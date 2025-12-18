Today’s Doctored CPI Inflation Release is like a Bad Joke, but Very Serious (though it Suits the Administration’s Narrative)

No CPI data for October, partially made-up CPI data for November, and now 3 months’ of doctored OER data which weighs 26% of overall CPI.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics explained today in its CPI report for November that most data for October was missing and some data for November was missing, and that it filled in the gaps in the November data, including by “approximating missing data points” with whatever, including for Owners Equivalent of Rent (OER), the biggest component of CPI, weighing 26% of overall CPI, for 33% of core CPI, and for 44% of core services CPI.
OER had a suspicious outlier-plunge in September, and that suspicious outlier-plunge in September was carried forward to October and November. And the BLS even explained some of it in separate notes, and so it’s not a secret.
This is a screenshot of the CPI summary table. You can see that nearly all the entries for month-to-month changes in October and November are missing. The exceptions are the entries for which BLS relies on “nonsurvey data,” such as gasoline prices and new and used vehicle prices (it purchases the vehicle data from J.D. Power).
What BLS said about the missing data and how it dealt with it.
In its summary report, BLS said: “BLS did not collect survey data for October 2025 due to a lapse in appropriations. BLS was unable to retroactively collect these data. For a few indexes, BLS uses nonsurvey data sources instead of survey data to make the index calculations. BLS was able to retroactively acquire most of the nonsurvey data for October. CPI data collection resumed on November 14, 2025.”
In a separate note, BLS briefly explained some of the other shortcomings of this CPI release.
“What was the impact on November data collection? Collection began on Friday, November 14. By authorizing additional collection hours, BLS attempted to collect data for the entire month of November.”
It said “attempted to collect.”
And this is a bad joke: “How were November indexes calculated? November 2025 indexes were calculated by comparing November 2025 prices with October 2025 prices.” But October prices don’t exist in the data… “BLS could not collect October 2025 reference period survey data, so survey data were carried forward to October 2025 from September 2025 in accordance with normal procedures.”
In other words, BLS just made up the October data.
And the September data, which was used as base for the made-up October data, was marred by the total outlier plunge of OER, which accounts for 26% of overall CPI, for 33% of core CPI, and for 44% of core services CPI. And that outlier plunge in September was carried forward to October and November.
Specifically about OER: “BLS calculates rent and owners’ equivalent rent using six-month panel collection [surveys are sent to the same address every six months, instead of every month].
So there was this suspicious outlier drop in September, and rather than bouncing back, as it should have done, it was carried forward to October and November, making for one heck of a funny chart below.
Using the BLS index data for OER as provided today…
Aug: 430.69
Sep: 431.27
Oct:
Nov: 432.44
…this is what the now clearly doctored OER looks like, month-to-month percentage change, annualized. It has been at an annualized rate of 1.6% for the past three months, compared to an average 4.1% in the six months before the doctored September. That’s a sudden 2.4 percentage-point plunge out of nowhere for the third month in a row.
And this doctored component is 26% of overall CPI, for 33% of core CPI, and for 44% of core services CPI, turning the entire CPI data into a bad joke 🤣 or worse 😬
But it’s not a bad joke, it’s much worse.
Lots of things depend on CPI, including the calculation of the “inflation protection” in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), I-series savings bonds the government sells to retail investors, Social Security COLAs, and other inflation adjustments paid to investors and beneficiaries, and they will all be underpaid for inflation.
This data here also impacts broader economic data that is adjusted to inflation, including “real” consumer spending and “real” GDP because the BEA, which produces those overall economic indices, uses some of this CPI data, including OER, for its calculation of the PCE price index and the GDP deflator, among others.
BLS is now causing serious issues with all of them, with investors and beneficiaries getting short-changed on their inflation protection, and with inflation-adjusted economic data getting inflated, which would, of course, suit the administration’s narrative.
Thank you… very important article on today’s CPI report and your findings match our in-house indicators.
yes thank you Wolf, this is my first stop to come get the real story after numbers were released.
“And this is a bad joke…”
The way CPI is used to the common folk is, “Hey, beef prices are high, but we believe should buy chicken. Don’t buy coffee and stick to tea. Learn to swap your engine and replace the AC on your home.” The consumer isn’t going to just change overnight.
The Fed’s “favorite” metric PCE for inflation is “chain weighted”….ie substitutions for items that have become too expensive.
I would call that a metric biased to read lower numbers.
Yeah, I saw the same table as you with the missing data and immediately remembered your flagging of the weird OER data. Good catch by the way. I also thought to myself, why did Trump have his speech last night? Maybe he saw this data ahead of time? Maybe he made sure the data ended as it did? Lastly, I have NEVER been a fan of manipulated data. Thanks for what you do, I have learned from you.
What are your thoughts on what someone from the administration said this week that shelter deflation will overwhelm any goods inflation which would lower CPI next year?
Shelter makes up a very large portion of the CPI.
All warning bells went off when I heard that. “From the top down” is what I heard between the lines, and what we’re looking at today confirms that and is truly chilling.
TIPS spreads should blow out on this! They need at least an extra 50bps (100bps?) on their breakevens.
Going by today’s 5 yr TIPS auction they got about 2.3 basis points extra.
TIPS spreads are determined by *CPI* expectations, not “real” inflation expectations, right? So why would they widen? I get the idea (people should expect more from their TIPS if the government is lowballing) but how does this translate to price movement?
No, TIPS inflation protection is calculated from the actual CPI rates and is added to the TIPS principal as you go, so that the principal keeps growing.
TIPS have a separate coupon interest payment which is paid twice a year to the holders, and when factored to the market price, it determines the “yield” of the TIPS (1.86% today).
Holders of TIPS get both, the inflation protection calculated from CPI plus the coupon interest.
You’re Fired? 2028
Wolf, this is perhaps one of the most important pieces of analysis you have ever written. If the bond market starts to lose trust in the integrity of the CPI data, all bets are off.
And tech will go up, so who really cares?
I’m glad that the details/implications of government reported metrics and their methodologies are being closely scrutinized and sometimes met with a fair degree of skepticism.
But.
When the very same degree of scrutiny was advocated for the last 20+ years, the primary response from media types was a very loud/empowered chorus of “those concerns are nothing but baseless conspiracy theories”.
People can’t have it both ways, depending upon who is in power.
The very same media that couldn’t detect Biden’s senility for 5+ years (or any number of other impostures) all of sudden turns into Columbo with a proctologist’s microscope once power changes parties.
Which is fine and all to the good for the country.
But it has to *perpetually apply* (such is the nature of power and the manifold forms of its abuse) and not just when it is convenient for partisan interests.
“But it has to *perpetually apply* (such is the nature of power and the manifold forms of its abuse) and not just when it is convenient for partisan interests.”
This is why we will fail and why many will suffer. Life isn’t serious anymore, unless the media tells you its serious. Most humans do not advance morally or intellectually past high school.
Do you really expect the same people who pretended inflation didn’t exist after printing $5 trillion to suddenly be honest about inflation?
(hint: they aren’t, now all of a sudden inflation is destroying the middle class, and it is all because tarriffs)
Thanks cas127, agreed. You don’t have to be a Shadow Stats conspiracy theorist to see that CPI is clearly understated esp for housing, and has been for years. It’s sad because TIPS are cool for wealth protection but the incentives are all wrong.
And I don’t anticipate the data getting more accurate from here, given the administration. They will do what they can to push out data that helps their calls for rate cuts, despite the harm to American citizens.
So the 50 basis point emergency rate cut in September 2024 didn’t cause harm?
It harmed me. First fair rates (prob still too low) since 2008.
What about it?
It will be volatile.
Yeah. When I saw the missing data this morning my stomach kind of sank. You can also slowly see the market piecing this together over the morning.
Reminds me of a painting i recently saw in Detroit, of Tonto and the lone ranger. Tonto says “you lied to me” the lone ranger replied “you better get use to it” :)
Did Alan Greenspan write the BLS’s “explanations “?
Thanks for providing some sanity in a crazy world Wolf! The Chinafication of US economic data is proceeding at an alarming rate 💀 Is the damage to long run economic data permanent or will future analysts be able to run forensics and figure out what REAL real GDP/inflation were during this time period? I assume big banks will be able to keep a reasonable pulse on things so my question is moreso if the general public will ever know.
