Fed’s Standing Repo Facility (SRF) Drops to Zero, from $75 billion on the Last Balance Sheet as Yearend Liquidity Turmoil Dissolves

The Fed’s weekly balance sheet on Thursday will show a substantial drop in total assets.

The balance at the Fed’s Standing Repo Facility (SRF), an asset on the Fed’s balance sheet, fell back to zero today, with all repos from Friday unwinding, and zero new repos being taken up at the two auctions today, as expected.

The SRF had spiked to $75 billion on December 31 as part of the year-end liquidity shifts, from zero before Christmas, and that $75 billion had been the largest factor in the $104 billion spike of the Fed’s weekly balance sheet as of the close of business on Wednesday, December 31.

But this spike has now completely reversed; and the Fed’s next weekly balance sheet, to be released on Thursday, will show a substantial drop in total assets.

At year-end, massive amounts of liquidity shifted around markets, causing tight spots in some places, as reflected in the spike of repo market rates, such as SOFR, and excesses in other places, as reflected in the spike at the Fed’s overnight reverse repos (ON RRPs) which drain liquidity from the markets.

The tight spots showed up in repo market rates, such as those tracked by SOFR, which surged at the end of December, with some transaction rates as high as 4.0% on December 31. On that day, SOFR – a calculated median for the day’s rates – jumped to 3.87%.

This spike in repo rates made it profitable for banks to borrow $75 billion at the SRF on December 31 at 3.75% and lend to the repo market at higher rates through the holiday until Friday morning.

On Friday, January 2, as repo market rates dropped – the high was down to 3.87%, and SOFR was down to 3.75% – that profit opportunity vanished, and banks unwound most of their repos at the SRF on Friday, and unwound the rest today, and the balance went back to zero today.

But the Fed’s weekly balance sheet, which shows balances as of the close of business on Wednesday, had booked that $75 billion one-day-wonder spike at the SRF that had occurred on Wednesday, and that had been the primary factor in the $104 billion spike of the Fed’s total assets on its balance sheet released on Friday.

But the Fed got its $75 billion back, and the counterparties got their collateral back, and that $75 billion has now been completely unwound and vanished from the Fed’s assets.

The excess liquidity that had occurred in other parts of the market on December 31 showed up at the Fed’s overnight reverse repo facility (ON RRPs). And it has been unwound nearly entirely.

That excess was reflected in the spike to $106 billion at the Fed’s ON RRP facility on Wednesday, December 31.

ON RRPs mostly reflect excess cash that money market funds have put on deposit at the Fed; they in essence lend their excess cash to the Fed and earn 3.5% on it. The Fed owes them this cash, and so ON RRPs are a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet.

On Friday January 2, the ON RRP balance plunged to $6 billion, from $106 billion on December 31. Today it remained at $6 billion. So this too has settled down, as expected.

These two facilities at the Fed – the SRF and ON RRPs – are part of the Fed’s system of control of short-term interest rates to keep them in the range of its monetary policy rates, currently 3.5% to 3.75%.

The SRF rate acts as a ceiling rate – one of the tools to keep overnight rates from surging too far above the Fed’s top end of the range (3.75%).

The ON RRP rate acts as a floor rate – one of the tools to keep short-term rates from dropping too far below the Fed’s bottom end of the range (3.5%).

And the counterparties of these two facilities are not the same, and so the rates affect different parts of the market: The counterparties of the SRF are 43 big banks, broker-dealers, and a credit union (I posted the updated list in the comments below). The counterparties of the ON RRPs are mostly money market funds.

After three years of QT removed $2.43 trillion in liquidity from the markets, these kinds of brief liquidity shifts are going to show up on key dates during the year, such as year-end, quarter-end, month-end, and particularly on Tax Days, such as around April 15.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:

WOLF STREET FEATURE: Daily Market Insights by Chris Vermeulen, Chief Investment Officer, TheTechnicalTraders.com.