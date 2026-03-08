Crude Oil WTI Spikes by 28% Overnight to $116, Gasoline Futures +17%. Asian Stocks Plunge, US Stock Futures Deep Red

For the US, the Strait of Hormuz blockage is a Price Shock and inflation problem, not a Supply Shock. For Europe & Asia, it could turn into a Supply Shock if the blockage persists.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Oil prices spiked further over the weekend. Sunday night, futures of WTI spiked by 28% to $116 per barrel at the moment, amid huge volatility up and down, as traffic through the Strait of Hormuz essentially stopped, and speculation in the futures market went haywire. Since the beginning of March, the price of WTI futures has nearly doubled. This is the same market where the price of WTI futures dropped to an absurd negative -$37.63 per barrel in April 2020. Things can get a little crazy in the futures market.
For the US, this price spike is an inflation problem, and that has already started, and it comes on top of already accelerating inflation; but it’s not a supply problem because the US gets very little crude oil and petroleum products through the Strait of Hormuz.
But for Asia and Europe – in addition to being an inflation problem – it could also turn into a supply problem if the blockage persists, since these economies receive a substantial portion of their supply through the Strait of Hormuz.
Stocks in Asia plunged, particularly in Japan. The Japan’s Nikkei 225 plunged by 6.9% at the moment. Since last weekend, it has plunged by 12.1%. Other major markets took a smaller hit, at the moment:
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng: -2.5%
- China’s Shanghai Stock Exchange: -1.2%
- India’s Sensex: -3.0%
- Singapore: -2.7%
The comical Kospi, a tiny stock exchange that had spiked like a meme stock through February, is down 7.5% for today at the moment, and by 19% from its peak at the end of February.
US stock futures are all in the red at the moment:
- Dow futures: -2.1%
- S&P 500 futures: -2.0%
- Nasdaq futures: -2.3%
The US Treasury 10-year yield jumped by 6 basis points in overnight trading, to 4.21% at the moment, in slow recognition of the inflation problem coming its way.
For the US, it’s another price shock, not a supply shock. In 2024, the US imported about 0.5 million barrel per day of crude oil and condensate through the Strait of Hormuz, the lowest in nearly 40 years, accounting for 7% of total crude oil and condensate imports and for only 2% of US petroleum liquids consumption, according to the EIA.
The US is the largest producer of crude oil and petroleum products in the world, and exports more than it imports.
US refineries import crude oil and export diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, and other petroleum products.
In 2025, the US exported 10.7 million barrels per day (MMb/d) of crude oil and petroleum products.
Of the 6.7 MMb/d of petroleum products that it exported, 2.8 MMb/d were finished motor gasoline, distillate (such as diesel), jet fuel, and petroleum coke; and 3.1 MMb/d were propane, ethane, butane, and natural gasoline (a liquid hydrocarbon mixture of pentanes and heavier compounds that is blended with gasoline to change the ratings for octane and vapor pressure).
Even refineries in “oil island” California are doing it. The US exported 1.1 MMb/d of petroleum products, mostly diesel and gasoline, to Mexico (here is the WOLF STREET discussion of US production, imports, and exports).
So for the US, this is a “price shock” – another one of many, the last oil price shock having come in 2021 through mid-2022.
It’s not a supply shock, such as the US experienced in the 1970s, when the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries imposed a total oil embargo against countries, such as the US, that had supported Israel during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. At the time, the US was critically depended on this supply, and shortages arose, along with price spikes.
But for Asia and Europe it could turn into a “supply shock.” If traffic through the Strait of Hormuz doesn’t recommence relatively soon, it would hit supply at the local level. They have strategic petroleum reserves, and other storage facilities. So for some time, there will be enough supply. But eventually, supply in those areas is going to take a hit unless traffic through the Strait of Hormuz resumes.
Not all crude oil from the Middle East goes through the Strait of Hormuz: Saudi Arabia and the UAE have large-capacity pipelines that bypass the Strait of Hormuz. The EIA reported:
“Saudi Aramco operates the 5 million-b/d East-West crude oil pipeline, which runs from the Abqaiq oil processing center near the Persian Gulf to the Yanbu port on the Red Sea. Aramco temporarily expanded the pipeline’s capacity to 7.0 million b/d in 2019 when it converted some natural gas liquids pipelines to accept crude oil.
“The UAE also operates a pipeline that bypasses the Strait of Hormuz. This 1.8 million-b/d pipeline links onshore oil fields to the Fujairah export terminal in the Gulf of Oman.
“The pipelines do not typically operate at full capacity, and we estimate that about 2.6 million b/d of capacity from the Saudi and UAE pipelines could be available to bypass the Strait of Hormuz in the event of a supply disruption.”
The “price shock” in the US becomes inflation quickly. Spiking oil prices drive up consumer price inflation, such as measured by the Fed’s preferred PCE price index or by CPI, in two ways: directly very quickly, and indirectly over time.
