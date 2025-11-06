CarMax Enters our Imploded Stocks. Used-Car Dealers Face Reckoning after Jacking Up Prices by 55% in 2 Years

Consumers have had it with high prices. In addition, these dealers have company specific issues.

Shares of used-vehicle dealer CarMax plunged by 24% today, to $30.88 at the close, the lowest since October 2012, and down by 80% from the crazy free-money peak of $154.85 in November 2021, after the company issued a revenue and earnings warning for the current quarter, including a unit sales decline of 8% to 12%, a charge of 9 cents per share, layoffs, and some house-cleaning “to strengthen its business,” whereby CEO Bill Nash is getting swept out.

This is just the latest mess to hit the stock. In 2020 to 2022, used vehicle dealers were relentlessly jacking up prices as free-money-besotted consumers were suddenly willing to pay whatever to the astonished dealers who’d never seen anything like that in their lives before. But then that ended.

CarMax has been reporting bad stuff ever since. And the shares [KMX], being now down 80% from the peak, entered today with great fanfare into our pantheon of Imploded Stocks. To qualify for a spot, shares must have plunged by at least 70% from their recent peak.

CarMax has some company in our Imploded Stocks.

Subprime-specialized used-vehicle dealer-lender America’s CAR-MART [CRMT] made it into our Imploded Stocks in November 2024, and has since then plunged further, including 5% today to about $20.50 a share, where they’d been in 2009; since their peak in May 2021, shares have collapsed by 88%.

Used vehicle ecommerce dealer Vroom, which went through a red-hot IPO in June 2020, collapsed and exited the used-vehicle business in early 2024, and filed for bankruptcy in November 2024. Its shares got essentially wiped out during bankruptcy, with existing shareholders getting only 7% of the restructured company.

Online used-vehicle dealer Shift Technologies has since then also filed for bankruptcy and was liquidated, and its stock died in our pantheon.

None of this surprised us here. Back in April 2022, we mused out loud that used-car startups Vroom, Shift Technologies, and Carvana “face an existential crisis,” and all of them had by then been firmly situated in our Imploded Stocks.

What ended up surprising us was Carvana. In a masterful stroke of manipulation, it threatened with bankruptcy in late 2022 and early 2023, and its shares and bonds collapsed. A lot of those bonds got bought for cents on the dollar by a group of PE firms, led by Apollo, and these PE firms and Carvana then made a deal of a debt exchange that effectively wiped out $1.2 billion in debt, upon which Carvana booked a one-time gain of $889 million in Q3 2023 as a result of the debt forgiveness.

And shares [CVNA] exploded from just a few dollars in December 2022 to a new intra-day high of $413 at the beginning of October. In the six weeks since then, shares have re-plunged by 30%, including about 6% today.

Specialized subprime used-car dealer-lender chains, all privately owned, have been keeling over and filing for bankruptcy since early 2023, several of them owned by PE firms.

Currently, privately owned AI-powered fintech dealer-lender-chain Tricolor is getting picked through in bankruptcy court amid a mushroom cloud of fraud allegations.

These subprime dealer-lender chains (“note lots,” they used to be called) are a slimy high-risk-high-profit breed and a tiny portion of the used vehicle market. Since these privately-owned dealer-lender chains were never publicly traded, they never made it into our Imploded Stocks.

Used vehicle dealers face a problem: price gravity has returned.

Used-vehicle retail prices had spiked by 55% in just two years, from mid-2020 to mid-2022, as per the used-vehicle CPI by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Those were the good times for those dealers when consumers were eager to pay whatever, and revenues and profits just exploded.

Used vehicles became ridiculously expensive – too expensive to sell after consumers sobered up and remembered that they hated inflation, hated high prices, hated getting gouged.

To make their sales, dealers started backing off the high prices, and used vehicle prices began to decline in the second half of 2022 and declined through August 2024. And the business of selling used cars became tough again, amid interest rates that were historically normal, but much higher than in the years before.

Since August 2024, retail prices have meandered higher again but face a lot of resistance from consumers. People just hate, hate, hate high prices. And that’s what CarMax is feeling.

Used-vehicle wholesale prices had spiked in a similar range from mid-2020 through mid-2022, as per Manheim’s Used Vehicle Value Index. Dealers go to these auctions to replenish their inventory; these auction prices are part of their costs of goods sold.

So when prices spiked because dealers were maniacally bidding them up at the auctions, knowing that their customers were willing to pay whatever, costs for dealers also spiked, but dealers stayed ahead of that by raising their retail prices even faster, and they could because consumers were willing to pay whatever, and revenues and profits exploded. It was the most amazing time in the car business ever.

But by mid-2022, consumers were no longer willing to pay whatever, and dealers started to cut prices and make deals, and they cut back on what they were willing to pay at auctions, and their costs went down, but on the retail side, they had to cut prices faster to maintain their sales, and revenues and profits began to shrink. This is also what happened to CarMax.

Since August 2024, wholesale prices have meandered higher but now also face price resistance from dealers that face price resistance from consumers.

Used-vehicle unit sales have been growing over the past two years. And year-to-date, used vehicle unit sales are also ahead of the prior years.

It’s not that demand has dropped, it’s that the 2022 prices are not economically feasible and even current prices, though lower than they had been, are still very high and still face lots of resistance. This is the hangover from the good times of jacking up prices into the stratosphere.

Dealers wishing to make their sales are having to give up profits that had gotten obese during the high-inflation years.

Insidiously, CarMax switched to “dynamic pricing” on its website some years ago, and during its earnings calls, has taken great pride in it, though it is a no-haggle dealer at its stores.

If a vehicle in its inventory gets increased interest on its website, its price goes up. So if you look at a specific vehicle several times over a period of a few days while you’re shopping around, and other people are interested in it too, you might notice that by the time you decide to buy it, its price has jumped by $1,000.

Dynamic pricing is now everywhere. Haggling over a price on the lot is a classic game, and rather benign compared to the insidious strategy of dynamic pricing. But hopefully consumers punish these dealers by buying somewhere else, thereby forcing these dealers to issue revenue and earnings warnings that annihilate their stocks.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:

WOLF STREET FEATURE: Daily Market Insights by Chris Vermeulen, Chief Investment Officer, TheTechnicalTraders.com.