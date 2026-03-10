Gasoline Prices Spike 25% Month to Month, Diesel Prices 40%, Heating up Inflation

California is back over $5. Prices in Texas jumped by 25% month to month, to over $3.23.

The average retail price of gasoline, all grades combined, at gas stations on Monday spiked by $0.49 from the prior week, by $0.60 from four weeks ago, and by $0.73 (+25%) from the low point in January, to $3.63, the highest since June 2024, according to EIA data released this morning, based on a survey of gas stations on Monday.

These prices will enter into the inflation calculations for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Fed-preferred PCE price index for March, to be released in April.

The three-and-a-half-year long zig-zag decline in gasoline prices — from over $5 at the top of the spike in mid-2022, to the low point in early January of $2.91 — was a substantial contributor to the cooling of overall consumer price inflation rates. That has now flipped, and gasoline prices will cause inflation rates to accelerate.

Consumers don’t buy crude oil, and the historic spike in the maniac futures market for crude oil and then the huge plunge on Monday to still high crude oil prices don’t enter into consumer expenditures and inflation measures.

But retail gasoline prices do, and they do it directly. And diesel prices – which matter directly only to a small number of consumers with diesel-powered vehicles – feed into transportation costs which tend to feed into the costs of products and services.

The current spike comes on top of the increases that started in January, bouncing off the low point of $2.91 on Monday, January 12. This chart shows a close-up of the situation:

Gasoline prices vary widely by state. Here is a sample of states, average retail price, all grades, on Monday March 9, and on Monday February 9, and the month-to-month percentage increase.

Average gasoline price by state Mar 9 Feb 9 % MoM increase California $5.21 $4.43 17.7% Washington $4.61 $3.96 16.6% Colorado $3.59 $2.83 27.1% Florida $3.57 $2.90 23.2% Ohio $3.55 $2.83 25.4% New York $3.48 $3.00 15.9% Massachusetts $3.47 $3.03 14.7% Minnesota $3.33 $2.77 20.0% Texas $3.23 $2.57 25.7%

And the price varies by city. Here are some major cities, average retail price, all grades, on Monday March 9, and on Monday February 9, and the month-to-month percentage increase:

Average gasoline price by City Mar 9 Feb 9 % MoM increase San Francisco $5.39 $4.59 17.3% Los Angeles $5.19 $4.38 18.4% Seattle $4.80 $4.20 14.4% Chicago $3.73 $3.19 16.8% Miami $3.62 $2.97 21.9% Denver $3.60 $2.84 27.0% Boston $3.53 $3.07 15.1% Cleveland $3.51 $2.91 20.7% New York City $3.48 $2.96 17.5% Houston $3.17 $2.53 25.3%

The average retail price of diesel at gas stations on Monday spiked by nearly $1 from the prior week and by $1.40 (+40%) from the low point on January 12, to $4.86, the highest since October 2022.

Only a small portion of consumers drive vehicles with diesel engines – some pickups and SUVs, and some older European imports. So diesel prices weigh relatively little in the consumer price inflation measures, unlike gasoline.

But diesel prices feed into transportation costs, which feed into prices of goods and services down the line, and some of them may make it into the prices that consumers pay for goods and services, which will show up as inflation with a delay.

These prices at gas stations on Monday had zero to do with any imagined supply issues, since gas stations were jacking up prices of the fuel that was already in their tanks paid for at prior prices, and so the profit margins of gas stations just spiked. They do that because they can. Consumers, befuddled by all the stuff in the crisis-media, submit to those higher prices and pay them. Gas stations will pay more for their new supply of gasoline as refiners jack up their prices, and their costs will go up, and they’ll hike prices until consumers wizen up and begin to aggressively shop around for deals, and cut back some on consumption, which will cause gas stations that are losing business due to their pricing to back off.