“…and other inflation adjustments paid to investors and beneficiaries, and they will all be underpaid for inflation.”
I follow this reasoning in the short term. But wouldn’t this be corrected in the other direction within a few months? I.e. all those TIPs, I-bonds, and SSA COLA payments get “made whole” when CPI is smacked back up by the fresh, non approximated data getting absorbed by BLS. It seems like there wouldn’t be sustained impairment, just a blip, no?
That’s assuming no more shutdowns interrupting BLS data collection, which may not be a good bet anymore. That part may not be just a blip and leads us down scary path.
This assumes that there is a will in this administration to produce such inflation data… but today shows that it is not willing to do so. OER is now a three-month-long scandal. I gave them the benefit of the doubt in September. But benefit of the doubt doesn’t last three months.
Reminds me of the nonsense health care adjustment a few years ago. They got away with that so why not this?
The “funny” part, Wolf, is the administration will point to that 3 month long (soon to be 6 month or whatever) flatness in the chart as evidence of their success in delivering for the American people.
Exactly. That’s the whole point of this devious exercise!
Americans are easily fooled.
Well, If Wolf is saying the OER has experienced a 3 Month Long Scandal, than that really means something….. ,
At the end of the Day, Americans will feel the true Inflation in there US Dollars buying less, and eventually if not now, the ultimate weakness of the US Dollar Globally ……
A survey when hard data is available?
And who counts, compiles the results of this survey? Lots of room for massaging,
Seems very loose for such an important input.
But with billions at stake, everyone from AARP to institutional TIPs investors to mortgage holders is going to be in court, no?
It’s one thing to cheat retirees and holder of i-bonds, but the financial industry?
Wolf, I’ve read that the BLS is planning some level of changes early next year. Have you read anything about this or general intentions to start reforming how data is collected & analyzed?
And if not, how much longer do you think this scandal can last before it starts to be a real issue for the administration?
Need to get rid of OEM entirely. It’s always been a B.S. number
It does seem suspect. They survey homeowners and ask what they think their home unfurnished would rent for. I have no precise idea what my home would rent for as I am not a renter. Maybe there is more behind it, but it sounds quite fuzzy. My imprecise estimate would not fluctuate based upon anything more than fuzzy feelings.
“most data for October was missing and some data for November was missing, and that it filled in the gaps in the November data, including by “approximating missing data points” with whatever, including [Candace Owens].” ;-)
Unbelievable but not surprised.
Absolutely ridiculous that something so crucial to the country, like collecting all that data, was interrupted by the shutdown. The way TSA, military, etc. sectors continued to work without pay, the same should have been applied to those services, which also could be considered national security.
Well… the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), was fired by President Donald Trump in August 2025, hours after the release of a weaker-than-expected jobs report. Guess it’s like running a casino in Atlantic City, except the chips are USD1 stable coins.
There are active long-term lease contracts, i.e. utility solar on farmland, that have a CPI rider.
We probably won’t get any “REAL” inflation reports till February, and that too maynot be “REAL”! 😱
We probably won’t get a “real” inflation report for at least another 36 months.
I’d say at least until after the midterms.
By February there may be another government shutdown.
Dont forget, there is a good chance of another govt shutdown in January
Off the top of my head math, if we use the 6 month average for OER instead of the outlier data, then November overall CPI is more likely around 3.3% than the reported 2.7%? Correct me if that is wrong.
Seems concerning.
I’m still seeing a number of articles about the increasing cost of home ownership.
This morning’s was about a 26% increase in the water/ sewer rates in a northern Colorado area.
We also know that insurance renewal rates have increased, along with property tax rates.
Obviously this is hard to quantify, with any amount of data. Even more so with made up data.
On the other hand I saw a visualization of the number of states in “recession” (or at high risk). The data was as of October, and I don’t know the methodology (source was stated as Moody’s).
The graphic indicated that only 16 states had clear economic expansion. The data was further explained by each state’s share of GDP, by percentage.
