AI, the Immigration Crackdown, and Mind-Blowing Overhiring in 2020-2022 Are Now Rattling the Labor Market

Despite only tepid job creation by the private sector, unemployment remains historically low.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
So another piece of the puzzle today: Initial applications for unemployment insurance benefits in the week through Saturday, at 212,000, were historically low. The four-week average, which largely irons out the week-to-week squiggles, at 220,250 and roughly unchanged for three weeks, was also historically low. There were only a few weeks in the decades from the 1970s till the pandemic when the four-week average was even lower.
Freshly discharged people filed these unemployment insurance claims at their state unemployment agencies, which then report them to the US Department of Labor by the weekly deadline, which then publishes it. This is not survey-based.
Continued weekly claims for unemployment insurance benefits fell to 1.833 million. Since their recent high in July 2025 (1.968 million), they have dropped by 135,000.
This reflects the total number of people who’d initially applied for unemployment insurance at least a week earlier and are still claiming unemployment insurance because they still haven’t found a job.
Over the past five decades, it’s only during the tight labor market in 2018 and 2019 and in the years of the labor shortages in 2022 through early 2023, that the level was ever lower.
It indicates that people remain on unemployment insurance rolls a little longer than in 2022 through early 2023 during the labor shortages, and in 2018-2019 during the tight labor market, but less long than in the prior decades.
This is one more indication that overall, employers are hanging on to their workers despite some global layoff announcements by some big companies.
These announced layoffs don’t all happen in the US. And some of these announced layoffs don’t lead to actual layoffs, but to workers finding different jobs in the same company. And some of these layoffs hit remote jobs as companies are cracking down on workers resisting RTO policies, while workers for in-office jobs are getting hired.
Amazon is the biggest example. It has announced shockingly huge waves of layoffs starting in 2022. But it also hired during that time, and its gigantic headcount – a mix of fulfillment center & distribution workers and tech workers around the globe – has barely changed, and at 1.576 million at the end of 2025, was down by only 2.0%, or by 32,000, from the peak year 2021.
But in 2020 and 2021, in one of the most astounding binges ever of helter-skelter overhiring, Amazon added over 800,000 workers, and its headcount had more than doubled. In the seven years 2015 to 2021, its headcount had multiplied by 7.
And since 2022, it has been trying to clean up the effects of this overhiring. Automation has also increased.
Alphabet is another big example. It also announced big waves of layoffs starting at the beginning of 2023, but its headcount actually still rose that year. It showed a lot of people out of one door, including 35% of its managers that had been overseeing small teams, while it hired a lot of people through the other door. And at the end of 2025, its headcount was just a hair below the 2023 peak. But in 2020 and 2021, its headcount had exploded by 60%.
What these two examples, Amazon and Alphabet, show is that job creation has stalled at these two companies, after exploding in 2020 and 2021.
And they’re not alone. In the private sector, job creation was tepid in 2025, while the federal government and state governments have shed nearly 400,000 jobs combined.
Tech workers, white-collar workers, and recent college graduates looking for work in tech and other white-collar jobs are getting tripped up by corporate decisions to deploy AI to do more and more things, adding to the productivity of the existing workers and thereby requiring fewer new workers. This is now playing out everywhere.
Maybe it will trigger a day of reckoning at these companies, just like the overhiring had triggered a day of reckoning in the other direction, but for now, it has become corporate dogma.
At the same time, they’re scrambling to fill AI-related jobs. Companies in all kinds of industries are scrambling to hire AI workers: In information, advanced manufacturing, finance, and professional and technical services, and AI-related job postings over the past two years have tripled in those sectors, according to data from Lightcast and San Francisco Fed calculations. And some companies are trying to attract them with mind-blowing compensation packages. There are also labor shortages in other parts of the economy, particularly in the trades.
At the same time, the supply of labor is being throttled back. Net migration to the US – immigration minus emigration – has slowed to a crawl and may turn negative in a year or two, according to Census Bureau estimates: The crackdown on illegal immigration, the tightening up of legal immigration, the substantial outflow of immigrants (self-deporting, getting deported, and legal immigrants leaving), and Americans moving to foreign countries in record numbers – that confluence of factors has changed the dynamics of labor supply, resulting in low unemployment despite slow job growth.
I see a lot of folks looking for help in the trades,well…..,take on apprentices!
