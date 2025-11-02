Dear Readers, Please Donate to WOLF STREET: Fall 2025 Reminder

Your generous support over the years has allowed WOLF STREET to remain free and open to all so that anyone can read the articles and comments. I love doing what I’m doing, and making the articles and comments available to the broadest possible audience, and not hide them behind a paywall, is a big priority for me, and your donations make that possible.

Your donations have allowed me some time ago to cut back on ads and cut out the most intrusive types of ads in order to make reading the articles and comments, and posting comments, more enjoyable.

Your donations tell me that my work matters to you – a wonderful feeling. Thank you for your support, for coming to WOLF STREET, and for your mostly excellent and fun comments!!

Many of you donate throughout the year. Many of you donate year after year. Thank you for your generous support!!!

Three ways to donate:

1. Zelle (if you use it): free for both of us. Please contact me at howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com to get my Zelle info.

2. Credit card via PayPal: The “Donate” button takes you to WOLF STREET’s PayPal page. You do not need a PayPal account. If it asks you to set up an account, back out and try again (Tip: On that initial PayPal page: first , enter the amount where it says “$0”; second , click on the WHITE button, “Donate with a Debit or Credit Card”:

3. Mail a check to:

Wolf Street Corp

1288 Columbus Ave. #196

San Francisco, CA 94133

Thank-you gift: a WOLF STREET mug if you donate $100 or more:

I will send you one of our second-generation 12-oz glass mugs (see photo below) to thank you for your very generous donation of $100 or more if your address is in the US, and if you would like a mug.

San Francisco artist Erika “Kitten” Lopez created the wraparound art on the mug: a funny wolf howling the WOLF STREET dictum, “Nothing goes to Heck in a Straight Line.”

If you would like a mug, please email me; include your shipping address in the US (I cannot ship outside the US) and phone number (FedEx will not deliver without phone number). Send the email to: howlatwolfstreet@gmail.com

Thank you!!

Wolf

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the mug to find out how:

WOLF STREET FEATURE: Daily Market Insights by Chris Vermeulen, Chief Investment Officer, TheTechnicalTraders.com.