Many alarm bells; for what? We’re unsure.
You can’t act on incorrect or nonexistent data. Now ask yourself why they wouldn’t want you to react?
Recession.
Nov. is a spike.
FWIW the street estimate was for it to come in today at 3.0%- 3.1%. So the 2.7% was a major shock and of course Wall Street rallied because the free money punchbowl seems to be coming back.
Serious Question:
Can we trust any of the data?
The data is not all that good, but my gut feels we are in deep dodo.
At least I don’t have to listen to all the crap about tbill and chill! A certain path to poverty.
“At least I don’t have to listen to all the crap about tbill and chill! A certain path to poverty.”
Do you really prefer a SP 500 (with extreme top-heaviness) trading at a 30+ PE – when the long term historical PE is 15?
At least TBills are yielding something markedly above basically zero now…that could not really be said from 2011-2022.
Approximating such important data, which so happens to favor the administration’s narrative is peak corruption. The United States should not be doing this.
Thank you Wolf for your relentless explanations. You remain the voice of reason for many.
Hi Wolf,
Our BoE today cut rates by another 25 basis points..
Do you believe home prices are falling Wolf? How about rents?
T K – Goes along with the housing bubble data. OER data is following the long-term trend back to the end of 2022. There were three similar points prior to the previous spike.
I agree all of the data we get is questionable, but this doesn’t seem any more out of line than anything else we are being fed.
The pitfalls of an increasingly autocratic state. But Trump at least got his headline. Those commentators on Fox News cheer it, proof of the recovery from 2024.
Trump currency, Trump crypto currency, Trump businesses engaging in M&A activity in government funded sectors, The Kenned Center is now the Trump-Kennedy Center. All on the same day recordings of Trump telling Georgia to overturn its democratic election is released.
I know, all very political. But this is not normal times we live in. These statistics completely lack any reliability. The bond market will be very much impacted as it sinks in. Even moreso as he desperately tries to reshape the fed next year, likely angry at rates not falling, ignorant that it is his own actions causing issues.
Maybe if the government wasn’t funding the economy with a deficit of 6-7% a year we wouldn’t have the inflationary pressures we do now (many parties to blame for this one).
This is the new normal. You need to adjust and plan accordingly.
Great article. Very informative and probably not something I’d find anywhere else on this.
After firing the BLS commissioner for supposedly suspect data, I often wonder if the administration wanted the shut down just to keep the CPI and labor data from showing real trends that don’t fit their narrative to lower interest rates. The problem with this approach is that it’s no different than the transitory stance of the Biden administration.
The guy is corrupt beyond belief. What’s really bad is I suspected this would happen. I’ve been watching it closely since the fabricated charges against Lisa Cook because she voted to not cut this past summer, along with others, of course. Trump is a very dangerous, unhinged man. Never thought I’d see this in America. Three more years of this tin pot dictator, if we make it out alive.
This is EXACTLY what I thought would eventually happen – straight up lying about and hiding inflation by manipulating CPI data. This country is finished as we ever knew it.
Depth charge: If they serve up a big fat shit sandwich they believe calling it a yummy steak sandwich repeatedly will make people believe the shit sandwich is just wonderful. Did you see how the market responded today? There’s the proof! All good now. Move along, nothing to see here. Buy buy buy!
The problem with lying about inflation while hiding the real data is that nobody believes it because their money is disappearing faster and faster. Gaslighting the American people, telling them “inflation is gone” while it is still raging, doesn’t work.
I think it is working. In France they would be setting cars on fire and rioting in the streets. In the US we spending money like crazy on imported goods from China.
Only thing worse than the doctored CPI numbers is the doctored media reporting on the doctored CPI numbers instead of calling out the BS
Stocks up, VIX down, gold down…quite the day for the efficient markets hypothesis.
Not suggesting accurate and relevant data is not valuable but the definition of relevant as well as accurate can shift. Even if we had those things it doesn’t mean logical decisions will be made, or more decisions that seek to solve one crisis only to create another one don’t happen. Despite some positive signs recently, which unclear how well those will bear fruit, the headwinds are much more relevant and concerning. I’m a realist and not a doomer but it is hard to point to a significantly brighter tomorrow. I suppose that is why people gain comfort in comparisons to Argentina or France.
