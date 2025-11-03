Who Takes the Losses on Office CRE? Here’s an Example: the Bankruptcy of Office Properties Income Trust

Shareholders got wiped out, noteholders take losses and get the company, banks appear to be largely unscathed.

Here is an example of who is taking the losses from the office meltdown in commercial real estate: Office Properties Income Trust, a publicly traded office REIT that owns 122 office properties with a combined 17.1 million in rentable square feet of office space, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday – the first office REIT to file for bankruptcy.

The US government is the largest tenant at its properties. The occupancy rate across all properties has dropped to 77%, according to the company’s Business Plan released in August.

The properties themselves are managed by a property management company, The RMR Group. Office Properties Income Trust is just the owner.

So who took the losses?

Stockholders first: And that started years ago. In 2017, market capitalization of the REIT was nearly $2 billion. After the total collapse of the shares since then, market cap is now essentially zero, with the delisted shares trading Over the Counter for 2 cents, down from over $110 in 2010.

So over the past 8 years, $2 billion of the losses were taken by stockholders collectively – a near 100% loss that could become a total loss, as the company warned in its SEC filing about the bankruptcy: “The Company expects that holders of Company’s common shares of beneficial interest could experience a significant or complete loss on their investment, depending on the outcome of the Chapter 11 Cases.”

The REIT listed $2.42 billion in debt in its bankruptcy disclosure with the SEC, not including unpaid interest. This debt is composed of: Two mortgage loans totaling $177 million (UBS and JPM), secured by specific properties; and eight note issues totaling $2.24 billion, some secured, others unsecured.

The noteholders. Of this $2.24 billion in bonds, $280 million mature in 2026. But as of June 30, the company had only $78 million in unrestricted cash and $14 million in restricted cash. In Q2, it booked a net loss of $87 million. Losses in Q3 likely ate further up the cash cushion, and out of cash, the company filed for bankruptcy.

When OPI filed for bankruptcy, it also entered into a restructuring agreement with holders of its secured notes – so a pre-packaged bankruptcy filing. The agreement, which still needs to be approved by the bankruptcy court, calls noteholders to give up $1.1 billion collectively, in exchange for equity in the restructured company.

This agreement would reduce OPI’s outstanding debt from $2.4 billion currently, to $1.3 billion upon exit from bankruptcy. The new owners will mostly be the noteholders that received equity in exchange for the debt.

How much the debt holders will collectively lose depends on the outcome of the bankruptcy proceedings and the ultimate value of the equity in the restructured company that they will receive in exchange for the debt.

The banks: The filing listed a $54-million mortgage from UBS and a $123-million mortgage from JPM. It appears, the banks won’t have to endure a haircut or have to take the office buildings back as part of the bankruptcy, though the mortgages may be amended or restructured.