Consumers get hit directly and immediately by spiking gasoline prices – and they have already started spiking, though the supply situation is unchanged.
Gasoline futures spiked by 16% from Friday, amid huge volatility, to $3.18 at the moment in overnight trading on Sunday. They have been rising all year, from about $1.71 at the end of December (daily chart via Investing.com):
Consumers may get hit indirectly by higher fuel prices as shipping costs rise that companies eventually add to product prices or shipping charges.
Airfares are heavily dependent on consumers being willing to pay higher fares, but a lot of airline travel is discretionary, and consumers tend to delay travel, or forego it, when fares are too high, and as demand sags, airlines end up cutting fares and eating the higher fuel costs – the portion they didn’t hedge – and lose money, and their stocks crater all over again.
Ground transportation prices, such as rideshare fares, could eventually rise.
The huge petrochemical industry in the US is a massive buyer of petroleum products. It produces all kinds of materials that form the basis for plastics, synthetic fibers, building materials, fertilizers, lubricants, adhesives, and many other products. The industrial giants in the petrochemical industry buy their products largely with long-term contracts and are not directly impacted by sudden spikes in futures prices. But if those futures prices stay high enough for long enough, it will impact their costs.
So the all-items PCE price index and the all-items CPI for the month of March, to be released in April, will reflect the price spike in gasoline in March. The indirect cost increases will be slower to come to the surface.
Maybe this will be the pin that pop the market bubble finally….well at least pop the AI bubble if nothing else….on the other hand, a week in, this can get real ugly real quick….I think the way things are playing out, it might just give our usual FOMO, buy the Dip peeps a second guess and second pause before resuming BTFD momentum…
Either way, tomorrow’s market will be interesting, bloodbath ensured….wasn’t someone recently declaring, we should be talking about the Dow at 50k? oh the irony…
If markets drop below last April’s tariff tantrum, then you’re onto something. We have a long way to go before dear leader TACOS though.
Yeah good point and unlike tariff, I don’t think our DL will be able to TACOS his way out of this one as easy as tariff which is strictly within his control. He unleashed this beast or let the genie out of the bottle and there might not be any path to put that genie back in….the market and decades of forever optimism might have us off guard from one fell swoop…
Sudden inflation spikes are really nasty because wages don’t immediately jump with inflation. During the last inflation spike in 2021/2022, wages rose a lot, but didn’t keep up with the spike in inflation and fell behind. When inflation softened after mid-2022, wages continued to rise, but faster than this cooling inflation, and it took two years before wages caught back up with inflation.
With inflation accelerating in recent month, and wage increases cooling, it has been nip and tuck. So the inflation coming our way will outrun wages once again.
The volatility is just crazy. Like I said, “Things can get a little crazy in the futures market.” WTI has now plunged $16 from two hours ago and is back at about $100.
I’m seeing reports of Japan releasing its oil reserves for the first time, and G7 talk about also tapping reserves. FWIW, that seems to have coincided with the futures drop from about 118 to 104.
The entire market has been crazy for months with whipsawing becoming the norm. A single story can either calm or spook the market. Thankfully interest have been high enough to just watch from the sidelines. Unfortunately if inflation pops like 2021, nothing is safe from losing value.
VIX (Stock volatility index) spiked to 30 today, values it only reaches in times of crisis. Last time it reached this level was the tariff scare in April. Extreme values of over 50 are only found in big shocks (global financial crisis of 2008, COVID shock, and, surprisingly, this past April briefly).
Bubbles are psychological beasts – The mindset behind this one has escaped me for some time. This one has proven resilient. But someday it’s going to pop.
Interestingly, if you overlay the accumulation/distribution study on SPY, QQQ, DIA, IWM and HYG on shorter time frames, you see a positive divergence starting back on 2/26. Seems like there are some in the market that believe, at least for now, that this will get resolved shortly. I’m watching this closely to see if this positive divergence holds up.
The price jump is due to uncertainty, not to an immediate shortage. In fact, there is at least 7 months of oil available at current use rates. This time provides opportunities for additional sources to come on line – Saudi Arabia has already announced increased production. As always, when uncertainty decreases, prices decrease, Straits closed or not.
If the war spreads, more oil production may disappear. This risk is being priced in.
Oil flows until pipelines get bombed or sabotaged.
Ukraine cutting of Hungary and Slowakia from Russian oil is a sample of that.
Geopolitical tensions are now having a tangible effect on the general public. It’s not the first one in my lifetime, but I hope it isn’t the last. Lots of misinformation online in the last few days, I’m glad you’re reporting with hard statistics Wolf, I hope cooler heads prevail during all of this.
Finally.
I was like where is the wolf report on The Biggest Issue in 20 years?
The Middle East is on fire. Not good. Not good.
