Services PPI Inflation Explodes. Goods PPI Jumps as Companies Shuffle Tariffs to Each Other. Food & Energy Plunge

It will further fuel the acceleration of the Fed-favored PCE Price Index.

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for services spiked by 0.81% (+10.2% annualized) in January from December, seasonally adjusted, the second spike in a row. The PPI for “core” goods, which excludes food and energy products, spiked by 0.68% (+8.5%), the most since 2022. PPI does not track import prices and tariffs; it tracks prices that companies charge each other. So it tracks how companies are shuffling the costs of the tariffs around amongst each other. But the PPI for finished core goods rose by a more modest but still high 0.42% (+5.2% annualized), suggesting that there is resistance to price increases among consumer-facing companies as they’ve had a hard time passing on price increases to consumers without losing sales.

The worst inflation impulses were in services in January, and the services PPI weighs 68% of the overall PPI. It moves the needle.

The PPI for Final Demand Services spiked by 0.81% (+10.2% annualized) in January from December after the 0.67% spike in December, seasonally adjusted, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics today (blue in the chart). The 6-month average rose by 4.1% annualized, a hair less than in December, which had been the worst since February 2025 (red).

Within the services PPI, two of the three major categories moved up sharply:

Trade services PPI (weighs 19% in overall PPI): +2.5% month-to-month not annualized, driven by professional & commercial equipment wholesaling: +14.4%.

Transportation & warehousing services PPI (weighs 4.9% in overall PPI): +1.0% month-to-month not annualized.

Finished services less trade, transportation & warehousing (weighs 38% in overall PPI): unchanged.

Year-over-year, the services PPI accelerated to 3.44%, the third month in a row of acceleration.

The low point, the point of the coolest recent services PPI inflation, was in December 2023 at 1.8%.

Impact on the Fed-favored PCE Price Index:

The PPI for Portfolio management, which feeds into the PCE Price Index of January (to be released March 13), spiked by 1.5% month to month not annualized in January, the fourth month in a row of big spikes. Year-over-year, it spiked by 17.9%. This ads to indications that the Fed-favored core PCE price index, which was already 3.0% in December, will further accelerate away from the Fed’s 2% target.

Goods prices.

The PPIs final demand for both food and energy plunged month-to-month:

PPI for Food: -1.5%;

PPI for Energy: -2.7%.

But goods prices without food and energy were another thing.

The Core Goods PPI final demand (excludes food and energy) spiked by 0.68% in January from December (+8.5% annualized).

The 6-month average rose by 4.7% annualized. Both were the worst since 2022.

The tariffs are percolating through the goods categories at various stages of the PPI as companies try to pass them on to each other. But consumer-facing companies have resisted price increases because consumers have resisted price increases, and these companies had trouble passing on higher costs to consumers without losing sales.

Year-over-year, the core goods PPI jumped by 4.2%, the worst since March 2023.

The “finished core goods” PPI — goods ready to be sold to the end-user — also accelerated, but not to the extent the “core goods” PPI has: 0.42% month-to-month (+5.2% annualized). The 6-month average rose by 4.1% annualized.

Year-over-year, the finished core goods CPI jumped by 3.8%, the worst since July 2023.

“Core PPI Final Demand, which includes all goods and services except food and energy, spiked by 0.80% month-to-month (+10.0% annualized), driven by 0.81% spike in the services PPI.

The 6-month average rose by 4.3% annualized, same as in December, and both were the worst since January 2025.

Year-over-year, core PPI accelerated to +3.58%, the worst since March 2025.

The overall PPI Final Demand, muffled by the plunge in food and energy prices, jumped by a more modest but still bad 0.48% month-to-month (+5.9% annualized).

Year-over-year (red in the chart), the overall PPI rose by 2.9%.

Inflation has been broadly accelerating since 2023 at the producer level, except in energy products, where prices have plunged.

Here we’re looking at this mess on a year-over-year basis for overall PPI (green double line), core PPI (purple line), services PPI (red line), and core goods PPI (yellow line), and it clearly shows the trend that started in 2023:

