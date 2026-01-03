“Locked-in” Homeowners Nevertheless Pay Off Below-4% Mortgages: their Share Drops to Lowest since Q4 2020

Slowly unwinding a phenomenon that wrecked the housing market.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The share of below-3% mortgages outstanding, by number of mortgages, declined to 20.0% of all mortgages outstanding in Q3, the smallest share since Q1 2021, and down from a share of 24.6% at the peak in Q1 2022 (red in the chart), according to data by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA).
The share of below-3% mortgages had exploded from early 2020 through Q1 2022 when the Fed’s interest rate repression – via trillions of dollars of asset purchases, including mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and 0% policy rates – created a tsunami of homeowners refinancing their homes to get these new ultra-low interest rates.
The share of 3% to 3.99% mortgages declined to 31.5%, the smallest share since Q3 and Q2 2019, and beyond that, the smallest share since Q2 2016 (blue).
All types of mortgages are included here, such as 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, and Adjustable-Rate Mortgages.
Combined, the share of below 4%-mortgages dropped to 51.5% of all mortgages outstanding, the lowest since Q4 2020, as homeowners, facing changes in life – new job in a different city, divorce, growing family, death, etc. – ever so reluctantly sell their home and thereby let go of these ultra-low interest-rate mortgages.
At the peak in Q1 2022, over 65% of all mortgages outstanding had interest rates below 4%.
The share of Adjustable-Rate Mortgages has been hovering at low levels since 2021, and dipped in Q3 to 4.0%, down from over 10% in 2013, the extent of the FHFA’s data.
Some ARMs had rates below 3% even before 2020, which is one of the factors in why the below 3% mortgages (red line in the top chart) was between 2.5% and 4% before 2020.
Homeowners with ARMs that were originated when rates were low experienced payment shock when their mortgage rates adjusted as rates began to rise in 2022. But that payment-shock phase has mostly passed by now.
The share of 4.0% to 4.99% mortgages declined to 17.1%, the lowest share in the FHFA’s data going back to 2013, and down from the peak in 2019 of 40%.
When mortgage rates plunged in 2020, massive numbers of homeowners refinanced their mortgages into lower-rate mortgages – but not everyone could get a below-4% mortgage.
Homeowners who had qualified for mortgage rates between 4.0% and 4.99% before 2020 refinanced into the lowest-rate categories. But homeowners who had 6% or 7% mortgages before 2020, due perhaps to a tarnished FICO score, also refinanced into mortgages with sharply lower rates, but the lowest rates they might have had available were in this 4% to 5% range.
In other words, many homeowners refinanced out of this category in 2020-2022 and into lower rates, while a smaller number of other homeowners refinanced from higher rates into this category over the same period.
The share of 5.0% to 5.99% mortgages has remained roughly stable in 2023-2025, near 10% of all mortgages outstanding (blue in the chart below).
There are currently lots of fixed-rate mortgages offered in this range. For example, the interest rate of the average conforming 15-year mortgage was 5.44% in the latest week, according to Freddie Mac, but 15-year mortgages are not very popular.
The share of 6%-plus mortgages rose to 21.2% of all mortgages in Q3, the highest since Q3 2015, up from a share of 7.3% at the low point in Q2 2022 (red in the chart).
“Locked in” by Free Money. Below 3%-mortgages are free money in real terms because inflation is currently running at about 3%, and if borrowing costs run at the rate of inflation or below, it’s the equivalent of borrowing money at no cost … free money.
These ultra-low mortgages were a result of the Fed’s reckless monetary policies that caused home prices to explode in many markets by 50% and much more in just two years through mid-2022.
Those too-high home prices and ultra-low-interest-rate mortgages have now locked up part of the housing market – with those homeowners not selling and therefore not buying because they don’t want to finance a more expensive home with much higher interest rates.
This “lock-in effect” has haunted real-estate brokers, mortgage brokers, and mortgage lenders– as transactions and mortgage originations have plunged, and therefore income from commissions and fees has plunged, triggering waves of mass-layoffs and voluntary departures since late 2021.
Nevertheless, life happens – new job, return-to-the-office mandate, divorce, family additions, death, natural disasters, whatever – and so some of those “locked-in” homes with ultra-low-interest-rate mortgages get sold anyway, and the mortgages get paid off, and their share shrinks slowly, unlocking the housing market bit by bit.
Just how crazy were those ultra-low mortgage rates? Between early 2021 through 2022, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was below CPI inflation – negative “real” mortgage rates – free money!
At the peak of the Fed’s craziness, “real” mortgage rates were 4 percentage points below CPI, with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate below 3% and CPI inflation exceeding 7%.
Those were the craziest times ever in the mortgage market, and in the housing market, and those negative real mortgage rates wrecked the housing market through a historic home price explosion (now being unwound in many markets).
Excellent article. I see this pandemic related distortion dominating the Real Estate Sales market for at least another decade, or until the bottom falls out of the prices because of a recession or depression. So any new buyer is almost guaranteed to lose money. Most holders of these free money mortgages will hold on until a major life event forces them to sell. They will rent their property in the event of a job change which forces a move. There are 45,000 real estate agents here in the state of Maryland. They are leaving the business in droves. 3,000 left last year alone.
I have heard that a lot around here (“If it doesn’t sell for my price, I’ll just rent it out.”). Then they list it for rent and it sits.
The demand to rent single-family homes isn’t as high as these people think it is, at least not at the rents they’re asking.
In the Great Recession, realtors left the market in droves then too.
I know ARMs have dropped as a percentage of outstanding mortgages, but even at a reduced percentage, every outstanding ARM is seeing their rates drastically increase.
Furthermore, I think lenders learned their lesson with ARMs. It is definitely anecdotal, but I know of two people who had did ARMs during the pandemic whose rate adjustments are going higher than standard 30 year mortgage rates. The language in the ARM was such that they are seeing 7 or 8% rates now.
Now they have to decide if it is worth paying the friction (i.e. closing costs) to refinance.
The payment shock for ARMs is by now behind. Most ARMs adjust to SOFR, which rose to 4.3% in Dec 2022, topped out at 5.3% in July 2023, stayed there until Sep 2024, and has been dropping since then. SOFR is currently 3.87%.
When SOFR started dropping, ARMs adjusted DOWN, and payments got smaller. That’s the phase they’re in now: adjustments to lower payments.
There is an aspect to this that I have long talked about but that generates very little enthusiasm amongst others because it is counterintuitive. That is, it doesn’t necessarily hurt to refinance your primary residence even at these higher interest rates.
As inflation drives the price of everything higher and people find themselves needing to improve their monthly cashflow, then those who have significant equity built up in their house can benefit from a refi and reduce the “nut” (i.e. the fixed monthly mortgage payment) by shifting the balance of their debt into a new 30-year term.
I think this trend is only going to accelerate and those low-rate mortgages will steadily get eaten up people looking to improve their balance sheets by extending their term structure.