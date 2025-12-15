Treasury Yield Curve Steepens Sharply, Yields from 2 Years to 30 Years Have Risen as the Fed Cut Three Times this Year

The bond market faces the duo of Inflation and Supply.

The 30-year Treasury yield has risen by 19 basis points since September 16, while the Fed cut interest rates by 75 basis points. It closed on Friday at 4.84%, while the Effective Federal Funds rate (EFFR), which the Fed targets with its policy rates, has dropped by 75 basis points (blue in the chart).

The spread between the 30-year Treasury yield and the EFFR has now reached 120 basis points. Since October 2023, the 30-year yield has pierced the 5%-line several times.

The 30-year Treasury yield reacts to bond-market issues, such as expectations of future inflation and expectations of supply of new bonds that have to be absorbed; it is not particularly influenced by the Fed’s short-term policy rates.

But the short-term yields react to the Fed’s current and expected future policy rates. And those yields have dropped roughly along with the Fed’s rate cuts. With long-term yields rising and short-term yields falling, the yield curve steepened sharply over this period and has almost uninverted.

Treasury yields from 1 month to 6 months are right at or a little above 3.60%, with the 1-month yield at 3.66% and the 6-month yield at 3.59%

But there is still this sag in the middle, if barely, formed by the 1-year yield (3.53%) and the 2-year yield (3.53%) marking the lowest part of the yield curve. And then yields rise from there.

The yield curve has sharply steepened since September 16, just before the Fed’s first rate cut.

The chart below shows the yield curve of Treasury yields across the maturity spectrum, from 1 month to 30 years, on three key dates in 2025:

Red: Friday, December 12.

Blue: September 16, just before the Fed’s first rate cut in 2025.

Gold: July 25, before the labor market data turned sour.

You can see how everything from the 2-year yield and longer has risen since that September rate cut, defying hopes and predictions that long-term rates, including mortgage rates, would decline when the Fed cuts its policy rates:

And they rose for several very solid reasons: fears of future inflation, and fears of future supply that the market will have to absorb.

The 1-month yield (3.66%) is bracketed by the Fed’s policy rates (3.50%-3.75 % since the December rate cut) and closely tracks the EFFR (3.64%), and it was pushed down in line with the 75 basis points in rate cuts since mid-September. The 3-month through 1-year yields where also pushed down by the rate cuts, but less so, with the three months yield still dropping substantially, and the 1-year yield barely.

Every yield from 2 years on up has risen since the 75 basis points in rate cuts:

But the yield curve is still inverted in the 3-month through 3-year range, with those yields being lower than the 1-month yield. That’s the sag in the middle. But it has become shallow, and almost straightened out, from the deep trench it had formed previously.

This now shallow sag in the middle shows that the bond market has walked back expectations of rate cuts next year.

The bond market faces a problem: The Fed cut rates three times this year while inflation has accelerated. CPI inflation, when last measured, was 3.0%, which was the September reading. And the only reason it wasn’t higher was the outlier plunge in Owners Equivalent of Rent (OER), the largest CPI component, weighing 26% in overall CPI, 33% in core CPI, and 44% in core services CPI (my analysis is here). Something went awry, but CPI was cobbled together by hastily recalled staff during the shutdown, and that was that.

Cutting interest rates in this inflationary environment can spook the bond market. It’s already worried about the onslaught of new supply of Treasury securities to fund the ballooning government deficits. And it fears a lackadaisical Fed when inflation is out of the bottle.

Inflation destroys the purchasing power of long-term bonds; and the yield has to be high enough to compensate investors for this destruction of purchasing power, and for the other risks investors are taking.

Inflation is not to be trifled with. It’s not just the bond market where yields can blow out; it’s consumers and voters. They hate inflation, and they hate high prices, and they express their feelings about inflation at the polls.

