collapsed, and hundreds of drillers went bankrupt in 2016.
LNG exports provided an outlet. LNG exports are limited only by the capacity of the export terminals, and this became a gigantic business, with new export terminals getting built for billions of dollars each in Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, and Maryland.
The newest and 10th LNG export terminal in the US, Golden Pass LNG in Texas, operated by Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil, shipped its first LNG cargo yesterday from liquefaction Train 1. Train 2 is scheduled to be completed later in 2026, and Train 3 in early 2027.
When all three trains are operational, they will have a combined nominal capacity of 16.6 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) and a peak capacity of 18 Mtpa, according to EIA data. Export terminals normally run at over 100% of nominal capacity but less than peak capacity.
This brings the total operating capacity in the US to 121.8 Mtpa nominal and 147.8 Mtpa peak.
Numerous facilities are under construction, including Train 2 and Train 3 of Golden Pass, and they combined will add a nominal capacity of 100.9 Mtpa and a peak capacity of 118.6 Mtpa by 2031, over 40% of which is expected to start commercial operations in 2027. See table below.
It takes years to build a liquefaction and export facility. The investment decision for Golden Pass LNG was made in February 2019, and the first cargo was shipped in April 2026. But that project was delayed because the lead construction contractor, Zachry Holdings, filed for bankruptcy in 2024. This tangled the project up in court, and it took a while before a new lead contractor, Chiyoda International Corp, could take over.
When fully operational, Golden Pass (nominal capacity of 15.6 Mtpa) will be the third-largest facility in the US, behind Cheniere’s Sabine Pass (27.0 Mtpa) and Venture Global Inc.’s Plaquemines LNG (19.8 Mtpa).
The US became the largest LNG exporter in the world a few years ago, surpassing Qatar and Australia.
In 2023, no new export terminals came on line, and during the first 11 months of 2024, no export terminal came on line, which is why LNG exports in 2024 were flat.
But at the end of 2024, the huge Plaquemines LNG Phase 1 terminal (9.9 Mtpa) started operating, and in February 2025, the huge Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage 3 (10 Mtpa) started operating, and exports of LNG shot up in 2025.
In terms of the Strait of Hormuz in billion cubic feet per day: The amount of LNG that was going through the Strait of Hormuz, but is now blocked, amounted to just over 10 Bcf/d, according to the EIA. Nominal US capacity has now reached 16.5 Bcf/d including the 0.68 Bcf/d from Train 1 of the Golden Pass terminal.
The US also exports large and growing amounts of natural gas via pipelines to Mexico; and it exports via pipeline to Canada, and imports from Canada (importing more than exporting), as a result of where producing and consuming regions, and pipeline connections, in both countries are.
Fracking has turned the US into such a prodigious natural gas producer in part because fracked oil wells produce a variety of liquid and gaseous hydrocarbons as byproducts, including natural gas. A substantial part of natural gas production being just a byproduct from oil wells changes the economic equation.
In the early days of fracking, those gases were flared because there was no takeaway infrastructure for gases. But pipelines caught up, and now there is massive production of natural gas whether anyone wants it or not (details here in my annual update on US natural gas production and exports).
