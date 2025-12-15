Treasury Yield Curve Steepens Sharply, Yields from 2 Years to 30 Years Have Risen as the Fed Cut Three Times this Year

The bond market faces the duo of Inflation and Supply.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The 30-year Treasury yield has risen by 19 basis points since September 16, while the Fed cut interest rates by 75 basis points. It closed on Friday at 4.84%, while the Effective Federal Funds rate (EFFR), which the Fed targets with its policy rates, has dropped by 75 basis points (blue in the chart).
The spread between the 30-year Treasury yield and the EFFR has now reached 120 basis points. Since October 2023, the 30-year yield has pierced the 5%-line several times.
The 30-year Treasury yield reacts to bond-market issues, such as expectations of future inflation and expectations of supply of new bonds that have to be absorbed; it is not particularly influenced by the Fed’s short-term policy rates.
But the short-term yields react to the Fed’s current and expected future policy rates. And those yields have dropped roughly along with the Fed’s rate cuts. With long-term yields rising and short-term yields falling, the yield curve steepened sharply over this period and has almost uninverted.
Treasury yields from 1 month to 6 months are right at or a little above 3.60%, with the 1-month yield at 3.66% and the 6-month yield at 3.59%
But there is still this sag in the middle, if barely, formed by the 1-year yield (3.53%) and the 2-year yield (3.53%) marking the lowest part of the yield curve. And then yields rise from there.
The yield curve has sharply steepened since September 16, just before the Fed’s first rate cut.
The chart below shows the yield curve of Treasury yields across the maturity spectrum, from 1 month to 30 years, on three key dates in 2025:
- Red: Friday, December 12.
- Blue: September 16, just before the Fed’s first rate cut in 2025.
- Gold: July 25, before the labor market data turned sour.
You can see how everything from the 2-year yield and longer has risen since that September rate cut, defying hopes and predictions that long-term rates, including mortgage rates, would decline when the Fed cuts its policy rates:
And they rose for several very solid reasons: fears of future inflation, and fears of future supply that the market will have to absorb.
The 1-month yield (3.66%) is bracketed by the Fed’s policy rates (3.50%-3.75 % since the December rate cut) and closely tracks the EFFR (3.64%), and it was pushed down in line with the 75 basis points in rate cuts since mid-September. The 3-month through 1-year yields where also pushed down by the rate cuts, but less so, with the three months yield still dropping substantially, and the 1-year yield barely.
Every yield from 2 years on up has risen since the 75 basis points in rate cuts:
But the yield curve is still inverted in the 3-month through 3-year range, with those yields being lower than the 1-month yield. That’s the sag in the middle. But it has become shallow, and almost straightened out, from the deep trench it had formed previously.
This now shallow sag in the middle shows that the bond market has walked back expectations of rate cuts next year.
The bond market faces a problem: The Fed cut rates three times this year while inflation has accelerated. CPI inflation, when last measured, was 3.0%, which was the September reading. And the only reason it wasn’t higher was the outlier plunge in Owners Equivalent of Rent (OER), the largest CPI component, weighing 26% in overall CPI, 33% in core CPI, and 44% in core services CPI (my analysis is here). Something went awry, but CPI was cobbled together by hastily recalled staff during the shutdown, and that was that.
Cutting interest rates in this inflationary environment can spook the bond market. It’s already worried about the onslaught of new supply of Treasury securities to fund the ballooning government deficits. And it fears a lackadaisical Fed when inflation is out of the bottle.
Inflation destroys the purchasing power of long-term bonds; and the yield has to be high enough to compensate investors for this destruction of purchasing power, and for the other risks investors are taking.
Inflation is not to be trifled with. It’s not just the bond market where yields can blow out; it’s consumers and voters. They hate inflation, and they hate high prices, and they express their feelings about inflation at the polls.
“….fears of future inflation….”
And for good reason. They are stoking inflation now instead of fighting it.
“Deflation is to rich people what inflation is to everybody else.”
We badly need deflation. MASSIVE deflation. We need a wipeout of 80%+ in the wealth of all these billionaire a-holes.
BUY TIPS!
Right on Depth Charge.
Mr. Trump will hire a Fed Chairman who will follow his orders to get “interest rates back down to 1 percent or lower.
Maybe. But the Bond Vigilantes may arise as they did in the late 70s into the early 80s. Gold is speaking. Is anybody listening?
Happy Holidays.
B
I agree that if they succeed in forcing down rates that much, we will see a return of the bond vigilantes. I don’t know what they are thinking – the last thing anyone should want is a reprise of 1980-81, but with the idiocy of recent years it looks more likely now.
I’d take a stable money supply
A. We need people that know the difference between the supply of money & the supply of loan funds.
B. know the difference between means-of-payment money & liquid assets.
C. know the difference between financial intermediaries & money creating institutions.
D. that recognizes that interest rates are the price of loan-funds, not the price of money
E. that recognizes that the price of money is represented by the various price (indices) level.
F. that realizes that inflation is the most important factor determining interest rates, operating as it does through both the demand for and the supply of loan-funds.