I as a builder see the need for skilled trades but also see less folks taking on apprentices/willing to train folks and keep em trained with the trades and codes changing.
I hope more hire from the tech high schools whether young grads or as many offering adult programs with grants(yep,tax monies but actually feel this is a good investment/return).
I have mentioned before had a friend who was a squirrel(arborist)who at 50 just needs to stop or get long term injured.He is taking the basic HVAC course and upon completion will have some basic skills and also at graduation they get a gift certificate of 600 towards tools,these are folks who have invested their own time and feel would make great apprentices/assets to companies.
Skilled help is great,you have folks with good skills,try and keep them with rewards and making sure their skill sets are up to date,this is true with any business.
Look at construction jobs in Texas, good luck getting one if you don’t speak Spanish.
I know people with over 20 years experience in the “trades” that can’t get a job, even at the much lower wages now being offered.
NVDA, the king of AI jungle flopped. If WTI rises to $100/ $125 and
SPX drops 1,000 pt, the banks can cut rates – including C/C rates – still
above Fed rates and inflation rates. The banks will make money charging fees and interest, C/C debt can rise to $2T/ $2.5T. The rest suffer, including RE owners.
Wolf I am curious about your term over hiring. In a time of loose money these companies grew rapidly. As did their products and services, and hopefully revenues. Perhaps it was appropriate hiring for the time, as is their levelling off of hiring in the present.
That’s not my term. That’s the term the CEOs used when communicating the layoffs to their employees, thereby taking the blame for the layoffs. In sense of: it’s our fault, not yours, we overhired, now we have to fix it.
This situation reminds me of the phenomenon you have written about regarding companies that leased tons of office space they didn’t need, but figured they MIGHT need later, and now are hastily trying to get rid of it.
It makes me wonder why these brilliant business leaders seem to be so myopic and unable to think more than 3 chess moves ahead. I understand forecasting staffing needs or office space needs is difficult, but they were so egregiously wrong it makes you wonder.
Absolutely I mean what is the status of the CRE, the commercial real estate market.
From what I hear, it looks like the financial decision is most likely to be based on minimizing the loss rather than the insanity of holding out for the price that was payed for the asset in the previous decades.
The $40T gov debt will flop.
Do you have a time range for this prediction?
Wolf!! A lot of these hirings happened in India and outside. Most layoffs happened here. The total employment is for the entire world. US composition has changed a lot in the last 3 years. If you take into account only American employment these companies the graph will be different.
Those were global layoff announcements, as I said. And some of them didn’t happen in the US, as I said. And some of them didn’t happen at all, as I said. At the same time, the companies were hiring through the other door, as I said.
As someone who works in Tech, it is true lay offs were global phenomena.
But the most of the brunt of lay offs were borne by the higher cost center/geography than cheaper cost center/geography.
So, both Ram and WR are correct in their statement.
Bottom-line: Companies are laying off to save $$. It does not make sense to lay off cheaper workers.
I worked in the mines, harvesting the minerals that eventually will be refined to the elements;
including Cu, Ni, Co, U, Ra, Gd, Ag, Mo, Tantalum, Neodymium and the lanthanide series, natural carbon minerals and biological precursors, iron ore processing for both hematite ferric oxide, fe302 and ferrous oxide, magnetite Fe2O4 which is the magnetic common iron oxide minerals.
I know IBMers in Austin who lost their job 2 years ago and are still unemployed. They are not being counted as unemployed anymore, that’s why unemployment is not that bad.
Petunia, you’re spreading ignorant BS on my site because you never read anything here. they are counted as “unemployed” and figure in the “unemployment rate” which are part of the jobs report, to be released next Friday. They dropped off the “nonfarm payrolls” when they lost their jobs and they pushed down “nonfarm payrolls” and counted in a negative way. But they don’t count here as “unemployment insurance claims.” But that’s always the case, people always drop off the uninsurance rolls, that’s a constant, and nothing new.
If the Fed lowers rates from here, it won’t “save jobs” or “increase hiring”. It will provide the capital to companies that they need to make the investments into AI, effectively accelerating the pace of job losses. The Fed would do better to focus exclusively on inflation. If the Fed truly wants ”maximum employment”, then they will hold rates exactly where they are, or even hike one or two times, over the next three years, to dampen the AI job loss transition.