|US Liquefaction Export Terminals, by in-service date
|In-service date
|Nominal capacity
|Peak capacity
|Project name
|Operator
|Train
|Mtpa
|Mtpa
|Sabine Pass
|LA
|Cheniere Energy
|Train 1
|Feb/2016
|4.5
|5.8
|Sabine Pass
|LA
|Cheniere Energy
|Train 2
|Aug/2016
|4.5
|5.8
|Sabine Pass
|LA
|Cheniere Energy
|Train 3
|Jan/2017
|4.5
|5.8
|Sabine Pass
|LA
|Cheniere Energy
|Train 4
|Aug/2017
|4.5
|5.8
|Cove Point
|MD
|Berkshire Hathaway BHE GT&S
|Train 1
|Mar/2018
|5.3
|5.8
|Sabine Pass
|LA
|Cheniere Energy
|Train 5
|Nov/2018
|4.5
|5.8
|Corpus Christi
|TX
|Cheniere Energy
|Train 1
|Dec/2018
|4.5
|6.1
|Cameron
|LA
|Sempra LNG
|Train 1
|May/2019
|4.5
|5.0
|Corpus Christi
|TX
|Cheniere Energy
|Train 2
|Jul/2019
|4.5
|6.1
|Elba Island
|GA
|Kinder Morgan
|Trains 1-5
|Sep/2019
|1.3
|1.4
|Freeport
|TX
|Freeport LNG Development
|Train 1
|Sep/2019
|5.0
|6.0
|Cameron
|LA
|Sempra LNG
|Train 2
|Dec/2019
|4.5
|5.0
|Freeport
|TX
|Freeport LNG Development
|Train 2
|Dec/2019
|5.0
|6.0
|Freeport
|TX
|Freeport LNG Development
|Train 3
|Mar/2020
|5.0
|6.0
|Elba Island
|GA
|Kinder Morgan
|Trains 6-10
|May/2020
|1.3
|1.4
|Cameron
|LA
|Sempra LNG
|Train 3
|Aug/2020
|4.5
|5.0
|Corpus Christi
|TX
|Cheniere Energy
|Train 3
|Dec/2020
|4.5
|6.1
|Sabine Pass
|LA
|Cheniere Energy
|Train 6
|Dec/2021
|4.5
|5.8
|Calcasieu Pass
|LA
|Venture Global LNG
|Trains 1-9
|Mar/2022
|5.0
|6.0
|Calcasieu Pass
|LA
|Venture Global LNG
|Trains 10-18
|Sep/2022
|5.0
|6.0
|Plaquemines LNG Phase 1
|LA
|Venture Global LNG
|Trains 1-18
|Dec/2024
|9.9
|12.0
|Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage 3
|TX
|Corpus Christi Liquefaction
|Trains 1-7
|Feb/2025
|10.0
|11.5
|Plaquemines LNG Phase 2
|LA
|Venture Global LNG
|Trains 19-36
|Sep/2025
|9.9
|12.0
|Golden Pass
|TX
|Qatar Petroleum, ExxonMobil
|Train 1
|Mar/2026
|5.2
|6.0
|Total operating
|122
|148
|Under construction:
|Project name
|Operator
|Train
|Mtpa
|Mtpa
|Golden Pass
|TX
|Qatar Petroleum, ExxonMobil
|Train 3
|2026
|5.2
|6.0
|Golden Pass
|TX
|Qatar Petroleum, ExxonMobil
|Train 2D
|2027
|5.2
|6.0
|Port Arthur LNG Phase 1
|TX
|Sempra Energy
|Trains 1-2
|2027
|12.0
|13.5
|Rio Grande LNG Phase 1
|TX
|NextDecade Corporation
|Train 1
|2027
|5.4
|5.9
|Rio Grande LNG Phase 1
|TX
|NextDecade Corporation
|Train 2
|2027
|5.4
|5.9
|Venture Global CP2 Phase 1
|LA
|Venture Global LNG
|Trains 1-26
|2027
|14.4
|20.2
|Corpus Christi Liquefaction Midscale
|TX
|Corpus Christi Liquefaction
|Trains 8-9
|2028
|3.0
|3.6
|Rio Grande LNG Phase 1
|TX
|NextDecade Corporation
|Train 3
|2028
|5.4
|5.9
|Woodside Louisiana LNG Phase 1
|LA
|Woodside Energy
|Trains 1-3
|2029
|16.6
|17.7
|Venture Global CP2 Phase 2
|LA
|Venture Global LNG
|Trains 27-36
|2029
|5.6
|8.8
|Rio Grande LNG Phase 2
|TX
|NextDecade Corporation
|Train 4
|2030
|5.4
|5.9
|Port Arthur LNG Phase 2
|TX
|Sempra Energy
|Trains 3-4
|2031
|12.0
|13.5
|Rio Grande LNG Phase 2
|TX
|NextDecade Corporation
|Train 5
|2031
|5.4
|5.9
|Total under construction
|101
|119
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:
LMG + Nuclear should be our foundation on which to build renewable energy sources (dependent on Geography constraints).
Nuclear is a dead end. The share of power generation will only shrink from here as aging power plants are decommissioned faster than the political and economic will exists to rebuild them. Modular reactors and GIV reactors are still unproven at scale, and by the time they’d be ready to go, the world will have moved on to much sounder investments.
Don’t get me wrong: There will be NP plants will be built for years and years, but the use cases will be for specific projects, and from the reactors being built now. The 2-300 reactors that go offline in the next 25-30 years will not be replaced by nuclear, and we will never, ever build the 1500 additional plants necessary to make a dent in fossil fuel emissions.