The 5 yr inflation expectation is about 2.2%, according to FRED, leading to a question of what the expectation of the expectation number will be when next measured.
Higher, I’d wager…
Although a steeper yield curve reflects heigtened inflation expectations and budget defecit concerns, I think it’s a healthy development financial markets. It means bonds are now a viable asset class. For serveral years when even long duration bonds were yielding close to nothing, they didn’t make sense as an alternative to other asset classes.
I agree. These low-yielding bonds before 2022 were just another distortion from QE.
Unsustaable.
“Deflation is to rich people what inflation is to everybody else.”
Dispersed costs to many (inflation) for the concentrated benefit of a few (asset holders)
BTW, who has ever seen deflation? Disinflation would be welcomed. And a touch of deflation also.
We are told cutting rates is to help main street and the economy. Yet inflation steals the value of saved money, saved from previous labor. Does that help “main street”?
But the powers point to a 4.4% unemployment number as reason to cut, but actually to just keep the market “party” going.
One can expect more Fed purchases if the yield curve gets out of their control, and it will be justified so as to accommodate an expanding economy. But if the economy is expanding, why the rate cuts?
The powers seem to seek higher and higher markets to accrue political benefit. Yet as they do, the societal bifurcation will expand. Recent elections indicate such.
Question is has the Fed been able to navigate a soft landing and is the bond market an indicator of midterm or does midterms even matter in a 30 year outlook.
Inflation sure makes the deficit look smaller as a percentage of GDP.
Tariffs are making an impact on the economy with reduced demand from government for the deficit spending which should keep longer term rates lower and asset prices higher and I think inflation lower. Manufacturing returning to the USA is happening . Looks to me as if we are headed in the right direction if we can just get our inflation headed lower not higher in the 2 percent target rate range.
Massive LNG buildout and increased NG production should really help GDP. Wolf’s analysis of the energy export market and future LNG exports would help. Have not seen that update for awhile .
Texas legislature and ERCOT in 2025 have approved expansion of the Texas High Voltage grid with a planned doubling of ERCOTs ability to transport electricity efficiently throughout the state . Which implies a doubling of the power generation capacity from power stations. Power demand is a key component to driving increased manufacturing and consumption .
I don’t see deflation happening when we have large manufacturing buildouts ongoing . All of these major public and private industrial expansions need to be financed which will bring more demand for the longer end of the yield curve.
Higher yields should bring about lower inflation . Rates appear to be headed higher. This data presentation supports the notion of higher long term rates and I think the 30 year rate has a 10 percent change of exceeding 5.5 percent next year. Check out the 2025 ERCOT power expansion approvals.
All were needed to accommodate the approvals of LNG export permits that had been put on hold in 2024.
“Wolf’s analysis of the energy export market and future LNG exports would help. Have not seen that update for awhile”
Thanks. I do these annually, with the annual data (less volatile than the monthly stuff), which the EIA releases at the end of February. So in about 2.5 months, it will come. Here is the last one from March 2, 2025:
https://wolfstreet.com/2025/03/02/drill-baby-drill-for-20-years-us-natural-gas-production-and-exports-via-lng-pipeline-rose-to-new-records-in-2024/
“… has the Fed been able to navigate a soft landing..”
Soft landing? How many years has that been talked about. Look, over there….Big Foot!
There has been no “landing” of any type.
The moving average for bonds is now higher and higher all next year.
Madness….just madness. As I told everyone two years ago…..buy yellow metal. Buy silver metal.
Best advice today….same only 2x.
The crazies have taken over and are lowering rates in spite of deficits exploding.
The AI crowd is slowly starting to understand the money they are expending will never be profitable….much less paid back.
Protect yourself. TIPS are OK if you believe and trust the calculation of the CPI in the hands of the very crowd that lead you here.
Fiat currencies are just credit…. money is yellow.
All the modern monetary nonsense will never change that.
I will say the new solid state batteries that will use a fair amount of silver seems to have helped push up the prices,stacked for a long time but ads always would be happy to see me metal values go down if we could have fiscal sanity……..,one can dream.
Social Security COLA for 2025: 2.5%. Social Security COLA for 2026: 2.8%. Nuff said.
“Back to1% or lower”
At that point will the dollar be just below the rupee or just above the paso ?
Lot of moving parts, many are new/different than previous cycles.
I think it’s reasonable to assume that the new Fed will have to do some lvel of long term bond QE to keep those rates capped or lowered. There is too much going on in the US and internationally to think that long term bond rates will decrease on their own; especially considering gold’s new competition as well as the stated goal of running a hot economy.
The Fed lowering their controlled rate may not move other short term rates down as in the past; again due to other forces at play.
The economy may well heat up with all these planned infrastructure and manufacturing projects; however, a good portion of this K-shaped economy may not share in those gains. Yes, some level of trickle down as it were; but mainly local/regional to these large projects.
All-in-all, I think we are in for some very turbulent times and to me, it’s anyones guess as to how this will play out.