Wolf, I understand your concerns about the missing data, and particularly the OER being kept flat at an artificially low number, but considering data collection didn’t restart until half-way through November, what would you have done in the alternative? Other than not coming out with a number at all, what numbers should they have used?
I mean, at least try to get the best estimate you can. 3mo average? 6mo average? Fit a trend line? Pull some similar data from private sources?
Yeah, it’s an impossible job to get it exactly right, but don’t use a value that 100% with absolute certainty drastically underestimates reality.
I gave them the benefit of the doubt in September. Now it’s three months of the same thing, and the benefit of the doubt left the chatroom.
I will reverse my judgement if next month, they come out with huge revisions for September and and November and show December in the normal range. But that would turn CPI red hot. That’s the acid test.
Wolf, what happened for the Value for Motor Vehicle Insurance for November 2025 ? i don’t see it there or on BLS .
There is no data for October at all and only incomplete data for November. Motor Vehicle Insurance is one of the missing data points in November.
Why is our government, one of the largest employers in the world with seemingly endless “cash” to burn using so many damn surveys! WTF. We can’t do better? How about have AI calculate real numbers for everything? I mean, it’s all knowing game changing revolutionary savior isn’t it? Too hard to fudge then?
We are one of the largest employers because of our population. If you compare as a percentage we are under the average of developed countries, often significantly (50% or more). There are of course reasons for that but the generalization that we have too many people in government is probably more related to value add versus total numbers. There is very little we don’t privatize here relative to a country like Finland, who if we had a comparative percent in government we would need to hire 24 million more people. Apples and oranges but a better measure would be what services do we get for our money and number of employees in government.
What was miscalculated was the lowest comfortable level of reserves (LCLoR). It was too high and so is inflation.
In other words, Wolf, we can’t trust a F-ing thing that the g-mint puts out. Might as well be cranking out horse crap! This was my brain’s AI summary of your article. Bottom line – it’s getting MUCH more expensive to live.
Beyond having “real” data, whatever that means, inflation has a personal connection.
If I am an older married gent who owns my home outright, housing costs do not affect me to the degree they do a younger couple. However, if my Medigap policy premium rises, I would feel that.
In some ways, Seniors feel inflation differently than a single person or a young family.
Finally, in many cases, a senior has a fixed income, which complicates an inflationary period.
The Bureau of Labor Bullsh_t strikes again. I have always questioned the numbers coming from government agencies and have been scorned by our illustrious webmaster Wolf. His current fine article points out some obvious bs. I would worry more about what we don’t know. CPI and jobs numbers drive much of how people deal with the economy. What if the numbers are based for the most part on bullsh_t?
Some academics with some integrity (if there are any) and good protection should do a thorough review of the quality and short-comings of the government generated inflation and jobs data.
What you don’t want to do is just make up stuff that suits your narrative every time you see data. You need to look at the data and see if there is something wrong with it. And you cannot go from your personal experiences because this is a huge country with 340 million people, and everyone has different personal experiences.
I love how “real” the OER chart looks with three perfectly flat nice and low dots. I wonder if the low CPI will continue or if there is a nasty upside surprise looming.
I was listening to Bloomberg when they read 2.7% and I couldn’t believe it- it looks like my initial gut instinct was correct. But the 10-year treasury bond has dropped ~ 8 basis points since hitting 4.20 briefly last week. Bond vigilantes, where are you?
Bond vigilantes have to ask themselves which asset class is more overvalued – stocks, RE, or bonds?
Does it make sense to sell long bonds in order to put money in stocks or RE? Probably not. Also, long bond holders could reduce duration, but then they’d be taking on reinvestment risk in a declining ST rate environment.
It’s not an easy call.
The smart bond investors were hedging with gold and silver.
“‘There is no world in which this is a good idea, but here we are,’ said Omair Sharif, president of Inflation Insights LLC.”
Nominated as my favorite out-of-context quote of the day from Bloomberg, in reference to the assumptions made in the housing component. These words can also be applied to any other single event in the US during [Project] 2025.