I already discussed much of it here 5 days ago:
https://wolfstreet.com/2026/03/03/oil-jumps-but-its-not-the-1970s-anymore-us-crude-oil-production-hits-record-net-exports-soar-imports-decline-further/
I swear I blink and miss so much!
A flurry of activity.
Suffer,5 days makes a world of difference in war,with straight at least a shooting gallery and oil refineries being attacked many nation wide with desalination plants next being hit the rise is expected.
On average gas in my area has as of Sunday on average gone up .50 a gallon,will be keeping a eye on this
For Europe the more pressing concern might be access to LNG rather than oil. With Russia gone as a key supplier the Europeans turned to LNG to fill the gap, believing in security of supplies from Qatar and US.
However, with storages running low and Qataris declaring FM the Europeans are really held over a barrel here as they are competing with Japan and Korea for supplies.
To add to the misery, in the EU wages haven’t kept up with inflation (currency depreciation) since ‘price compensation’ (what is called COLA in the US) has been abandoned in the 1990’s.
One example where i live: counsel taxes have gone up 70% in the past ten years. Mainly because house prices went up. Our income has gone up only 17%, despite promotions and moving to better jobs. BTW the house is still in the same place, doing the same job.
Fortunately we’re headed out of Winter.
Europe is buying expensive oil. Asia will get oil from russia if all else fails. They manage.
But the poor countries, especially those without strategic oil reservers will suffer a lot. If transportation was 50-80% of your wage before the current price shock, you can imagine how they will struggle now. And those are the places where the current price level means more power cuts for electricity, people skipping school because of transportaition costs and farmers going without fertilizer.
Anyone paying attention to geopolitics for a couple of decades could see oil, minerals, and precious metals reaching these levels. It’s all been in the making, thanks to the worst crop of western politicians.
One thing to keep in mind about this war is that Iran doesn’t have very many friends over there except militant groups.
It doesn’t mean it won’t be volatile or doesn’t mean you have to agree with it, but they are current launching missiles into Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey. Not exactly a good place to be.
Now a ground invasion of Iran would be difficult if not impossible.
Also, keep in mind that Iran has been waging a “war” against us since the 70s.
And remember that there have no American casualties in that “war” against us, except for this week activated by our murder campaign.
Bro, that isn’t even close to true. They sponsor Hezbollah who has killed American citizens and military. They sponsor Hamas, the Islamic Jihad Group, and the PFLP.
You don’t have to like the actions taken lately, but you need to acknowledge that Iran isn’t some “leave us alone, and we’ll leave you alone” kind of country.
Your comment is either uninformed or disinformation. Significant casualties have been occurring since the 1983 bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut. In that one incident, 241 service members who lost their lives.
Then perhaps we should invade Vietnam next. Significant casualties occurred there in the 1970s.
The mission in Iran is morphing into a repeat of the IRAQ debacle of 2003 or worse. Now we’re hearing this BS about freedom and democracy for the Iranians, women’s rights in IRAN, big profits for the military industrial complex, CEO’s meeting the President in the oval office, domestic terrorism threats with neighbors reporting on neighbors, threats of ground troops etc, supplimental spending requests that blow up the Federal Budget deficit, inflation and interest rates increasing. It’s going to get ugly if it is not ended immediately. One thing is certain. The midterms will be a disaster for the party in power who started this war.
I mean I know you have been wanting to wishcast a downfall, but let’s stop acting like the vast majority of Iranians want a different government. It is an oppressive regime who recently killed 35,000 of its own people.
“One thing is certain. The midterms will be a disaster for the party in power who started this war.”
I don’t think that’s certain at all. The Ruling Party controls the media, so they can convince at least a third of us cell phone drones that whatever problems we’re experiencing are the Dems’ fault, even when they’ve been thoroughly routed from power.
Side note: Look how quickly the Epstein files fell off the front pages when stuff started blowing up. Trump has ensured the midterms will NOT be about his child sex cabal. So the war will end, oil prices will go back down, and the stock market will go up by November. Meanwhile the Dems will have dropped the ball by not having a coherent message.
Mankind has been the same since the beginning.
It may be the Thucydides Trap or the Strauss–Howe cycles, etc., we are now experiencing.
This current struggle will resolve but what lies ahead will be something similar to history we have seen before.
Why are US gasoline prices affected at all when practically zero oil products sold in the US come from anywhere other than in the US?
Partially because it’s a world market. If prices are going up overseas, at some point, it’ll make more sense to expert more U.S. oil at the higher overseas prices than to sell it domestically for the low prices.
Unless you prevent goods from moving across borders, what happens elsewhere has an effect here.
Congress, in a bipartisan effort in 2015, lifted the ban on crude oil exports originally signed into law in 1975. That effectively made US prices match world prices, maximizing shareholder value in the US oil industry.
“For the US, it’s another price shock, not a supply shock”
How about those petro dollars not re-cycling back? even if long term, any impact on the printing press and never ending barrowing cycles?