In conclusion, nuclear power is a dead end. Too expensive. Too risky. Too slow. The alternatives, including LNG, solar, wind, etc are simply better investments.
Palisades is historic because it’s the first U.S. commercial nuclear power plant ever brought back from decommissioning after shutting down. It sits on Lake Michigan in Covert Township and originally ran from 1971 until May 2022, when it was closed early due to economic and reliability concerns. [1][2]12
Michigan and the federal government later decided that losing 800 megawatts of carbon‑free baseload power was a bad idea—especially with rising electricity demand, grid reliability concerns, and climate goals. [1]
The Three Mile Island Unit 1 reactor in Pennsylvania (the one not involved in the 1979 accident) is being restarted under a major new deal tied to Microsoft
Nuclear has had quite a jump-restart recently. Quite a few projects (AI/Data Center) are seeking to use reactors to power their infrastructure. While their use-case might not be savory, hopefully their safe usage will trickle down to grid operation in the future.
Wolf had an article about this not too long ago.
X-Energy (EX) goes public today with an expected launch of $16-19. Amazon is their big investor, which suggests their SMR design should move to commercialization in a reasonable timeframe.
Looking forward to modular Thorium reactors!
And yet somehow they can’t produce or store enough helium (natural gas impurity) to fix the critical shortage faced by scientists.
Not all natural gas contains helium, helium comes from uranium decay and if there wasn’t much uranium scattered about in the era of plants and animals that decayed into the petrochemicals, or if the boundaries were permeable to helium, there’s no helium. Helium particles are small and can leak through things oil can’t
There is no shortage of helium in the US. The US is the largest helium producer and exporter in the world, producing about 40% of global demand.
What are the plans for when it runs out and fracking operations become stranded assets?
Just like refineries the plants with no feedstock will be removed . For sure not in my lifetime I’m 68
We’re going to run out of clean air to breathe long before we run out of hydrocarbons to burn.
Remember when someone could hook up a generator to burn the gas instead of flaring it, and run a bitcoin mining rig with the power, all self contained in a shipping container? Such simple times
As you say, there is a lot of gas being produced and increasing amounts of infrastructure to move the gas to markets.
What is interesting to me is where the price of this gas for domestic consumers is going. There is increasing demand from electrified transportation, export and data centers And solar, wind and maybe nuclear will increase on the supply side. Solar seems destined to get cheaper to produce. That’s not as clear with gas.
And, as usual, we will wake up to a domestic natural gas shortage one day because both developed and developable reserves will be depleted. And then what will utilities, industry, homes, etc. use for power as they bear the brunt of shortages and increased costs?
The American way, full throtle without planning as usual. Our house of straw continues unabated. Strip the forests, use the water and other valuable resources without giving a thought to future needs.
But lets kill solar and wind.
“We” probably won’t wake up to it; “we” will probably be dead before that happens. Someone else might wake up to it. I’m more worried about the air “we” breathe and the land “we” farm.
LNG is a tremendous success for the US, going from gas import dependency to global export leader. A lot of talk about the technology sector but this is a truly unique strategic asset which is almost impossible to replicate elsewhere.
An equivalent for Europe would have been a continuation of the Nuclear build out program where we had several global leaders (ASEA Atom, Framatome, Siemens). We would then be completely energy independent rather than being fully exposed as we are today. What a missed opportunity.
Chenier terminals are Groninger 1959. The 1929/32 collapse was
caused by a Dutch Disease. Investors from all over the world
poured in, bought dollars to speculate in stocks, but import, especially import from Germany, was blocked. When businesses could pay their workers the Great Depression started. If the Gulf states and China cancel their orders and renege on unrealized promises Boeing will layoff its expensive workers. The chip industry and AI cannibalized each other. High tech companies are laying off expensive workers. When the strait of Hormuz will be opened LNG terminals will cannibalize each other.
Wolf: great article !!
How will this export ability effect local prices? Will nat gas power plants be looking to increase prices? Will this be inflationary for US citizens? I am an investor in Exxon, maybe I should use the profits from that to put up solar panels to cover my home electrical costs.
Australia has a case of that. But US production of NG is so huge because part of it is just a byproduct of crude oil production. So they produce it in overabundance, and the price continues to hobble along the bottom, currently $2.50 at the Henry Hub, about where it had been in the 1990s, despite decades of inflation.
And what happens when there’s no longer enough water for fracking operations in severely drought-stricken areas of the country (e.g., the Denver-Julesberg Basin in Colorado)?