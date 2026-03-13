What it Takes to Sell Homes in this Market: Lennar Cuts Average Selling Price to 2017 Level

Much lower margins, lower revenues per square foot, and lower construction costs. “We are adapting to market conditions as they are and not waiting for the market to bounce back”: CEO.

In its earnings report yesterday evening and in its conference call this morning, Lennar [LEN], one of the largest homebuilders in the US, laid out a laundry list of problems in the housing market that it dealt with in its own way: Revenues in Q1 plunged by 13% year-over-year. Operating earnings from homebuilding plunged by 54%, earnings before income taxes plunged by 57%, net earnings plunged by 56%, and its shares have plunged by 52% since the peak in September 2024.

The average price per home sold plunged by 8.3% year-over-year, and by 24%, or by $118,500, from the peak in Q3 2022, to $374,000 (red in the chart), where it had first been in 2017. The mid-range guidance for Q2 dropped to $372,500 (blue).

Lower prices are what it takes in this frozen overpriced market. Lennar’s deliveries have soared since 2021 and 2022: In Q1 2026, it delivered 16,863 homes, up by 37% from Q1 2021 (12,314), and up by 35% from Q1 2022 (12,538), in a market where sales of existing single-family homes have plunged by 32% from 2021, for the third year in a row, amid surging supply.

Part of it came out of profit margins: The average selling price was brought down by lower price points and by big incentives, including mortgage-rate buydowns. Incentives alone amounted to 14% of the average sales price.

Those incentives and lower prices slashed its gross margin on home sales to 15.2%, down from the obscene 26.9% in Q1 2022 when FOMO-besotted buyers were still willing to pay whatever during the final gasp of the golden days for homebuilders, and Lennar let them and cleaned them out, as did all homebuilders and sellers of existing homes.

Lennar targets the mass market. It doesn’t target the high end. It targets average families that want to buy a home. Its homes are mass-market products, designed and built to be more easily affordable – meaning lower priced. Lower-priced homes are exactly what this price-ravaged market needs.

What Lennar said:

“The decrease in average sales price [in Q1 year-over-year] was primarily due to continued weakness in the market and an increased use of sales incentives offered to homebuyers,” Lennar said.

“Gross margins decreased primarily due to lower revenue per square foot and higher land costs year over year, which were partially offset by a decrease in construction costs, reflecting the Company’s continued focus on cost-saving initiatives,” Lennar said.

“Our strategy has been to actively design around the affordability challenge rather than waiting it out,” Lennar said.

“We have focused on prioritizing volume to create durable scale advantages, delivering that volume at lower prices, and ultimately improving margins,” Lennar said.

“Additionally, our construction costs improved just over 2.5% in the first quarter and have decreased 12% over the last two years, even as labor remains constrained and materials face constant pricing pressure,” it said.

“We are, in fact, actually adapting to market conditions as they are and not waiting for the market to bounce back,” CEO Stuart Miller said during the conference call.

“Mortgage interest rates, which showed some early signs of easing towards the end of last year, have remained stubbornly over 6%, hovering around 6.2%-6.4% through most of our first quarter. With home prices plus interest rates at these levels, affordability remains the central challenge facing our buyers,” Miller said.

“The war in the Middle East is a wild card. It might end quickly and the world is a better and safer place, or it might trigger higher gas prices, higher inflation, and higher interest rates, and we’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.

“New leadership is taking a fresh look at efficiencies as well, together with new technologies. SG&A [selling, general, and administrative expenses] will continue to shrink, and the bottom line is that our overhead costs are coming down meaningfully throughout 2026,” he said.

In case you missed it: Supply of Existing Single-Family Homes Surges to Highest for February in 9 Years, Demand Stuck in the Deepfreeze.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:







