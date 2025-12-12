US Government Sold $602 Billion of Treasuries this Week, 10-Year Treasury Yield Bounces Back to 4.20%, 30-Year Yield to 4.86%, Highest since Sep 4, after Fed Cuts

All of it to fund the ballooning debt that hit $38.4 Trillion.

This week, even during the relatively quiet pre-holiday period, the government sold $602 billion in Treasury securities spread over 9 auctions on four days (there are no Treasury auctions on Fridays), including 10-year Treasury notes and 30-year Treasury bonds.

Of these auction sales, $483 billion were Treasury bills with maturities from 4 weeks to 26 weeks.

The auction yields are in the right column. The rate cuts have pushed down the yields of T-bills, and of the 3-year Treasury notes, but have done nothing for the yields of the 10-year Treasury notes and the 30-year Treasury bonds:

Type Auction date Billion $ Auction yield Bills 6-week Dec-09 78.2 3.650% Bills 13-week Dec-08 89.7 3.650% Bills 17-week Dec-10 69.2 3.610% Bills 26-week Dec-08 80.3 3.580% Bills 4-week Dec-11 85.3 3.610% Bills 8-week Dec-11 80.3 3.614% Bills 483.0

And $119 billion of the auction sales this week were notes and bonds.

Notes & Bonds Auction date Billion $ Auction yield Notes 3-year Dec-08 58.0 3.614% Notes 10-year Dec-09 39.0 4.175% Bonds 30-year Dec-11 22.0 4.773% Notes & bonds 119.0 Total auction sales 602.0

The $39 billion of 10-year Treasury notes were sold at the auction on Tuesday at a yield of 4.175%.

They replaced the $21 billion of 10-year notes that were issued on December 15, 2015 at a yield of 2.23% and that matured in November. So nearly double the debt, at nearly double the interest rate. US government finances are not for the faint of heart.

By early Wednesday, in the secondary market, the 10-year Treasury yield had gone over 4.21%. Then came the FOMC meeting, the rate cut, the T-bill purchases, and Powell, and the yield dropped 10 basis points but bottomed out at 4.10% by early Thursday. Then it bounced off and rose, and at the moment, Friday morning, was back to 4.20% (hourly chart via Investing.com).

So around the 25-basis-point rate cut announcement by the Fed, the 10-year Treasury yield fell in the secondary market but then rose again on Thursday, and by Friday morning, the 10-year Treasury yield was 54 basis points higher than the Effective Federal Funds Rate (EFFR, blue in the chart), which the Fed targets with its policy rates.

The daily chart below doesn’t show all the hourly drama of the 10-year yield around the FOMC meeting.

In normal credit markets, long-term yields, such as the 10-year Treasury yield, are quite a bit higher than short-term yields, such as the EFFR, and are not driven by the Fed’s short-term rates.

The $22 billion of 30-year Treasury bonds were sold at a yield of 4.773% at the auction on Thursday.

By Thursday evening, in the secondary market, the 30-year Treasury yield was back at 4.80%, and by this morning it rose to 4.86%, the highest since September 4. It’s almost funny how the 30-year yield blows off the Fed’s rate cuts. It’s all about inflation fears and supply fears:

T-bills outstanding hit a record $6.7 trillion at the end of November, up by 18.6% from a year ago.

The Treasury Department is beginning to shift more issuance to T-bills, and the Fed is starting to buy them in the secondary market to replace the MBS that are coming off its balance sheet, and as part of its Reserve Management Purchases.

But the total amount of “Treasury securities held by the public” – not including those held by government entities, such as government pension funds and the Social Security Trust Fund – also ballooned to a new record of $30.8 trillion at the end of November, on substantial new issuance, and month-to-month, the share of T-bills actually dipped a hair to a share of 21.8% of all Treasuries held by the public.

During past crisis events, the government issued huge amounts of T-bills quickly which caused T-bills’ share of the total debt held by the public to spike for short periods, such as to a 34.4% share in November 2008 during the Financial Crisis, or to a 25.5% share in June 2020. During panic times, there’s lots of demand for T-bills. Then over time, the government replaced maturing T-bills with notes and bonds, helped by the Fed’s massive QE operations at the time, and the share of T-bills declined again.

The Treasury debt that drives all this and that has to be funded and refunded through these auctions hit $38.35 trillion as of December 10, up by $2.2 trillion from a year ago.

This is the total debt, in all its glory, consisting of $30.79 trillion of Treasury securities held by the public and $7.56 trillion of Treasury securities held internally.

The portion of the issuance that replaces maturing debt does not add to the debt. But the additional issuance to fund the new deficits adds to the amount of the debt.