“corporate decisions to deploy AI to do more and more things, adding to the productivity of the existing workers and thereby requiring fewer new workers”
We’ll see if “AI” shows up in the productivity statistics. So far, it really hasn’t, despite the grand proclamations of the LLM vendors, and certainly not at the scale promised (remember devs talking about “sipping rocket fuel”?) Funny enough, in my day job, my co-workers who use “AI” for programming tasks spend a lot of time futzing with the chatbot, and complaining about how the “AI” tools are obviously “vibe coded”. No discernible increase in the rate of new feature releases or bug fixes. In fact, from what I can tell, the bugs are proliferating faster than before. Probably in the warehouses, automated sorting and such enabled by better machine learning applications will make a bit of difference, and some fraction of workers who previously packed boxes and moved them around might get to supervise and repair the machines, move up the value chain a bit. Not so sure in white collar land.
Corporate dogma is right though. Eventually the C-suites will have to realize they’ve been lied to. It’ll take a while to get there. In the meantime, companies that lay off workers in favor of chatbots are going to face a rude awakening.
AI is a nuscence that must be tolerated for the next several years.
That is an estimate of the amount of time that AI bots convince each other of a common solution.
Probably eliminate the humans
As I said all through 2025, the last thing Congress needs to do is create amnesty for all these illegal immigrants. Over the next 10 years, there will be significant upheaval in almost every sector of the US labor market.
From workers picking crops, to factory workers, to knowledge workers, the labor supply will shift towards too many workers competing for fewer jobs. The shift will begin in earnest in the next 3-5 years with it accelerating towards the mid 30’s.
The percent of Americans who view a college education in a positive light has dropped by 50% in the last 15 years down to about 35%. By 2032’ish, that figure will be headed towards single digits.
My 25 YO son just got hired by Snowflake. I sincerely hope he can make a go of it, but I really wish he would do a 180 and go work in the residential building industry with a goal of being a builder / developer sooner rather than later. Time will tell.
I’m four hears from retiring as a teacher, and while I’m very excited, I’m just as apprehensive about our economy / political / social cohesion.
Labor Force Participation Rate
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CIVPART
It reflects the largest generation ever (boomers) retiring, starting about 15 years ago. Why don’t you read my articles here?
Look at the prime-age participation rate, which excludes the issue of boomers retiring:
https://wolfstreet.com/2026/02/11/private-sector-ramps-up-hiring-job-losses-mount-at-federal-state-governments/
From my article:
“The prime-age labor force participation rate (25-to-54-year-olds) rose to a multi-decade high of 84.1%.
“The prime-age labor force participation rate eliminates the issue of the retiring boomers. The overall labor force participation rate shows the percentage of the population that either has a job or is looking for a job. When people retire and stop looking for a job, they exit the labor force but remain in the population until they die. The surge of boomer retirements, which started about 15 years ago, has pushed down the overall labor force participation rate, as these retired boomers are still in the population but no longer in the labor force.
“The prime-age labor force participation rate is a cleaner depiction of participation in the labor market, than the overall participation rate, and speaks of a lot of strength in the labor market that has been changing dramatically since early 2025 due to the crackdown on illegal immigration, which has slowed the growth of supply of labor.”
Many boomers retire at age 65Y, collect SS, but cont to work.
You can be taxed on your SS earnings if the “work” makes you too much.
That would suck to sit down in feb-mar and realize you just worked a whole month to pay the IRS, when you could have just stayed home.
Oh also,
You prob want to max out your full retirement age, especially if you have other sources of retirement to draw upon. Like a 401k or taxable brokerage account.
The full retirement age , say 67-68, that $ amount per month is a good bit more than say the 65 years old number , most of the time.
Most people pull that SS rip cord a bit too soon, IMO.
Michael, you can actually begin collecting SS at 62 (but you get less, so it depends on how long you expect to live). But in any case, it makes sense that many boomers continue to work.
This isn’t the past where most people worked with their hands. A lot of people have jobs where they only need their minds, not their bodies. So if people’s minds are sharp and they like their jobs, why wouldn’t they continue to work?
SPX flopped. Demand for highly skilled and skilled workers is rising.
Tariffs, a smaller gov, lower rates, realized gains, payroll taxes
and student loans will fill the gov coffer.
If in the next ten years the spread between gov rates and inflation
will be (-)2%: 10Y X $40T X (-)002= (-)$8T.