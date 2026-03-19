Prices of New Single-Family Homes Drop Further, Inventory of Completed New Homes for Sale Highest since 2009

Hoping for lower mortgage rates that may not come.

Homebuilders have been aggressively trying to build and sell homes because that’s their business; they cannot wait out this market and pray for lower mortgage rates that may not come. They’re fighting for market share, and they’re trying to show growth to their investors – in a housing market that is otherwise frozen.

So the inventory of completed single-family homes for sale – the “spec homes” – has reached the highest level since 2009, prices continue to zigzag lower, incentives and mortgage-rate buydowns are used to move the inventory. And sales, well, they’re not exactly spectacular, but they’re fairly decent, compared to existing homes.

Contract prices fell, even with incentives not included.

The median contract price dropped by 6.8% year-over-year to $400,500 in January (blue in the chart below), according to data from the Census Bureau today.

The three-month average, which irons out some of the month-to-month squiggles, dropped to $410,533 (red), down by 2.1% year-over-year and by 7.7% from the peak in late 2022, and roughly back where it had been in October 2021.

But this median-price metric does not include the heavy incentives, such as mortgage-rate buydowns that builders use to move their inventory. The Census Bureau tracks prices written into purchase contracts that buyers signed. These contract prices do not include the costs of mortgage-rate buydowns and some other incentives.

With the costs of the buydowns and incentives included, home prices fell far further – we know that from builders’ financial reports. For example, Lennar spent 14% of the home sales revenues on incentives, in addition to selling at lower contract prices, and this pushed its average selling price down by 24% from the peak, to levels first seen in 2017 (more in a moment).

These contract prices overstate effective sales prices and understate the effective price drops. And still, they’ve been zigzagging lower.

The price explosion in 2021 and 2022, when homebuyers were willing to pay whatever, had led to obscene profit margins at homebuilders. Those profit margins have been getting slashed since then, in Lennar’s case – which is gunning to be the #1 homebuilder in the US by volume – by nearly half.

Lennar’s gross margin on home sales got slashed to 15.2%, down from the obscene 26.9% in Q1 2022. Operating earnings from homebuilding plunged by 54% year-over-year, earnings before income taxes plunged by 57% year-over-year, net earnings plunged by 56% year-over-year, and its shares have plunged by 52% since the peak in September 2024.

Lennar cut the average price per home sold, including all incentives, by 24% from the peak in Q3 2022, to $374,000 (red in the chart), where it had first been in 2017. The mid-range guidance for Q2 dropped to $372,500 (blue).

In return, Lennar’s deliveries in Q1 have soared by 37% from Q1 2021, while sales of existing single-family homes have plunged by 32% over the same period, amid surging supply.

Overall sales of new homes have hung in there. In January, homebuilders sold 48,000 homes, down by 14% year-over-year, but just 2% below January 2019, roughly level with January 2018, and above January 2017.

Completed single-family homes for sale, at 126,000 in January, were up by 11% year-over-year, and the highest since June 2009. These essentially move-in ready “spec homes” are waiting for the spring selling season and lower mortgage rates that may not come. Builders have tied up a lot of capital in them, and they will be highly motivated to sell them.

Inventory by region.

Inventory for sale at all stages of construction has been declining from the very high levels – from record levels in the South – as builders were focused on completing what they had started, and being somewhat prudent with starting new projects (a map of the four Census regions is below the article at the top of the comments).

In the South, inventories of new houses for sale at all stages of construction in January, at 288,000, were down 4.6% year-over-year, and down 7.7% from the record levels of 312,000 in June and July. But they remain very high, 55% higher than in January 2019.

In the West, inventories of new homes for sale have been declining for a year, but remain very high. In January, inventories, at 101,000 homes for sale, were down by 14% from January 2025, which had been the peak.

The West accounted for 21% of the total US inventory.

In the Midwest, inventories, at 52,000 homes, were up by 10.6% year-over-year and by 24% from January 2019:

In the Northeast, inventories, at 31,000 new homes, were up by 3.3% year-over-year and by 11% from January 2019.

The Northeast is a relatively small area with huge densely populated cities where multifamily construction (condos and apartments) plays a very big role.

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